Справочник MQL5Общие функцииTesterStatistics 

TesterStatistics

Возвращает значение указанного статистического показателя, рассчитанного по результатам тестирования

double  TesterStatistics(
   ENUM_STATISTICS statistic_id      // идентификатор
   );

Параметры

statistic_id

[in]   Идентификатор статистического показателя из перечисления ENUM_STATISTICS.

Возвращаемое значение

Значение статистического показателя из результатов тестирования.

Примечание

Функция может быть вызвана внутри OnTester() или OnDeinit() в тестере. В других случаях результат неопределён.

Пример:

// Советник на основе стандартного файла "MACD Sample.mq5"
// показывает результат выполнения TesterStatistics() в обработчике события Tester
#define MACD_MAGIC 1234502
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
//---
input double InpLots          =0.1// Lots
input int    InpTakeProfit    =50;  // Take Profit (in pips)
input int    InpTrailingStop  =30;  // Trailing Stop Level (in pips)
input int    InpMACDOpenLevel =3;   // MACD open level (in pips)
input int    InpMACDCloseLevel=2;   // MACD close level (in pips)
input int    InpMATrendPeriod =26;  // MA trend period
//---
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
//--- создадим все необходимые объекты
   if(!ExtExpert.Init())
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- успешная инициализация
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert new tick handling function                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
  {
   static datetime limit_time=0// последнее время вызова с учетом timeout
//--- если время превысило установленное значение limit_time
   if(TimeCurrent()>=limit_time)
     {
      //--- проверим данные
      if(Bars(Symbol(),Period())>2*InpMATrendPeriod)
        {
         //--- в случае успешного выполнения увеличим limit_time на timeout секунд
         if(ExtExpert.Processing())
            limit_time=TimeCurrent()+ExtTimeOut;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tester handling function                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester(void)
  {
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR);
   double profit=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT);
   int    trades_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_TRADES);
   int    profit_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_TRADES);
   int    loss_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES);
   PrintFormat("%s: Profit = %.2f, trades total: %lu, profit trades total: %lu, loss trades total: %lu, profit factor: %.2f",__FUNCTION__,profit,trades_total,profit_total,loss_total,ret);
   return(ret);
   /*
   Результат:
   OnTesterProfit = 209.84trades total13profit trades total11loss trades total2profit factor3.02
   final balance 10209.84 USD
   OnTester result 3.020606644198363
   */
  }  