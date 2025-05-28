BeiDou Trend MT5

Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility.

I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold EA. 30M has 4 models. At the same time, 30M Model can be used on 60M chart, and you can get another 4 models. 60M has 3 models, which can also be expanded to H4, but I don’t think it is necessary. Therefore, it has at least 7 models, and can be expanded to 11 models and more. But I usually only use the default 7 models.

Live signal . If you have any questions about EA settings, you can discuss them here: Click here Join the public discussion group.







Beidou Trend EA features:



All parameters have been set, and it is easy to use. Users only need to adjust the lot and select the model. Show the transaction results honestly. It will not grow straight up, but will grow in a tortuous but continuous manner. Object-oriented programming, fast program running speed One order at a time, no grid, no Martingale Using Fixed Stop and Trailing Stop Available in a variety of combinations.



application

Cycle: 30M, H1

Instruments: XAUUSD, Gold, GOLD

Minimum deposit: $100, high risk. Medium risk recommended for each model is $100, 0.01 lot. Risk warning: Do not trade with heavy positions.

Account: ECN /RaW/STP

VPS is recommended








