// 표준 "MACD Sample.mq5" 파일을 기반으로 한 EA

// Tester 이벤트 핸들러에서 TesterStatistics()의 결과를 표시합니다.

#define MACD_MAGIC 1234502

//---

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>

#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>

#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>

//---

input double InpLots =0.1; // 랏

input int InpTakeProfit =50; // 수익(핍)

input int InpTrailingStop =30; // 트레일링 스탑 레벨(핍)

input int InpMACDOpenLevel =3; // MACD 오픈 레벨(핍)

input int InpMACDCloseLevel=2; // MACD 클로즈 레벨(핍)

input int InpMATrendPeriod =26; // MA 트렌드 기간

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit(void)

{

//--- 필요한 모든 객체를 생성합니다.

if(!ExtExpert.Init())

return(INIT_FAILED);

//--- 초기화 성공

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert new tick handling function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick(void)

{

static datetime limit_time=0; // 'timeout'을 고려한 마지막 호출 시간

//--- if the time exceeds the specified limit_time value

if(TimeCurrent()>=limit_time)

{

//--- 데이터 확인

if(Bars(Symbol(),Period())>2*InpMATrendPeriod)

{

//--- 성공하면 Limit_time을 'timeout'초만큼 늘립니다.

if(ExtExpert.Processing())

limit_time=TimeCurrent()+ExtTimeOut;

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tester handling function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester(void)

{

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR);

double profit=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT);

int trades_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_TRADES);

int profit_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_TRADES);

int loss_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES);

PrintFormat("%s: Profit = %.2f, trades total: %lu, profit trades total: %lu, loss trades total: %lu, profit factor: %.2f",__FUNCTION__,profit,trades_total,profit_total,loss_total,ret);

return(ret);

/*

Result:

OnTester: Profit = 209.84, trades total: 13, profit trades total: 11, loss trades total: 2, profit factor: 3.02

final balance 10209.84 USD

OnTester result 3.020606644198363

*/

}