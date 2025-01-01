- Alert
GetMicrosecondCount
A função GetMicrosecondCount() retorna o número de microssegundos que decorreram desde o início do programa MQL5.
ulong GetMicrosecondCount();
Retornar Valor
Valor do tipo ulong.
Exemplo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
