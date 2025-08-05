Trust EA

3
Trust EA ist ein echtes Trader-Tool, das nach einem klaren Prinzip funktioniert, mit seinen Vor- und Nachteilen, so dass es nicht für jeden geeignet ist, aber für einige Benutzer kann es der beste Handelsroboter werden.

Diskutieren Sie die Komplexität des Forex-Handels hier: Chat "Age of Expert Advisors".

Logik

Ich arbeite seit 2015 mit algorithmischen Handelssystemen, und meiner Erfahrung nach sind Systeme mit einer kleinen StopLoss-Größe nur im "Scalping"-Modus in der Lage, über einen langen Zeitraum stabil zu arbeiten. Die beste Zeit für Scalping ist die Rollover-Stunde, da der Preis in den meisten Fällen zu dieser Stunde von den Extremen zum Durchschnittswert zurückkehrt (dies ist die "Rausch"-Stunde, da es keine großen Akteure gibt, also keinen Trend). Die beste Auftragsart für Scalping sind Limit-Aufträge, da sie von allen Auftragsarten (Markt-, Stop- und Limit-Aufträge) den geringsten negativen Slippage aufweisen.

Vorteil
Dieses Handelssystem hat spezifische Prinzipien, die für den Trader offensichtlich sind, so dass Sie mit der richtigen Anpassung ein stabiles Ergebnis erzielen können.

Nachteil
Scalping mit einem kurzen SL funktioniert nur bei seriösen ECN-Brokern, von denen es nur wenige gibt, aber es gibt sie. Die meisten Broker manipulieren Kurse, Schließen und Eröffnen erfolgt zu nicht existierenden Preisen, was Scalping mit einem kurzen StopLoss einfach unmöglich macht, so dass man bei den meisten Brokern nur ein Raster von Einstellungen produktiv nutzen kann.

Einrichten
Der Experte arbeitet mit einem Chart eines beliebigen Zeitrahmens für alle empfohlenen Währungspaare: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD.
Laden Sie die Einstellungssätze hier herunter (Archiv "Trust EA").
Der empfohlene Hebel ist 1:500, da er eine bessere Nutzung der Kontoguthaben ermöglicht.
Wenn Ihr Hebel bei 1:100 - 1:200 liegt, oder Sie ein Prop-Konto haben, oder Sie halten sich an konservative Risiken, oder Sie wollen einen neuen Broker testen, dann stellen Sie eine kleinere Lotgröße ein (0,01 für jede $100-$200 des Guthabens oder ein festes 0,01 Lot).
Wenn Sie einen Experten auf mehreren Charts verwenden (z.B. mit unterschiedlichen Einstellungen), dann achten Sie darauf, dass Sie unterschiedliche magische Zahlen in den Expertenparametern verwenden.
Nach der Einrichtung können Sie mir einen Screenshot des Charts schicken, damit ich die Korrektheit bestätigen kann, und Sie können mir alle Fragen stellen.

Haftungsausschluss: Wenn Sie das Risiko des Forex nicht verstehen, rate ich Ihnen, diesen EA nicht zu kaufen. Ich habe nicht die Befugnis zur Erstattung noch kann ich Ihren Kauf stornieren.

Bewertungen 2
Biohacker1
240
Biohacker1 2025.09.24 15:36 
 

The live trading signals demonstrate impressive performance, particularly due to the EA's ability to operate effectively during the roll-over period, a time range where most expert advisors (EAs) have historically failed to remain profitable since a few years ago. This is especially noteworthy, as many EAs that once exploited inefficiencies during roll-over have stopped working, even on ECN accounts provided by reputable brokers. Roll-over EA's usually consistently performs well regardless of which reversal indicator or indicator value change is applied. This suggests a high probability that it would pass walk-forward optimization and Monte Carlo stress tests, and why the back-test results aren't over-optimized as reflected in the live signals. While there are numerous examples of roll-over-based EAs generating over 100,000% profit on demo accounts, they fail in live trading conditions due to broker-imposed restrictions. In contrast, this EA appears to overcome those limitations - you don't have to have zero spread for the EA to work. Additionally, the seller added a randomization feature to bypass prop firm account correlation so all in all good customer support.

