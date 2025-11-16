Everyone who purchases the Scalping signals M1 indicator receives a FREE BONUS — a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on the indicator’s signals.

The indicator shows the arrows — the robot can execute the trades for you, following all signals and risk-management rules.

Scalping signals M1 – a ready-made trend-following entry system for M1

Scalping signals M1 is an indicator that turns your chart into a clear action map:

a colored trend channel shows the direction of the market, and arrows highlight potential entry points.

All you need to do is follow the direction of the channel and the arrows — simple enough even for beginners.

The indicator performs exceptionally well on the 1-minute timeframe (M1), but it can also be used on most currency pairs, including gold (XAUUSD), pound pairs, dollar majors, and many cross-pairs.

Built-in alerts and email notifications ensure you never miss a signal — even when you are away from your terminal.

Core Concept

Scalping signals M1 was designed to be extremely easy to use on the outside, while operating through complex internal logic.

Visually, you see only two elements:

– a directional trend channel

– Buy/Sell arrows at moments where a trend continuation may be forming

Internally, the system combines multiple layers of analysis:

– linear regression and statistical trend estimation

– an adaptive volatility-based price channel

– detection of reversal candlestick formations near channel boundaries

– filtering of low-quality signals using oscillators and trend-strength calculations

– dynamic adaptation to the current market tempo

The exact combination of techniques remains a commercial secret. In simplified form, the logic is:

First, the indicator defines the dominant trend.

Then it waits for the price to retrace to the channel boundary and produce a reversal-type pattern.

At this moment, an arrow appears — pointing in the direction of the main trend.

How to Use the Indicator

Apply the indicator to any chart (recommended: M1, also works on M5 and higher). Identify the trend direction via the channel:

– channel sloping upward → look primarily for Buy signals

– channel sloping downward → look primarily for Sell signals

– channel almost flat → potential ranging market, be selective Wait for a signal:

– green Buy arrow → retracement in an uptrend + potential continuation

– red Sell arrow → retracement in a downtrend + potential continuation Enter trades using your own risk-management rules (SL/TP, lot size, etc.). Enable Alerts or Email if desired — the terminal will notify you instantly when a new arrow appears.

This is not a guarantee of profit or a magic button — but it is a ready-made visual system:

identify the trend → wait for a correction → follow the arrow.

As a bonus, the automated EA you receive can trade these signals for you.

Key Features

– Works as a complete mini-system: trend channel + entry arrows

– Arrows do NOT repaint

– Optimized for M1 and intraday scalping

– Works on gold, FX majors, and cross-pairs

– Uses trend strength and volatility filters to improve accuracy

– Signals appear near channel boundaries—trend continuation entries

– Built-in Alerts and Email notifications

– Flexible settings suitable for beginners and experienced traders

Principle of Operation (simplified)

Trend Detection

A regression model analyzes price behavior over a selected number of bars.

It evaluates trend direction, movement speed, and overall trend strength. Channel Construction

An adaptive price channel is built around the regression line:

– uses standard deviation and volatility metrics

– automatically adjusts its width to current market conditions

– center line reflects the "fair trend path"; boundaries highlight potential retracement zones Reversal Pattern Identification

Near the channel edge, the algorithm checks:

– whether a reversal candlestick structure has formed

– whether the bar is at a local extreme

– whether this setup aligns with the dominant trend structure Signal Filtering

Before displaying an arrow, additional filters are applied:

– oscillator conditions (including RSI)

– minimum trend strength

– noise suppression during flat/ranging periods Signal Generation

If all filters agree:

– Green arrow = potential Buy entry

– Red arrow = potential Sell entry

Alerts & Email Notifications

Scalping signals M1 includes two built-in notification systems:

– MT4 Popup Alert — showing the type of signal, symbol, timeframe, and price

– Email Notification — sent through MT4’s mail settings (must be configured beforehand)

Useful when:

– monitoring multiple charts

– not always watching the screen

– wanting signals on your phone or email instantly

Indicator Settings

TrendLookbackBars

Number of bars used to analyze the trend and build the regression channel.

Higher values = smoother trend, fewer signals.

Lower values = more sensitivity and more signals.

VelocityPeriod

Period used to measure price movement speed and trend dynamics.

SlopePointsFor100

Slope value (in points per bar) that corresponds to 100% trend strength.

VelocityPointsFor100

Average pip movement that corresponds to 100% “speed” rating.

FlatSlopePoints

Slope threshold where the market is considered flat.

MinTrendStrengthForSignal

Minimum trend strength (%) required for arrows to appear.

Lower = more signals. Higher = stricter filtering.

MinPatternBodyPoints

Minimum candle-body size for candlestick pattern detection.

PinBarTailFactor

Minimum tail-to-body ratio to qualify as a pin bar.

SwingLookbackBars

Number of bars checked to identify local highs/lows.

ChannelDeviationMult

Multiplier that controls channel width.

Larger values = wider channel, fewer signals.

Smaller values = tighter channel, more sensitivity.

ATRPeriod

ATR period used to factor in current market volatility.

AlertsOn

Enable/disable MT4 popup alerts.

EmailOn

Enable/disable email notifications (requires MT4 email setup).

Recommended Usage

– Best timeframe: M1 (M5 also suitable)

– Works on: Gold (XAUUSD), all major FX pairs, and cross-pairs

– Always follow proper risk management (SL/TP, lot size, daily risk limits)

– Can be used as a standalone system or as a signal component within a larger strategy

Scalping signals M1 is built for traders who want a clean chart, a clear trend direction, and precise, rule-based entry signals.

Identify the channel direction, wait for the arrow, and follow your trading plan — simple, structured, and powerful for intraday scalping.