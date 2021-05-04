Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 66): MQL5.com die Kollektionsklasse der Signale
Inhalt
- Konzept
- Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse
- Kollektionsklasse der Objekte der Signale von MQL5
- Test
- Was kommt als Nächstes?
Konzept
Im vorigen Artikel habe ich die Signal-Objektklasse erstellt, die ein Signal aus mehreren ist, die im MQL5.com-Signal-Service übertragen werden.
Heute werde ich die Kollektionsklasse der in der Signaldatenbank verfügbaren Signale erstellen, die mit der Funktion SignalBaseSelect() durch Angabe des Index des benötigten Signals abgerufen werden kann.
Der Programmcode ermöglicht es, alle in der Datenbank vorhandenen Signale als Liste zu speichern, die bequem zu durchsuchen und zu sortieren ist. Wir werden in der Lage sein, die Listen der Signale anhand ihrer verschiedenen Eigenschaften zu ermitteln und zurückzugeben. Zum Beispiel können wir die Listen von nur kostenlosen oder nur bezahlten Signalen erhalten, sowie sie nach einem der Parameter sortieren (wie eine Signalrentabilität) oder sofort den Signalindex in der Liste mit dem Parameter gleich, größer oder kleiner als der angegebene Wert erhalten. Die Kenntnis eines benötigten Signals erlaubt es uns, es schnell in der Sammlung zu finden.
Wir implementieren in der Kollektionsklasse die Möglichkeit, ein in der Auflistung ausgewähltes Signal zu abonnieren oder ein Signal auf dem aktuellen Konto abzubestellen.
Neben der Arbeit mit den Objekten des Signaldienstes von MQL5.com werden wir die Schnappschuss-Objektklasse der Markttiefe (Depth of Market, DOM) verbessern, indem wir zusätzliche Eigenschaften hinzufügen, die es uns ermöglichen, beim Erstellen eines DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekts sofort Kauf- und Verkaufsauftragsvolumen zu berechnen. Dies erspart dem Endanwender die Notwendigkeit, zusätzliche Berechnungen durchzuführen, wenn er mit dem DOM arbeitet. Wir wissen sofort die gesamten Kauf- und Verkaufsvolumina jedes DOM-Schnappschusses. Das bedeutet, dass wir bei der Erstellung von Strategien, die das DOM und seine Volumina verwenden, nicht zusätzlich nach Kauf- und Verkaufsaufträgen im DOM mit anschließender Aufsummierung ihrer Volumina suchen müssen.
Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse
Wie üblich fügen wir alle neuen Bibliotheksmeldungen gleich in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh ein.
Fügen wir zuerst die neuen Indizes der Nachrichten hinzu:
//--- CMarketBookSnapshot MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_TEXT_SNAPSHOT, // DOM snapshot MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY, // Buy volume MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL, // Sell volume //--- CMBookSeries MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_TEXT_MBOOKSERIES, // DOM snapshot series MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST, // Error. DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihe konnte nicht zur Liste hinzugefügt werden
...
//--- CMQLSignal MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL, // Signal MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5, // MQL5.com Signals service signal MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE, // Account type MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, // Publication date MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, // Monitoring start date MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, // Date of the latest update of the trading statistics MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, // ID MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, // Trading account leverage MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, // Trading result in pips MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, // Position in the signal rating MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, // Number of subscribers MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, // Number of trades MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, // Status of account subscription to a signal MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, // Account equity MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, // Account growth in % MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, // Maximum drawdown MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, // Signal subscription price MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, // Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in % MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN, // Author login MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, // Broker (company) name MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, // Broker server MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, // Name MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, // Account currency MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN, // Growth MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN, // Drawdown MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS, // Subscribers //--- CMQLSignalsCollection MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION, // Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID, // Paid signals MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE, // Free signals MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW, // New signal added to collection MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL, // Failed to receive signal from collection MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS, // Signal copying parameters MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT, // Percentage for converting deal volume MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE, // Market order slippage when synchronizing positions and copying deals MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT, // Limitation on signal equity MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED, // Enable synchronization without confirmation dialog MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP, // Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT, // Limit by deposit MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID, // Signal ID MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED, // Enable copying deals by subscription MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE, // Agree to the terms of use of the Signals service MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME, // Signal name MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION, // Allow using signals for program MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED, // Subscribed to signal MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED, // Unsubscribed from signal MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED, // Signal service disabled for program MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS, // Please check program settings (Common-->Allow modification of Signals settings) }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Fügen wir als Nächstes die Textmeldungen hinzu, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:
//--- CMarketBookSnapshot {"Снимок стакана цен","Depth of Market Snapshot"}, {"Объём на покупку","Buy Volume"}, {"Объём на продажу","Sell Volume"}, //--- CMBookSeries {"Серия снимков стакана цен","Series of shots of the Depth of Market"}, {"Ошибка. Не удалось добавить серию снимков стакана цен в список","Error. Failed to add a shots series of the Depth of Market to the list"}, //--- CMBookSeriesCollection {"Коллекция серий снимков стакана цен","Collection of series of the Depth of Market shot"}, //--- CMQLSignal {"Сигнал","Signal"}, {"Сигнал сервиса сигналов mql5.com","Signal from mql5.com signal service"}, {"Тип счета","Account type"}, {"Дата публикации","Publication date"}, {"Дата начала мониторинга","Monitoring starting date"}, {"Дата последнего обновления торговой статистики","The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics"}, {"ID","ID"}, {"Плечо торгового счета","Account leverage"}, {"Результат торговли в пипсах","Profit in pips"}, {"Позиция в рейтинге сигналов","Position in rating"}, {"Количество подписчиков","Number of subscribers"}, {"Количество трейдов","Number of trades"}, {"Состояние подписки счёта на этот сигнал","Account subscription status for this signal"}, {"Средства на счете","Account equity"}, {"Прирост счета в процентах","Account gain"}, {"Максимальная просадка","Account maximum drawdown"}, {"Цена подписки на сигнал","Signal subscription price"}, {"Значение ROI (Return on Investment) сигнала в %","Return on Investment (%)"}, {"Логин автора","Author login"}, {"Наименование брокера (компании)","Broker name (company)"}, {"Сервер брокера","Broker server"}, {"Имя","Name"}, {"Валюта счета","Base currency"}, {"Прирост","Gain"}, {"Просадка","Drawdown"}, {"Подписчиков","Subscribers"}, //--- CMQLSignalsCollection {"Коллекция сигналов сервиса сигналов mql5.com","Collection of signals from the mql5.com signal service"}, {"Платных сигналов","Paid signals"}, {"Бесплатных сигналов","Free signals"}, {"Новый сигнал добавлен в коллекцию","New signal added to collection"}, {"Не удалось получить сигнал из коллекции","Failed to get signal from collection"}, {"Параметры копирования сигнала","Signal copying parameters"}, {"Процент для конвертации объема сделки","Equity limit"}, {"Проскальзывание, с которым выставляются рыночные ордера при синхронизации позиций и копировании сделок","Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades)"}, {"Ограничение по средствам для сигнала","Maximum percent of deposit used"}, {"Разрешение синхронизации без показа диалога подтверждения","Allow synchronization without confirmation dialog"}, {"Копирование Stop Loss и Take Profit","Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit"}, {"Ограничение по депозиту","Deposit percent"}, {"Идентификатор сигнала","Signal ID"}, {"Разрешение на копирование сделок по подписке","Permission to copy trades by subscription"}, {"Согласие с условиями использования сервиса \"Сигналы\"","Agree to the terms of use of the \"Signals\" service"}, {"Имя сигнала","Signal name"}, {"Разрешение на работу с сигналами для программы","Permission to work with signals for the program"}, {"Осуществлена подписка на сигнал","Signal subscribed"}, {"Осуществлена отписка от сигнала","Signal unsubscribed"}, {"Работа с сервисом сигналов для программы не разрешена","Work with the \"Signals\" service is not allowed for the program"}, { "Пожалуйста, проверьте настройки программы (Общие --> Разрешить изменение настроек Сигналов)", "Please check the program settings (Common --> Allow modification of Signals settings)" }, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
Bei der Darstellung von Nachrichten im Journal (insbesondere bei Debugging-Nachrichten) geben wir oft den Namen einer Methode, von der eine Nachricht gesendet wurde, am Anfang der Nachricht selbst an. Im Artikel 19 habe ich die Klasse der Bibliotheksmeldungen entwickelt. Allerdings verwende ich sie derzeit nur, um Indizes der Nachrichten anzugeben, die über die Standardfunktion Print() im Journal angezeigt werden sollen. Da ich demnächst einen neuen Bibliotheksabschnitt für die Arbeit mit Grafiken beginnen werde, werde ich nach und nach dazu übergehen, mit dieser Klasse für die Anzeige von Bibliotheksmeldungen zu arbeiten. Heute werde ich sie um die Überladung der Methode ToLog() erweitern, so dass wir der Methode einer Klasse oder der Funktion eines Programms, aus der die Methode aufgerufen wurde, zusätzlich eine Nachrichten-"Quelle" übergeben können. Wir werden also zwei Varianten der Methode ToLog() haben, die es uns erlauben, Nachrichten mit und ohne Angabe der Quellfunktion oder -methode anzuzeigen.
Fügen wir der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqh die Deklaration einer überladenen Methode hinzu:
//--- (1,2) display a message in the journal by ID, (3) to e-mail, (4) to a mobile device static void ToLog(const int msg_id,const bool code=false); static void ToLog(const string source,const int msg_id,const bool code=false); static bool ToMail(const string message,const string subject=NULL); static bool Push(const string message); //--- (1) send a file to FTP, (2) return an error code static bool ToFTP(const string filename,const string ftp_path=NULL); static int GetError(void) { return CMessage::m_global_error; }
Schreibern wir noch ihre Implementierung jenseits des Klassenkörpers:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a message in the journal by a message ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMessage::ToLog(const int msg_id,const bool code=false) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); ::Print(m_text,(!code || msg_id>ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST-1 ? "" : " "+CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a message in the journal by a message ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMessage::ToLog(const string source,const int msg_id,const bool code=false) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); ::Print(source,m_text,(!code || msg_id>ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST-1 ? "" : " "+CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Im Gegensatz zur ersten Form des Methodenaufrufs verfügt die zweite Form über eine weitere Eingabe, in der der Name einer Methode oder Funktion übergeben wird, aus der die Methode ToLog() aufgerufen werden soll und die im Journal vor der Meldung angezeigt werden soll.
Wir werden in späteren Artikeln auf diese Klasse zurückkommen, um sie zu verbessern, wenn wir alle Bibliotheksklassen zur Anzeige von Nachrichten mit dieser Klasse übertragen.
Verbessern wir die Klasse CMBookSnapshot in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqh
und fügen im privaten Klassenabschnitt die Klassenvariablen zum Speichern der gesamten Kauf- und Verkaufsvolumina eines DOM-Schnappschusses hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "DOM snapshot" class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMBookSnapshot : public CBaseObj { private: string m_symbol; // Symbol long m_time; // Snapshot time int m_digits; // Symbol's Digits long m_volume_buy; // DOM buy volume long m_volume_sell; // DOM sell volume double m_volume_buy_real; // DOM buy volume with an increased accuracy double m_volume_sell_real; // DOM sell volume with an increased accuracy CArrayObj m_list; // List of DOM order objects public:
Im Abschnitt der Methoden für den vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Eigenschaften des DOM Schnappschuss-Objekts der Klasse fügen wir die Methoden hinzu, die diese neu hinzugefügten Klasseneigenschaften zurückgeben und die Methoden zur Anzeige ihrer Beschreibung:
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of a simplified access to the DOM snapshot object properties | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set (1) a symbol, (2) a DOM snapshot time and (3) the specified time for all DOM orders void SetSymbol(const string symbol) { this.m_symbol=(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); } void SetTime(const long time_msc) { this.m_time=time_msc; } void SetTimeToOrders(const long time_msc); //--- Return (1) a DOM symbol, (2) symbol's Digits and (3) a snapshot time //--- (4) buy and (5) sell DOM snapshot volume //--- with increased accuracy for (6) buying and (7) selling, string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } int Digits(void) const { return this.m_digits; } long Time(void) const { return this.m_time; } long VolumeBuy(void) const { return this.m_volume_buy; } long VolumeSell(void) const { return this.m_volume_sell; } double VolumeBuyReal(void) const { return this.m_volume_buy_real; } double VolumeSellReal(void) const { return this.m_volume_sell_real; } //--- Return the description of DOM (1) buy and (2) sell volume string VolumeBuyDescription(void); string VolumeSellDescription(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Beim Erstellen eines neuen DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekts sehen wir in einer Schleife alle seine Aufträge, erstellen Objekte dieser Aufträge und senden sie an die Liste. Jetzt müssen wir die Auftragstypen im Klassenkonstruktor berücksichtigen und das aktuelle Auftragsvolumen sofort zu den Variablen hinzufügen, die das Gesamtvolumen der Kauf- und Verkaufsaufträge in Abhängigkeit vom aktuellen Auftragstyp speichern. Auf diese Weise speichert jede Variable schließlich das Gesamtvolumen der Kauf- oder Verkaufsaufträge unmittelbar nach der Erstellung des DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekts.
Fügen wir diese Verbesserungen dem parametrischen Konstruktor der Klasse hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot(const string symbol,const long time,MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { //--- Set a symbol this.SetSymbol(symbol); //--- Clear the list this.m_list.Clear(); //--- In the loop by the structure array int total=::ArraySize(book_array); this.m_volume_buy=this.m_volume_sell=0; this.m_volume_buy_real=this.m_volume_sell_real=0; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- Create order objects of the current DOM snapshot depending on the order type CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord=NULL; switch(book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookBuy(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]); break; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookSell(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]); break; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookBuyMarket(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]); break; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookSellMarket(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]); break; default: break; } if(mbook_ord==NULL) continue; //--- Set the DOM snapshot time for the order mbook_ord.SetTime(this.m_time); //--- Set the sorted list flag for the list (by the price value) and add the current order object to it //--- If failed to add the object to the DOM order list, remove the order object this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if(!this.m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; //--- If the order object is successfully added to the DOM order list, supplement the total snapshot volumes else { switch(mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this.m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this.m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this.m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this.m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this.m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this.m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this.m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this.m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break; default: break; } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Zunächst initialisieren wir die Variablen, die die Gesamtvolumina aller DOM-Schnappschuss-Kauf- und Verkaufseinträge speichern. Als Nächstes wird im Schleifenkörper von alle DOM-Einträge je nach Angebotstyp das aktuelle Angebotsvolumen zu den entsprechenden Variablen addiert, die das Gesamtvolumen speichern. Auf diese Weise werden die gesamten Kauf- und Verkaufsvolumina nach Abschluss der Schleife durch alle DOM-Schnappschuss-Einträge in allen Variablen gespeichert.
Die Methoden Anzeige der Objektkurzbeschreibung und aller Objekteigenschaften im Journal, erhalten die Anzeige der gesamten Kauf- und Verkaufsvolumina:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMBookSnapshot::PrintShort(void) { string vol_buy="Buy vol: "+(this.VolumeBuyReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeBuyReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell="Sell vol: "+(this.VolumeSellReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeSellReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeSell()); ::Print(this.Header()," ",vol_buy,", ",vol_sell," ("+TimeMSCtoString(this.m_time),")"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display object properties in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMBookSnapshot::Print(void) { string vol_buy=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+": "+(this.VolumeBuyReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeBuyReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+": "+(this.VolumeSellReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeSellReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeSell()); ::Print(this.Header(),": ",vol_buy,", ",vol_sell," ("+TimeMSCtoString(this.m_time),"):"); this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); for(int i=this.m_list.Total()-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) { CMarketBookOrd *ord=this.m_list.At(i); if(ord==NULL) continue; ::Print("- ",ord.Header()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Wir implementieren außerhalb des Klassenkörpers die beiden neuen Methoden, die Beschreibungen der DOM-Kauf- und -Verkaufsvolumen zurückgeben:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the DOM buy volume description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeBuyDescription(void) { return(CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+": "+(this.VolumeBuyReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeBuyReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeBuy())); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the DOM sell volume description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeSellDescription(void) { return(CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+": "+(this.VolumeSellReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeSellReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeSell())); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Beide Methoden prüfen das Volumen der erhöhten Genauigkeit. Wenn sie größer als Null ist, wird der Header + der Volumenwert (real) zurückgegeben, sonst als Ganzzahl.
Die Kollektionsklasse der DOM-Schnappschuss-Reihen CMBookSeriesCollection in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh, insbesondere ihr öffentlicher Abschnitt, erhält die Methoden, die die Listen nach den angegebenen Kriterien der Listenobjekteigenschaften zurückgeben:
public: //--- Return (1) itself and (2) the DOM series collection list CMBookSeriesCollection *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Return the number of DOM series in the list int DataTotal(void) const { return this.m_list.Total(); } //--- Return the pointer to the DOM series object (1) by symbol and (2) by index in the list
In der Objektklasse CMQLSignal der DOM-Einträge in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh ergänzen wir die Methode PrintShort() mit dem Flag-Wert, der anzeigt, dass ein Bindestrich vor der Objektbeschreibung angezeigt werden muss:
//--- Display the description of object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only) void Print(const bool full_prop=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool shrt=false);
Nehmen wir noch die Änderungen im Methodenrumpf vor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMQLSignal::PrintShort(const bool dash=false) { ::Print ( (dash ? "- " : ""),this.Header(true), " \"",this.Name(),"\". ", CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN),": ",this.AuthorLogin(), ", ID ",this.ID(), ", ",CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN),": ",::DoubleToString(this.Gain(),2), ", ",CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN),": ",::DoubleToString(this.MaxDrawdown(),2), ", ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE),": ",::DoubleToString(this.Price(),2), ", ",CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS),": ",this.Subscribers() ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Abhängig von einem übergebenen Wert wird ein Bindestrich vor der Objektbeschreibung angezeigt oder nicht angezeigt. Eine Anzahl von Abonnenten wird ganz am Ende der Beschreibung gesetzt.
Ganz am Ende des Klassenkörpers fügen wir die neue Methode ein, die ein Signalabonnement durchführt, das durch das Objekt beschrieben wird:
//--- Return the account type name string TradeModeDescription(void); //--- Subscribe to a signal bool Subscribe(void) { return ::SignalSubscribe(this.ID()); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Im Klassenkonstruktor ändern wir die Initialisierung der Variablen, die den Signalabonnement-Status speichert:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal(const long signal_id) { this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_ID)==signal_id); this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE); this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED); this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED); this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED); this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE); this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS); this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_RATING); this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS); this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_ROI); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_NAME); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Zuvor wurde es mit false initialisiert. Jetzt werden wir es mit dem Ergebnis des Vergleichs der Signalobjekt-ID mit der ID des aktuellen Signals mit aktivem Abonnement initialisieren. Wenn ein Signal ein aktives Abonnement hat, ist es das "aktuell abonnierte" mit der Signal-ID aus der MQL5.com Signal-Datenbank. Wenn sie gleich sind, bedeutet dies, dass das Abonnement auf diesem Signal aktiv ist — true, wenn das Vergleichsergebnis gleich ist, sonst false.
Da ich hier eine neue Kollektion entwickle, muss ich eine eigene ID dafür definieren. In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die ID der Signalsammlung des MQL5.com Signalservice hinzu:
//--- Collection list IDs #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x777A) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x777B) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x777C) // Event collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID (0x777D) // Account collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID (0x777E) // Symbol collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID (0x777F) // Timeseries collection list ID #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID (0x7780) // Indicator buffer collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID (0x7781) // Indicator collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID (0x7782) // Indicator data collection list ID #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID (0x7783) // Tick series collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID (0x7784) // DOM series collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID (0x7785) // MQL5 signals collection list ID //--- Data parameters for file operations
Um mit der Kollektion der Signaldienste von MQL5.com arbeiten zu können, müssen wir die Methoden zum Suchen und Sortieren nach Signalobjekt-Eigenschaften erstellen. Für jede Kollektion wird eine eigene Such- und Sortiermethode erstellt. Alle Methoden sind einander ähnlich. Sie wurden im dritten Artikel ausführlich beschrieben.
In der Klassendatei CSelect in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh fügen wir die Klasse des MQL5-Signalobjekts ein und deklarieren die neuen Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Signalobjektkollektion:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with MQL5 signal data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of MQL5 signals with one of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the MQL5 signal index in the list with the maximum value of the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the MQL5 signal in the list with the minimum value of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); //--- }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Schreiben wir ihre Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with MQL5 signal data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of MQL5 signals with one integer | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of MQL5 signals with one real | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of MQL5 signals with one string | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list | //| with the maximum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CMQLSignal *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list | //| with the maximum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CMQLSignal *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list | //| with the maximum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CMQLSignal *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list | //| with the minimum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index=0; CMQLSignal *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list | //| with the minimum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index=0; CMQLSignal *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list | //| with the minimum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { int index=0; CMQLSignal *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Wie bereits erwähnt, wurden alle diese Methoden (die für jede der Bibliotheksobjektklassen identisch sind) mehrfach berücksichtigt. Siehe Artikel 3 für weitere Details.
Jetzt ist alles bereit für die Entwicklung der Kollektionsklasse der Objekte von Signaldienste von MQL5.com.
Kollektionsklasse der Objekte der Signale von MQL5
Erstellen wir im Bibliotheksordner \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ die neue Klasse CMQLSignalsCollection in MQLSignalsCollection.mqh
und wir binden in der Klassendatei alle für ihre Arbeit notwendigen Klassendateien ein:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MQLSignalsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Klasse sollte vom Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte abgeleitet sein:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MQL5 signal object collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { }
Schauen wir uns den Klassenkörper an und analysieren wir die Methoden, aus denen er besteht:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MQLSignalsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MQL5 signal object collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { private: CListObj m_list; // List of MQL5 signal objects int m_signals_base_total; // Number of signals in the MQL5 signal database //--- Subscribe to a signal bool Subscribe(const long signal_id); //--- Set the flag allowing synchronization without confirmation dialog bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag(const bool flag); //--- Set the flag of copying Stop Loss and Take Profit bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag(const bool flag); //--- Set the flag allowing the copying of signals by subscription bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag(const bool flag); public: //--- Return (1) itself and (2) the DOM series collection list CMQLSignalsCollection *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Return the number of MQL5 signal objects in the list int DataTotal(void) const { return this.m_list.Total(); } //--- Return the pointer to the MQL5 signal object (1) by ID, (2) by name and (3) by index in the list CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal(const long id); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal(const string name); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal(const int index) { return this.m_list.At(index); } //--- Create the collection list of MQL5 signal objects bool CreateCollection(void); //--- Update the collection list of MQL5 signal objects void Refresh(const bool messages=true); //--- Display (1) the complete and (2) short collection description in the journal void Print(void); void PrintShort(const bool list=false,const bool paid=true,const bool free=true); //--- Constructor CMQLSignalsCollection(); //--- Subscribe to a signal by (1) ID and (2) signal name bool SubscribeByID(const long signal_id); bool SubscribeByName(const string signal_name); //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with the current signal the subscription is active for | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the flag allowing working with the signal service bool ProgramIsAllowed(void) { return (bool)::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED); } //--- Unsubscribe from the current signal bool CurrentUnsubscribe(void); //--- Set the percentage for converting deal volume bool CurrentSetEquityLimit(const double value); //--- Set the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals bool CurrentSetSlippage(const double value); //--- Set deposit limitations (in %) bool CurrentSetDepositPercent(const int value); //--- Return the percentage for converting deal volume double CurrentEquityLimit(void) { return ::SignalInfoGetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT); } //--- Return the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals double CurrentSlippage(void) { return ::SignalInfoGetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE); } //--- Return the flag allowing synchronization without confirmation dialog bool CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag(void) { return (bool)::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED); } //--- Return the flag of copying Stop Loss and Take Profit bool CurrentSLTPCopyFlag(void) { return (bool)::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP); } //--- Return deposit limitations (in %) int CurrentDepositPercent(void) { return (int)::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT); } //--- Return the flag allowing the copying of signals by subscription bool CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag(void) { return (bool)::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED); } //--- Return the limitation by funds for a signal double CurrentVolumePercent(void) { return ::SignalInfoGetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT); } //--- Return the signal ID long CurrentID(void) { return ::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_ID); } //--- Return the flag of agreeing to the terms of use of the Signals service bool CurrentTermsAgreeFlag(void) { return (bool)::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE); } //--- Return the signal name string CurrentName(void) { return ::SignalInfoGetString(SIGNAL_INFO_NAME); } //--- Enable synchronization without the confirmation dialog bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON(void) { return this.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag(true); } //--- Disable synchronization without the confirmation dialog bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(void){ return this.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag(false); } //--- Enable copying Stop Loss and Take Profit bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(void) { return this.CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag(true); } //--- Disable copying Stop Loss and Take Profit bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF(void) { return this.CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag(false); } //--- Enable copying deals by subscription bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(void) { return this.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag(true); } //--- Disable copying deals by subscription bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF(void) { return this.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag(false); } //--- Return the description of enabling working with signals for the launched program string ProgramIsAllowedDescription(void); //--- Return the percentage description for converting the deal volume string CurrentEquityLimitDescription(void); //--- Return the description of the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals string CurrentSlippageDescription(void); //--- Return the description of the limitation by funds for a signal string CurrentVolumePercentDescription(void); //--- Return the description of the flag allowing synchronization without confirmation dialog string CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription(void); //--- Return the description of the flag of copying Stop Loss and Take Profit string CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription(void); //--- Return the description of the deposit limitations (in %) string CurrentDepositPercentDescription(void); //--- Return the description of the flag allowing the copying of signals by subscription string CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription(void); //--- Return the description of the signal ID string CurrentIDDescription(void); //--- Return the description of the flag of agreeing to the terms of use of the Signals service string CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription(void); //--- Return the description of the signal name string CurrentNameDescription(void); //--- Display the parameters of signal copying settings in the journal void CurrentSubscriptionParameters(void); //--- }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Der private Teil der Klasse enthält das Listenobjekt, das MQL5-Signalobjekte speichern soll, sowie Hilfsvariablen und Methoden.
Der öffentliche Teil der Klasse enthält Standardmethoden zum Arbeiten mit der Objekt-Kollektion list, sowie zwei Methoden zum Abonnieren eines ausgewählten Signals über dessen ID und Namen. Außerdem enthält der öffentliche Klassenteil die Methoden zum Arbeiten mit dem aktuellen Signal, für das das Abonnement aktiv ist.
Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Implementierung einiger Methoden.
Im Klassenkonstruktor leeren wir die Kollektionsliste, setzen das Flag für die sortierte Liste, setzen die ID der MQL5-Signalobjektkollektion für die Liste, schreiben die Gesamtzahl der Signale in die MQL5.com Signals-Datenbank und rufen die Methode zum Erstellen der Kollektion.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMQLSignalsCollection::CMQLSignalsCollection() { this.m_list.Clear(); this.m_list.Sort(); this.m_list.Type(COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID); this.m_signals_base_total=::SignalBaseTotal(); this.CreateCollection(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Da wir die Signalliste weder automatisch aktualisieren noch mit Hilfe der Bibliothek verwalten werden, ist die Methode zur Aktualisierung der Liste ausreichend. Alle in der Datenbank vorhandenen Signale werden in der Methode gelesen und an die Kollektion gesendet. Die Nutzer müssen die Aktualisierungsmethode Refresh() selbst aufrufen, bevor sie Daten aus der Kollektion erhalten, wenn sie eine aktualisierte Signalliste aus der MQL5.com Signals-Datenbank haben möchten. Wir werden die Methode zur Erstellung der Kollektion aber trotzdem haben, um die Kompatibilität mit einer Reihe von typischen Bibliotheksmethoden für Kollektionen zu gewährleisten. Die Methode selbst wird einfach die Liste löschen und die Aktualisierungsmethode der Kollektion aufrufen. Nach dem ersten Aufruf der Methode Refresh() aus der Methode zur Erstellunge der Kollektion ist die Kollektionsliste ausgefüllt und kann bearbeitet werden. Wenn die Kollektionsliste auf der Suche nach möglichen neuen Signalen aktualisiert werden soll, rufen wir einfach die Methode Refresh() auf, bevor wir auf die Kollektionsliste zugreifen.
Die Methode zur Erstellung der Kollektion:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the collection list of MQL5 signal objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CreateCollection(void) { this.m_list.Clear(); this.Refresh(false); if(m_list.Total()>0) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION)," ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK)); return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier löschen wir die Kollektionsliste der Signale und füllen die Liste mit Signalen aus der MQL5.com Signals-Datenbank. Wenn die Anzahl der Signale in der Kollektionsliste größer Null ist (die Liste ist gefüllt), zeigen wir die Meldung über die erfolgreiche Erstellung der Kollektionsliste an und geben true zurück.
Andernfalls wird falsezurückgegeben.
Die Methode zum Aktualisieren der Kollektionsliste:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the collection list of MQL5 signal objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh(const bool messages=true) { this.m_signals_base_total=::SignalBaseTotal(); //--- loop through all signals in the signal database for(int i=0;i<this.m_signals_base_total;i++) { //--- Select a signal from the signal database by the loop index if(!::SignalBaseSelect(i)) continue; //--- Get the current signal ID and //--- create a new MQL5 signal object based on it long id=::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_ID); CMQLSignal *signal=new CMQLSignal(id); if(signal==NULL) continue; //--- Set the sorting flag for the list by signal ID and, //--- if such a signal is already present in the collection list, //--- remove the created object and go to the next loop iteration m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); if(this.m_list.Search(signal)!=WRONG_VALUE) { delete signal; continue; } //--- If failed to add a new signal object to the collection list, //--- remove the created object and go to the next loop iteration if(!this.m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue; } //--- If an MQL5 signal object is successfully added to the collection //--- and the new object message flag is set in the parameters passed to the method, //--- display a message about a newly found signal else if(messages) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW),":"); signal.PrintShort(true); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Logik der Methode ist in den Code-Kommentaren detailliert beschrieben. Kurz gesagt: Die Methode erhält das Flag, das die Notwendigkeit anzeigt, ein neu gefundenes Signal zu melden. Da die Methode die Kollektionsliste nicht löscht, kann ihr nur ein neu gefundenes Signal hinzugefügt werden. Wenn das Nachrichtenflag gesetzt ist, zeigt das Journal eine Nachricht über ein neu entdecktes Signal an, falls ein neues Signalobjekt erfolgreich zur Liste hinzugefügt wurde.
Zurzeit ist dies die einfachste Methode, die keine Aktualisierung der Parameter bestehender Signale vorsieht — Sie können sie in Ihren Programmen selbst aktualisieren, indem Sie auf das Signalobjekt über seine ID zugreifen und neue Werte für seine Eigenschaften setzen. Später werde ich die automatische Aktualisierung der Parameter bestehender Signale nach Zeit hinzufügen. Wenn die Kollektionsklasse MQL5.com Signals gefragt ist, werde ich das Senden von Ereignissen über neue Signale und das Ändern der Parameter von verfolgten Signalen implementieren.
Die Methode gibt den Zeiger auf ein MQL5-Signalobjekt durch eine Signal-ID zurück:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pointer to an MQL5 signal object by an ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal(const long id) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Das gibt die Liste der MQL5-Signalobjekte nach einer Signal-ID zurück und liefert entweder ein einzelnes Objekt aus der erhaltenen Liste oder NULL.
Die Methode gibt den Zeiger auf ein MQL5-Signalobjekt mit einem Signalnamen zurück:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pointer to an MQL5 signal object by a name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal(const string name) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME,name,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Wur holen uns die Liste der MQL5-Signalobjekte nach einem Signalnamen und geben entweder ein einzelnes Objekt aus der erhaltenen Liste oder NULL zurück.
Die Methode, die die vollständige Kollektionsliste an die Zeitschrift zurückgibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display complete collection description to the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMQLSignalsCollection::Print(void) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION),":"); for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=this.m_list.At(i); if(signal==NULL) continue; signal.Print(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Kopfzeile wird zuerst angezeigt. Dann, in der Schleife durch die Kollektionsliste, holen wir uns das nächste MQL-Signalobjekt und zeigen seine vollständige Beschreibung an.
Die Methode, die die kurze Kollektionsliste in das Journal schreibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the short collection description in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMQLSignalsCollection::PrintShort(const bool list=false,const bool paid=true,const bool free=true) { //--- Display the header in the journal ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION),":"); //--- If the list is full, display short descriptions of all signals in the collection //--- according to the flags indicating the necessity to display paid and free signals if(list) for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=this.m_list.At(i); if(signal==NULL || (signal.Price()>0 && !paid) || (signal.Price()==0 && !free)) continue; signal.PrintShort(true); } //--- If not the signal list else { //--- Sort the list by signal price this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); //--- Get the list of free signals and their number CArrayObj *list_free=this.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE,0,EQUAL); int num_free=(list_free==NULL ? 0 : list_free.Total()); //--- Sort the list by signal price this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); //--- Get the list of paid signals and their number CArrayObj *list_paid=this.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE,0,MORE); int num_paid=(list_paid==NULL ? 0 : list_paid.Total()); //--- Display the number of free and paid signals in the collection in the journal ::Print ( "- ",CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE),": ",(string)num_free, ", ",CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID),": ",(string)num_paid ); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Abhängig von den übergebenen Flags zeigt die Methode verschiedene Meldungen und Listen im Journal an.
Zuerst kommt die Kopfzeile. Wenn das Flag der Liste gesetzt ist, zeigt das Journal Kurzbeschreibungen von Signalen aus der Kollektion an. Die Flags von bezahlten und freien Signalen werden berücksichtigt. Je nach Status zeigt das Journal entweder alle Signale an, oder nur bezahlte, oder nur freie.
Wenn die Beschreibung nicht als Liste angezeigt werden soll, folgt auf die Überschrift die Gesamtzahl der freien und bezahlten Signale in der Kollektionsliste.
Die Methoden zum Abonnieren eines Signals (private Methode) und Abbestellen desselben (öffentliche Methode):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Subscribe to a signal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::Subscribe(const long signal_id) { //--- If working with signals is disabled for a program, //--- display the appropriate message and the recommendation to check the program settings if(!this.ProgramIsAllowed()) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false; } //--- If failed to subscribe to a signal, display the error message and return 'false' ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SignalSubscribe(signal_id)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Subscription successful. Display the successful signal subscription message and return 'true' ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED)," ID ",(string)this.CurrentID()," \"",CurrentName(),"\""); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Unsubscribe from a subscribed signal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentUnsubscribe(void) { //--- If working with signals is disabled for a program, //--- display the appropriate message and the recommendation to check the program settings if(!this.ProgramIsAllowed()) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false; } //--- Remember an ID and a name of the current signal ::ResetLastError(); long id=this.CurrentID(); string name=this.CurrentName(); //--- If the ID is zero (no subscription), return 'true' if(id==0) return true; //--- If failed to unsubscribe from a signal, display the error message and return 'false' if(!::SignalUnsubscribe()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Unsubscribed from a signal successfully. Display the message about successfully unsubscribing from a signal and return 'true' ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED)," ID ",(string)id," \"",name,"\""); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methodenlogik ist im Code der Methode detailliert beschrieben.
Die öffentliche Methode führt eine Subskription auf ein Signal nach Signal-ID durch:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Subscribe to a signal by ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByID(const long signal_id) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_id); if(signal==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL),": ",signal_id); return false; } return this.Subscribe(signal.ID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier erhalten wir den Zeiger auf das MQL5-Signalobjekt in der Kollektionsliste durch die an die Methode übergebene ID und geben das Ergebnis der oben betrachteten privaten Signalabonnementmethode zurück.
Die öffentliche Methode führt eine Subskription eines Signals nach Signalname durch:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Subscribe to a signal by signal name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByName(const string signal_name) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_name); if(signal==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL),": \"",signal_name,"\""); return false; } return this.Subscribe(signal.ID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier erhalten wir den Zeiger auf das MQL5-Signalobjekt in der Kollektionsliste durch einen an die Methode übergebenen Signalnamen (der Name sollte im Voraus bekannt sein) und geben das Ergebnis der oben betrachteten privaten Signalabonnement-Methode zurück.
Die Methoden zum Setzen der Werte des Kopierens von Handelssignalen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the percentage for converting a deal volume | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetEquityLimit(const double value) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SignalInfoSetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Define the slippage used to set | //| market orders when synchronizing positions and copying deals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSlippage(const double value) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SignalInfoSetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag enabling synchronization | //| without confirmation dialog | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of copying Stop Loss and Take Profit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set deposit limitations (in %) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetDepositPercent(const int value) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag allowing the copying of signals by subscription | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Funktionen zum Setzen von Werten SignalInfoSetDouble() und SignalInfoSetInteger() werden hier in allen Methoden verwendet. Wenn das Setzen eines Wertes nicht erfolgreich ist, zeigen die Methoden eine Fehlerbeschreibung an und geben false zurück. Ist das Setzen erfolgreich, geben die Methoden true zurück.
Die Methoden geben Beschreibungen der Parameter zum Setzen von Handelssignalkopien zurück:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the permission to work with signals | //| for the currently launched program | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::ProgramIsAllowedDescription(void) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION)+": "+ (this.ProgramIsAllowed() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the percentage description for converting the deal volume | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentEquityLimitDescription(void) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT)+": "+::DoubleToString(this.CurrentEquityLimit(),2)+"%"; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the slippage used to set | //| market orders when synchronizing positions and copying deals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSlippageDescription(void) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE)+": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+" * "+::DoubleToString(this.CurrentSlippage(),2); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the limitation by funds for a signal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentVolumePercentDescription(void) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT)+": "+::DoubleToString(this.CurrentVolumePercent(),2)+"%"; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the flag enabling synchronization | //| without confirmation dialog | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription(void) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED)+": "+ (this.CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the flag of copying Stop Loss and Take Profit | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription(void) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP)+": "+ (this.CurrentSLTPCopyFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the deposit limitations (in %) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentDepositPercentDescription(void) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT)+": "+(string)this.CurrentDepositPercent()+"%"; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the flag enabling | //| deal copying by subscription | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription(void) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED)+": "+ (this.CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the signal ID description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentIDDescription(void) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID)+": "+(this.CurrentID()>0 ? (string)this.CurrentID() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the flag indicating | //| consent to the terms of use of the Signals service | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription(void) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE)+": "+ (this.CurrentTermsAgreeFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the signal name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentNameDescription(void) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME)+": "+(this.CurrentName()!="" ? this.CurrentName() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Zeichenkette mit dem Kopf der Parameterbeschreibung und ihrem aktuellen Wert wird in jeder Methode erstellt.
Die Methode, die die Parameter der Handelssignal-Kopiereinstellungen im Journal anzeigt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the parameters of signal copying settings in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionParameters(void) { ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS)," ============="); ::Print(this.ProgramIsAllowedDescription()); ::Print(this.CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription()); ::Print(this.CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription()); ::Print(this.CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription()); ::Print(this.CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription()); ::Print(this.CurrentSlippageDescription()); ::Print(this.CurrentEquityLimitDescription()); ::Print(this.CurrentDepositPercentDescription()); ::Print(this.CurrentVolumePercentDescription()); ::Print(this.CurrentIDDescription()); ::Print(this.CurrentNameDescription()); ::Print(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Zuerst wird die Kopfzeile angezeigt, dann werden alle Parameter zum Kopieren von Handelssignalen nacheinander angezeigt. Die Parameter werden von den entsprechenden oben betrachteten Methoden zurückgegeben.
Damit ist die Erstellung der MQL5-Signalobjekt-Kollektionsklasse abgeschlossen.
Vielleicht verbessere ich sie später noch. Ich werde es jedoch vorerst so belassen, bis ich feststellen kann, ob es eine große Nachfrage gibt.
Um die Kollektionsklasse der Handelssignale mit der "Außenwelt" zu verbinden, müssen wir die Entwicklung der Methoden für die Arbeit mit ihnen zur Hauptobjektklasse der CEngine Bibliothek in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh vervollständigen.
Holen wir uns die Datei der Handelssignalkollektionsklasse in die CEngine-Objektklassendatei und deklarieren das MQL5-Signalkollektionsklassenobjekt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Engine.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library basis class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine { private: CHistoryCollection m_history; // Collection of historical orders and deals CMarketCollection m_market; // Collection of market orders and deals CEventsCollection m_events; // Event collection CAccountsCollection m_accounts; // Account collection CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; // Symbol collection CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; // Timeseries collection CBuffersCollection m_buffers; // Collection of indicator buffers CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; // Indicator collection CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; // Collection of tick series CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; // Collection of DOM series CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; // Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals CResourceCollection m_resource; // Resource list CTradingControl m_trading; // Trading management object CPause m_pause; // Pause object CArrayObj m_list_counters; // List of timer counters
Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren und implementieren wir die neuen Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Kollektionsklasse der DOM-Schnappschüsse und die Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Handelssignalsammlung:
//--- Update the DOM series of a specified symbol void MBookSeriesRefresh(const string symbol,const long time_msc) { this.m_book_series.Refresh(symbol,time_msc); } //--- Return (1) the DOM series of a specified symbol, the DOM (2) by index and (3) by time in milliseconds CMBookSeries *GetMBookSeries(const string symbol) { return this.m_book_series.GetMBookseries(symbol); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook(const string symbol,const int index) { return this.m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,index); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook(const string symbol,const long time_msc) { return this.m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);} //--- Return the volume of a (1) buy and (2) sell DOM specified by symbol and index long MBookVolumeBuy(const string symbol,const int index); long MBookVolumeSell(const string symbol,const int index); //--- Return the increased precision volume of a (1) buy and (2) sell DOM specified by symbol and index double MBookVolumeBuyReal(const string symbol,const int index); double MBookVolumeSellReal(const string symbol,const int index); //--- Return the volume of a (1) buy and (2) sell DOM specified by symbol and time in milliseconds long MBookVolumeBuy(const string symbol,const long time_msc); long MBookVolumeSell(const string symbol,const long time_msc); //--- Return the increased precision volume of a (1) buy and (2) sell DOM specified by symbol and time in milliseconds double MBookVolumeBuyReal(const string symbol,const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeSellReal(const string symbol,const long time_msc); //--- Return (1) the collection of mql5.com Signals service signals and (2) the list of signals from the mql5.com Signals service signal collection CMQLSignalsCollection *GetSignalsMQL5Collection(void) { return &this.m_signals_mql5; } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.GetList(); } //--- Return the list of (1) paid and (2) free signals CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Paid(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE,0,MORE); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Free(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE,0,EQUAL);} //--- (1) Create and (2) update the collection of mql5.com Signals service signals bool SignalsMQL5Create(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CreateCollection(); } void SignalsMQL5Refresh(void) { this.m_signals_mql5.Refresh(); } //--- Subscribe to a signal by (1) ID and (2) signal name bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe(const long signal_id) { return this.m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByID(signal_id);} bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe(const string signal_name) { return this.m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByName(signal_name);} //--- Unsubscribe from the current signal bool SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentUnsubscribe(); } //--- Return (1) ID and (2) the name of the current signal subscription is performed to long SignalsMQL5CurrentID(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentID(); } string SignalsMQL5CurrentName(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentName(); } //--- Set the percentage for converting deal volume bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit(const double value) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetEquityLimit(value); } //--- Set the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage(const double value) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSlippage(value); } //--- Set deposit limitations (in %) bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent(const int value) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetDepositPercent(value); } //--- Enable synchronization without the confirmation dialog bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON();} //--- Disable synchronization without the confirmation dialog bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF();} //--- Enable copying Stop Loss and Take Profit bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); } //--- Disable copying Stop Loss and Take Profit bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF(); } //--- Enable copying deals by subscription bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); } //--- Disable copying deals by subscription bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF(void) { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();} //--- Display (1) the complete, (2) short collection description in the journal and (3) parameters of the signal copying settings void SignalsMQL5Print(void) { m_signals_mql5.Print(); } void SignalsMQL5PrintShort(const bool list=false,const bool paid=true,const bool free=true) { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free); } void SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(void) { this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();} //--- Return (1) the buffer collection and (2) the buffer list from the collection
Die implementierten Methoden geben das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der Methoden der entsprechenden Kollektionen mit demselben Namen zurück.
Schauen wir uns die Implementierung der Methoden an, die die angegebenen Volumes der angegebenen DOM-Schnappschüsse zurückgeben:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the buy volume of a DOM | //| specified by symbol and index | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy(const string symbol,const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,index); return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the sell volume of a DOM | //| specified by symbol and index | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell(const string symbol,const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,index); return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the extended accuracy buy volume | //| of a DOM specified by symbol and index | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal(const string symbol,const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,index); return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the extended accuracy sell volume | //| of a DOM specified by symbol and index | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal(const string symbol,const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,index); return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the buy volume of a DOM | //| specified by symbol and time in milliseconds | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy(const string symbol,const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the sell volume of a DOM | //| specified by symbol and time in milliseconds | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell(const string symbol,const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the extended accuracy buy volume | //| of a DOM specified by symbol and time in milliseconds | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal(const string symbol,const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the extended accuracy sell volume | //| of a DOM specified by symbol and time in milliseconds | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal(const string symbol,const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Alles ist einfach hier. Die Logik hinter allen Methoden ist identisch: Zuerst erhalten wir das DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekt aus der Kollektionsliste nach Symbol und Index oder Zeit in Millisekunden mit den zuvor implementierten GetMBook()-Methoden, als Nächstes geben wir das DOM-Volumen zurück, das der Methode aus dem erhaltenen DOM-Schnappschuss-Objekt entspricht, oder Null, wenn wir das Objekt nicht erhalten konnten.
Dies sind alle Verbesserungen und Änderungen für heute.
Test
Testen wir die Erstellung der MQL5.com Signals Kollektion. Der Test soll wie folgt durchgeführt werden:
Holen wir uns die vollständige Liste aus der Signals-Datenbank, zeigen nur die Liste der kostenlosen Signale an, suchen das profitabelste Signal in der Liste und abonnieren Sie es. Wenn das Abonnieren erfolgreich ist, werden die Parameter des aktuellen Signals und die Parameter für das Kopieren von Handelssignalen angezeigt, die beim Abonnieren des Signals eingestellt wurden. Beim nächsten Tick wird das aktuelle Signal abbestellt.
Um den Test durchzuführen, verwende ich den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichere ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\TestDoEasyPart66\ als TestDoEasyPart66.mq5.
In der Liste der EA-Eingänge ist die Einstellung vorhanden, die es dem Benutzer erlaubt, die Arbeit mit dem MQL5.com-Signal-Service im EA auszuwählen:
//--- input variables input ushort InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 150; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpDistancePReq = 50; // Distance for Pending Request's activate (points) input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5; // Bars delay for Pending Request's activate (current timeframe) input uint InpSlippage = 5; // Slippage in points input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1; // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5; // Number of trading attempts sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0; // Buttons X shift sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used symbols list sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY"; // List of used symbols (comma - separator) sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; // Mode of used timeframes list sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; // List of used timeframes (comma - separator) sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; // Use Depth of Market sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_YES; // Use signal service sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES; // Use sounds //--- global variables
Im vorigen Artikel wurden alle Prüfungen der Arbeit mit Signalen im OnInit()-Handler des EA durchgeführt. Heute werden wir in OnTick() arbeiten.
Daher entfernen wir den unnötigen Test-Code-Block aus dem OnInit()-Handler:
CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- request the total number of signals in the signal database int total=SignalBaseTotal(); //--- loop through all signals for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- select a signal for further operation if(!SignalBaseSelect(i)) continue; long id=SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_ID); CMQLSignal *signal=new CMQLSignal(id); if(signal==NULL) continue; if(!list.Add(signal)) { delete signal; continue; } } //--- display all profitable free signals with a non-zero number of subscribers Print(""); static bool done=false; for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=list.At(i); if(signal==NULL) continue; if(signal.Price()>0 || signal.Subscribers()==0) continue; //--- The very first suitable signal is fully displayed in the journal if(!done) { signal.Print(); done=true; } //--- Short descriptions are displayed for the rest else signal.PrintShort(); } delete list; } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
OnTick() erhält einen neuen Testcode-Block, der alle am Anfang dieses Abschnitts beschriebenen Testbedingungen erfüllt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Remove EA graphical objects by an object name prefix ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); Comment(""); //--- Deinitialize library engine.OnDeinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Handle the NewTick event in the library engine.OnTick(rates_data); //--- If working in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { engine.OnTimer(rates_data); // Working in the timer PressButtonsControl(); // Button pressing control engine.EventsHandling(); // Working with events } //--- If the trailing flag is set if(trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); // Trailing positions TrailingOrders(); // Trailing pending orders } //--- Search for available signals in the database and check the ability to subscribe to a signal by its name static bool done=false; //--- If the first launch and working with signals is enabled in EA custom settings if(InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { //--- Display the list of all free signals in the journal Print(""); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort(true,false,true); //--- Get the list of free signals CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); //--- If the list is obtained if(list!=NULL) { //--- Find a signal with the maximum growth in % in the list int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); //--- If the signal is found if(signal_max_gain!=NULL) { //--- Display the full signal description in the journal signal_max_gain.Print(); //--- If managed to subscribe to a signal if(engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { //--- Set subscription parameters //--- Enable copying deals by subscription engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); //--- Set synchronization without the confirmation dialog engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); //--- Set copying Stop Loss and Take Profit engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); //--- Set the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage(2); //--- Set the percentage for converting deal volume engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit(50); //--- Set deposit limitations (in %) engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent(70); //--- Display subscription parameters in the journal engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done=true; return; } //--- If a signal subscription is active, unsubscribe if(engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()>0) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Der gesamte neue Codeblock ist ausführlich kommentiert. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, stellen Sie diese bitte in den Kommentaren.
In der Bibliotheksinitialisierungsfunktion OnInitDoEasy() fügen wir den Codeblock hinzu, in dem die Kollektionsliste der Handelssignale erstellt wird und setzen das Flag, das das Kopieren von Handelssignalen per Abonnement ermöglicht:
//--- Create tick series of all used symbols engine.TickSeriesCreateAll(); //--- Check created tick series - display descriptions of all created tick series in the journal engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().Print(); //--- Check created DOM series - display descriptions of all created DOM series in the journal engine.GetMBookSeriesCollection().Print(); //--- Create the collection of mql5.com Signals service signals //--- If working with signals is enabled and the signal collection is created if(InpUseMqlSignals && engine.SignalsMQL5Create()) { //--- Enable copying deals by subscription engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); //--- Check created MQL5 signal objects of the Signals service - display the short collection description in the journal engine.SignalsMQL5PrintShort(); } //--- If working with signals is not enabled or failed to create the signal collection, //--- disable copying deals by subscription else engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF(); //--- Create resource text files
Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf einem Symboldiagramm, während Sie vorher einstellen, dass er auf dem aktuellen Symbol/Zeitrahmen arbeitet und die Flagge für die Arbeit mit Handelssignalen des MQL5.com Signalservice aktivieren:
Aktivieren Sie auf der Registerkarte die Optione "Allow modification of Signals settings" (Änderungen der Signaleinstellungen erlauben"):
Andernfalls kann der EA nicht mit den MQL5.com Signals arbeiten.
Nach dem Start des EA zeigt das Journal die Meldung über die erfolgreiche Erstellung der Signalsammlung und deren Kurzbeschreibung an:
Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals created successfully Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Free signals: 195, Paid signals: 805
Anschließend wird die vollständige Liste der kostenlosen Signale angezeigt. Da sie zahlreich sind, zeige ich nur einen Teil von ihnen als Beispiel:
Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Signal "GBPUSD EXPERT 23233". Author login: mbt_trader, ID 919099, Growth: 3.30, Drawdown: 11.92, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Willian". Author login: Desg, ID 917396, Growth: 12.69, Drawdown: 15.50, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 0 - Signal "VahidVHZ1366". Author login: 39085485, ID 921427, Growth: 34.36, Drawdown: 12.84, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Vikings". Author login: Myxx, ID 921040, Growth: 7.05, Drawdown: 2.22, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 2 - Signal "VantageFX Sunphone Dragon". Author login: sunphone, ID 916421, Growth: 537.89, Drawdown: 39.06, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 21 - Signal "Forex money maker free". Author login: Yggdrasills, ID 916328, Growth: 44.66, Drawdown: 61.15, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 0 ... ... ... - Signal "Nine Pairs ST". Author login: ebi.pilehvar, ID 935603, Growth: 25.92, Drawdown: 26.41, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 2 - Signal "FBS140". Author login: mohammeeeedali, ID 949720, Growth: 42.14, Drawdown: 23.11, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 2 - Signal "StopTheFourthAddition". Author login: pinheirodps, ID 934990, Growth: 41.78, Drawdown: 28.03, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 2 - Signal "The art of Forex". Author login: Myxx, ID 801685, Growth: 196.39, Drawdown: 40.95, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 59 - Signal "Bongsanmaskdance1803". Author login: kim25801863, ID 936062, Growth: 12.53, Drawdown: 10.31, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Prospector Scalper EA". Author login: robots4forex, ID 435626, Growth: 334.76, Drawdown: 43.93, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 215 - Signal "ADS MT5". Author login: vluxus, ID 478235, Growth: 295.68, Drawdown: 40.26, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 92
Als Nächstes erhalten wir die vollständige Beschreibung eines erkannten Signals mit einem maximalen Zuwachs in % und die Erfolgreiche Abonnementmeldung:
============= Beginning of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Account type: Demo Publication date: 2020.07.02 16:29 Monitoring start date: 2020.07.02 16:29 Date of the latest update of the trading statistics: 2021.03.07 15:11 ID: 784584 Trading account leverage: 33 Trading result in pips: -19248988 Position in the Rating of Signals: 872 Number of subscribers: 6 Number of trades: 1825 Status of account subscription to a signal: No ------ Account balance: 12061.98 Account equity: 12590.32 Account growth in %: 1115.93 Maximum drawdown: 70.62 Signal subscription price: 0.00 Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %: 1169.19 ------ Author login: "tradewai.com" Broker (company) name: "MetaQuotes Software Corp." Broker server: "MetaQuotes-Demo" Name: "Tradewai" Account currency: "USD" ============= End of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Subscribed to signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"
Anschließend werden die Abonnementparameter angezeigt:
============= Signal copying parameters ============= Allow using signals for program: Yes Agree to the terms of use of the Signals service: Yes Enable copying deals by subscription: Yes Enable synchronization without confirmation dialog: No Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit: Yes Market order slippage when synchronizing positions and copying deals: Spread * 2.00 Percentage for converting deal volume: 50.00% Limit by deposit: 70% Limitation on signal equity: 7.00% Signal ID: 784584 Signal name: Tradewai
Beim nächsten Tick erhalten wir die Meldung über die erfolgreiche Abmeldung von einem Signal.
Unsubscribed from the signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"
Was kommt als Nächstes?
Im nächsten Artikel werde ich mit der Entwicklung der Bibliotheksfunktionalität für die Arbeit mit Symbolcharts beginnen.
Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.
Beachten Sie, dass das Arbeiten mit Signalen in dem hier gezeigten Test-EA nur zu Testzwecken gedacht ist.
Das im EA enthaltene Beispiel gibt nur eine allgemeine Idee für die Implementierung eigener Lösungen auf Basis der Bibliothek und ihrer Klassen für die Arbeit mit dem MQL5.com Signals-Dienst.
Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge schreiben Sie bitte in den Kommentarteil.
*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:
Preise in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 62): Aktualisieren der Tick-Serien in Echtzeit, Vorbereitung für die Arbeit mit Markttiefe
Preise in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 63): Markttiefe und deren abstrakte Anforderungsklasse
Preise in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 64): Markttiefe, Klassenobjekte für Schnappschüsse der Markttiefe und der Schnappschuss-Reihen
Preise und Signale in der DoEasy-Bibliothek (Teil 65): Kollektion der Markttiefe und die Klasse für die Arbeit mit MQL5.com- Signalen
Übersetzt aus dem Russischen von MetaQuotes Ltd.
Originalartikel: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9146
