TesterStatistics

A função retorna o valor do parâmetro estatístico especificado calculado baseado em resultados de teste.

double  TesterStatistics(
   ENUM_STATISTICS statistic_id      // ID
   );

Parâmetros

statistic_id

[in]   O ID do parâmetro estatístico a partir da enumeração ENUM_STATISTICS.

Valor do Retorno

O valor do parâmetro estatístico proveniente de resultados de teste.

Observação

A função pode ser chamada de dentro de OnTester() ou OnDeinit() no Provador de Estratégias. Nos outros casos o resultado é indefinido.

Exemplo:

// expert baseado no arquivo padrão "MACD Sample.mq5"
// mostra o resultado da execução de TesterStatistics() no manipulador de eventos Tester
#define MACD_MAGIC 1234502
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
//---
input double InpLots          =0.1// Lots
input int    InpTakeProfit    =50;  // Take Profit (in pips)
input int    InpTrailingStop  =30;  // Trailing Stop Level (in pips)
input int    InpMACDOpenLevel =3;   // MACD open level (in pips)
input int    InpMACDCloseLevel=2;   // MACD close level (in pips)
input int    InpMATrendPeriod =26;  // MA trend period
//---
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
//--- criamos todos os objetos necessários
   if(!ExtExpert.Init())
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- inicialização bem-sucedida
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert new tick handling function                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
  {
   static datetime limit_time=0// hora da última chamada com timeout
//--- se o tempo tiver excedido o valor definido limit_time
   if(TimeCurrent()>=limit_time)
     {
      //--- verificamos os dados
      if(Bars(Symbol(),Period())>2*InpMATrendPeriod)
        {
         //--- em caso de execução bem-sucedida, aumentamos o limit_time para timeout segundos
         if(ExtExpert.Processing())
            limit_time=TimeCurrent()+ExtTimeOut;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tester handling function                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester(void)
  {
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR);
   double profit=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT);
   int    trades_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_TRADES);
   int    profit_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_TRADES);
   int    loss_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES);
   PrintFormat("%s: Profit = %.2f, trades total: %lu, profit trades total: %lu, loss trades total: %lu, profit factor: %.2f",__FUNCTION__,profit,trades_total,profit_total,loss_total,ret);
   return(ret);
  /*
  Resultado:
   OnTesterProfit = 209.84trades total13profit trades total11loss trades total2profit factor3.02
   final balance 10209.84 USD
   OnTester result 3.020606644198363
  */
  }  