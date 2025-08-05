Trust EA

5
Trust EA is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot.

Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors".

Logic

I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with a small StopLoss size are capable of working stably for a long time only in the "Scalping" mode. The best time for scalping is the rollover hour, since the price in most cases returns to the average value from the extremes at this hour (this is the "noise" hour, since there are no large players, therefore, no trend). The best order type for scalping is limit orders, since they have the minimum negative slippage of all order types (Market orders, Stop orders and Limit orders).

Advantage
This trading system has specific principles that are obvious to the trader, so with proper adaptation, you can get a stable result.

Disadvantage
Scalping with a short SL works only on honest ECN brokers, there are few of them, but they exist. Most brokers manipulate quotes, closing and opening occurs at non-existent prices, which makes scalping simply impossible with a short StopLoss, so on most brokers you can only productively use a grid set of settings.

Setting up
The Expert works from one chart of any timeframe for all recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD.
Download the settings sets here (archive "Trust EA").
The recommended leverage is 1:500, as it allows for greater use of account funds.
If your leverage is 1:100 - 1:200, or you have a Prop account, or you adhere to conservative risks, or you want to test a new broker, then set a smaller lot size (0.01 for every $100-$200 of the balance or a fixed 0.01 lot).
If you use an expert on several charts (with different settings, for example), then be sure to use different magic numbers in the expert parameters.
After setting up, you can send me a screenshot of the chart so that I can confirm the correctness, and you can ask me any questions.

Disclaimer: If you do not understand the risk of forex, I advise you not to buy this EA. I do not have the authority to issue refund nor I can cancel your purchase.

İncelemeler 1
Biohacker1
169
Biohacker1 2025.09.24 15:36 
 

The live trading signals demonstrate impressive performance, particularly due to the EA's ability to operate effectively during the roll-over period, a time range where most expert advisors (EAs) have historically failed to remain profitable since a few years ago. This is especially noteworthy, as many EAs that once exploited inefficiencies during roll-over have stopped working, even on ECN accounts provided by reputable brokers. Roll-over EA's usually consistently performs well regardless of which reversal indicator or indicator value change is applied. This suggests a high probability that it would pass walk-forward optimization and Monte Carlo stress tests, and why the back-test results aren't over-optimized as reflected in the live signals. While there are numerous examples of roll-over-based EAs generating over 100,000% profit on demo accounts, they fail in live trading conditions due to broker-imposed restrictions. In contrast, this EA appears to overcome those limitations - you don't have to have zero spread for the EA to work. Additionally, the seller added a randomization feature to bypass prop firm account correlation so all in all good customer support.

Önerilen ürünler
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Uzman Danışmanlar
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalper Master AI USDJPY için Hassas Scalping Motoru | H1 Scalper Master AI, USDJPY paritesi için tasarlanmış, yüksek frekanslı ticaretteki en gelişmiş tekniklerden yararlanan, son teknoloji ürünü, AI destekli bir scalping sistemidir. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), hızlı hareket eden piyasalarda benzersiz hassasiyet ve performans sunmak için son teknoloji yapay zekayı tescilli scalping metodolojileriyle birleştirir. Tutarlı, yüksek olasılıklı girişler arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Scalper Mast
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
RsiEma Crossover EA
Patrick Woolverton
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI EMA Crossover EA This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based strategy using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is intended for traders who want to automate a structured approach to trend trading. How It Works A buy trade is executed when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA and the RSI is above a defined threshold. A sell trade is executed when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA and the RSI is below a defined threshold. The EA checks all cond
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New  Signal Account (  running 0.75% Balance Risk ) Old  Signal Account  (running 0.75% Balance Risk) If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the o
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Nerotronik EurUsd Rus Brokers
Irina Kolosova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Торговый експерт предназначен для торговли в лицензированых российских брокерах . Советник ищет места перелома, смены настроения и изменения тенденции на рынке. В торговле не используется мартингейл, реверсы и иные рискованные стратегии. Торговля ведется по валютной паре EURUSD. Для получения более подробной информации , пишите в личные сообщения.  ВАЖНО - перед тем как проверить советник, укажите Risk от 10-20, и установите Maximum Lot -100
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Uzman Danışmanlar
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Uzman Danışmanlar
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
Flexi trend tracker robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the automated trading system "Flexi trend tracker robot" — a powerful instrument for hour+ timeframe trading with medium/soft volatility pairs! This EA offers unique features:  wide range of applications: This strategy can be used on various time intervals: H1, H2, H3, and H4 timeframes, making the trading advisor a highly versatile tool for trading.  the system works on comfortable USD crosses: USDCAD, USDCAD, and USDCAD pairs where you won't see overwhelming trends that wipe out d
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,     Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iy
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exp-TickSniper -   her para birimi çifti için otomatik parametre seçimi ile yüksek hızlı kene yüzücü. Ticaret parametrelerini otomatik olarak hesaplayacak bir danışman mı hayal ediyorsunuz? Otomatik olarak optimize edildi ve ayarlandı mı? MetaTrader 4 için sistemin tam sürümü:       MetaTrader 4 için   TickSniper   soyucu TickSniper - Tam Açıklama       + DEMO + PDF EA, yaklaşık 10 yıllık EA programlamasında kazanılan deneyime dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. EA stratejisi herhangi bir SEMBOL i
The Gold Mann
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Man Version 1 (Buys only) A Smart Trading Solution for Long-Term Profits In the ever-changing world of financial markets, consistency and adaptability are paramount to long-term success. The Gold Man Expert Advisor (EA) , developed by BlackTested Ltd. , is designed to tackle these challenges by offering traders a robust and intelligent system for trading. Built with a focus on sustainable, low-risk profitability, The Gold Man combines a unique trading strategy with the power of automati
Simo Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Uzman Danışmanlar
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
EA Builder PRO
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Builder  is a tool allowing you to create  your own algorithm  and adapt it to your  own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with  your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create  your perfect EA . There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own alg
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
Forex Mentor Ex
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Mentor: Your Reliable Partner in Automated Trading Introduction Forex Mentor   is a revolutionary trading bot designed to automate strategies in the dynamic Forex market. With a focus on trend trading, this bot serves as a powerful tool for traders, enabling them to effectively capitalize on market opportunities while minimizing risks and simplifying decision-making processes. Its versatility and extensive customizable parameters make it the ideal choice for both novice traders and experie
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
GbpUsd Commander
Ibrahim Aljaref
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBPUSD Commander – M30 Zaman Diliminde Hassas Scalping Stratejisi Bu Expert Advisor (Uzman Danışman), GBP/USD paritesi için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir ve M30 (30 dakikalık) zaman diliminde güçlü ve güvenli bir scalping performansı sunar. Hassas giriş noktaları ile sıkı bir düşük risk yaklaşımını birleştirir — her işlemde yalnızca %2 risk alır — bu da onu sermaye korumasını ve istikrarlı büyümeyi önemseyen yatırımcılar için ideal hale getirir. Dinamik lot büyüklüğü, grafikte net bir şekilde gös
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.63 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyatla çok sınırlı sayıda kopya satışa sunulacaktır! Son Fiyat: 999$ YENİ (349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla) --> 1 ADET'İ ÜCRETSİZ ALIN (2 işlem hesap numarası için). En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO BITCOIN REAPER'a hoş geldiniz!   Gold Reaper'ın muazzam başarısından sonra, aynı kazandıran prensipleri Bitcoin Piyasasına uygulamanın zamanının geldiğine karar verdim ve e
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.81 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Neural Vertex – Forex majör ve minör pariteler için disiplinli bir mean-reversion Expert Advisor. 6 parite ve 5 yıllık veri (~1350 işlem) üzerinde test edilmiştir. RSI, ADX ve çift EMA onayını birleştirerek kanıta dayalı, yüksek doğrulukta giriş ve çıkış sinyalleri üretir. Martingale yok, grid yok – sadece şeffaf mantık, sıkı risk kontrolü ve isteğe bağlı trailing stop . Sürekli kazanç istikrarını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Konsept Piyasa türü : mean reversion – geçici aşırı
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Birkaç yıldır kullandığım çok yararlı bir robotu tanıtıyorum. Hem yarı otomatik hem de tam otomatik modlarda kullanılabilir. Program, ekonomik takvim haberlerinde esnek ticaret ayarlarını içeriyor. Stratejiler test cihazında kontrol edilemez. Sadece gerçek bir iş. Terminal ayarlarında, haberler sitesini izin verilen URL'ler listesine eklemeniz gerekir. Servisler > Araçlar > Danışmanlar'a tıklayın. "Aşağıdaki URL'ler için WebRequest'e İzin Ver:" kutucuğunu işaretle. Aşağıdakini ekleyin (boşluğu
Breakthrough Strategy MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu sistem çok sayıda setle çalışacak şekilde geliştirildi ve belirli bir süre sonra Cuma günü işlem kapanışında çalışırken kendini iyi gösterdi. Sonuç olarak, bu ticaret yönü, bu Uzman Danışman ile çalışmak için ana yön haline geldi. Ancak, kendi işlem ayarlarınızı oluşturabilir ve işlem için haftanın herhangi bir gününü seçebilirsiniz. Ayar kümeleri koleksiyonu genişletilebilir. Setlerin geliştirildiği döviz çiftleri: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDC
Breakthrough Strategy
Konstantin Kulikov
4.46 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu sistem çok sayıda setle çalışacak şekilde geliştirildi ve belirli bir süre sonra Cuma günü işlem kapanışında çalışırken kendini iyi gösterdi. Sonuç olarak, bu ticaret yönü, bu Uzman Danışman ile çalışmak için ana yön haline geldi. Ancak, kendi işlem ayarlarınızı oluşturabilir ve işlem için haftanın herhangi bir gününü seçebilirsiniz. Ayar kümeleri koleksiyonu genişletilebilir. Setlerin geliştirildiği döviz çiftleri: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDC
GridMartin Conqueror
Konstantin Kulikov
4.69 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( timeframe M1 ) show the most stable results for: GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can
Spread Record
Konstantin Kulikov
Yardımcı programlar
This utility allows to record the spread value to the file, which is equal to or greater than the value specified in the settings, at the specified time. The utility also displays useful information on the symbol's chart: current spread value in points, name of account holder, name of trading server, leverage, the size of the swap for buy orders, the size of the swap for sell orders, day of the week for accruing triple swap, the size of a point in the quote currency, the minimum allowed level of
FrankoScalp
Konstantin Kulikov
3.79 (115)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tebrikler! Forex piyasasında en uzun süredir faaliyet gösteren uzmanın sayfasına girdiniz! İşte 5 yıldır işbu uzman hakkında konuşulmakta ve farklı üst düzeylerde bulunmaktadır. "FrankoScalp" uzmanının tartışma konusu istenilen Forex forumlarında bulunabilir ve fakat ancak mql5’de uzmanın orijinal yenilenmiş versyonu alınabilir, ayrıca müellif ile temasa geçilebilir ve "FrankoScalp" uzman danışmanın kullanıcılarının samimi topluluğuna katılabilirsiniz. Satın alma detayları Uzmanı satın alırken
Virtual Trailing SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. only_this_sy
Modify Order SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
Yardımcı programlar
The utility places stop loss and take profit for opened orders. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. Parameters magic - magic number. If less than 0, orders with any magic number are processed. Select_Symbol  - selection of symbols. Positions with selected symbols will be accompanied by. Take_Profit - take profit (TP). If the value is less than 0, then TP does not change. If the value equal to 0, TP is nullified (removed). Stop_Loss - stop loss (SL). If the value
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic  - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. Select_Symbol - selection of symbols. Positions
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.  Download settings (sets):   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUD
Trailing by SAR
Konstantin Kulikov
Yardımcı programlar
Tracking positions using trailing on the Parabolic SAR indicator. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters Select_Magic - selection of magic numbers. Positions with selected magic numbers will be accompanied by. Select_Symbol - selection of symbo
Friday Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning. The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs:   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". Version for MT5 Expert setup Download the latest se
GoldenScalp MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
Birkaç yıldır kullandığım çok yararlı bir robotu tanıtıyorum. Hem yarı otomatik hem de tam otomatik modlarda kullanılabilir. Program, ekonomik takvim haberlerinde esnek ticaret ayarlarını içeriyor. Stratejiler test cihazında kontrol edilemez. Sadece gerçek bir iş. Terminal ayarlarında, haberler sitesini izin verilen URL'ler listesine eklemeniz gerekir. Servisler > Araçlar > Danışmanlar'a tıklayın. "Aşağıdaki URL'ler için WebRequest'e İzin Ver:" kutucuğunu işaretle. Aşağıdakini ekleyin (boşluğu
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Yardımcı programlar
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Open a position for EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Yardımcı programlar
Hello everyone, this is another utility that I wrote specifically for users using my profile with a large number of experts and sets ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750723 ) . This utility is useful for working with a profile using grid strategies (averaging and martingale). As we know, such strategies periodically fall into a large drawdown and you need to be careful when opening averaging positions (do not open too many). In my profile, I use a limit of 3 positions for each EA, if this w
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.25 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tebrikler! Forex piyasasında en uzun süredir faaliyet gösteren uzmanın sayfasına girdiniz! İşte 5 yıldır işbu uzman hakkında konuşulmakta ve farklı üst düzeylerde bulunmaktadır. "FrankoScalp" uzmanının tartışma konusu istenilen Forex forumlarında bulunabilir ve fakat ancak mql5’de uzmanın orijinal yenilenmiş versyonu alınabilir, ayrıca müellif ile temasa geçilebilir ve "FrankoScalp" uzman danışmanın kullanıcılarının samimi topluluğuna katılabilirsiniz. Satın alma detayları Uzmanı satın alırken
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. only_this_sym
Trailing and SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Yardımcı programlar
The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions with any magic number are tracked. S elect_Symbol   - selection of symbols. Positi
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.  Download settings (sets):   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUD
Trailing by SAR MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Yardımcı programlar
Tracking positions using trailing on the Parabolic SAR indicator. It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Parameters Select_Magic - selection of magic numbers. Positions with selected magic numbers will be accompanied by. Select_Symbol   - selection of sym
Friday Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
3.71 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning. The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". Version for MT4 Expert setup Download the latest sett
GridMartin Conqueror MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An automated trading system with smart entry/exit algorithms that uses grid and martingale techniques to maximize profits. You can search for current signals on this page, or write me a personal message: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart The default settings ( timeframe M1 ) show the most stable results for: GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF All new sets appear here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 A description of the Expert's parameters can b
GoldenScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
Close by percentage MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Yardımcı programlar
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets"   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open   one   additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following fu
Open a position for EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Yardımcı programlar
Hello everyone, this is another utility that I wrote specifically for users using my profile with a large number of experts and sets ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750723 ) . This utility is useful for working with a profile using grid strategies (averaging and martingale). As we know, such strategies periodically fall into a large drawdown and you need to be careful when opening averaging positions (do not open too many). In my profile, I use a limit of 3 positions for each EA, if this w
Filtrele:
Biohacker1
169
Biohacker1 2025.09.24 15:36 
 

The live trading signals demonstrate impressive performance, particularly due to the EA's ability to operate effectively during the roll-over period, a time range where most expert advisors (EAs) have historically failed to remain profitable since a few years ago. This is especially noteworthy, as many EAs that once exploited inefficiencies during roll-over have stopped working, even on ECN accounts provided by reputable brokers. Roll-over EA's usually consistently performs well regardless of which reversal indicator or indicator value change is applied. This suggests a high probability that it would pass walk-forward optimization and Monte Carlo stress tests, and why the back-test results aren't over-optimized as reflected in the live signals. While there are numerous examples of roll-over-based EAs generating over 100,000% profit on demo accounts, they fail in live trading conditions due to broker-imposed restrictions. In contrast, this EA appears to overcome those limitations - you don't have to have zero spread for the EA to work. Additionally, the seller added a randomization feature to bypass prop firm account correlation so all in all good customer support.

İncelemeye yanıt