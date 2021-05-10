DoEasyライブラリでのその他のクラス(第66部): MQL5.comシグナルコレクションクラス

内容

概念

前回の記事では、シグナルオブジェクトクラスを作成しました。これは、MQL5.comシグナルサービスでブロードキャストされる複数のシグナルのうちの1つです。

今日はシグナルデータベースで利用可能なシグナルのコレクションクラスを作成します。これは、SignalBaseSelect()関数を使用して必要なシグナルのインデックスを指定することによって取得できます。

このコレクションを使用すると、データベースに存在するすべてのシグナルを、検索と並べ替えに便利なリストとして保存できます。シグナルのリストをさまざまなプロパティによって検出して返すことができます。たとえば、無料または有料のシグナルのみのリストを取得してパラメータの1つ(シグナルの収益性など)で並べ替えたり、指定された値と等しい(/超える/より小さい)パラメータによってリスト内のシグナルインデックスをすぐに取得したりできます。必要なシグナルがわかっていれば、コレクション内ですばやく見つけることができます。

コレクションクラスで、コレクションで選択されたシグナルをサブスクライブする機能または現在の口座のシグナルからサブスクライブを解除する機能を実装します。

MQL5.comシグナルサービスオブジェクトの使用とは別に、DOMスナップショットオブジェクトの作成時に売買注文量をすぐに計算できるようにプロパティを追加することで、板情報(DOM)スナップショットオブジェクトクラスを改善します。 これにより、エンドユーザーはDOMを操作するときに追加の計算を行う必要がなくなります。 各DOMスナップショットの売買量の合計がすぐにわかります。DOMとそのボリュームを使用してストラテジーを作成するときに、DOMで買い注文と売り注文を追加で検索し、その後ボリュームを合計する必要はありません。



ライブラリクラスの改善

いつものように、すべての新しいライブラリメッセージをすぐに\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに追加しましょう。

まず新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_TEXT_SNAPSHOT, MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_TEXT_MBOOKSERIES, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST,

...

MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS, };

次に、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストメッセージを追加します。

{ "Снимок стакана цен" , "Depth of Market Snapshot" }, { "Объём на покупку" , "Buy Volume" }, { "Объём на продажу" , "Sell Volume" }, { "Серия снимков стакана цен" , "Series of shots of the Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить серию снимков стакана цен в список" , "Error. Failed to add a shots series of the Depth of Market to the list" }, { "Коллекция серий снимков стакана цен" , "Collection of series of the Depth of Market shot" }, { "Сигнал" , "Signal" }, { "Сигнал сервиса сигналов mql5.com" , "Signal from mql5.com signal service" }, { "Тип счета" , "Account type" }, { "Дата публикации" , "Publication date" }, { "Дата начала мониторинга" , "Monitoring starting date" }, { "Дата последнего обновления торговой статистики" , "The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics" }, { "ID" , "ID" }, { "Плечо торгового счета" , "Account leverage" }, { "Результат торговли в пипсах" , "Profit in pips" }, { "Позиция в рейтинге сигналов" , "Position in rating" }, { "Количество подписчиков" , "Number of subscribers" }, { "Количество трейдов" , "Number of trades" }, { "Состояние подписки счёта на этот сигнал" , "Account subscription status for this signal" }, { "Средства на счете" , "Account equity" }, { "Прирост счета в процентах" , "Account gain" }, { "Максимальная просадка" , "Account maximum drawdown" }, { "Цена подписки на сигнал" , "Signal subscription price" }, { "Значение ROI (Return on Investment) сигнала в %" , "Return on Investment (%)" }, { "Логин автора" , "Author login" }, { "Наименование брокера (компании)" , "Broker name (company)" }, { "Сервер брокера" , "Broker server" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Валюта счета" , "Base currency" }, { "Прирост" , "Gain" }, { "Просадка" , "Drawdown" }, { "Подписчиков" , "Subscribers" }, { "Коллекция сигналов сервиса сигналов mql5.com" , "Collection of signals from the mql5.com signal service" }, { "Платных сигналов" , "Paid signals" }, { "Бесплатных сигналов" , "Free signals" }, { "Новый сигнал добавлен в коллекцию" , "New signal added to collection" }, { "Не удалось получить сигнал из коллекции" , "Failed to get signal from collection" }, { "Параметры копирования сигнала" , "Signal copying parameters" }, { "Процент для конвертации объема сделки" , "Equity limit" }, { "Проскальзывание, с которым выставляются рыночные ордера при синхронизации позиций и копировании сделок" , "Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades)" }, { "Ограничение по средствам для сигнала" , "Maximum percent of deposit used" }, { "Разрешение синхронизации без показа диалога подтверждения" , "Allow synchronization without confirmation dialog" }, { "Копирование Stop Loss и Take Profit" , "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit" }, { "Ограничение по депозиту" , "Deposit percent" }, { "Идентификатор сигнала" , "Signal ID" }, { "Разрешение на копирование сделок по подписке" , "Permission to copy trades by subscription" }, { "Согласие с условиями использования сервиса \"Сигналы\"" , "Agree to the terms of use of the \"Signals\" service" }, { "Имя сигнала" , "Signal name" }, { "Разрешение на работу с сигналами для программы" , "Permission to work with signals for the program" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на сигнал" , "Signal subscribed" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от сигнала" , "Signal unsubscribed" }, { "Работа с сервисом сигналов для программы не разрешена" , "Work with the \"Signals\" service is not allowed for the program" }, { "Пожалуйста, проверьте настройки программы (Общие --> Разрешить изменение настроек Сигналов)" , "Please check the program settings (Common --> Allow modification of Signals settings)" }, };

操作ログにメッセージを表示する場合(特にデバッグメッセージ)、メッセージ自体の先頭にメッセージの送信元のメソッドの名前を示すことがよくあります。第19部ではライブラリメッセージのクラスを開発しましたが、現在は、標準のPrint()関数を介して操作ログに表示する必要があるメッセージのインデックスを指定するためにのみ使用しています。間もなくグラフィックを使用するための新しいライブラリセクションを開始する予定なので、ライブラリメッセージを表示するためには徐々にこのクラスを使用するようになります。今日は、ToLog()メソッドのオーバーロードを追加して、クラスのメソッドまたはメソッドが呼び出されたプログラムの関数にメッセージ「ソース」を追加で渡すことができるようにします。ToLog()メソッドの2つのバリアントがあり、ソース関数またはメソッドを指定した場合と指定しない場合でメッセージを表示できます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqhを開いて、オーバーロードされたメソッドの宣言を追加します。

static void ToLog( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static void ToLog( const string source, const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static bool ToMail( const string message, const string subject= NULL ); static bool Push( const string message); static bool ToFTP( const string filename, const string ftp_path= NULL ); static int GetError( void ) { return CMessage::m_global_error; }

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

void CMessage::ToLog ( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); :: Print (m_text,(!code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); } void CMessage::ToLog( const string source , const int msg_id, const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); :: Print ( source ,m_text,(!code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); }

メソッドを呼び出す最初の形式とは異なり、その2番目の形式はさらに別の入力を備えています。この入力では、ToLog()メソッドを呼び出す必要のあるメソッドまたは関数の名前が渡され、メッセージの前に操作ログに表示されます。



このクラスには、後続の記事ですべてのライブラリクラスのメッセージをこのクラスを使用して表示するようにするときに、改善するために戻ります。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqhのCMBookSnapshotクラスを改善しましょう。

クラスのprivateセクションで、 DOMスナップショットの売買ボリュームの合計を格納するためのクラスメンバー変数を追加します。

class CMBookSnapshot : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; long m_time; int m_digits; long m_volume_buy; long m_volume_sell; double m_volume_buy_real; double m_volume_sell_real; CArrayObj m_list; public :

クラスセクションのDOMスナップショットオブジェクトプロパティへのアクセスを簡略化するメソッドのセクションで、これらの新しく追加されたクラスプロパティを返すメソッドと説明を表示するメソッドを追加します。

void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void SetTime( const long time_msc) { this .m_time=time_msc; } void SetTimeToOrders( const long time_msc); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } long VolumeBuy( void ) const { return this .m_volume_buy; } long VolumeSell( void ) const { return this .m_volume_sell; } double VolumeBuyReal( void ) const { return this .m_volume_buy_real; } double VolumeSellReal( void ) const { return this .m_volume_sell_real; } string VolumeBuyDescription( void ); string VolumeSellDescription( void ); };

新しいDOMスナップショットオブジェクトを作成すると、そのすべての注文がループで表示され、これらの注文のオブジェクトが作成されてリストに送信されます。次に、クラスコンストラクタで注文タイプを検討し、現在の注文タイプに応じて、買い注文と売り注文の合計ボリュームを格納する変数に現在の注文ボリュームをすぐに追加する必要があります。したがって、各変数は、DOMスナップショットオブジェクトを作成するとすぐに、最終的に買い注文または売り注文の合計ボリュームを格納します。

これらの改善をクラスパラメトリックコンストラクタに追加しましょう。

CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_list.Clear(); int total=:: ArraySize (book_array); this .m_volume_buy= this .m_volume_sell= 0 ; this .m_volume_buy_real= this .m_volume_sell_real= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; mbook_ord.SetTime( this .m_time); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; else { switch (mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this .m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

まず、すべてのDOMスナップショットの売買注文の合計ボリュームを格納する変数を初期化します。次に、すべてのDOM注文によるループ本体で、注文タイプに応じて、現在の注文ボリュームを合計ボリュームを格納する適切な変数に追加します。したがって、すべてのDOMスナップショット注文によるループの完了時に、売買ボリュームの合計がすべての変数に格納されます。



操作ログ内のオブジェクトの簡単な説明とすべてのオブジェクトプロパティを表示するメソッドは、売買の合計量の表示を受け取ります。

void CMBookSnapshot::PrintShort( void ) { string vol_buy= "Buy vol: " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell= "Sell vol: " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell()); :: Print ( this .Header() , " " ,vol_buy, ", " ,vol_sell , " (" +TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time), ")" ); } void CMBookSnapshot:: Print ( void ) { string vol_buy=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+ ": " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+ ": " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell()); :: Print ( this .Header(), ": " ,vol_buy, ", " ,vol_sell, " (" +TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time), "):" ); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); for ( int i= this .m_list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CMarketBookOrd *ord= this .m_list.At(i); if (ord== NULL ) continue ; :: Print ( "- " ,ord.Header()); } }

クラス本体の外で、2つの新しいDOMの売買ボリュームの説明を返すメソッドを実装します。



string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeBuyDescription( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+ ": " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy())); } string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeSellDescription( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+ ": " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell())); }

どちらのメソッドでも、精度の向上が確認されます。ゼロを超える場合は、ヘッダー+ボリューム値(実数)が返されます。それ以外の場合は、整数が返されます。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqhのCMBookSeriesCollection DOMスナップショットシリーズコレクションクラス、つまりそのpublicセクションには、リストオブジェクトプロパティの指定された基準でリストを返すメソッドを作成します。

public : CMBookSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); }

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqhのCMQLSignal DOM注文オブジェクトクラスで、オブジェクトの説明の前にハイフンを表示する必要があることを示すフラグ値をPrintShort()メソッドに追加します。

void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( const bool shrt= false );

メソッド本体に変更を加えましょう。

void CMQLSignal::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header( true ), " \"" , this .Name(), "\". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN), ": " , this .AuthorLogin(), ", ID " , this .ID(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Gain(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .MaxDrawdown(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS), ": " , this .Subscribers() ); }

渡された値に応じて、オブジェクトの説明の前にハイフンが表示される場合と表示されない場合があります。サブスクライバーの数は、説明の最後に設定されています。



クラス本体の最後に、オブジェクトによって記述されたシグナルサブスクリプションを実行する新しいメソッドを追加します。

string TradeModeDescription( void ); bool Subscribe( void ) { return :: SignalSubscribe ( this .ID()); } };

クラスコンストラクタで、シグナルサブスクリプションステータスを格納する変数の初期化を修正します。

CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (:: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID ) ==signal_id ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

以前は、falseで初期化されていました。次に、シグナルオブジェクトIDをアクティブなサブスクリプションを持つ現在のシグナルのIDと比較した結果で初期化します。シグナルにアクティブなサブスクリプションがある場合、それは「現在サブスクライブされている」もので、MQL5.comシグナルデータベースからのシグナルIDを特徴とします。それらが等しい場合、これはサブスクリプションがそのシグナルでアクティブであることを意味します。比較結果はtrueに等しく、そうでない場合はfalseです。



ここで新しいコレクションを開発しているので、そのコレクションのカスタムIDを定義する必要があります。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、MQL5.comシグナルサービスシグナルコレクションのIDを追加します。

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 )

MQL5.comシグナルサービスのシグナルコレクションを使用できるようにするには、シグナルオブジェクトのプロパティで検索および並べ替えるためのメソッドを作成する必要があります。コレクションごとに個別の検索と並べ替えのメソッドが作成されます。すべてのメソッドは互いに同じで、第3部で詳細に説明されています。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqhのCSelectクラスファイルで、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトクラスファイルをインクルードしてシグナルオブジェクトコレクションを使用するための新しいメソッドを宣言します。



#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); };

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

上記したように、これらすべてのメソッド(各ライブラリオブジェクトクラスで同一)は何度も検討されました。詳細については、第3部を参照してください。



これで、MQL5.comシグナルサービスシグナルオブジェクトのコレクションクラスを開発する準備が整いました。



MQL5シグナルオブジェクトのコレクションクラス

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ライブラリフォルダで、MQLSignalsCollection.mqhに新しいクラスCMQLSignalsCollectionを作成します。

クラスファイルに、作業に必要なすべてのクラスファイルをインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"

クラスは、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトから派生します。

class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { }

クラス本体を見て、それが構成するメソッドを分析してみましょう。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int m_signals_base_total; bool Subscribe( const long signal_id); bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( const bool flag); bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( const bool flag); bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( const bool flag); public : CMQLSignalsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const long id); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const string name); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } bool CreateCollection( void ); void Refresh( const bool messages= true ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ); CMQLSignalsCollection(); bool SubscribeByID( const long signal_id); bool SubscribeByName( const string signal_name); bool ProgramIsAllowed( void ) { return ( bool ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED ); } bool CurrentUnsubscribe( void ); bool CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value); bool CurrentSetSlippage( const double value); bool CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value); double CurrentEquityLimit( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT ); } double CurrentSlippage( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE ); } bool CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED ); } bool CurrentSLTPCopyFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP ); } int CurrentDepositPercent( void ) { return ( int ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT ); } bool CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED ); } double CurrentVolumePercent( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT ); } long CurrentID( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID ); } bool CurrentTermsAgreeFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE ); } string CurrentName( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetString ( SIGNAL_INFO_NAME ); } bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF( void ){ return this .CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( false ); } bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( false ); } bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( false ); } string ProgramIsAllowedDescription( void ); string CurrentEquityLimitDescription( void ); string CurrentSlippageDescription( void ); string CurrentVolumePercentDescription( void ); string CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentDepositPercentDescription( void ); string CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentIDDescription( void ); string CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentNameDescription( void ); void CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ); };

クラスのprivateセクションには、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトを格納するリストオブジェクトと、補助変数およびメソッドがあります。

クラスのpublicセクションには、オブジェクトコレクションリストを使用するための標準的なメソッドと、IDと名前で選択したシグナルをサブスクライブするための2つのメソッドがあります。また、クラスのpublicセクションには、サブスクリプションがアクティブになっている現在のシグナルを使用するためのメソッドがあります。



いくつかのメソッドの実装を見てみましょう。

クラスコンストラクタでコレクションリストをクリア、並び替え済みリストフラグを設定、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトのコレクションのIDをリスト用に設定、 MQL5.comシグナルデータベースにシグナルの総数を書き込み、コレクション作成メソッドを呼び出します。



CMQLSignalsCollection::CMQLSignalsCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID); this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); this .CreateCollection(); }

シグナルリストを自動更新したりライブラリを使用して管理したりすることはないため、リストを更新するメソッドで十分です。データベースに存在するすべてのシグナルが読み取られ、メソッドのコレクションリストに送信されます。MQL5.comシグナルデータベースから更新されたシグナルリストを取得する場合は、コレクションからデータを受信する前に、ユーザーが自分でRefresh()更新メソッドを呼び出す必要があります。ただし、とにかくコレクション作成メソッドを使用して、一連の一般的なライブラリコレクションメソッドとの互換性を提供します。メソッド自体は、リストをクリアしてコレクション更新メソッドを呼び出すだけです。コレクション作成メソッドからRefresh()メソッドを最初に呼び出した後、コレクションリストが入力され、処理できるようになります。可能性のある新しいシグナルを検索するためにコレクションリストを更新する必要がある場合は、コレクションリストにアクセスする前にRefresh()メソッドを呼び出すだけです。

以下は、コレクションを作成するメソッドです。

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CreateCollection( void ) { this .m_list.Clear(); this .Refresh( false ); if (m_list.Total()> 0 ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK)); return true ; } return false ; }

ここでシグナルコレクションリストをクリアし、リストにMQL5.comシグナルデータベースからのシグナルを入力します。コレクションリスト内のシグナルの数がゼロを超える場合(リストに入力される)、コレクションリストが正常に作成されたことに関するメッセージを表示し、trueを返します。

その他の場合はfalseを返します。



以下はコレクションリストを更新するメソッドです。

void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh( const bool messages= true ) { this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_signals_base_total;i++) { if (!:: SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id=:: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); if ( this .m_list.Search(signal)!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete signal; continue ; } if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } else if (messages) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW), ":" ); signal.PrintShort( true ); } } }

メソッドのロジックについては、コードコメントで詳しく説明されています。つまり、メソッドは、新しく検出されたシグナルを通知する必要があることを示すフラグを受け取ります。このメソッドはコレクションリストをクリアしないため、新しく検出されたシグナルのみを追加できます。メッセージフラグが設定されている場合、新しいシグナルオブジェクトがリストに正常に追加された場合に、操作ログは新しく検出されたシグナルに関するメッセージを表示します。

現在、このメソッドは既存のシグナルのパラメータを更新する機能を備えておらず非常に簡単です。IDによるシグナルオブジェクトへのアクセスとそのプロパティへの新しい値の設定を使用して、プログラムで独自にそれらを更新できます。後で、既存のシグナルパラメータの自動更新を時間ごとに追加します。MQL5.comシグナルコレクションクラスが必要な場合は、新しいシグナルに関するイベントの送信と、追跡されるシグナルのパラメータの変更を実装します。

以下は、シグナルIDによってMQL5シグナルオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドです。

CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal( const long id) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

シグナルIDでMQL5シグナルオブジェクトのリストを取得し、取得したリストから単一のオブジェクトを返すか、NULLを返します。



以下は、シグナル名でMQL5シグナルオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドです。



CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal( const string name) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

シグナル名でMQL5シグナルオブジェクトのリストを取得し、取得したリストから単一のオブジェクトを返すか、NULLを返します。

以下は、完全なコレクションリストを操作ログに返すメソッドです。

void CMQLSignalsCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal= this .m_list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; signal. Print (); } }

ヘッダーが最初に作成されます。次に、コレクションリストによるループで、次のMQLシグナルオブジェクトを取得し、完全な説明を表示します。



以下は、短いコレクションリストを操作ログに返すメソッドです。



void CMQLSignalsCollection::PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), ":" ); if (list) for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal= this .m_list.At(i); if (signal== NULL || (signal.Price()> 0 && !paid) || (signal.Price()== 0 && !free) ) continue ; signal.PrintShort( true ); } else { this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); CArrayObj *list_free= this .GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,EQUAL); int num_free=(list_free== NULL ? 0 : list_free.Total()); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); CArrayObj *list_paid= this .GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,MORE); int num_paid=(list_paid== NULL ? 0 : list_paid.Total()); :: Print ( "- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE), ": " ,( string )num_free, ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID), ": " ,( string )num_paid ); } }

渡されたフラグに応じて、メソッドは操作ログにさまざまなメッセージとリストを表示します。

ヘッダーが最初に来ます。リストフラグが設定されている場合、操作ログにはコレクションからの信号の簡単な説明が表示されます。有料および無料シグナルのフラグが考慮されます。操作ログには、ステータスに応じて、すべてのシグナル、有料のシグナルのみ、または無料のシグナルのみが表示されます。

説明をリストとしてではなく表示する必要がある場合、ヘッダーの後に、コレクションリスト内の無料および有料のシグナルの総数が続きます。

以下は、シグナルをサブスクライブするメソッド(privateメソッド)とシグナルをサブスクライブしないメソッド(publicメソッド)です。



bool CMQLSignalsCollection::Subscribe( const long signal_id) { if (! this .ProgramIsAllowed()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalSubscribe (signal_id)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED), " ID " ,( string ) this .CurrentID(), " \"" ,CurrentName(), "\"" ); return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentUnsubscribe( void ) { if (! this .ProgramIsAllowed()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); long id= this .CurrentID(); string name= this .CurrentName(); if (id== 0 ) return true ; if (!:: SignalUnsubscribe ()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED), " ID " ,( string )id, " \"" ,name, "\"" ); return true ; }

メソッドのロジックについては、メソッドリストで詳しく説明しています。



以下は、シグナルIDによってシグナルのサブスクリプションを実行するpublicメソッドです。

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByID( const long signal_id) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_id); if (signal== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL), ": " ,signal_id); return false ; } return this .Subscribe(signal.ID()); }

ここで、メソッドに渡されたIDによってコレクションリスト内のMQL5シグナルオブジェクトへのポインタを取得し、上記で検討したprivateシグナルサブスクリプションメソッドの結果を返します。



以下は、シグナル名でシグナルのサブスクリプションを実行するpublicメソッドです。

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByName( const string signal_name) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_name); if (signal== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL), ": \"" ,signal_name, "\"" ); return false ; } return this .Subscribe(signal.ID()); }

ここで、メソッドに渡されたシグナル名によってコレクションリスト内のMQL5シグナルオブジェクトへのポインタ(名前は事前に知っている必要があります)および return 上記で検討したprivateシグナルサブスクリプションメソッドの結果を取得します。



以下は、取引シグナルをコピーする値を設定するメソッドです。

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSlippage( const double value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; }

ここでは、値を設定するためのSignalInfoSetDouble()およびSignalInfoSetInteger()関数がすべてのメソッドで使用されています。値の設定に失敗した場合、メソッドはエラーの説明を表示し、falseを返します。設定が成功すると、メソッドはtrueを返します。



以下は、取引シグナルのコピーを設定するためのパラメータの説明を返すメソッドです。

string CMQLSignalsCollection::ProgramIsAllowedDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION)+ ": " + ( this .ProgramIsAllowed() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentEquityLimitDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT)+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentEquityLimit(), 2 )+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSlippageDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ " * " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentSlippage(), 2 ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentVolumePercentDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT)+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentVolumePercent(), 2 )+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentSLTPCopyFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentDepositPercentDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT)+ ": " +( string ) this .CurrentDepositPercent()+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentIDDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID)+ ": " +( this .CurrentID()> 0 ? ( string ) this .CurrentID() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentTermsAgreeFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentNameDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME)+ ": " +( this .CurrentName()!= "" ? this .CurrentName() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); }

パラメータの説明ヘッダーとその現在の値を特徴とする文字列は、各メソッドで作成されます。

以下は、操作ログの取引シグナルコピー設定のパラメータを表示するメソッドです。



void CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS), " =============" ); :: Print ( this .ProgramIsAllowedDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSlippageDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentEquityLimitDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentDepositPercentDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentVolumePercentDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentIDDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentNameDescription()); :: Print ( "" ); }

ヘッダーが最初に表示され、次にすべての取引シグナルコピーパラメータが1つずつ表示されます。パラメータは、上記で検討した適切なメソッドによって返されます。

これで、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトコレクションクラスの作成は完了です。

後で改善するかもしれませんが、需要が高いかどうかを判断できるようになるまで、今はこのままにしておきます。



取引シグナル収集クラスを「外界」に接続するには、それらを操作するためのメソッドの開発を、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhCEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトクラスに完了する必要があります。

取引シグナルコレクションクラスのファイルをCEngineオブジェクトクラスファイルに収集し、MQL5シグナルコレクションクラスオブジェクトを宣言します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

クラスのpublicセクションで、宣言とDOMスナップショットのコレクションクラスを使用するための新しいメソッドと取引シグナルコレクションを使用するためのメソッドを実装します。

void MBookSeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { this .m_book_series.Refresh(symbol,time_msc); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookSeries( const string symbol) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBookseries(symbol); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,index); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);} long MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const int index); long MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const int index); double MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const int index); double MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const int index); long MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const long time_msc); long MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc); CMQLSignalsCollection *GetSignalsMQL5Collection( void ) { return & this .m_signals_mql5; } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Paid( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,MORE); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Free( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,EQUAL);} bool SignalsMQL5Create( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CreateCollection(); } void SignalsMQL5Refresh( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.Refresh(); } bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe( const long signal_id) { return this .m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByID(signal_id);} bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe( const string signal_name) { return this .m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByName(signal_name);} bool SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentUnsubscribe(); } long SignalsMQL5CurrentID( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentID(); } string SignalsMQL5CurrentName( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentName(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetEquityLimit( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( const double value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSlippage( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetDepositPercent( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON();} bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF();} bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();} void SignalsMQL5Print( void ) { m_signals_mql5.Print(); } void SignalsMQL5PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free); } void SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();}

実装されたメソッドは、同じ名前の対応するコレクションのメソッドを呼び出した結果を返します。

指定されたDOMスナップショットの指定されたボリュームを返すメソッドの実装を見てみましょう。

long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0 ); }

すべてがシンプルです。すべてのメソッドの背後にあるロジックは同じです。最初に、銘柄とインデックスまたは以前に実装されたGetMBook()メソッドを使用したミリ秒単位の時間によってコレクションリストからDOMスナップショットオブジェクトを取得します。次に取得したDOMスナップショットオブジェクトに対応するDOMボリュームを返すまたはオブジェクトの取得に失敗した場合はゼロを返します。



改善と変更点は今のところこれですべてです。



検証

MQL5.comシグナルコレクションの作成をテストしてみましょう。テストは次のように実行されます。

シグナルデータベースから完全なリストを取得し、無料のシグナルのみのリストを表示し、リスト内で最も収益性の高いシグナルを見つけてサブスクライブします。サブスクリプションが成功すると、現在のシグナルのパラメータと、サブスクリプション時に設定された取引シグナルをコピーするためのパラメータが表示されます。次のティックで現在のシグナルのサブスクライブを解除します。

テストを実行するには、前の記事の EAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part66\にTestDoEasyPart66.mq5として保存します。

EA入力のリストには、ユーザがEAでMQL5.comシグナルサービスの操作を選択できるようにする設定があります。

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

前回の記事では、シグナルの操作に関するすべてのチェックは、EAのOnInit()ハンドラで行われました。今日は、OnTick()で作業します。

したがって、不要なテストコードブロックをOnInit()ハンドラから削除しましょう。

CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (!list.Add(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } } Print ( "" ); static bool done= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (signal.Price()> 0 || signal.Subscribers()== 0 ) continue ; if (!done) { signal. Print (); done= true ; } else signal.PrintShort(); } delete list; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnTick()ハンドラに、このセクションの冒頭で説明したすべてのテスト条件を満たす新しいテストコードブロックを作成します。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); engine. OnDeinit (); } void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { Print ( "" ); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort( true , false , true ); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); if (list!= NULL ) { int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); if (signal_max_gain!= NULL ) { signal_max_gain. Print (); if (engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( 2 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( 50 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( 70 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done= true ; return ; } if (engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()> 0 ) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); } }

新しいコードブロック全体が詳細にコメント化されています。質問がある場合は、コメントで質問してください。



OnInitDoEasy()ライブラリ初期化関数で、コードブロックを追加して、取引シグナルのコレクションリストを作成し、サブスクリプションによる取引シグナルのコピーを可能にするフラグを設定します。

engine.TickSeriesCreateAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.GetMBookSeriesCollection(). Print (); if (InpUseMqlSignals && engine.SignalsMQL5Create()) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5PrintShort(); } else engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();

現在の銘柄/時間枠での作業を事前に設定し、MQL5.comシグナルサービスの取引シグナルでの作業のフラグをアクティブにしながら、EAをコンパイルして銘柄チャートで起動します。





EA設定ウィンドウの[共通]タブで、[シグナル設定の変更を許可する]をオンにします。







そうしないと、EAはMQL5.comシグナルを処理できなくなります。

EAを起動した後、操作ログはシグナルコレクションの作成の成功とその簡単な説明に関するメッセージを表示します。

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals created successfully Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Free signals: 195 , Paid signals: 805

次に、無料シグナルの完全なリストが表示されます。多数あるので、ここでは例としてそれらの一部のみを示します。

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Signal "GBPUSD EXPERT 23233" . Author login: mbt_trader, ID 919099 , Growth: 3.30 , Drawdown: 11.92 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Willian" . Author login: Desg, ID 917396 , Growth: 12.69 , Drawdown: 15.50 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "VahidVHZ1366" . Author login: 39085485 , ID 921427 , Growth: 34.36 , Drawdown: 12.84 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Vikings" . Author login: Myxx, ID 921040 , Growth: 7.05 , Drawdown: 2.22 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "VantageFX Sunphone Dragon" . Author login: sunphone, ID 916421 , Growth: 537.89 , Drawdown: 39.06 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 21 - Signal "Forex money maker free" . Author login: Yggdrasills, ID 916328 , Growth: 44.66 , Drawdown: 61.15 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 ... ... ... - Signal "Nine Pairs ST" . Author login: ebi.pilehvar, ID 935603 , Growth: 25.92 , Drawdown: 26.41 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "FBS140" . Author login: mohammeeeedali, ID 949720 , Growth: 42.14 , Drawdown: 23.11 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "StopTheFourthAddition" . Author login: pinheirodps, ID 934990 , Growth: 41.78 , Drawdown: 28.03 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "The art of Forex" . Author login: Myxx, ID 801685 , Growth: 196.39 , Drawdown: 40.95 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 59 - Signal "Bongsanmaskdance1803" . Author login: kim25801863, ID 936062 , Growth: 12.53 , Drawdown: 10.31 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Prospector Scalper EA" . Author login: robots4forex, ID 435626 , Growth: 334.76 , Drawdown: 43.93 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 215 - Signal "ADS MT5" . Author login: vluxus, ID 478235 , Growth: 295.68 , Drawdown: 40.26 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 92

次に、検出されたシグナルの完全な説明(最大増加率(%)と成功したサブスクリプションメッセー)を取得します。

============= Beginning of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Account type: Demo Publication date: 2020.07 . 02 16 : 29 Monitoring start date: 2020.07 . 02 16 : 29 Date of the latest update of the trading statistics: 2021.03 . 07 15 : 11 ID: 784584 Trading account leverage: 33 Trading result in pips: - 19248988 Position in the Rating of Signals: 872 Number of subscribers: 6 Number of trades: 1825 Status of account subscription to a signal: No ------ Account balance: 12061.98 Account equity: 12590.32 Account growth in %: 1115.93 Maximum drawdown: 70.62 Signal subscription price: 0.00 Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %: 1169.19 ------ Author login: "tradewai.com" Broker (company) name: "MetaQuotes Software Corp." Broker server: "MetaQuotes-Demo" Name: "Tradewai" Account currency: "USD" ============= End of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Subscribed to signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"

その後、サブスクリプションパラメータが表示されます。

============= Signal copying parameters ============= Allow using signals for program: Yes Agree to the terms of use of the Signals service: Yes Enable copying deals by subscription: Yes Enable synchronization without confirmation dialog: No Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit: Yes Market order slippage when synchronizing positions and copying deals: Spread * 2.00 Percentage for converting deal volume: 50.00 % Limit by deposit: 70 % Limitation on signal equity: 7.00 % Signal ID: 784584 Signal name: Tradewai

次のティックの間に、シグナルからのサブスクライブ解除の成功に関するメッセージを取得します。



Unsubscribed from the signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"





次の段階

次の記事では、銘柄チャートを操作するためのライブラリ機能の開発を開始します。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

ここに示されているテストEAでのシグナルの使用は、テスト目的のみを目的としています。

EAで提供されている例は、MQL5.comシグナルサービスを操作するためのライブラリとそのクラスに基づいてカスタムソリューションを実装するための一般的なアイデアのみを提供するものです。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

*連載のこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリでの価格(第62部): ティックシリーズをリアルタイムで更新して板情報で作業するための準備

DoEasyライブラリでの価格(第63部): 板情報とその抽象リクエストクラス

DoEasyライブラリでの価格(第64部): 板情報、DOMスナップショットのクラスおよびスナップショットシリーズオブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリでの価格(第65部): 板情報コレクションとMQL5.comシグナル操作クラス

