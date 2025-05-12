Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk



Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control.



Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles:https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts: https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller

Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. Not working on "NETTING" Accounts!

LIVE SIGNALS: iFunds 50K : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2312769 ICTrading - Low Risk : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308448 ICTrading - Medium Risk : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308452 ICTrading - High Risk : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308454





---



Why Choose Burning Grid?





• Multi-pair grid trading with up to 35 pairs• Adaptive strategy activation per symbol• Adjustable risk modes: Low, Medium, High• Drawdown limits per account and currency group• Compatible with prop firm challenges and capital acceleration programs• Built-in performance dashboard for real-time insights





---



Designed for Smart Traders



Burning Grid combines powerful automation with granular settings to fit your trading goals.

You define the risk per strategy, the max drawdowns allowed, and which pairs to trade.

The EA handles the rest – all in real time, across dozens of symbols.



Backtesting and optimization are fully supported – quickly find settings that meet even strict drawdown or risk-to-reward requirements.



---



Real-Time Dashboard – Your Trading Command Center



Burning Grid features a compact, informative dashboard directly on your chart:



• Profit & Loss Tracking per Pair

See total P/L for the past 24h, current month, last month, and overall – grouped by pair



• Live Spread Monitoring

Monitor real-time spreads across symbols to help define optimal entry conditions



• Drawdown Overview by Currency

Track current open-position drawdowns per currency group



• Open Positions View

See all active grids, grouped by symbol and strategy logic



All data updates live – giving you complete control without leaving the chart.



---



Built for Challenge Success



Burning Grid was designed with prop firm and capital accelerator compatibility in mind.

Set your max drawdowns, minimize strategy overlap, and let the EA run thousands of optimization combinations to find stable, rule-compliant configurations.



---



Key Benefits



• Works across all brokers with low spreads

• Easy risk control for every trading style

• No martingale, no curve-fitting tricks

• Consistent logic, backed by multi-year test periods

• Automatically pauses high-risk symbols when limits are hit

• Support Community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01

---

Recommended Settings

To ensure optimal performance and reliable risk management, we recommend the following configurations for Burning Grid:



Minimum Requirements (Low-Balance Setup)



Account size: $500 or more

Leverage: at least 1:30

Gold disabled (XAUUSD)



This setup is ideal for starting users with a small capital. Default setfile available!





Preferred Setup (Optimized Performance)



Account size: $10,000 or more

Leverage: 1:500

All pairs enabled, including gold



With this setup, Burning Grid can operate with full flexibility across over 30 symbols, ensuring smooth position scaling and efficient drawdown control – even during volatile market phases.



On small accounts or lower leverage, we recommend disabling selected pairs to maintain clean capital efficiency and better risk distribution.





---

Ready to burn down the grid?



Click Buy to start trading with intelligent automation, real-time insight, and built-in protection.



Let Burning Grid handle the complexity – so you can focus on results.



