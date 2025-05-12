Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5

4.67

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for traders looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s volatility while automating their trades without manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price $699 is valid until 31 December 2025. The price without a discount is $1499.

After purchasing or renting the BRG, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (DS Gold, Gold Indicator, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Features:

  • ADX filter
  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%

Parameters:

  • Daily profit target
  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Lots  - the percent lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.
How to properly test the BRG in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.01, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 7.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $699, and it can be used with any Forex BrokerPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

Comentários 46
kimwanbae
85
kimwanbae 2025.10.30 07:58 
 

Result of One Week of Live Trading with the Bitcoin Robot Grid EA, Immediately After Purchase Without Demo Trading At first, I watched the trades with an anxious heart, but after confirming that all trades closed in profit for the entire week, I now just check the results once a day. I am very satisfied.

smp1990
449
smp1990 2025.10.13 11:01 
 

Well, what can I say about the Bitcoin Robot Grid... I have quite a few products from MQLtools since I'm really happy with their other products and the support they provide. I also have the Bitcoin Robot and was expecting the Bitcoin Robot Grid to complement that EA. Havinbg said that, I made the decision to purchase it and have been using the Bitcoin Robot Grid (BRG) for few days. I can say it is already delivering profitable trades in a consistent way. Actually, in the recent days we saw BTCUSD plummetting from 124k down to 110k and the BRG managed this without compromising the account margin and delivering good profit. 5 stars, of course.

W. Fassbender
503
W. Fassbender 2025.10.09 15:51 
 

Hi all, This Bot and the support are Awesome. :-)

kimwanbae
85
kimwanbae 2025.10.30 07:58 
 

Result of One Week of Live Trading with the Bitcoin Robot Grid EA, Immediately After Purchase Without Demo Trading At first, I watched the trades with an anxious heart, but after confirming that all trades closed in profit for the entire week, I now just check the results once a day. I am very satisfied.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.30 08:09
You are welcome👍📊
Ariston Carvalho
285
Ariston Carvalho 2025.10.25 22:13 
 

Can generate good profits, but you need to take care about the configurations. It can blow up your account depending on how BTC moves.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.26 11:23
The robot must be configured according to the manual and SL must be used. Additionally, you can increase the grid step when there’s high volatility on BTCUSD. The robot has been working great for several months and is used by hundreds of users. You are welcome👍📊
smp1990
449
smp1990 2025.10.13 11:01 
 

Well, what can I say about the Bitcoin Robot Grid... I have quite a few products from MQLtools since I'm really happy with their other products and the support they provide. I also have the Bitcoin Robot and was expecting the Bitcoin Robot Grid to complement that EA. Havinbg said that, I made the decision to purchase it and have been using the Bitcoin Robot Grid (BRG) for few days. I can say it is already delivering profitable trades in a consistent way. Actually, in the recent days we saw BTCUSD plummetting from 124k down to 110k and the BRG managed this without compromising the account margin and delivering good profit. 5 stars, of course.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.13 11:11
You are welcome👍📊
W. Fassbender
503
W. Fassbender 2025.10.09 15:51 
 

Hi all, This Bot and the support are Awesome. :-)

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.09 15:55
You are welcome👍📊
Mario Feilinger
445
Mario Feilinger 2025.09.26 08:47 
 

Ein guter EA, bei Fragen bekomme ich schnelle Antwort vom Entwickler

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.26 10:00
You are welcome👍📊
renzcarloillut
238
renzcarloillut 2025.09.24 17:53 
 

⚠️ Updated Review — Read This Before You Spend a Cent

My original 5-star review was not genuine.

The seller requested a positive review in exchange for a free copy of the EA.

I will attach proof in comment. If you doubt this, buy it yourself — you will experience the same request.

After real testing, here’s the truth:

❌ Backtest ≠ Real Performance

The EA looks impressive in backtest, but live trading is much worse.

Anyone can see this by running the EA themselves. This will blow your account eventually.

❌ Unreliable Entry Logic

Running multiple instances with identical settings will result in different trades (try running 3 same instance and find out yourself - one could be a sell, one could be a buy).

A properly coded EA should not behave like this — it suggests inconsistent logic.

❌ No Verified Live Signal — Only Cherry-Picked Wins

There is no real, verified live signal for this EA.

Instead, the admin only posts “daily wins” to create the illusion of success.

When the EA is stuck in drawdown, they ignore it and still post new “wins” from another demo instance (they have several demo account for sure).

Real systems show losses. Real signals don’t hide losing cycles.

❌ Suspicious Raffle Tactics

To “join” the raffle (although free), users must leave positive feedback first.

Then the raffle date keeps getting moved (Sept 30 → Oct 31 → moved again to Nov 30).

they claim they weren't enough participant - btw only 3 new entry were added in Oct due to big drop in their sales. There were enough participants actually (30 people for 14 prize) — yet it was delayed again.

This strongly appears to be a buyer-baiting tactic, not a real raffle. Not really after the raffle but I realized it is part of their dirty scheme.

❌ Filtered Telegram Group

Any negative feedback is deleted by the admin.

Only positive comments are allowed.

So the Telegram group is not a real reflection of user results.

SUMMARY:

This EA and its promotion tactics are misleading. They rely on forced positive reviews, cherry-picked demo wins, no real verified signal, delayed raffles tied to feedback, and censored community comments. These are red flags every trader should consider before buying.

If you ignore this, purchase the EA, and see the same issues — don’t say you weren’t warned.

If this review helps you avoid losing money — then you’re welcome.

----------------------

I own other EA specific for BTC and i'd say this one is a frequent trader. Generally good if utilized correctly. I would strongly recommend adding a “grid distance multiplier” feature (as an optional setting) to help reduce drawdown when the grid is activated, alongside the existing fixed-distance grid. Hopefully, this can be included in the next update.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.11.01 17:13
This user is cooperating with another seller. I encourage you to purchase Bitcoin Robot Grid and see for yourself that everything written here byis slander and lies. ✅️In case this robot is not profitable, we guarantee a refund.
pranay12345
124
pranay12345 2025.09.24 03:40 
 

Profitable EA with good track record.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.24 07:15
You are welcome👍📊
kiu yong
57
kiu yong 2025.09.20 11:27 
 

Just joined here yesterday, still testing it

29/9

I have been running the Bitcoin grid robot for a week. The logic is clear and it is stable and profitable with low risk according to the customer service parameters.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.20 11:36
You are welcome👍📊
Melih Enes Bozkurt
291
Melih Enes Bozkurt 2025.09.17 10:04 
 

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 uses a grid and martingale approach on Bitcoin, one of the most volatile trading pairs—this is extremely dangerous for any trader. Despite flashy marketing and claims of strong risk management, most people who run this robot experience severe losses and liquidations. The so-called news filter and drawdown controls are no match for Bitcoin’s sudden, large moves, which can wipe out entire accounts in moments.

There is no transparent live trading record, no verified public signal, and all results are cherry-picked or shown only in manipulated backtests. The promise of long-term profitability is completely misleading—this type of grid-martingale EA is guaranteed to blow up accounts eventually, especially on BTCUSD where volatility is brutal.

Many users have lost all their funds quickly, even with the recommended settings, and recovery is virtually impossible. Do not be fooled by the polished interface, support messages, or group access—the reality is this robot cannot deliver sustainable or safe trading. If you value your money, stay away from this EA and anything else from this developer.

Summary: Automated grid trading on Bitcoin is not sustainable or safe. Claims of protection, updates, or professional support do not change the fact that this EA regularly wipes out accounts. Calling it "high quality" or "secure" is completely deceptive. Avoid this robot unless you want to lose your funds!

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.09 08:31
They used their own settings to create a loss and show the robot as losing, and in their screenshot it’s obvious they didn’t use the settings from the manual.
Dave Z
88
Dave Z 2025.09.15 16:30 
 

It delivers quite good performance and results, congratulations!

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.15 16:55
You are welcome👍📊
LuisGustavo_BR
413
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.09.09 10:24 
 

Hello everyone. I've been following BRG for a while and now I've been able to purchase it. I've done a lot of backtesting and am now slowly starting to use it in a real account. I think it's very promising.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.09 10:56
You are welcome👍📊
Ernesto Bigbig
166
Ernesto Bigbig 2025.09.05 01:04 
 

It's been 2 month since I bought this EA, Although it's really tough for me to understand the logic of a grid for the 1st month, but then on the next month It give's an incredible results so far, the EA is profitable in such a way you understand the grid how it works, I started to build a trust on the process how the BRG do his job. I AM NOT staring my chart all the time, coz BRG can work as his own best. Give him a room to breath (SL%) and it will give you the profit you deserve.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.05 08:42
You are welcome👍📊
Ledman88
61
Ledman88 2025.09.03 00:19 
 

I have been running the EA in a live trading environment for a week. It's just a matter of setting the lot size and risk parameters according to the user manual. Currently, it's running stably with a 5% return in a week, which meets expectations. I look forward to good returns and thank the developers for their efforts and support!

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.03 06:39
You are welcome👍📊
HaAP_1
169
HaAP_1 2025.08.28 03:48 
 

The EA is much better than expected. It runs on a real account. However, I am aware that whether I make profits in the long term depends on my settings. But it looks very promising with this EA. Setting the parameters is easy and clear.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.28 09:26
You are welcome👍📊
RyuHyunDuck
25
RyuHyunDuck 2025.08.26 22:31 
 

This is EA, which I bought for the first time with the intention of "Will it work?" But the results seem to be consistent. Telegram clearly supported me, so I think I can use it easily.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.27 08:04
You are welcome👍📊
macmilano87
35
macmilano87 2025.08.21 10:28 
 

Followed all the instructions in detail and it is not really working for me. Based on the experience with this EA the actual intelligence is missing when the market is acting unexpected. The support is the worst I have ever experienced as the support always references unfriendly to aspects that have been said "so many times" and is not really taking care of individual problems.

EDIT: Unfortunately, after endless writing back and forth about the bad review with the developers or the admin, they even blocked me from the support group because I did not delete the review. I asked them ONCE something apart from the opening hours and this was on the first day having the EA not knowing they have certain office hours. And I have not asked the SAME question over and over again, I tried to formulate it in different ways as I felt that the support did not understand my problem. I am ready to discuss in a professional and respectful manner and I will instantly update this review if my experience (and I do not mean any monetary profit - noone can guarantee that) changes.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.21 13:49
From the first day, this client had a very negative attitude toward us. He sent messages at night, then early in the morning complained why no one was answering. As we’ve mentioned many times, we do not work 24 hours a day, our support rests at night in order to be able to help clients throughout the day. In this case, it was the same messages posted every few minutes on Telegram. The client received an answer but continued posting the same questions, almost as if trying to provoke the support person. We provide the best detailed manual, available in several languages, as well as support that also helps individually, but unfortunately, in this case even that wasn’t enough. Our administrator sent him a direct message to provide individual help, because we want to have only satisfied clients, but his reply was just “Seriously?!”. We offer very good support, as confirmed by hundreds of active clients who use it every day. The robot itself has been working very well for over 2 months👍📊
Pei Jing Yang
407
Pei Jing Yang 2025.08.17 17:01 
 

I like that it operates according to time and helps me make a profit; the recommended settings in the manual are very important

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.21 16:00
You are welcome👍📊
juneve
224
juneve 2025.08.15 05:57 
 

I have been using this EA since mid-May and have made substantial profit with the smallest lot size. It's important to choose the recommended settings from the manual. Each person must individually consider what stop loss they set. I use the smallest lot size so that I can set the stop loss or drawdown more generously. This gives the EA more room during recovery phases. This has worked well for me so far and I haven't been stopped out yet. Great EA with good individual risk management. Daily support that is immediately available for comprehension questions during support hours.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.15 11:46
You are welcome👍📊
Adam Pasfield
295
Adam Pasfield 2025.08.06 00:25 
 

Great EA with solid profits and excellent support, highly recommend for BTC trading—my second purchase from MQL Blue!

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.06 10:08
You are welcome👍📊
Ania C.
1113
Ania C. 2025.07.25 17:41 
 

Another great EA from this company, the 3rd in my collection, and I will buy every new one. An excellent, super quick support.

MQL TOOLS SL
70469
Resposta do desenvolvedor Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.25 17:50
You are welcome👍📊
123
Responder ao comentário