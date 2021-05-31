DoEasy 函数库中的其他类（第六十六部分）：MQL5.com 信号集合类

内容

概述

在上一篇文章中，我创建了信号对象类，它是 MQL5.com 信号服务中众多广播信号中的一个。

今天，我将在信号数据库中创建可用的信号集合类，可按指定的所需信号索引调用 SignalBaseSelect() 函数获得。

该集合能将数据库中存在的所有信号存储到列表，从而便于搜索和排序。 我们能够依据其各种属性来检测并返回信号列表。 举例来说，我们可以仅获取免费/付费信号的列表，并按参数之一对它们进行排序（例如信号盈利能力），或者立即得到列表中参数等于、大于或小于指定值的信号索引。 对所需信号的了解令我们能够在集合中快速找到它。

在集合类中，实现订阅选择的信号，或从当前帐户上退订信号的能力。

除了操控 MQL5.com 信号服务对象之外，我们还能通过添加额外的属性来改进市场深度（DOM）快照对象类，从而令我们能够在创建 DOM 快照对象时立即计算买卖订单的交易量。 这会令最终用户务须在操控 DOM 时进行额外的计算。 我们会立即知道每个 DOM 快照的总买卖量。 这意味着依据 DOM 及其交易量创建策略时，我们不必在 DOM 中另外搜索买卖订单及其后续订单的交易量总和。



改进库类

与往常一样，我们立即将所有新函数库消息添加到 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh。

首先加入新的消息索引:

MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_TEXT_SNAPSHOT, MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_TEXT_MBOOKSERIES, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST,

...

MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS, };

接下来，加入新索引对应的消息：

{ "Снимок стакана цен" , "Depth of Market Snapshot" }, { "Объём на покупку" , "Buy Volume" }, { "Объём на продажу" , "Sell Volume" }, { "Серия снимков стакана цен" , "Series of shots of the Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить серию снимков стакана цен в список" , "Error. Failed to add a shots series of the Depth of Market to the list" }, { "Коллекция серий снимков стакана цен" , "Collection of series of the Depth of Market shot" }, { "Сигнал" , "Signal" }, { "Сигнал сервиса сигналов mql5.com" , "Signal from mql5.com signal service" }, { "Тип счета" , "Account type" }, { "Дата публикации" , "Publication date" }, { "Дата начала мониторинга" , "Monitoring starting date" }, { "Дата последнего обновления торговой статистики" , "The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics" }, { "ID" , "ID" }, { "Плечо торгового счета" , "Account leverage" }, { "Результат торговли в пипсах" , "Profit in pips" }, { "Позиция в рейтинге сигналов" , "Position in rating" }, { "Количество подписчиков" , "Number of subscribers" }, { "Количество трейдов" , "Number of trades" }, { "Состояние подписки счёта на этот сигнал" , "Account subscription status for this signal" }, { "Средства на счете" , "Account equity" }, { "Прирост счета в процентах" , "Account gain" }, { "Максимальная просадка" , "Account maximum drawdown" }, { "Цена подписки на сигнал" , "Signal subscription price" }, { "Значение ROI (Return on Investment) сигнала в %" , "Return on Investment (%)" }, { "Логин автора" , "Author login" }, { "Наименование брокера (компании)" , "Broker name (company)" }, { "Сервер брокера" , "Broker server" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Валюта счета" , "Base currency" }, { "Прирост" , "Gain" }, { "Просадка" , "Drawdown" }, { "Подписчиков" , "Subscribers" }, { "Коллекция сигналов сервиса сигналов mql5.com" , "Collection of signals from the mql5.com signal service" }, { "Платных сигналов" , "Paid signals" }, { "Бесплатных сигналов" , "Free signals" }, { "Новый сигнал добавлен в коллекцию" , "New signal added to collection" }, { "Не удалось получить сигнал из коллекции" , "Failed to get signal from collection" }, { "Параметры копирования сигнала" , "Signal copying parameters" }, { "Процент для конвертации объема сделки" , "Equity limit" }, { "Проскальзывание, с которым выставляются рыночные ордера при синхронизации позиций и копировании сделок" , "Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades)" }, { "Ограничение по средствам для сигнала" , "Maximum percent of deposit used" }, { "Разрешение синхронизации без показа диалога подтверждения" , "Allow synchronization without confirmation dialog" }, { "Копирование Stop Loss и Take Profit" , "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit" }, { "Ограничение по депозиту" , "Deposit percent" }, { "Идентификатор сигнала" , "Signal ID" }, { "Разрешение на копирование сделок по подписке" , "Permission to copy trades by subscription" }, { "Согласие с условиями использования сервиса \"Сигналы\"" , "Agree to the terms of use of the \"Signals\" service" }, { "Имя сигнала" , "Signal name" }, { "Разрешение на работу с сигналами для программы" , "Permission to work with signals for the program" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на сигнал" , "Signal subscribed" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от сигнала" , "Signal unsubscribed" }, { "Работа с сервисом сигналов для программы не разрешена" , "Work with the \"Signals\" service is not allowed for the program" }, { "Пожалуйста, проверьте настройки программы (Общие --> Разрешить изменение настроек Сигналов)" , "Please check the program settings (Common --> Allow modification of Signals settings)" }, };

在日志中显示消息（尤其是调试消息）时，我们通常会在消息本身的开头指明发送消息的方法名称。 在第十九篇文章中，我已开发了类库消息。 不过，我目前仅用它们来指定消息索引，消息会利用标准 Print() 函数显示在日志之中。 鉴于我打算开始一个操控图形新的函数库部分，我将逐渐转向利用这个类来显示函数库消息。 今天，我将在其内添加 ToLog() 方法重载，从而我们可以额外将消息“来源”传递给类的方法，或调用该方法的程序函数。 因此，我们将有 ToLog() 方法的两个变体，如此我们即可显示带有指定其源函数或方法的消息，而无需指定它。

打开 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqh，并在其内加入重载方法的声明:

static void ToLog( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static void ToLog( const string source, const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static bool ToMail( const string message, const string subject= NULL ); static bool Push( const string message); static bool ToFTP( const string filename, const string ftp_path= NULL ); static int GetError( void ) { return CMessage::m_global_error; }

我们在类的主体之外编写它的实现：

void CMessage::ToLog ( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); :: Print (m_text,(!code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); } void CMessage::ToLog( const string source , const int msg_id, const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); :: Print ( source ,m_text,(!code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); }

不同于调用方法的第一种形式，它的第二种形式还有另一个输入，其中包含调用 ToLog() 方法的方法或函数名称，在日志中会将其显示在消息之前。



我们将在后续文章中回到这个类，并在把显示所有库类消息转移至该方法时对其进行改进。

我们来改进 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqh 中的 CMBookSnapshot 类。

在类的私密部分，添加类成员变量，存储 DOM 快照的总买卖量：

class CMBookSnapshot : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; long m_time; int m_digits; long m_volume_buy; long m_volume_sell; double m_volume_buy_real; double m_volume_sell_real; CArrayObj m_list; public :

在类中简化访问 DOM 快照对象属性的方法部分，加入返回这些新加类属性的方法，和显示其描述的方法：

void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void SetTime( const long time_msc) { this .m_time=time_msc; } void SetTimeToOrders( const long time_msc); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } long VolumeBuy( void ) const { return this .m_volume_buy; } long VolumeSell( void ) const { return this .m_volume_sell; } double VolumeBuyReal( void ) const { return this .m_volume_buy_real; } double VolumeSellReal( void ) const { return this .m_volume_sell_real; } string VolumeBuyDescription( void ); string VolumeSellDescription( void ); };

当创建一个新的 DOM 快照对象时，我们在一个循环中能看到它的所有订单，为这些订单创建对象并将它们发送到列表中。 现在我们需要在类构造函数中考虑订单类型，并根据当前订单类型，将订单交易量立即分别累加到存储买入或卖出订单总量的变量之中。 因此，在创建 DOM 快照对象后，每个变量会立即存储买入亦或卖出订单的总交易量。

我们把这些改进加入类的参数型构造函数当中：

CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_list.Clear(); int total=:: ArraySize (book_array); this .m_volume_buy= this .m_volume_sell= 0 ; this .m_volume_buy_real= this .m_volume_sell_real= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; mbook_ord.SetTime( this .m_time); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; else { switch (mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this .m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

首先，存储所有 DOM 快照买卖订单总交易量的变量进行初始化。 接着，在循环体中遍历所有 DOM 订单，根据订单类型，将当前订单交易量添加到存储总交易量的相应变量之中。 因此，遍历所有 DOM 快照订单的循环完毕后，总买卖交易量会存储在所有变量当中。



该方法在日志中显示对象简述，和所有对象属性，以及显示总买卖交易量：

void CMBookSnapshot::PrintShort( void ) { string vol_buy= "Buy vol: " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell= "Sell vol: " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell()); :: Print ( this .Header() , " " ,vol_buy, ", " ,vol_sell , " (" +TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time), ")" ); } void CMBookSnapshot:: Print ( void ) { string vol_buy=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+ ": " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+ ": " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell()); :: Print ( this .Header(), ": " ,vol_buy, ", " ,vol_sell, " (" +TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time), "):" ); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); for ( int i= this .m_list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CMarketBookOrd *ord= this .m_list.At(i); if (ord== NULL ) continue ; :: Print ( "- " ,ord.Header()); } }

在类的主体之外，实现 两个新的方法返回 DOM 买卖交易量的说明：



string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeBuyDescription( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+ ": " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy())); } string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeSellDescription( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+ ": " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell())); }

两种方法均会检查增加的准确交易量。 如果超过零，则返回：标题 + 交易量（实数型），否则返回 — 整数型。



在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh 里的 CMBookSeriesCollection DOM 快照序列集合类，在其公开部分，定义方法依据指定的列表属性作为条件，返回符合的列表：

public : CMBookSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); }

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh 里的 CMQLSignal DOM 订单对象类中，补充带有标志值的 PrintShort() 方法，表示需要在对象说明之前显示连字符:

void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( const bool shrt= false );

我们在方法主体中进行修改：

void CMQLSignal::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header( true ), " \"" , this .Name(), "\". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN), ": " , this .AuthorLogin(), ", ID " , this .ID(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Gain(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .MaxDrawdown(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS), ": " , this .Subscribers() ); }

根据所传递的数值，在对象说明之前显示或不显示连字符。 订阅者数量 则于描述的最后设置。



在类主体的最后，添加依据对象描述执行信号订阅的新方法：

string TradeModeDescription( void ); bool Subscribe( void ) { return :: SignalSubscribe ( this .ID()); } };

在类构造函数中，修复存储信号订阅状态的变量的初始化：

CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (:: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID ) ==signal_id ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

以前，它是以 false 进行初始化的。 现在，我们打算用 信号对象 ID与当前订阅的有效信号 ID 的比较结果来初始化它。 如果信号已经激活订阅，其 ID 将是来自 MQL5.com 信号数据库“当前已订阅”信号中之一。 如果它们相等，这意味着该信号的订阅处于激活状态 — 比较结果相等则为 true，否则 — false。



由于我正在这里开发一个新的集合，我需要为它定义一个自定义 ID。 在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 里，加入 MQL5.com 信号服务的信号集合 ID:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 )

为了能够操控 MQL5.com 信号服务的信号集合，我们需要创建依据信号对象属性进行搜索和排序的方法。 为每个集合创建单独的搜索和排序方法。 所有方法都相同。 在第三篇文章中曾详细讲述过它们。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh 文件里的 CSelect 类，包含 MQL5 信号对象类文件，并声明操控信号对象集合的新方法:



#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); };

我们在类主体之外编写它们的实现：

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

正如已经提过的，所有这些方法（对于每个函数库对象类都是相同的）已被研究过多次了。 参看 第三篇文章获取更详细内容。



现在一切准备就绪，可以开发 MQL5.com 信号服务的信号对象集合类了。



MQL5 信号对象的集合类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ 函数库文件夹之下，于 MQLSignalsCollection.mqh 文件里创建新类 CMQLSignalsCollection。

在类文件里，包含其操作所需的所有类文件:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"

该类应从所有函数库对象的基准对象中派生:

class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { }

我们来看看类主体，并分析一下它包含的方法：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int m_signals_base_total; bool Subscribe( const long signal_id); bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( const bool flag); bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( const bool flag); bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( const bool flag); public : CMQLSignalsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const long id); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const string name); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } bool CreateCollection( void ); void Refresh( const bool messages= true ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ); CMQLSignalsCollection(); bool SubscribeByID( const long signal_id); bool SubscribeByName( const string signal_name); bool ProgramIsAllowed( void ) { return ( bool ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED ); } bool CurrentUnsubscribe( void ); bool CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value); bool CurrentSetSlippage( const double value); bool CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value); double CurrentEquityLimit( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT ); } double CurrentSlippage( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE ); } bool CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED ); } bool CurrentSLTPCopyFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP ); } int CurrentDepositPercent( void ) { return ( int ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT ); } bool CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED ); } double CurrentVolumePercent( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT ); } long CurrentID( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID ); } bool CurrentTermsAgreeFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE ); } string CurrentName( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetString ( SIGNAL_INFO_NAME ); } bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF( void ){ return this .CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( false ); } bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( false ); } bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( false ); } string ProgramIsAllowedDescription( void ); string CurrentEquityLimitDescription( void ); string CurrentSlippageDescription( void ); string CurrentVolumePercentDescription( void ); string CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentDepositPercentDescription( void ); string CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentIDDescription( void ); string CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentNameDescription( void ); void CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ); };

在类的私密部分提供存储 MQL5 信号对象的列表对象，以及辅助变量和方法。

在类的公开部分，提供操控对象集合列表的标准方法，以及两种依据 ID 和名称选择信号并订阅的方法。 类的公开部分还提供了操控处于订阅激活状态的当前信号的方法。



我们来看看一些方法的实现。

在类的构造方法里，清除集合列表，为其设置已排序列表标志，为列表设置 MQL5 信号对象集合的 ID，写下 MQL5.com 信号数据库中的信号总数，并调用集合创建方法。



CMQLSignalsCollection::CMQLSignalsCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID); this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); this .CreateCollection(); }

由于我们不打算自动更新信号列表，也不会托管给函数库，故列表更新方法就足够了。 读取数据库中出现的所有信号，并在方法中将其发送集合列表。 如果用户希望从 MQL5.com 信号数据库中得到更新的信号列表，则从集合中接收任何数据之前，他们必须自己调用 Refresh() 更新方法。 不过，无论如何我们的集合创建方法都会提供与典型函数库一套集合方法的兼容性。 该方法本身将简单地清除列表，并调用集合更新方法。 从集合创建方法第一次调用 Refresh() 方法之后，集合列表就已被填充完毕，可以处理了。 如果为了搜索可能的新信号应该更新集合列表，只需在访问集合列表之前调用 Refresh() 方法。

集合创建方法：

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CreateCollection( void ) { this .m_list.Clear(); this .Refresh( false ); if (m_list.Total()> 0 ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK)); return true ; } return false ; }

此处，我们清除信号集合列表，并用来自 MQL5.com 信号数据库的信号填充。 如果集合列表中的信号数量超过零（列表已满），显示集合列表创建成功的消息，并返回 true。

否则，返回 false。



更新集合列表的方法：

void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh( const bool messages= true ) { this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_signals_base_total;i++) { if (!:: SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id=:: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); if ( this .m_list.Search(signal)!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete signal; continue ; } if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } else if (messages) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW), ":" ); signal.PrintShort( true ); } } }

该方法的逻辑在代码注释中已有详述。 简言之：该方法接收标志，指示检测到新信号之后是否需要通知。 由于该方法不会清除集合列表，因此只能将新发现的信号添加到其中。 如果消息标志已设置，则日志里会显示有关新检测到信号，并成功添加到列表中的消息。

目前，这是最简单的方法，务须提供更新现有信号的参数 — 您能够在您的程序中自行更新它们，或依据其 ID 访问信号对象，并为其属性设置新值。 稍后，我将添加按时间参数自动更新现有信号。 如果 MQL5.com 信号集合类是刚需，我将实现发送有关新信号的事件，并更改跟踪信号的参数。

该方法依据信号 ID 返回指向 MQL5 信号对象的指针：

CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal( const long id) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

依据信号 ID 获取 MQL5 信号对象列表， 并从得到的列表中返回单一对象，或 NULL。



该方法依据信号名称返回指向 MQL5 信号对象的指针：



CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal( const string name) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

依据信号名称获取 MQL5 信号对象列表，并从得到的列表中返回单一对象，或者返回 NULL。

该方法将完整的集合列表反馈到日志：

void CMQLSignalsCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal= this .m_list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; signal. Print (); } }

标题会首先显示。 然后，循环遍历集合列表，获取下一个 MQL 信号对象，并显示其完整描述。



该方法返回显示在日志里的集合列表简要：



void CMQLSignalsCollection::PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), ":" ); if (list) for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal= this .m_list.At(i); if (signal== NULL || (signal.Price()> 0 && !paid) || (signal.Price()== 0 && !free) ) continue ; signal.PrintShort( true ); } else { this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); CArrayObj *list_free= this .GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,EQUAL); int num_free=(list_free== NULL ? 0 : list_free.Total()); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); CArrayObj *list_paid= this .GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,MORE); int num_paid=(list_paid== NULL ? 0 : list_paid.Total()); :: Print ( "- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE), ": " ,( string )num_free, ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID), ": " ,( string )num_paid ); } }

根据所传递的标志，该方法在日志中显示各种消息和列表。

标题会排第一。 如果列表标志已设置，则日志会显示来自集合信号的简述。 会考虑付费信号和免费信号的标志。 取决于它们的状态，日志显示所有信号，或仅显示付费信号，或仅显示免费信号。

如果不显示列表说明，则标题后面是集合列表中免费和付费信号的总数。

该方法订阅信号（私密方法），和取消订阅（公开方法）：



bool CMQLSignalsCollection::Subscribe( const long signal_id) { if (! this .ProgramIsAllowed()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalSubscribe (signal_id)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED), " ID " ,( string ) this .CurrentID(), " \"" ,CurrentName(), "\"" ); return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentUnsubscribe( void ) { if (! this .ProgramIsAllowed()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); long id= this .CurrentID(); string name= this .CurrentName(); if (id== 0 ) return true ; if (!:: SignalUnsubscribe ()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED), " ID " ,( string )id, " \"" ,name, "\"" ); return true ; }

该方法的逻辑已在方法清单里有详述。



依据信号 ID 订阅信号的公开方法：

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByID( const long signal_id) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_id); if (signal== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL), ": " ,signal_id); return false ; } return this .Subscribe(signal.ID()); }

此处，我们依据传递给方法的 ID 获取指向集合列表中 MQL5 信号对象的指针，并返回上述信号订阅私密方法的结果。



依据信号名称订阅信号的公开方法：

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByName( const string signal_name) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_name); if (signal== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL), ": \"" ,signal_name, "\"" ); return false ; } return this .Subscribe(signal.ID()); }

此处，我们依据传递给方法的信号名称获得指向集合列表中 MQL5 信号对象的指针（名称应事先知道），并返回上述信号订阅私密方法的结果。



该方法设置信号跟单值：

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSlippage( const double value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; }

在所有方法里用到的设置数值的函数 SignalInfoSetDouble() 和 SignalInfoSetInteger()。 如果数值设置未成功，则这些方法会显示错误描述，并返回 false。 如果设置成功，方法返回 true。



该方法返回所设置信号跟单参数的说明：

string CMQLSignalsCollection::ProgramIsAllowedDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION)+ ": " + ( this .ProgramIsAllowed() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentEquityLimitDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT)+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentEquityLimit(), 2 )+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSlippageDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ " * " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentSlippage(), 2 ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentVolumePercentDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT)+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentVolumePercent(), 2 )+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentSLTPCopyFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentDepositPercentDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT)+ ": " +( string ) this .CurrentDepositPercent()+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentIDDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID)+ ": " +( this .CurrentID()> 0 ? ( string ) this .CurrentID() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentTermsAgreeFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentNameDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME)+ ": " +( this .CurrentName()!= "" ? this .CurrentName() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); }

在每个方法中创建含有参数说明标题及其当前值的字符串。

该方法在日志中显示所设置的信号跟单参数：



void CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS), " =============" ); :: Print ( this .ProgramIsAllowedDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSlippageDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentEquityLimitDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentDepositPercentDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentVolumePercentDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentIDDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentNameDescription()); :: Print ( "" ); }

首先显示标题，然后逐一显示信号跟单的所有参数。 参数由上面研究过的相应方法返回。

MQL5 信号对象集合类的创建至此完毕。

我也许在以后会改进它。 不过，我将暂时保留这种方式，直到我能判定其需求是否很强烈。



为了将交易信号集合类与“外部世界”连接起来，我们需要在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh 函数库主对象类 CEngine 中开发完成操控它们的方法。

将交易信号集合类的文件集中到 CEngine 对象类文件之中，并声明 MQL5 信号集合类对象：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

在该类的公开部分，声明并实现操控 DOM 快照集合类的新方法，和操控交易信号集合的方法：

void MBookSeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { this .m_book_series.Refresh(symbol,time_msc); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookSeries( const string symbol) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBookseries(symbol); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,index); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);} long MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const int index); long MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const int index); double MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const int index); double MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const int index); long MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const long time_msc); long MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc); CMQLSignalsCollection *GetSignalsMQL5Collection( void ) { return & this .m_signals_mql5; } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Paid( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,MORE); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Free( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,EQUAL);} bool SignalsMQL5Create( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CreateCollection(); } void SignalsMQL5Refresh( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.Refresh(); } bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe( const long signal_id) { return this .m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByID(signal_id);} bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe( const string signal_name) { return this .m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByName(signal_name);} bool SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentUnsubscribe(); } long SignalsMQL5CurrentID( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentID(); } string SignalsMQL5CurrentName( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentName(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetEquityLimit( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( const double value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSlippage( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetDepositPercent( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON();} bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF();} bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();} void SignalsMQL5Print( void ) { m_signals_mql5.Print(); } void SignalsMQL5PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free); } void SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();}

所实现的方法返回调用同名集合相应方法的结果。

我们看一下实现返回指定 DOM 快照的指定交易量的方法：

long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0 ); }

此处的一切都很简单。 所有方法背后的逻辑都是相同的：首先，我们利用先前实现的 GetMBook() 方法依据品种和索引，或以毫秒为单位的时间，从集合列表中获取 DOM 快照对象，然后从所获 DOM 快照对象方法返回对应 DOM 的交易量，如果获取对象失败则返回零值。



这些都是至今的改进和变化。



测试

我们来测试 MQL5.com 信号 集合的创建。 测试应如下执行:

从信号数据库中获取完整列表，仅显示免费信号列表，在列表中找到最有盈利潜力的信号，并订阅它。 如果订阅成功，我们将显示当前信号的参数，和订阅时设置的信号跟单参数。 在下一次即时报价时取消订阅当前信号。

为了执行测试，我将取用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part66\ 中，命名为 TestDoEasyPart66.mq5。

在 EA 的输入列表里含有允许用户选择操控 MQL5.com 信号服务的设置：

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

在之前的文章中，所有操控信号的检查都是在 EA 的OnInit() 处理程序中完成的。 今天，我们将在 OnTick() 中操作。

因此，我们从 OnInit() 处理程序中删除不必要的测试代码模块：

CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (!list.Add(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } } Print ( "" ); static bool done= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (signal.Price()> 0 || signal.Subscribers()== 0 ) continue ; if (!done) { signal. Print (); done= true ; } else signal.PrintShort(); } delete list; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnTick() 处理程序定义了一个新的测试代码模块，满足本章节开头讲述的所有测试条件：

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); engine. OnDeinit (); } void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { Print ( "" ); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort( true , false , true ); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); if (list!= NULL ) { int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); if (signal_max_gain!= NULL ) { signal_max_gain. Print (); if (engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( 2 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( 50 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( 70 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done= true ; return ; } if (engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()> 0 ) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); } }

整个新代码模块已有详细注释。 如有任何疑问，请在评论中提问。



在 OnInitDoEasy() 函数库初始化函数中，添加代码模块，在其中创建交易信号集合列表，并设置启用订阅信号跟单的标志：

engine.TickSeriesCreateAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.GetMBookSeriesCollection(). Print (); if (InpUseMqlSignals && engine.SignalsMQL5Create()) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5PrintShort(); } else engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();

编译 EA 并在交易品种图表上启动它，同时初步设置在当前交易品种/时间帧上操作，并激活操控 MQL5.com 信号服务的交易信号的标志：





在 EA 设置窗口的通用选项卡中，选中“允许修改信号设置”：







否则，EA 将无法操控 MQL5.com 信号。

启动 EA 后，日志会显示有关创建信号集合成功的消息，及其简述：

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals created successfully Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Free signals: 195 , Paid signals: 805

然后显示免费信号的完整列表。 由于数量众多，我仅展示其中的一部分作为示例：

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Signal "GBPUSD EXPERT 23233" . Author login: mbt_trader, ID 919099 , Growth: 3.30 , Drawdown: 11.92 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Willian" . Author login: Desg, ID 917396 , Growth: 12.69 , Drawdown: 15.50 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "VahidVHZ1366" . Author login: 39085485 , ID 921427 , Growth: 34.36 , Drawdown: 12.84 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Vikings" . Author login: Myxx, ID 921040 , Growth: 7.05 , Drawdown: 2.22 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "VantageFX Sunphone Dragon" . Author login: sunphone, ID 916421 , Growth: 537.89 , Drawdown: 39.06 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 21 - Signal "Forex money maker free" . Author login: Yggdrasills, ID 916328 , Growth: 44.66 , Drawdown: 61.15 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 ... ... ... - Signal "Nine Pairs ST" . Author login: ebi.pilehvar, ID 935603 , Growth: 25.92 , Drawdown: 26.41 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "FBS140" . Author login: mohammeeeedali, ID 949720 , Growth: 42.14 , Drawdown: 23.11 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "StopTheFourthAddition" . Author login: pinheirodps, ID 934990 , Growth: 41.78 , Drawdown: 28.03 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "The art of Forex" . Author login: Myxx, ID 801685 , Growth: 196.39 , Drawdown: 40.95 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 59 - Signal "Bongsanmaskdance1803" . Author login: kim25801863, ID 936062 , Growth: 12.53 , Drawdown: 10.31 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Prospector Scalper EA" . Author login: robots4forex, ID 435626 , Growth: 334.76 , Drawdown: 43.93 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 215 - Signal "ADS MT5" . Author login: vluxus, ID 478235 , Growth: 295.68 , Drawdown: 40.26 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 92

接着，我们得到检测到的信号的完整描述，以 % 为单位的最大涨幅，和成功订阅消息：

============= Beginning of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Account type: Demo Publication date: 2020.07 . 02 16 : 29 Monitoring start date: 2020.07 . 02 16 : 29 Date of the latest update of the trading statistics: 2021.03 . 07 15 : 11 ID: 784584 Trading account leverage: 33 Trading result in pips: - 19248988 Position in the Rating of Signals: 872 Number of subscribers: 6 Number of trades: 1825 Status of account subscription to a signal: No ------ Account balance: 12061.98 Account equity: 12590.32 Account growth in %: 1115.93 Maximum drawdown: 70.62 Signal subscription price: 0.00 Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %: 1169.19 ------ Author login: "tradewai.com" Broker (company) name: "MetaQuotes Software Corp." Broker server: "MetaQuotes-Demo" Name: "Tradewai" Account currency: "USD" ============= End of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Subscribed to signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"

之后显示订阅参数：

============= Signal copying parameters ============= Allow using signals for program: Yes Agree to the terms of use of the Signals service: Yes Enable copying deals by subscription: Yes Enable synchronization without confirmation dialog: No Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit: Yes Market order slippage when synchronizing positions and copying deals: Spread * 2.00 Percentage for converting deal volume: 50.00 % Limit by deposit: 70 % Limitation on signal equity: 7.00 % Signal ID: 784584 Signal name: Tradewai

在下一次即时报价时，我们获得有关成功取消订阅信号的消息。



Unsubscribed from the signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"





下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我将开始开发操控品种图表的函数库功能。



以下是该函数库当前版本的所有文件，以及 MQL5 的测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

请注意，该测试 EA 在此处显示的操控信号仅用于测试目的。

EA 中提供的示例，仅给出了一种总体思路，基于函数库及其类来实现操控 MQL5.com 信号服务的自定义解决方案。

请您在评论中留下问题和建议。

返回内容目录

*该系列的前几篇文章:

DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十二部分）：实时更新即时报价序列，为操控市场深度做准备

DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十三部分）：市场深度及其抽象请求类

DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十四部分）：市场深度，DOM 快照类和快照序列对象

DoEasy 函数库中的价格（第六十五部分）：市场深度集合并操控 MQL5.com 信号的类

