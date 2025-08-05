Trust EA

Trust EA es una herramienta real del trader, que trabaja en un principio claro, con sus ventajas y desventajas, por lo que no se adaptará a todo el mundo, pero para algunos usuarios puede convertirse en el mejor robot de trading.

Discuta las complejidades del trading en Forex aquí: chat "La era de los Asesores Expertos".

Lógica

Llevo trabajando con sistemas de trading algorítmico desde 2015, y según mi experiencia, los sistemas con un tamaño de StopLoss pequeño son capaces de trabajar de forma estable durante mucho tiempo solo en el modo "Scalping". El mejor momento para scalping es la hora de rollover, ya que el precio en la mayoría de los casos vuelve al valor medio desde los extremos a esta hora (esta es la hora de "ruido", ya que no hay grandes jugadores, por lo tanto, no hay tendencia). El mejor tipo de orden para scalping son las órdenes limitadas, ya que tienen el mínimo deslizamiento negativo de todos los tipos de órdenes (órdenes de mercado, órdenes Stop y órdenes limitadas).

Ventaja
Este sistema de trading tiene principios específicos que son obvios para el trader, por lo que con una adaptación adecuada, se puede obtener un resultado estable.

Desventaja
Scalping con un SL corto funciona sólo en brokers ECN honestos, hay pocos, pero existen. La mayoría de los corredores manipulan las cotizaciones, el cierre y la apertura se produce a precios inexistentes, lo que hace que el scalping sea simplemente imposible con un StopLoss corto, por lo que en la mayoría de los corredores sólo se puede utilizar de forma productiva un conjunto de ajustes de cuadrícula.

Configuración
El Experto trabaja desde un gráfico de cualquier marco temporal para todos los pares de divisas recomendados: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD.
Descargue los conjuntos de ajustes aquí (archivo "Trust EA").
El apalancamiento recomendado es 1:500, ya que permite un mayor uso de los fondos de la cuenta.
Si su apalancamiento es 1:100 - 1:200, o tiene una cuenta Prop, o se adhiere a riesgos conservadores, o quiere probar un nuevo broker, entonces establezca un tamaño de lote más pequeño (0.01 por cada $100-$200 del balance o un lote fijo de 0.01).
Si utiliza un experto en varios gráficos (con diferentes configuraciones, por ejemplo), entonces asegúrese de utilizar diferentes números mágicos en los parámetros del experto.
Después de la configuración, puede enviarme una captura de pantalla del gráfico para que pueda confirmar la corrección, y usted puede preguntarme cualquier duda.

Descargo de responsabilidad: Si usted no entiende el riesgo de divisas, le aconsejo que no compre este EA. No tengo la autoridad para emitir el reembolso ni puedo cancelar su compra.

Comentarios 2
Biohacker1
240
Biohacker1 2025.09.24 15:36 
 

The live trading signals demonstrate impressive performance, particularly due to the EA's ability to operate effectively during the roll-over period, a time range where most expert advisors (EAs) have historically failed to remain profitable since a few years ago. This is especially noteworthy, as many EAs that once exploited inefficiencies during roll-over have stopped working, even on ECN accounts provided by reputable brokers. Roll-over EA's usually consistently performs well regardless of which reversal indicator or indicator value change is applied. This suggests a high probability that it would pass walk-forward optimization and Monte Carlo stress tests, and why the back-test results aren't over-optimized as reflected in the live signals. While there are numerous examples of roll-over-based EAs generating over 100,000% profit on demo accounts, they fail in live trading conditions due to broker-imposed restrictions. In contrast, this EA appears to overcome those limitations - you don't have to have zero spread for the EA to work. Additionally, the seller added a randomization feature to bypass prop firm account correlation so all in all good customer support.

