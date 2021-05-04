Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 66): MQL5.com die Kollektionsklasse der Signale

Inhalt

Im vorigen Artikel habe ich die Signal-Objektklasse erstellt, die ein Signal aus mehreren ist, die im MQL5.com-Signal-Service übertragen werden.

Heute werde ich die Kollektionsklasse der in der Signaldatenbank verfügbaren Signale erstellen, die mit der Funktion SignalBaseSelect() durch Angabe des Index des benötigten Signals abgerufen werden kann.

Der Programmcode ermöglicht es, alle in der Datenbank vorhandenen Signale als Liste zu speichern, die bequem zu durchsuchen und zu sortieren ist. Wir werden in der Lage sein, die Listen der Signale anhand ihrer verschiedenen Eigenschaften zu ermitteln und zurückzugeben. Zum Beispiel können wir die Listen von nur kostenlosen oder nur bezahlten Signalen erhalten, sowie sie nach einem der Parameter sortieren (wie eine Signalrentabilität) oder sofort den Signalindex in der Liste mit dem Parameter gleich, größer oder kleiner als der angegebene Wert erhalten. Die Kenntnis eines benötigten Signals erlaubt es uns, es schnell in der Sammlung zu finden.

Wir implementieren in der Kollektionsklasse die Möglichkeit, ein in der Auflistung ausgewähltes Signal zu abonnieren oder ein Signal auf dem aktuellen Konto abzubestellen.

Neben der Arbeit mit den Objekten des Signaldienstes von MQL5.com werden wir die Schnappschuss-Objektklasse der Markttiefe (Depth of Market, DOM) verbessern, indem wir zusätzliche Eigenschaften hinzufügen, die es uns ermöglichen, beim Erstellen eines DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekts sofort Kauf- und Verkaufsauftragsvolumen zu berechnen. Dies erspart dem Endanwender die Notwendigkeit, zusätzliche Berechnungen durchzuführen, wenn er mit dem DOM arbeitet. Wir wissen sofort die gesamten Kauf- und Verkaufsvolumina jedes DOM-Schnappschusses. Das bedeutet, dass wir bei der Erstellung von Strategien, die das DOM und seine Volumina verwenden, nicht zusätzlich nach Kauf- und Verkaufsaufträgen im DOM mit anschließender Aufsummierung ihrer Volumina suchen müssen.



Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse

Wie üblich fügen wir alle neuen Bibliotheksmeldungen gleich in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh ein.

Fügen wir zuerst die neuen Indizes der Nachrichten hinzu:

MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_TEXT_SNAPSHOT, MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_TEXT_MBOOKSERIES, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST,

...

MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS, };

Fügen wir als Nächstes die Textmeldungen hinzu, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{ "Снимок стакана цен" , "Depth of Market Snapshot" }, { "Объём на покупку" , "Buy Volume" }, { "Объём на продажу" , "Sell Volume" }, { "Серия снимков стакана цен" , "Series of shots of the Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить серию снимков стакана цен в список" , "Error. Failed to add a shots series of the Depth of Market to the list" }, { "Коллекция серий снимков стакана цен" , "Collection of series of the Depth of Market shot" }, { "Сигнал" , "Signal" }, { "Сигнал сервиса сигналов mql5.com" , "Signal from mql5.com signal service" }, { "Тип счета" , "Account type" }, { "Дата публикации" , "Publication date" }, { "Дата начала мониторинга" , "Monitoring starting date" }, { "Дата последнего обновления торговой статистики" , "The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics" }, { "ID" , "ID" }, { "Плечо торгового счета" , "Account leverage" }, { "Результат торговли в пипсах" , "Profit in pips" }, { "Позиция в рейтинге сигналов" , "Position in rating" }, { "Количество подписчиков" , "Number of subscribers" }, { "Количество трейдов" , "Number of trades" }, { "Состояние подписки счёта на этот сигнал" , "Account subscription status for this signal" }, { "Средства на счете" , "Account equity" }, { "Прирост счета в процентах" , "Account gain" }, { "Максимальная просадка" , "Account maximum drawdown" }, { "Цена подписки на сигнал" , "Signal subscription price" }, { "Значение ROI (Return on Investment) сигнала в %" , "Return on Investment (%)" }, { "Логин автора" , "Author login" }, { "Наименование брокера (компании)" , "Broker name (company)" }, { "Сервер брокера" , "Broker server" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Валюта счета" , "Base currency" }, { "Прирост" , "Gain" }, { "Просадка" , "Drawdown" }, { "Подписчиков" , "Subscribers" }, { "Коллекция сигналов сервиса сигналов mql5.com" , "Collection of signals from the mql5.com signal service" }, { "Платных сигналов" , "Paid signals" }, { "Бесплатных сигналов" , "Free signals" }, { "Новый сигнал добавлен в коллекцию" , "New signal added to collection" }, { "Не удалось получить сигнал из коллекции" , "Failed to get signal from collection" }, { "Параметры копирования сигнала" , "Signal copying parameters" }, { "Процент для конвертации объема сделки" , "Equity limit" }, { "Проскальзывание, с которым выставляются рыночные ордера при синхронизации позиций и копировании сделок" , "Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades)" }, { "Ограничение по средствам для сигнала" , "Maximum percent of deposit used" }, { "Разрешение синхронизации без показа диалога подтверждения" , "Allow synchronization without confirmation dialog" }, { "Копирование Stop Loss и Take Profit" , "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit" }, { "Ограничение по депозиту" , "Deposit percent" }, { "Идентификатор сигнала" , "Signal ID" }, { "Разрешение на копирование сделок по подписке" , "Permission to copy trades by subscription" }, { "Согласие с условиями использования сервиса \"Сигналы\"" , "Agree to the terms of use of the \"Signals\" service" }, { "Имя сигнала" , "Signal name" }, { "Разрешение на работу с сигналами для программы" , "Permission to work with signals for the program" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на сигнал" , "Signal subscribed" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от сигнала" , "Signal unsubscribed" }, { "Работа с сервисом сигналов для программы не разрешена" , "Work with the \"Signals\" service is not allowed for the program" }, { "Пожалуйста, проверьте настройки программы (Общие --> Разрешить изменение настроек Сигналов)" , "Please check the program settings (Common --> Allow modification of Signals settings)" }, };

Bei der Darstellung von Nachrichten im Journal (insbesondere bei Debugging-Nachrichten) geben wir oft den Namen einer Methode, von der eine Nachricht gesendet wurde, am Anfang der Nachricht selbst an. Im Artikel 19 habe ich die Klasse der Bibliotheksmeldungen entwickelt. Allerdings verwende ich sie derzeit nur, um Indizes der Nachrichten anzugeben, die über die Standardfunktion Print() im Journal angezeigt werden sollen. Da ich demnächst einen neuen Bibliotheksabschnitt für die Arbeit mit Grafiken beginnen werde, werde ich nach und nach dazu übergehen, mit dieser Klasse für die Anzeige von Bibliotheksmeldungen zu arbeiten. Heute werde ich sie um die Überladung der Methode ToLog() erweitern, so dass wir der Methode einer Klasse oder der Funktion eines Programms, aus der die Methode aufgerufen wurde, zusätzlich eine Nachrichten-"Quelle" übergeben können. Wir werden also zwei Varianten der Methode ToLog() haben, die es uns erlauben, Nachrichten mit und ohne Angabe der Quellfunktion oder -methode anzuzeigen.

Fügen wir der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqh die Deklaration einer überladenen Methode hinzu:

static void ToLog( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static void ToLog( const string source, const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static bool ToMail( const string message, const string subject= NULL ); static bool Push( const string message); static bool ToFTP( const string filename, const string ftp_path= NULL ); static int GetError( void ) { return CMessage::m_global_error; }

Schreibern wir noch ihre Implementierung jenseits des Klassenkörpers:

void CMessage::ToLog ( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); :: Print (m_text,(!code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); } void CMessage::ToLog( const string source , const int msg_id, const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); :: Print ( source ,m_text,(!code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); }

Im Gegensatz zur ersten Form des Methodenaufrufs verfügt die zweite Form über eine weitere Eingabe, in der der Name einer Methode oder Funktion übergeben wird, aus der die Methode ToLog() aufgerufen werden soll und die im Journal vor der Meldung angezeigt werden soll.



Wir werden in späteren Artikeln auf diese Klasse zurückkommen, um sie zu verbessern, wenn wir alle Bibliotheksklassen zur Anzeige von Nachrichten mit dieser Klasse übertragen.

Verbessern wir die Klasse CMBookSnapshot in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqh

und fügen im privaten Klassenabschnitt die Klassenvariablen zum Speichern der gesamten Kauf- und Verkaufsvolumina eines DOM-Schnappschusses hinzu:

class CMBookSnapshot : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; long m_time; int m_digits; long m_volume_buy; long m_volume_sell; double m_volume_buy_real; double m_volume_sell_real; CArrayObj m_list; public :

Im Abschnitt der Methoden für den vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Eigenschaften des DOM Schnappschuss-Objekts der Klasse fügen wir die Methoden hinzu, die diese neu hinzugefügten Klasseneigenschaften zurückgeben und die Methoden zur Anzeige ihrer Beschreibung:

void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void SetTime( const long time_msc) { this .m_time=time_msc; } void SetTimeToOrders( const long time_msc); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } long VolumeBuy( void ) const { return this .m_volume_buy; } long VolumeSell( void ) const { return this .m_volume_sell; } double VolumeBuyReal( void ) const { return this .m_volume_buy_real; } double VolumeSellReal( void ) const { return this .m_volume_sell_real; } string VolumeBuyDescription( void ); string VolumeSellDescription( void ); };

Beim Erstellen eines neuen DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekts sehen wir in einer Schleife alle seine Aufträge, erstellen Objekte dieser Aufträge und senden sie an die Liste. Jetzt müssen wir die Auftragstypen im Klassenkonstruktor berücksichtigen und das aktuelle Auftragsvolumen sofort zu den Variablen hinzufügen, die das Gesamtvolumen der Kauf- und Verkaufsaufträge in Abhängigkeit vom aktuellen Auftragstyp speichern. Auf diese Weise speichert jede Variable schließlich das Gesamtvolumen der Kauf- oder Verkaufsaufträge unmittelbar nach der Erstellung des DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekts.

Fügen wir diese Verbesserungen dem parametrischen Konstruktor der Klasse hinzu:

CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_list.Clear(); int total=:: ArraySize (book_array); this .m_volume_buy= this .m_volume_sell= 0 ; this .m_volume_buy_real= this .m_volume_sell_real= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; mbook_ord.SetTime( this .m_time); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; else { switch (mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this .m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

Zunächst initialisieren wir die Variablen, die die Gesamtvolumina aller DOM-Schnappschuss-Kauf- und Verkaufseinträge speichern. Als Nächstes wird im Schleifenkörper von alle DOM-Einträge je nach Angebotstyp das aktuelle Angebotsvolumen zu den entsprechenden Variablen addiert, die das Gesamtvolumen speichern. Auf diese Weise werden die gesamten Kauf- und Verkaufsvolumina nach Abschluss der Schleife durch alle DOM-Schnappschuss-Einträge in allen Variablen gespeichert.



Die Methoden Anzeige der Objektkurzbeschreibung und aller Objekteigenschaften im Journal, erhalten die Anzeige der gesamten Kauf- und Verkaufsvolumina:

void CMBookSnapshot::PrintShort( void ) { string vol_buy= "Buy vol: " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell= "Sell vol: " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell()); :: Print ( this .Header() , " " ,vol_buy, ", " ,vol_sell , " (" +TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time), ")" ); } void CMBookSnapshot:: Print ( void ) { string vol_buy=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+ ": " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+ ": " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell()); :: Print ( this .Header(), ": " ,vol_buy, ", " ,vol_sell, " (" +TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time), "):" ); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); for ( int i= this .m_list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CMarketBookOrd *ord= this .m_list.At(i); if (ord== NULL ) continue ; :: Print ( "- " ,ord.Header()); } }

Wir implementieren außerhalb des Klassenkörpers die beiden neuen Methoden, die Beschreibungen der DOM-Kauf- und -Verkaufsvolumen zurückgeben:



string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeBuyDescription( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+ ": " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy())); } string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeSellDescription( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+ ": " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell())); }

Beide Methoden prüfen das Volumen der erhöhten Genauigkeit. Wenn sie größer als Null ist, wird der Header + der Volumenwert (real) zurückgegeben, sonst als Ganzzahl.



Die Kollektionsklasse der DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen CMBookSeriesCollection in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh, insbesondere ihr öffentlicher Abschnitt, erhält die Methoden, die die Listen nach den angegebenen Kriterien der Listenobjekteigenschaften zurückgeben:

public : CMBookSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); }

In der Objektklasse CMQLSignal der DOM-Einträge in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh ergänzen wir die Methode PrintShort() mit dem Flag-Wert, der anzeigt, dass ein Bindestrich vor der Objektbeschreibung angezeigt werden muss:

void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( const bool shrt= false );

Nehmen wir noch die Änderungen im Methodenrumpf vor:

void CMQLSignal::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header( true ), " \"" , this .Name(), "\". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN), ": " , this .AuthorLogin(), ", ID " , this .ID(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Gain(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .MaxDrawdown(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS), ": " , this .Subscribers() ); }

Abhängig von einem übergebenen Wert wird ein Bindestrich vor der Objektbeschreibung angezeigt oder nicht angezeigt. Eine Anzahl von Abonnenten wird ganz am Ende der Beschreibung gesetzt.



Ganz am Ende des Klassenkörpers fügen wir die neue Methode ein, die ein Signalabonnement durchführt, das durch das Objekt beschrieben wird:

string TradeModeDescription( void ); bool Subscribe( void ) { return :: SignalSubscribe ( this .ID()); } };

Im Klassenkonstruktor ändern wir die Initialisierung der Variablen, die den Signalabonnement-Status speichert:

CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (:: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID ) ==signal_id ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

Zuvor wurde es mit false initialisiert. Jetzt werden wir es mit dem Ergebnis des Vergleichs der Signalobjekt-ID mit der ID des aktuellen Signals mit aktivem Abonnement initialisieren. Wenn ein Signal ein aktives Abonnement hat, ist es das "aktuell abonnierte" mit der Signal-ID aus der MQL5.com Signal-Datenbank. Wenn sie gleich sind, bedeutet dies, dass das Abonnement auf diesem Signal aktiv ist — true, wenn das Vergleichsergebnis gleich ist, sonst false.



Da ich hier eine neue Kollektion entwickle, muss ich eine eigene ID dafür definieren. In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die ID der Signalsammlung des MQL5.com Signalservice hinzu:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 )

Um mit der Kollektion der Signaldienste von MQL5.com arbeiten zu können, müssen wir die Methoden zum Suchen und Sortieren nach Signalobjekt-Eigenschaften erstellen. Für jede Kollektion wird eine eigene Such- und Sortiermethode erstellt. Alle Methoden sind einander ähnlich. Sie wurden im dritten Artikel ausführlich beschrieben.

In der Klassendatei CSelect in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh fügen wir die Klasse des MQL5-Signalobjekts ein und deklarieren die neuen Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Signalobjektkollektion:



#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); };

Schreiben wir ihre Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Wie bereits erwähnt, wurden alle diese Methoden (die für jede der Bibliotheksobjektklassen identisch sind) mehrfach berücksichtigt. Siehe Artikel 3 für weitere Details.



Jetzt ist alles bereit für die Entwicklung der Kollektionsklasse der Objekte von Signaldienste von MQL5.com.



Kollektionsklasse der Objekte der Signale von MQL5

Erstellen wir im Bibliotheksordner \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ die neue Klasse CMQLSignalsCollection in MQLSignalsCollection.mqh

und wir binden in der Klassendatei alle für ihre Arbeit notwendigen Klassendateien ein:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"

Die Klasse sollte vom Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte abgeleitet sein:

class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { }

Schauen wir uns den Klassenkörper an und analysieren wir die Methoden, aus denen er besteht:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int m_signals_base_total; bool Subscribe( const long signal_id); bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( const bool flag); bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( const bool flag); bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( const bool flag); public : CMQLSignalsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const long id); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const string name); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } bool CreateCollection( void ); void Refresh( const bool messages= true ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ); CMQLSignalsCollection(); bool SubscribeByID( const long signal_id); bool SubscribeByName( const string signal_name); bool ProgramIsAllowed( void ) { return ( bool ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED ); } bool CurrentUnsubscribe( void ); bool CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value); bool CurrentSetSlippage( const double value); bool CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value); double CurrentEquityLimit( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT ); } double CurrentSlippage( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE ); } bool CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED ); } bool CurrentSLTPCopyFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP ); } int CurrentDepositPercent( void ) { return ( int ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT ); } bool CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED ); } double CurrentVolumePercent( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT ); } long CurrentID( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID ); } bool CurrentTermsAgreeFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE ); } string CurrentName( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetString ( SIGNAL_INFO_NAME ); } bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF( void ){ return this .CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( false ); } bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( false ); } bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( false ); } string ProgramIsAllowedDescription( void ); string CurrentEquityLimitDescription( void ); string CurrentSlippageDescription( void ); string CurrentVolumePercentDescription( void ); string CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentDepositPercentDescription( void ); string CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentIDDescription( void ); string CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentNameDescription( void ); void CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ); };

Der private Teil der Klasse enthält das Listenobjekt, das MQL5-Signalobjekte speichern soll, sowie Hilfsvariablen und Methoden.

Der öffentliche Teil der Klasse enthält Standardmethoden zum Arbeiten mit der Objekt-Kollektion list, sowie zwei Methoden zum Abonnieren eines ausgewählten Signals über dessen ID und Namen. Außerdem enthält der öffentliche Klassenteil die Methoden zum Arbeiten mit dem aktuellen Signal, für das das Abonnement aktiv ist.



Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Implementierung einiger Methoden.

Im Klassenkonstruktor leeren wir die Kollektionsliste, setzen das Flag für die sortierte Liste, setzen die ID der MQL5-Signalobjektkollektion für die Liste, schreiben die Gesamtzahl der Signale in die MQL5.com Signals-Datenbank und rufen die Methode zum Erstellen der Kollektion.



CMQLSignalsCollection::CMQLSignalsCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID); this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); this .CreateCollection(); }

Da wir die Signalliste weder automatisch aktualisieren noch mit Hilfe der Bibliothek verwalten werden, ist die Methode zur Aktualisierung der Liste ausreichend. Alle in der Datenbank vorhandenen Signale werden in der Methode gelesen und an die Kollektion gesendet. Die Nutzer müssen die Aktualisierungsmethode Refresh() selbst aufrufen, bevor sie Daten aus der Kollektion erhalten, wenn sie eine aktualisierte Signalliste aus der MQL5.com Signals-Datenbank haben möchten. Wir werden die Methode zur Erstellung der Kollektion aber trotzdem haben, um die Kompatibilität mit einer Reihe von typischen Bibliotheksmethoden für Kollektionen zu gewährleisten. Die Methode selbst wird einfach die Liste löschen und die Aktualisierungsmethode der Kollektion aufrufen. Nach dem ersten Aufruf der Methode Refresh() aus der Methode zur Erstellunge der Kollektion ist die Kollektionsliste ausgefüllt und kann bearbeitet werden. Wenn die Kollektionsliste auf der Suche nach möglichen neuen Signalen aktualisiert werden soll, rufen wir einfach die Methode Refresh() auf, bevor wir auf die Kollektionsliste zugreifen.

Die Methode zur Erstellung der Kollektion:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CreateCollection( void ) { this .m_list.Clear(); this .Refresh( false ); if (m_list.Total()> 0 ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK)); return true ; } return false ; }

Hier löschen wir die Kollektionsliste der Signale und füllen die Liste mit Signalen aus der MQL5.com Signals-Datenbank. Wenn die Anzahl der Signale in der Kollektionsliste größer Null ist (die Liste ist gefüllt), zeigen wir die Meldung über die erfolgreiche Erstellung der Kollektionsliste an und geben true zurück.

Andernfalls wird falsezurückgegeben.



Die Methode zum Aktualisieren der Kollektionsliste:

void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh( const bool messages= true ) { this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_signals_base_total;i++) { if (!:: SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id=:: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); if ( this .m_list.Search(signal)!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete signal; continue ; } if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } else if (messages) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW), ":" ); signal.PrintShort( true ); } } }

Die Logik der Methode ist in den Code-Kommentaren detailliert beschrieben. Kurz gesagt: Die Methode erhält das Flag, das die Notwendigkeit anzeigt, ein neu gefundenes Signal zu melden. Da die Methode die Kollektionsliste nicht löscht, kann ihr nur ein neu gefundenes Signal hinzugefügt werden. Wenn das Nachrichtenflag gesetzt ist, zeigt das Journal eine Nachricht über ein neu entdecktes Signal an, falls ein neues Signalobjekt erfolgreich zur Liste hinzugefügt wurde.

Zurzeit ist dies die einfachste Methode, die keine Aktualisierung der Parameter bestehender Signale vorsieht — Sie können sie in Ihren Programmen selbst aktualisieren, indem Sie auf das Signalobjekt über seine ID zugreifen und neue Werte für seine Eigenschaften setzen. Später werde ich die automatische Aktualisierung der Parameter bestehender Signale nach Zeit hinzufügen. Wenn die Kollektionsklasse MQL5.com Signals gefragt ist, werde ich das Senden von Ereignissen über neue Signale und das Ändern der Parameter von verfolgten Signalen implementieren.

Die Methode gibt den Zeiger auf ein MQL5-Signalobjekt durch eine Signal-ID zurück:

CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal( const long id) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Das gibt die Liste der MQL5-Signalobjekte nach einer Signal-ID zurück und liefert entweder ein einzelnes Objekt aus der erhaltenen Liste oder NULL.



Die Methode gibt den Zeiger auf ein MQL5-Signalobjekt mit einem Signalnamen zurück:



CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal( const string name) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Wur holen uns die Liste der MQL5-Signalobjekte nach einem Signalnamen und geben entweder ein einzelnes Objekt aus der erhaltenen Liste oder NULL zurück.

Die Methode, die die vollständige Kollektionsliste an die Zeitschrift zurückgibt:

void CMQLSignalsCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal= this .m_list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; signal. Print (); } }

Die Kopfzeile wird zuerst angezeigt. Dann, in der Schleife durch die Kollektionsliste, holen wir uns das nächste MQL-Signalobjekt und zeigen seine vollständige Beschreibung an.



Die Methode, die die kurze Kollektionsliste in das Journal schreibt:



void CMQLSignalsCollection::PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), ":" ); if (list) for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal= this .m_list.At(i); if (signal== NULL || (signal.Price()> 0 && !paid) || (signal.Price()== 0 && !free) ) continue ; signal.PrintShort( true ); } else { this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); CArrayObj *list_free= this .GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,EQUAL); int num_free=(list_free== NULL ? 0 : list_free.Total()); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); CArrayObj *list_paid= this .GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,MORE); int num_paid=(list_paid== NULL ? 0 : list_paid.Total()); :: Print ( "- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE), ": " ,( string )num_free, ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID), ": " ,( string )num_paid ); } }

Abhängig von den übergebenen Flags zeigt die Methode verschiedene Meldungen und Listen im Journal an.

Zuerst kommt die Kopfzeile. Wenn das Flag der Liste gesetzt ist, zeigt das Journal Kurzbeschreibungen von Signalen aus der Kollektion an. Die Flags von bezahlten und freien Signalen werden berücksichtigt. Je nach Status zeigt das Journal entweder alle Signale an, oder nur bezahlte, oder nur freie.

Wenn die Beschreibung nicht als Liste angezeigt werden soll, folgt auf die Überschrift die Gesamtzahl der freien und bezahlten Signale in der Kollektionsliste.

Die Methoden zum Abonnieren eines Signals (private Methode) und Abbestellen desselben (öffentliche Methode):



bool CMQLSignalsCollection::Subscribe( const long signal_id) { if (! this .ProgramIsAllowed()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalSubscribe (signal_id)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED), " ID " ,( string ) this .CurrentID(), " \"" ,CurrentName(), "\"" ); return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentUnsubscribe( void ) { if (! this .ProgramIsAllowed()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); long id= this .CurrentID(); string name= this .CurrentName(); if (id== 0 ) return true ; if (!:: SignalUnsubscribe ()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED), " ID " ,( string )id, " \"" ,name, "\"" ); return true ; }

Die Methodenlogik ist im Code der Methode detailliert beschrieben.



Die öffentliche Methode führt eine Subskription auf ein Signal nach Signal-ID durch:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByID( const long signal_id) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_id); if (signal== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL), ": " ,signal_id); return false ; } return this .Subscribe(signal.ID()); }

Hier erhalten wir den Zeiger auf das MQL5-Signalobjekt in der Kollektionsliste durch die an die Methode übergebene ID und geben das Ergebnis der oben betrachteten privaten Signalabonnementmethode zurück.



Die öffentliche Methode führt eine Subskription eines Signals nach Signalname durch:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByName( const string signal_name) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_name); if (signal== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL), ": \"" ,signal_name, "\"" ); return false ; } return this .Subscribe(signal.ID()); }

Hier erhalten wir den Zeiger auf das MQL5-Signalobjekt in der Kollektionsliste durch einen an die Methode übergebenen Signalnamen (der Name sollte im Voraus bekannt sein) und geben das Ergebnis der oben betrachteten privaten Signalabonnement-Methode zurück.



Die Methoden zum Setzen der Werte des Kopierens von Handelssignalen:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSlippage( const double value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; }

Die Funktionen zum Setzen von Werten SignalInfoSetDouble() und SignalInfoSetInteger() werden hier in allen Methoden verwendet. Wenn das Setzen eines Wertes nicht erfolgreich ist, zeigen die Methoden eine Fehlerbeschreibung an und geben false zurück. Ist das Setzen erfolgreich, geben die Methoden true zurück.



Die Methoden geben Beschreibungen der Parameter zum Setzen von Handelssignalkopien zurück:

string CMQLSignalsCollection::ProgramIsAllowedDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION)+ ": " + ( this .ProgramIsAllowed() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentEquityLimitDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT)+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentEquityLimit(), 2 )+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSlippageDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ " * " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentSlippage(), 2 ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentVolumePercentDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT)+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentVolumePercent(), 2 )+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentSLTPCopyFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentDepositPercentDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT)+ ": " +( string ) this .CurrentDepositPercent()+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentIDDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID)+ ": " +( this .CurrentID()> 0 ? ( string ) this .CurrentID() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentTermsAgreeFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentNameDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME)+ ": " +( this .CurrentName()!= "" ? this .CurrentName() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); }

Die Zeichenkette mit dem Kopf der Parameterbeschreibung und ihrem aktuellen Wert wird in jeder Methode erstellt.

Die Methode, die die Parameter der Handelssignal-Kopiereinstellungen im Journal anzeigt:



void CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS), " =============" ); :: Print ( this .ProgramIsAllowedDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSlippageDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentEquityLimitDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentDepositPercentDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentVolumePercentDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentIDDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentNameDescription()); :: Print ( "" ); }

Zuerst wird die Kopfzeile angezeigt, dann werden alle Parameter zum Kopieren von Handelssignalen nacheinander angezeigt. Die Parameter werden von den entsprechenden oben betrachteten Methoden zurückgegeben.

Damit ist die Erstellung der MQL5-Signalobjekt-Kollektionsklasse abgeschlossen.

Vielleicht verbessere ich sie später noch. Ich werde es jedoch vorerst so belassen, bis ich feststellen kann, ob es eine große Nachfrage gibt.



Um die Kollektionsklasse der Handelssignale mit der "Außenwelt" zu verbinden, müssen wir die Entwicklung der Methoden für die Arbeit mit ihnen zur Hauptobjektklasse der CEngine Bibliothek in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh vervollständigen.

Holen wir uns die Datei der Handelssignalkollektionsklasse in die CEngine-Objektklassendatei und deklarieren das MQL5-Signalkollektionsklassenobjekt:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren und implementieren wir die neuen Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Kollektionsklasse der DOM-Schnappschüsse und die Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Handelssignalsammlung:

void MBookSeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { this .m_book_series.Refresh(symbol,time_msc); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookSeries( const string symbol) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBookseries(symbol); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,index); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);} long MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const int index); long MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const int index); double MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const int index); double MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const int index); long MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const long time_msc); long MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc); CMQLSignalsCollection *GetSignalsMQL5Collection( void ) { return & this .m_signals_mql5; } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Paid( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,MORE); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Free( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,EQUAL);} bool SignalsMQL5Create( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CreateCollection(); } void SignalsMQL5Refresh( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.Refresh(); } bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe( const long signal_id) { return this .m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByID(signal_id);} bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe( const string signal_name) { return this .m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByName(signal_name);} bool SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentUnsubscribe(); } long SignalsMQL5CurrentID( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentID(); } string SignalsMQL5CurrentName( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentName(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetEquityLimit( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( const double value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSlippage( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetDepositPercent( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON();} bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF();} bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();} void SignalsMQL5Print( void ) { m_signals_mql5.Print(); } void SignalsMQL5PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free); } void SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();}

Die implementierten Methoden geben das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der Methoden der entsprechenden Kollektionen mit demselben Namen zurück.

Schauen wir uns die Implementierung der Methoden an, die die angegebenen Volumes der angegebenen DOM-Schnappschüsse zurückgeben:

long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0 ); }

Alles ist einfach hier. Die Logik hinter allen Methoden ist identisch: Zuerst erhalten wir das DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekt aus der Kollektionsliste nach Symbol und Index oder Zeit in Millisekunden mit den zuvor implementierten GetMBook()-Methoden, als Nächstes geben wir das DOM-Volumen zurück, das der Methode aus dem erhaltenen DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekt entspricht, oder Null, wenn wir das Objekt nicht erhalten konnten.



Dies sind alle Verbesserungen und Änderungen für heute.



Test

Testen wir die Erstellung der MQL5.com Signals Kollektion. Der Test soll wie folgt durchgeführt werden:

Holen wir uns die vollständige Liste aus der Signals-Datenbank, zeigen nur die Liste der kostenlosen Signale an, suchen das profitabelste Signal in der Liste und abonnieren Sie es. Wenn das Abonnieren erfolgreich ist, werden die Parameter des aktuellen Signals und die Parameter für das Kopieren von Handelssignalen angezeigt, die beim Abonnieren des Signals eingestellt wurden. Beim nächsten Tick wird das aktuelle Signal abbestellt.

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwende ich den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichere ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\TestDoEasyPart66\ als TestDoEasyPart66.mq5.

In der Liste der EA-Eingänge ist die Einstellung vorhanden, die es dem Benutzer erlaubt, die Arbeit mit dem MQL5.com-Signal-Service im EA auszuwählen:

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

Im vorigen Artikel wurden alle Prüfungen der Arbeit mit Signalen im OnInit()-Handler des EA durchgeführt. Heute werden wir in OnTick() arbeiten.

Daher entfernen wir den unnötigen Test-Code-Block aus dem OnInit()-Handler:

CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (!list.Add(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } } Print ( "" ); static bool done= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (signal.Price()> 0 || signal.Subscribers()== 0 ) continue ; if (!done) { signal. Print (); done= true ; } else signal.PrintShort(); } delete list; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnTick() erhält einen neuen Testcode-Block, der alle am Anfang dieses Abschnitts beschriebenen Testbedingungen erfüllt:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); engine. OnDeinit (); } void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { Print ( "" ); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort( true , false , true ); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); if (list!= NULL ) { int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); if (signal_max_gain!= NULL ) { signal_max_gain. Print (); if (engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( 2 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( 50 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( 70 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done= true ; return ; } if (engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()> 0 ) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); } }

Der gesamte neue Codeblock ist ausführlich kommentiert. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, stellen Sie diese bitte in den Kommentaren.



In der Bibliotheksinitialisierungsfunktion OnInitDoEasy() fügen wir den Codeblock hinzu, in dem die Kollektionsliste der Handelssignale erstellt wird und setzen das Flag, das das Kopieren von Handelssignalen per Abonnement ermöglicht:

engine.TickSeriesCreateAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.GetMBookSeriesCollection(). Print (); if (InpUseMqlSignals && engine.SignalsMQL5Create()) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5PrintShort(); } else engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf einem Symboldiagramm, während Sie vorher einstellen, dass er auf dem aktuellen Symbol/Zeitrahmen arbeitet und die Flagge für die Arbeit mit Handelssignalen des MQL5.com Signalservice aktivieren:





Aktivieren Sie auf der Registerkarte die Optione "Allow modification of Signals settings" (Änderungen der Signaleinstellungen erlauben"):







Andernfalls kann der EA nicht mit den MQL5.com Signals arbeiten.

Nach dem Start des EA zeigt das Journal die Meldung über die erfolgreiche Erstellung der Signalsammlung und deren Kurzbeschreibung an:

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals created successfully Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Free signals: 195 , Paid signals: 805

Anschließend wird die vollständige Liste der kostenlosen Signale angezeigt. Da sie zahlreich sind, zeige ich nur einen Teil von ihnen als Beispiel:

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Signal "GBPUSD EXPERT 23233" . Author login: mbt_trader, ID 919099 , Growth: 3.30 , Drawdown: 11.92 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Willian" . Author login: Desg, ID 917396 , Growth: 12.69 , Drawdown: 15.50 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "VahidVHZ1366" . Author login: 39085485 , ID 921427 , Growth: 34.36 , Drawdown: 12.84 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Vikings" . Author login: Myxx, ID 921040 , Growth: 7.05 , Drawdown: 2.22 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "VantageFX Sunphone Dragon" . Author login: sunphone, ID 916421 , Growth: 537.89 , Drawdown: 39.06 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 21 - Signal "Forex money maker free" . Author login: Yggdrasills, ID 916328 , Growth: 44.66 , Drawdown: 61.15 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 ... ... ... - Signal "Nine Pairs ST" . Author login: ebi.pilehvar, ID 935603 , Growth: 25.92 , Drawdown: 26.41 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "FBS140" . Author login: mohammeeeedali, ID 949720 , Growth: 42.14 , Drawdown: 23.11 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "StopTheFourthAddition" . Author login: pinheirodps, ID 934990 , Growth: 41.78 , Drawdown: 28.03 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "The art of Forex" . Author login: Myxx, ID 801685 , Growth: 196.39 , Drawdown: 40.95 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 59 - Signal "Bongsanmaskdance1803" . Author login: kim25801863, ID 936062 , Growth: 12.53 , Drawdown: 10.31 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Prospector Scalper EA" . Author login: robots4forex, ID 435626 , Growth: 334.76 , Drawdown: 43.93 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 215 - Signal "ADS MT5" . Author login: vluxus, ID 478235 , Growth: 295.68 , Drawdown: 40.26 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 92

Als Nächstes erhalten wir die vollständige Beschreibung eines erkannten Signals mit einem maximalen Zuwachs in % und die Erfolgreiche Abonnementmeldung:

============= Beginning of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Account type: Demo Publication date: 2020.07 . 02 16 : 29 Monitoring start date: 2020.07 . 02 16 : 29 Date of the latest update of the trading statistics: 2021.03 . 07 15 : 11 ID: 784584 Trading account leverage: 33 Trading result in pips: - 19248988 Position in the Rating of Signals: 872 Number of subscribers: 6 Number of trades: 1825 Status of account subscription to a signal: No ------ Account balance: 12061.98 Account equity: 12590.32 Account growth in %: 1115.93 Maximum drawdown: 70.62 Signal subscription price: 0.00 Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %: 1169.19 ------ Author login: "tradewai.com" Broker (company) name: "MetaQuotes Software Corp." Broker server: "MetaQuotes-Demo" Name: "Tradewai" Account currency: "USD" ============= End of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Subscribed to signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"

Anschließend werden die Abonnementparameter angezeigt:

============= Signal copying parameters ============= Allow using signals for program: Yes Agree to the terms of use of the Signals service: Yes Enable copying deals by subscription: Yes Enable synchronization without confirmation dialog: No Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit: Yes Market order slippage when synchronizing positions and copying deals: Spread * 2.00 Percentage for converting deal volume: 50.00 % Limit by deposit: 70 % Limitation on signal equity: 7.00 % Signal ID: 784584 Signal name: Tradewai

Beim nächsten Tick erhalten wir die Meldung über die erfolgreiche Abmeldung von einem Signal.



Unsubscribed from the signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"





Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich mit der Entwicklung der Bibliotheksfunktionalität für die Arbeit mit Symbolcharts beginnen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Beachten Sie, dass das Arbeiten mit Signalen in dem hier gezeigten Test-EA nur zu Testzwecken gedacht ist.

Das im EA enthaltene Beispiel gibt nur eine allgemeine Idee für die Implementierung eigener Lösungen auf Basis der Bibliothek und ihrer Klassen für die Arbeit mit dem MQL5.com Signals-Dienst.

Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge schreiben Sie bitte in den Kommentarteil.

