Trust EA

3
Trust EA - это настоящий инструмент трейдера, работающий по понятному принципу, со своими достоинствами и недостатками, поэтому подойдёт не всем, но для некоторых пользователей может стать лучшим торговым роботом.

Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь: чат "Age of Expert Advisors".

Логика
Я занимаюсь алгоритмическими системами торговли с 2015 года, и, по-моему опыту, системы с маленьким размером StopLoss способны долгое время работать стабильно только в режиме "Скальпинга". Лучшее время для скальпинга - ролловерный час, так как цена в большинстве случаев возвращается в среднее значение от экстремумов в этот час (это час "шумов", так как нет крупных игроков, а значит, и тренда). Лучший тип ордера для cкальпинга - лимитные ордера, так как они имеют минимальное отрицательное проскальзывание из всех типов ордеров (Рыночные ордера, Стоп Ордера и Лимитные ордера).

Плюс
Данная торговая система имеет конкретные, очевидные для трейдера принципы, поэтому при должной адаптации, можно получать стабильный результат.
 
Минус
Скальпинг с коротким SL работает только на честных ECN брокерах, их мало, но они есть. Большинство брокеров манипулируют котировками, закрытие и открытие происходит по несуществующим ценам, что делает скальпинг просто невозможным с коротким StopLoss, поэтому на большинстве брокерах продуктивно можно использовать только "сеточный" сет настроек. 

Настройка
Эксперт работает с одного чарта любого таймфрейма по всем рекомендуемым валютным парам: EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURGBP,EURAUD,GBPAUD,AUDCAD.
Сеты настроек скачать здесь (архив "Trust EA").
Рекомендуемое кредитное плечо 1:500, так как оно позволяет в большей степени использовать средства счёта.
Если ваше кредитное плечо 1:100 - 1:200, или у вас счёт Prop, или придерживаетесь консервативных рисков, или хотите протестировать нового брокера, то установите меньший размер лота (0.01 на каждые 100$-200$ баланса или фиксированный лот 0.01).
Если эксперта используете на нескольких чартах (с разными настройками, к примеру), то обязательно используйте разные магические числа в параметрах эксперта.
После настройки вы можете прислать мне скриншот чарта, чтобы я подтвердил корректность, а также задать мне любые вопросы.

Disclaimer: Если вы не осознаёте рисков торговли на Форексе, советую не покупать этот советник. У меня нет полномочий осуществлять возвратные платежи и я не могу отменить вашу покупку.


Отзывы 2
Biohacker1
239
Biohacker1 2025.09.24 15:36 
 

The live trading signals demonstrate impressive performance, particularly due to the EA's ability to operate effectively during the roll-over period, a time range where most expert advisors (EAs) have historically failed to remain profitable since a few years ago. This is especially noteworthy, as many EAs that once exploited inefficiencies during roll-over have stopped working, even on ECN accounts provided by reputable brokers. Roll-over EA's usually consistently performs well regardless of which reversal indicator or indicator value change is applied. This suggests a high probability that it would pass walk-forward optimization and Monte Carlo stress tests, and why the back-test results aren't over-optimized as reflected in the live signals. While there are numerous examples of roll-over-based EAs generating over 100,000% profit on demo accounts, they fail in live trading conditions due to broker-imposed restrictions. In contrast, this EA appears to overcome those limitations - you don't have to have zero spread for the EA to work. Additionally, the seller added a randomization feature to bypass prop firm account correlation so all in all good customer support.

Рекомендуем также
MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
Эксперты
No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Scalper Master AI Движок точного скальпинга для USDJPY | H1 Scalper Master AI — это передовая скальпинговая система на базе ИИ, разработанная для пары USDJPY, использующая самые передовые методы высокочастотной торговли. Этот экспертный советник (EA) сочетает в себе современный искусственный интеллект с запатентованными методиками скальпинга, обеспечивая непревзойденную точность и производительность на быстро меняющихся рынках. Созданный для трейдеров, ищущих последовательные высоковероятные
R trend sync robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
Darwin Swing MT5
Guillaume Duportal
4.82 (49)
Эксперты
Darwin Swing MT5 Обзор: Darwin Swing — это советник для среднесрочного свинг-трейдинга. Он анализирует зоны поддержки и сопротивления и использует виртуальные позиции, чтобы заранее отслеживать пробои уровней. Реальные ордера выставляются только при выполнении заранее определенных условий. После успеха Darwin Evolution представлен Darwin Swing, который можно использовать параллельно. Цель — максимально приблизиться к ручной торговле при долгосрочном подходе. Это не быстрый скальпер и не но
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Эксперты
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Эксперты
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
RsiEma Crossover EA
Patrick Woolverton
Эксперты
RSI EMA Crossover EA This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based strategy using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It is intended for traders who want to automate a structured approach to trend trading. How It Works A buy trade is executed when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA and the RSI is above a defined threshold. A sell trade is executed when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA and the RSI is below a defined threshold. The EA checks all cond
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки инде
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Эксперты
Советник QuantumPip ("КвантумПип") - это полностью автоматический советник, который умеет торговать на нескольких символах с одного графика. Советник также использует цены Золота, Нефти, "Шмукси" (мой аналог "Дикси"), DAX или FTSE для расчета входов по этим символам. Советник использует два вида рекуррентной нейронной модели - односетевую (решения "бай" или "селл") и двухсетевую (решения "бай" или неопределенность и "селл" или неопределенность). Таким образом, советник QuantumPip торгует одновре
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Эксперты
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Ultimate Range Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Эксперты
Ultimate Range Master EA: The Ultimate 4-in-1 Range Trading Solution Overview The Ultimate Range Master EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed for traders who thrive in range-bound markets. Offering four distinct and powerful range trading strategies, this all-in-one EA provides unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation to suit your trading style. Key Features Time Range Strategy Define the start and end times for a market range, and let the EA take control. Trades breakout oppo
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Эксперты
Open Season - полностью автоматический советник, работающий по принципу "установил и забыл". Он позволяет активным трейдерам торговать по сигналам с высокой вероятностью на основе пробоя ценового действия на EURUSD H1. Он находит модели ценового действия перед открытием лондонской сессии и торгует по пробоям. Советник совершает короткие сделки на основе сигналов с высокой вероятностью Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом Встроенный фильтр времени Три метода определения размера позиции в зависимост
Flexi trend tracker robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing the automated trading system "Flexi trend tracker robot" — a powerful instrument for hour+ timeframe trading with medium/soft volatility pairs! This EA offers unique features:  wide range of applications: This strategy can be used on various time intervals: H1, H2, H3, and H4 timeframes, making the trading advisor a highly versatile tool for trading.  the system works on comfortable USD crosses: USDCAD, USDCAD, and USDCAD pairs where you won't see overwhelming trends that wipe out d
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Эксперты
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Exclusive black Pro Max MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Советник работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства со стороны трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! ВАЖНО: Все примеры, скриншоты и тесты приведены исключительно в демонстрационных целях. Если у одного бр
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Эксперты
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Эксперты
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Эксперты
Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
Valtoro Aurum
Miroslav Kralik
Эксперты
Valtoro Aurum EA MT5 Signals: !!MYFXBOOK COMING SOON!! !!CHRISTMAS SALE PRICE, AVAILABLE UNTIL 26.12.2025!! XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance. Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01 Discounted price!!!  The price will increase by $100 with e
EA Builder PRO
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
EA Builder - это инструмент, позволяющий создать свой собственный алгоритм и адаптировать его к своему стилю торговли. Классическая торговля, сетка, мартингейл, комбинация индикаторов с вашими личными настройками, независимые ордера или DCA, видимые или невидимые TP/SL, трейлинг-стоп, система покрытия убытков, система безубыточности, торговые часы, автоматический размер позиции и многое другое... В конструкторе советников есть все необходимое для создания вашего идеального советника. Существует
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Эксперты
NEXUS – количественный адаптивный грид, развивающийся вместе с рынком NEXUS — это полностью автоматическая система, которая в реальном времени строит комбинации правил, валидирует их out-of-sample и открывает сделки только тогда, когда обнаруживает статистическое преимущество в корректном рыночном контексте. Краткие характеристики Тип системы: адаптивный грид с OOS (out-of-sample) валидацией и фильтрами среды (новости, волатильность, сессия/день и опциональные зоны объёмной стоимости). Инструмен
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Эксперты
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Представляем Weltrix – Ультимативное решение для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) $499 – ПОЗЖЕ -> $1999 USD ВАЖНО: ИСПОЛЬЗУЙТЕ EA ТОЛЬКО С ЭТИМ SET-ФАЙЛОМ:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  LIVE USER GUIDE Шесть проверенных стратегий. Один мощный советник. Стабильная эффективность. Высокая торговая активность. Чего НЕТ в этом советнике ВАЖНО: Чтобы AUTO_GMT работал → добавьте URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org" (уберите пробелы!!) в список разрешённых URL в вашем терминале MT5 (Сервис -> Настройк
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
Другие продукты этого автора
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Привет, друзья. Эту утилиту я написал специально для использования в своем профиле с большим количеством экспертов и сетов ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ).  Теперь, чтобы ограничить убытки на счёте, нет необходимости менять параметр "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" на каждом чарте. Просто откройте один дополнительный чарт, прикрепите данную утилиту и настройте желаемый процент по закрытию всех сделок на счёте. Утилита имеет следующий функциона
Total Trailing MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Эта утилита трейлит не каждую позицию отдельно, а целиком профит на счёте (по деньгам или по проценту). Activate_Trailing - активация трейлинга по деньгам или по проценту профита.  Start_Trailing - необходимое значение профита для старта трейлинга. Size_Trailing - размер трейлинг стопа. Min_Value_for_Close - минимальное значение профита после старта трейлинга для закрытия позиций (на случай большого отрицательного ГЭПа, чтобы остаться в игре).  Select_trades - выбор позиций для учёта, при "All"
Total Trailing
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Эта утилита трейлит не каждую позицию отдельно, а целиком профит на счёте (по деньгам или по проценту). Activate_Trailing - активация трейлинга по деньгам или по проценту профита.  Start_Trailing - необходимое значение профита для старта трейлинга. Size_Trailing - размер трейлинг стопа. Min_Value_for_Close - минимальное значение профита после старта трейлинга для закрытия позиций (на случай большого отрицательного ГЭПа, чтобы остаться в игре).  Select_trades - выбор позиций для учёта, при "All"
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (8)
Эксперты
Эксперт торгует при открытии рынка после выходных, ориентируясь на возникший разрыв цены (ГЭП). Готовы различные сеты настроек (торговля против или в сторону ГЭПа). При этом доступны разнообразные параметры в настройках эксперта, позволяющие создать свои уникальные сеты самостоятельно.   >>> Chat <<< Валютные пары для которых разработаны сеты: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY. С качать
GridMartin Conqueror MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (6)
Эксперты
Автоматизированная торговая система с умными алгоритмами входа/выхода, которая прибегает к методам сетки и мартингейла для максимизации прибыли. Текущие сигналы можно поискать на этой странице, либо написать мне личное сообщение: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/test-standart Настройки по умолчанию ( таймфрейм М1 ) подходят для валютных пар, особенно для пар с GBP. Все новые сеты появляются тут:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 Описание параметров эксперта можно находить в ветк
GoldenScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Эксперты
Привет, алготрейдеры.  Эксперт торгует по золоту (XAUUSD), таймфрейм любой (одинаково на любом ТФ), начальный баланс аккаунта от 100$. Доступны следующие сеты "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Каждая позиция имеет несколько логик закрытия, в том числе и скрытый StopLoss, который рассчитывается индивидуально для каждой позиции, исходя из волатильности последних часов. (Если у вас есть особые требования к стопам, то вы можете установить свои SL и TP в пунктах через параметры: "TakeProfit_Safety" и "St
Close by percentage MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Привет, друзья. Эту утилиту я написал специально для использования в своем профиле с большим количеством экспертов и сетов ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets"   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ).  Теперь, чтобы ограничить убытки на счёте, нет необходимости менять параметр "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" на каждом чарте. Просто откройте   один   дополнительный чарт, прикрепите данную утилиту и настройте желаемый процент по закрытию всех сделок на счёте. Утилита имеет следующий фун
Spread Record
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Данная утилита позволяет записывать значение спреда в файл, которые равны или больше указанного значения в настройках, в заданное время. Также утилита отображает полезную информацию на графике инструмента: текущее значение спреда в пунктах, имя владельца счёта, имя торгового сервера, кредитное плечо, размер свопа для ордеров на покупку, размер свопа для ордеров на продажу, день недели для начисления тройного свопа, размер пункта в валюте котировки, минимально допустимый уровень стоп-лосса/тейк-п
FrankoScalp
Konstantin Kulikov
3.79 (116)
Эксперты
Поздравляю! Вы попали на страницу самого долгоиграющего эксперта на рынке Форекс! Уже более 5 лет этот эксперт находится на слуху и в различных топах. На любых форекс-форумах можно найти темы обсуждения эксперта "FrankoScalp", но только на mql5 можно купить оригинальную обновлённую версию эксперта, а так же получить связь с автором и попасть в дружелюбное сообщество пользователей ЕА "FrankoScalp". >>> Chat <<< Детали покупки Покупая эксперта, вы получаете его навсегда (все обновления бесплатны
Virtual Trailing SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (3)
Утилиты
Виртуальное (скрытое от брокера) выставление трейлинг-стопа, безубытка, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита.‌ Необходимо разрешить автоматическую торговлю в настройках терминала. В режиме тестирования утилита на первых тиках открывает позиции Buy или Sell, что позволяет в визуальном режиме наблюдать заданную логику, меняя параметры утилиты. В реальном режиме утилита не открывает позиции. Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" .   Параметры magic  - магический номер. Ес
Breakthrough Strategy
Konstantin Kulikov
4.46 (35)
Эксперты
Данная система разрабатывалась для работы с большим количеством сетов и через определённое время хорошо показала себя при работе на закрытии торгов в пятницу. В результате, это направление трейдинга стало основным для работы с этим экспертом. Однако вы можете создать свои собственные настройки торговли и выбрать любой день недели для торговли. Коллекция сетов настроек может быть расширена. Валютные пары, для которых разработаны сеты: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GBPJPY
Modify Order SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Утилита устанавливает стоп-лосс и тейк-профит‌ для открытых ордеров. Необходимо разрешить автоматическую торговлю в настройках терминала. Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" .   Параметры magic - магический номер. Если меньше 0, то обрабатываются ордера с любым магическим числом. Select_Symbol - выбор символов. Позиции с выбранными символами будут сопровождаться. Take_Profit - тейк-профит (TP). При значение меньше 0 TP не изменяется. При значении, равном 0
GridMartin Conqueror
Konstantin Kulikov
4.69 (13)
Эксперты
Автоматизированная торговая система с умными алгоритмами входа/выхода, которая прибегает к методам сетки и мартингейла для максимизации прибыли. Текущие сигналы можно поискать на этой странице, либо написать мне личное сообщение:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/test-standart Настройки по умолчанию ( таймфрейм М1 ) подходят для валютных пар, особенно для пар с GBP. Все новые сеты появляются тут: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 Описание параметров эксперта можно находить в ветк
Trailing and SL TP
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Сопровождение позиций с помощью: трейлинг-стопа, безубытка, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита.‌ Необходимо разрешить автоматическую торговлю в настройках терминала. В режиме тестирования утилита на первых тиках открывает позиции Buy или Sell, что позволяет в визуальном режиме наблюдать заданную логику, меняя параметры утилиты. В реальном режиме утилита не открывает позиции. Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" .   Параметры magic  - магический номер. Если меньше 0,
Trailing by SAR
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Сопровождение позиций с помощью трейлинга по индикатору Parabolic SAR. Необходимо разрешить автоматическую торговлю в настройках терминала. В режиме тестирования утилита на первых тиках открывает позиции Buy или Sell, что позволяет в визуальном режиме наблюдать заданную логику, меняя параметры утилиты. В реальном режиме утилита не открывает позиции. Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" .   Параметры S elect_Magic - выбор магических чисел. Позиции с выбранны
Friday Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Этот эксперт торгует на недельном ГЭПе (разрыве цены), открывая сделки в пятницу перед закрытием рынка и закрывая сделки в понедельник в первой половине дня. Эксперт работает с одного чарта по всем валютным парам: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. Если символы в "Обзоре рынка" имеют суффикс, то укажите его в параметре эксперта "Symbol_suffix".  Версия для МТ5 >>> Chat <<<
GoldenScalp MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4 (3)
Эксперты
Привет, алготрейдеры.  Эксперт торгует по золоту (XAUUSD), таймфрейм любой (одинаково на любом ТФ), начальный баланс аккаунта от 100$. Доступны следующие сеты "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Каждая позиция имеет несколько логик закрытия, в том числе и скрытый StopLoss, который рассчитывается индивидуально для каждой позиции, исходя из волатильности последних часов. (Если у вас есть особые требования к стопам, то вы можете установить свои SL и TP в пунктах через параметры: "TakeProfit_Safety" и "St
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Утилиты
Представляю полезного робота, которым пользуюсь сам уже несколько лет. Может использоваться как в полуавтоматическом, так и в полностью автоматическом режиме. >>> Chat <<< Программа содержит гибкие настройки торговли на новостях экономического календаря. В тестере стратегий проверить нельзя. Только реальная работа. В настройках терминала необходимо добавить новостной сайт в список разрешенных URL. Кликните Сервис > Настройки > Советники. Поставьте галочку в "Разрешить WebRequest для следующих U
Open a position for EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Всем привет, это очередная утилита, которую я написал специально для пользователей, использующих мой профиль с большим количеством экспертов и сетов ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750711 ) . Эта утилита пригодится для работы с профилем, использующем сеточные стратегии (усреднение и мартингейл). Как мы знаем, такие стратегии периодически попадают в большую просадку и нужно иметь осторожность при открытии усредняющих позиций (не открывать слишком много). В моём профиле, я использую ограниче
Buy by Trend MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Иногда   рынки   находятся   в   такой   трендовой   фазе ,   что   не   заметить   этого   невозможно ,   и достаточно просто покупать по тренду. 1) Итак, мы листаем чарты разных инструментов, и вот, видим хорошую точку входа, так давайте укажем желанную цену для первого ордера в параметре Price_for_First_Order и направление в параметре Trend_Direction, этого бывает уже достаточно для хорошей сделки. ( Если   Price_for_First_Order= 0, то открытие позиции произойдёт немедленно по рынку. ) 2) В п
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.25 (28)
Эксперты
Поздравляю! Вы попали на страницу самого долгоиграющего эксперта на рынке Форекс! Уже более 5 лет этот эксперт находится на слуху и в различных топах. На любых форекс-форумах можно найти темы обсуждения эксперта "FrankoScalp", но только на mql5 можно купить оригинальную обновлённую версию эксперта, а так же получить связь с автором и попасть в дружелюбное сообщество пользователей ЕА "FrankoScalp". >>> Chat <<< Детали покупки Покупая эксперта, вы получаете его навсегда (все обновления бесплатны
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Виртуальное (скрытое от брокера) выставление трейлинг-стопа, безубытка, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита.‌ Необходимо разрешить автоматическую торговлю в настройках терминала. В режиме тестирования утилита на первых тиках открывает позиции Buy или Sell, что позволяет в визуальном режиме наблюдать заданную логику, меняя параметры утилиты. В реальном режиме утилита не открывает позиции. Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" .   Параметры magic  - магический номер. Ес
Trailing and SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Сопровождение позиций с помощью: трейлинг-стопа, безубытка, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита.‌ Необходимо разрешить автоматическую торговлю в настройках терминала. В режиме тестирования утилита на первых тиках открывает позиции Buy или Sell, что позволяет в визуальном режиме наблюдать заданную логику, меняя параметры утилиты. В реальном режиме утилита не открывает позиции. Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" .   Параметры magic  - магический номер. Если меньше 0,
Good Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Эксперт торгует при открытии рынка после выходных, ориентируясь на возникший разрыв цены (ГЭП). Готовы различные сеты настроек (торговля против или в сторону ГЭПа). При этом доступны разнообразные параметры в настройках эксперта, позволяющие создать свои уникальные сеты самостоятельно.   >>> Chat <<< Валютные пары для которых разработаны сеты: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY. С качать
Trailing by SAR MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Сопровождение позиций с помощью трейлинга по индикатору Parabolic SAR. Необходимо разрешить автоматическую торговлю в настройках терминала. В режиме тестирования утилита на первых тиках открывает позиции Buy или Sell, что позволяет в визуальном режиме наблюдать заданную логику, меняя параметры утилиты. В реальном режиме утилита не открывает позиции. Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" .   Параметры Select_Magic - выбор магических чисел. Позиции с выбранным
Breakthrough Strategy MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (10)
Эксперты
Данная система разрабатывалась для работы с большим количеством сетов и через определённое время хорошо показала себя при работе на закрытии торгов в пятницу. В результате, это направление трейдинга стало основным для работы с этим экспертом. Однако вы можете создать свои собственные настройки торговли и выбрать любой день недели для торговли. Коллекция сетов настроек может быть расширена. Валютные пары, для которых разработаны сеты: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GBPJPY
Friday Monday MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
3.71 (7)
Эксперты
Этот эксперт торгует на недельном ГЭПе (разрыве цены), открывая сделки в пятницу перед закрытием рынка и закрывая сделки в понедельник в первой половине дня. Эксперт работает с одного чарта по всем валютным парам: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. Если символы в "Обзоре рынка" имеют суффикс, то укажите его в параметре эксперта "Symbol_suffix". Версия для МТ4 >>> Chat <<<
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Утилиты
Представляю полезного робота, которым пользуюсь сам уже несколько лет. Может использоваться как в полуавтоматическом, так и в полностью автоматическом режиме. >>> Chat <<< Программа содержит гибкие настройки торговли на новостях экономического календаря. В тестере стратегий проверить нельзя. Только реальная работа. В настройках терминала необходимо добавить новостной сайт в список разрешенных URL. Кликните Сервис > Настройки > Советники. Поставьте галочку в "Разрешить WebRequest для следующих U
Open a position for EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Всем привет, это очередная утилита, которую я написал специально для пользователей, использующих мой профиль с большим количеством экспертов и сетов ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750711 ) . Эта утилита пригодится для работы с профилем, использующем сеточные стратегии (усреднение и мартингейл). Как мы знаем, такие стратегии периодически попадают в большую просадку и нужно иметь осторожность при открытии усредняющих позиций (не открывать слишком много). В моём профиле, я использую ограниче
Buy by Trend
Konstantin Kulikov
Утилиты
Иногда рынки находятся в такой трендовой фазе , что не заметить этого невозможно , и достаточно просто покупать по тренду. 1) Итак, мы листаем чарты разных инструментов, и вот, видим хорошую точку входа, так давайте укажем желанную цену для первого ордера в параметре Price_for_First_Order и направление в параметре Trend_Direction, этого бывает уже достаточно для хорошей сделки. ( Если Price_for_First_Order= 0, то открытие позиции произойдёт немедленно по рынку. ) 2) В параметре Price_for_TakePro
Фильтр:
uchimi
1775
uchimi 2025.11.26 18:09 
 

I purchased Trust EA. Since I started using Trust EA, the balances on all my live accounts have dropped by 30% to 100%. That's a loss of over $15,000. Profit? I haven't even recovered my purchase price. I'm really disappointed. The developer arrogantly said it was my fault. I'm so sad...

Biohacker1
239
Biohacker1 2025.09.24 15:36 
 

The live trading signals demonstrate impressive performance, particularly due to the EA's ability to operate effectively during the roll-over period, a time range where most expert advisors (EAs) have historically failed to remain profitable since a few years ago. This is especially noteworthy, as many EAs that once exploited inefficiencies during roll-over have stopped working, even on ECN accounts provided by reputable brokers. Roll-over EA's usually consistently performs well regardless of which reversal indicator or indicator value change is applied. This suggests a high probability that it would pass walk-forward optimization and Monte Carlo stress tests, and why the back-test results aren't over-optimized as reflected in the live signals. While there are numerous examples of roll-over-based EAs generating over 100,000% profit on demo accounts, they fail in live trading conditions due to broker-imposed restrictions. In contrast, this EA appears to overcome those limitations - you don't have to have zero spread for the EA to work. Additionally, the seller added a randomization feature to bypass prop firm account correlation so all in all good customer support.

Ответ на отзыв