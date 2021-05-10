MetaTrader 5 / 例
DoEasyライブラリでのその他のクラス(第66部): MQL5.comシグナルコレクションクラス

概念

前回の記事では、シグナルオブジェクトクラスを作成しました。これは、MQL5.comシグナルサービスでブロードキャストされる複数のシグナルのうちの1つです。
今日はシグナルデータベースで利用可能なシグナルのコレクションクラスを作成します。これは、SignalBaseSelect()関数を使用して必要なシグナルのインデックスを指定することによって取得できます。
このコレクションを使用すると、データベースに存在するすべてのシグナルを、検索と並べ替えに便利なリストとして保存できます。シグナルのリストをさまざまなプロパティによって検出して返すことができます。たとえば、無料または有料のシグナルのみのリストを取得してパラメータの1つ(シグナルの収益性など)で並べ替えたり、指定された値と等しい(/超える/より小さい)パラメータによってリスト内のシグナルインデックスをすぐに取得したりできます。必要なシグナルがわかっていれば、コレクション内ですばやく見つけることができます。
コレクションクラスで、コレクションで選択されたシグナルをサブスクライブする機能または現在の口座のシグナルからサブスクライブを解除する機能を実装します。

MQL5.comシグナルサービスオブジェクトの使用とは別に、DOMスナップショットオブジェクトの作成時に売買注文量をすぐに計算できるようにプロパティを追加することで、板情報(DOM)スナップショットオブジェクトクラスを改善します。 これにより、エンドユーザーはDOMを操作するときに追加の計算を行う必要がなくなります。 各DOMスナップショットの売買量の合計がすぐにわかります。DOMとそのボリュームを使用してストラテジーを作成するときに、DOMで買い注文と売り注文を追加で検索し、その後ボリュームを合計する必要はありません。


ライブラリクラスの改善

いつものように、すべての新しいライブラリメッセージをすぐに\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに追加しましょう。
まず新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します

//--- CMarketBookSnapshot
   MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_TEXT_SNAPSHOT,                      // DOM snapshot
   MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY,                         // Buy volume
   MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL,                        // Sell volume
   
//--- CMBookSeries
   MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_TEXT_MBOOKSERIES,                 // DOM snapshot series
   MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST,                  // Error. Failed to add DOM snapshot series to the list

...

//--- CMQLSignal
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL,                       // Signal
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5,                  // MQL5.com Signals service signal
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE,                        // Account type
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED,                    // Publication date
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED,                      // Monitoring start date
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED,                      // Date of the latest update of the trading statistics 
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID,                                // ID
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE,                          // Trading account leverage
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS,                              // Trading result in pips
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING,                            // Position in the signal rating
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS,                       // Number of subscribers
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES,                            // Number of trades
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS,               // Status of account subscription to a signal
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY,                            // Account equity
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN,                              // Account growth in %
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN,                      // Maximum drawdown
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE,                             // Signal subscription price
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI,                               // Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN,                      // Author login
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER,                            // Broker (company) name
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER,                     // Broker server
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME,                              // Name
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY,                          // Account currency
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN,                         // Growth
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN,                     // Drawdown
   MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS,                  // Subscribers
   
//--- CMQLSignalsCollection
   MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION, // Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals
   MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID,           // Paid signals
   MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE,           // Free signals
   MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW,            // New signal added to collection
   MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL,       // Failed to receive signal from collection
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS,                        // Signal copying parameters
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT,                      // Percentage for converting deal volume
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE,                          // Market order slippage when synchronizing positions and copying deals
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT,                    // Limitation on signal equity
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED,            // Enable synchronization without confirmation dialog
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP,                         // Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT,                   // Limit by deposit
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID,                                // Signal ID
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED,              // Enable copying deals by subscription
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE,                       // Agree to the terms of use of the Signals service
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME,                              // Signal name
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION,                // Allow using signals for program
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED,            // Subscribed to signal
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED,          // Unsubscribed from signal
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED,            // Signal service disabled for program
   MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS,               // Please check program settings (Common-->Allow modification of Signals settings)
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

次に、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストメッセージを追加します。

//--- CMarketBookSnapshot
   {"Снимок стакана цен","Depth of Market Snapshot"},
   {"Объём на покупку","Buy Volume"},
   {"Объём на продажу","Sell Volume"},
   
//--- CMBookSeries
   {"Серия снимков стакана цен","Series of shots of the Depth of Market"},
   {"Ошибка. Не удалось добавить серию снимков стакана цен в список","Error. Failed to add a shots series of the Depth of Market to the list"},
   
//--- CMBookSeriesCollection
   {"Коллекция серий снимков стакана цен","Collection of series of the Depth of Market shot"},   
   
//--- CMQLSignal
   {"Сигнал","Signal"},
   {"Сигнал сервиса сигналов mql5.com","Signal from mql5.com signal service"},
   {"Тип счета","Account type"},
   {"Дата публикации","Publication date"},
   {"Дата начала мониторинга","Monitoring starting date"},
   {"Дата последнего обновления торговой статистики","The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics"},
   {"ID","ID"},
   {"Плечо торгового счета","Account leverage"},
   {"Результат торговли в пипсах","Profit in pips"},
   {"Позиция в рейтинге сигналов","Position in rating"},
   {"Количество подписчиков","Number of subscribers"},
   {"Количество трейдов","Number of trades"},
   {"Состояние подписки счёта на этот сигнал","Account subscription status for this signal"},
   {"Средства на счете","Account equity"},
   {"Прирост счета в процентах","Account gain"},
   {"Максимальная просадка","Account maximum drawdown"},
   {"Цена подписки на сигнал","Signal subscription price"},
   {"Значение ROI (Return on Investment) сигнала в %","Return on Investment (%)"},
   {"Логин автора","Author login"},
   {"Наименование брокера (компании)","Broker name (company)"},
   {"Сервер брокера","Broker server"},
   {"Имя","Name"},
   {"Валюта счета","Base currency"},
   {"Прирост","Gain"},
   {"Просадка","Drawdown"},
   {"Подписчиков","Subscribers"},
   
//--- CMQLSignalsCollection
   {"Коллекция сигналов сервиса сигналов mql5.com","Collection of signals from the mql5.com signal service"},
   {"Платных сигналов","Paid signals"},
   {"Бесплатных сигналов","Free signals"},
   {"Новый сигнал добавлен в коллекцию","New signal added to collection"},
   {"Не удалось получить сигнал из коллекции","Failed to get signal from collection"},
   {"Параметры копирования сигнала","Signal copying parameters"},
   {"Процент для конвертации объема сделки","Equity limit"},
   {"Проскальзывание, с которым выставляются рыночные ордера при синхронизации позиций и копировании сделок","Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades)"},
   {"Ограничение по средствам для сигнала","Maximum percent of deposit used"},
   {"Разрешение синхронизации без показа диалога подтверждения","Allow synchronization without confirmation dialog"},
   {"Копирование Stop Loss и Take Profit","Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit"},
   {"Ограничение по депозиту","Deposit percent"},
   {"Идентификатор сигнала","Signal ID"},
   {"Разрешение на копирование сделок по подписке","Permission to copy trades by subscription"},
   {"Согласие с условиями использования сервиса \"Сигналы\"","Agree to the terms of use of the \"Signals\" service"},
   {"Имя сигнала","Signal name"},
   {"Разрешение на работу с сигналами для программы","Permission to work with signals for the program"},
   {"Осуществлена подписка на сигнал","Signal subscribed"},
   {"Осуществлена отписка от сигнала","Signal unsubscribed"},
   {"Работа с сервисом сигналов для программы не разрешена","Work with the \"Signals\" service is not allowed for the program"},
   {
    "Пожалуйста, проверьте настройки программы (Общие --> Разрешить изменение настроек Сигналов)",
    "Please check the program settings (Common --> Allow modification of Signals settings)"
   },
   
  };
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+

操作ログにメッセージを表示する場合(特にデバッグメッセージ)、メッセージ自体の先頭にメッセージの送信元のメソッドの名前を示すことがよくあります。第19部ではライブラリメッセージのクラスを開発しましたが、現在は、標準のPrint()関数を介して操作ログに表示する必要があるメッセージのインデックスを指定するためにのみ使用しています。間もなくグラフィックを使用するための新しいライブラリセクションを開始する予定なので、ライブラリメッセージを表示するためには徐々にこのクラスを使用するようになります。今日は、ToLog()メソッドのオーバーロードを追加して、クラスのメソッドまたはメソッドが呼び出されたプログラムの関数にメッセージ「ソース」を追加で渡すことができるようにします。ToLog()メソッドの2つのバリアントがあり、ソース関数またはメソッドを指定した場合と指定しない場合でメッセージを表示できます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqhを開いて、オーバーロードされたメソッドの宣言を追加します

//--- (1,2) display a message in the journal by ID, (3) to e-mail, (4) to a mobile device
   static void       ToLog(const int msg_id,const bool code=false);
   static void       ToLog(const string source,const int msg_id,const bool code=false);
   static bool       ToMail(const string message,const string subject=NULL);
   static bool       Push(const string message);
//--- (1) send a file to FTP, (2) return an error code
   static bool       ToFTP(const string filename,const string ftp_path=NULL);
   static int        GetError(void)                { return CMessage::m_global_error;  }

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a message in the journal by a message ID                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMessage::ToLog(const int msg_id,const bool code=false)
  {
   CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id);
   ::Print(m_text,(!code || msg_id>ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST-1 ? "" : " "+CMessage::Retcode(msg_id)));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a message in the journal by a message ID                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMessage::ToLog(const string source,const int msg_id,const bool code=false)
  {
   CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id);
   ::Print(source,m_text,(!code || msg_id>ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST-1 ? "" : " "+CMessage::Retcode(msg_id)));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドを呼び出す最初の形式とは異なり、その2番目の形式はさらに別の入力を備えています。この入力では、ToLog()メソッドを呼び出す必要のあるメソッドまたは関数の名前が渡され、メッセージの前に操作ログに表示されます

このクラスには、後続の記事ですべてのライブラリクラスのメッセージをこのクラスを使用して表示するようにするときに、改善するために戻ります。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqhCMBookSnapshotクラスを改善しましょう。

クラスのprivateセクションで、 DOMスナップショットの売買ボリュームの合計を格納するためのクラスメンバー変数を追加します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "DOM snapshot" class                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CMBookSnapshot : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   string            m_symbol;                  // Symbol
   long              m_time;                    // Snapshot time
   int               m_digits;                  // Symbol's Digits
   long              m_volume_buy;              // DOM buy volume
   long              m_volume_sell;             // DOM sell volume
   double            m_volume_buy_real;         // DOM buy volume with an increased accuracy
   double            m_volume_sell_real;        // DOM sell volume with an increased accuracy
   CArrayObj         m_list;                    // List of DOM order objects
public:

クラスセクションのDOMスナップショットオブジェクトプロパティへのアクセスを簡略化するメソッドのセクションで、これらの新しく追加されたクラスプロパティを返すメソッド説明を表示するメソッドを追加します。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of a simplified access to the DOM snapshot object properties  |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Set (1) a symbol, (2) a DOM snapshot time and (3) the specified time for all DOM orders
   void              SetSymbol(const string symbol)   { this.m_symbol=(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); }
   void              SetTime(const long time_msc)     { this.m_time=time_msc; }
   void              SetTimeToOrders(const long time_msc);
//--- Return (1) a DOM symbol, (2) symbol's Digits and (3) a snapshot time
//--- (4) buy and (5) sell DOM snapshot volume
//--- with increased accuracy for (6) buying and (7) selling,
   string            Symbol(void)               const { return this.m_symbol;             }
   int               Digits(void)               const { return this.m_digits;             }
   long              Time(void)                 const { return this.m_time;               }
   long              VolumeBuy(void)            const { return this.m_volume_buy;         }
   long              VolumeSell(void)           const { return this.m_volume_sell;        }
   double            VolumeBuyReal(void)        const { return this.m_volume_buy_real;    }
   double            VolumeSellReal(void)       const { return this.m_volume_sell_real;   }
   
//--- Return the description of DOM (1) buy and (2) sell volume
   string            VolumeBuyDescription(void);
   string            VolumeSellDescription(void);
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

新しいDOMスナップショットオブジェクトを作成すると、そのすべての注文がループで表示され、これらの注文のオブジェクトが作成されてリストに送信されます。次に、クラスコンストラクタで注文タイプを検討し、現在の注文タイプに応じて、買い注文と売り注文の合計ボリュームを格納する変数に現在の注文ボリュームをすぐに追加する必要があります。したがって、各変数は、DOMスナップショットオブジェクトを作成するとすぐに、最終的に買い注文または売り注文の合計ボリュームを格納します。

これらの改善をクラスパラメトリックコンストラクタに追加しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot(const string symbol,const long time,MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time)
  {
   //--- Set a symbol
   this.SetSymbol(symbol);
   //--- Clear the list
   this.m_list.Clear();
   //--- In the loop by the structure array
   int total=::ArraySize(book_array);
   this.m_volume_buy=this.m_volume_sell=0;
   this.m_volume_buy_real=this.m_volume_sell_real=0;
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- Create order objects of the current DOM snapshot depending on the order type
      CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord=NULL;
      switch(book_array[i].type)
        {
         case BOOK_TYPE_BUY         : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookBuy(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]);         break;
         case BOOK_TYPE_SELL        : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookSell(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]);        break;
         case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET  : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookBuyMarket(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]);   break;
         case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord=new CMarketBookSellMarket(this.m_symbol,book_array[i]);  break;
         default: break;
        }
      if(mbook_ord==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Set the DOM snapshot time for the order
      mbook_ord.SetTime(this.m_time);

      //--- Set the sorted list flag for the list (by the price value) and add the current order object to it
      //--- If failed to add the object to the DOM order list, remove the order object
      this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE);
      if(!this.m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord))
         delete mbook_ord;
      //--- If the order object is successfully added to the DOM order list, supplement the total snapshot volumes
      else
        {
         switch(mbook_ord.TypeOrd())
           {
            case BOOK_TYPE_BUY         : 
              this.m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); 
              this.m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal();
              break;
            case BOOK_TYPE_SELL        : 
              this.m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); 
              this.m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal();
              break;
            case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET  : 
              this.m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); 
              this.m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal();
              break;
            case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : 
              this.m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); 
              this.m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal();
              break;
            default: break;
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

まず、すべてのDOMスナップショットの売買注文の合計ボリュームを格納する変数を初期化します。次に、すべてのDOM注文によるループ本体で、注文タイプに応じて、現在の注文ボリュームを合計ボリュームを格納する適切な変数に追加します。したがって、すべてのDOMスナップショット注文によるループの完了時に、売買ボリュームの合計がすべての変数に格納されます。

操作ログ内のオブジェクトの簡単な説明すべてのオブジェクトプロパティを表示するメソッドは、売買の合計量の表示を受け取ります

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMBookSnapshot::PrintShort(void)
  {
   string vol_buy="Buy vol: "+(this.VolumeBuyReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeBuyReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeBuy());
   string vol_sell="Sell vol: "+(this.VolumeSellReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeSellReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeSell());   
   ::Print(this.Header()," ",vol_buy,", ",vol_sell," ("+TimeMSCtoString(this.m_time),")");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display object properties in the journal                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMBookSnapshot::Print(void)
  {
   string vol_buy=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+": "+(this.VolumeBuyReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeBuyReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeBuy());
   string vol_sell=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+": "+(this.VolumeSellReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeSellReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeSell());
   ::Print(this.Header(),": ",vol_buy,", ",vol_sell," ("+TimeMSCtoString(this.m_time),"):");
   this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE);
   for(int i=this.m_list.Total()-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--)
     {
      CMarketBookOrd *ord=this.m_list.At(i);
      if(ord==NULL)
         continue;
      ::Print("- ",ord.Header());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

クラス本体の外で、2つの新しいDOMの売買ボリュームの説明を返すメソッドを実装します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the DOM buy volume description                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeBuyDescription(void)
  {
   return(CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+": "+(this.VolumeBuyReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeBuyReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeBuy()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the DOM sell volume description                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeSellDescription(void)
  {
   return(CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+": "+(this.VolumeSellReal()>0 ? ::DoubleToString(this.VolumeSellReal(),2) : (string)this.VolumeSell()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

どちらのメソッドでも、精度の向上が確認されます。ゼロを超える場合は、ヘッダー+ボリューム値(実数)が返されます。それ以外の場合は、整数が返されます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqhCMBookSeriesCollection DOMスナップショットシリーズコレクションクラス、つまりそのpublicセクションには、リストオブジェクトプロパティの指定された基準でリストを返すメソッドを作成します。

public:
//--- Return (1) itself and (2) the DOM series collection list
   CMBookSeriesCollection *GetObject(void)                              { return &this;               }
   CArrayObj              *GetList(void)                                { return &this.m_list;        }
   //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion
   CArrayObj              *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL)  { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
   CArrayObj              *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
   CArrayObj              *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
//--- Return the number of DOM series in the list
   int                     DataTotal(void)                        const { return this.m_list.Total();    }
//--- Return the pointer to the DOM series object (1) by symbol and (2) by index in the list

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqhCMQLSignal DOM注文オブジェクトクラスで、オブジェクトの説明の前にハイフンを表示する必要があることを示すフラグ値をPrintShort()メソッドに追加します。

//--- Display the description of object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only)
   void              Print(const bool full_prop=false);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool shrt=false);

メソッド本体に変更を加えましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMQLSignal::PrintShort(const bool dash=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      (dash ? "- " : ""),this.Header(true),
      " \"",this.Name(),"\". ",
      CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN),": ",this.AuthorLogin(),
      ", ID ",this.ID(),
      ", ",CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN),": ",::DoubleToString(this.Gain(),2),
      ", ",CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN),": ",::DoubleToString(this.MaxDrawdown(),2),
      ", ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE),": ",::DoubleToString(this.Price(),2),
      ", ",CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS),": ",this.Subscribers()
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

渡された値に応じて、オブジェクトの説明の前にハイフンが表示される場合と表示されない場合があります。サブスクライバーの数は、説明の最後に設定されています。

クラス本体の最後に、オブジェクトによって記述されたシグナルサブスクリプションを実行する新しいメソッドを追加します。

//--- Return the account type name
   string            TradeModeDescription(void);
   
//--- Subscribe to a signal
   bool              Subscribe(void)                        { return ::SignalSubscribe(this.ID()); }
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

クラスコンストラクタで、シグナルサブスクリプションステータスを格納する変数の初期化を修正します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal(const long signal_id)
  {
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID]                             = signal_id;
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS]            = (::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_ID)==signal_id);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE]                     = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED]                 = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED]                   = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED]                   = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE]                       = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS]                           = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING]                         = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_RATING);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS]                    = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS);
   this.m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES]                         = ::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES);
   
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)]      = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)]       = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)]         = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)]        = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE);
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)]          = ::SignalBaseGetDouble(SIGNAL_BASE_ROI);
   
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)]       = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)]         = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_NAME);
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)]     = ::SignalBaseGetString(SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以前は、falseで初期化されていました。次に、シグナルオブジェクトIDアクティブなサブスクリプションを持つ現在のシグナルのIDと比較した結果で初期化します。シグナルにアクティブなサブスクリプションがある場合、それは「現在サブスクライブされている」もので、MQL5.comシグナルデータベースからのシグナルIDを特徴とします。それらが等しい場合、これはサブスクリプションがそのシグナルでアクティブであることを意味します。比較結果はtrueに等しく、そうでない場合はfalseです。

ここで新しいコレクションを開発しているので、そのコレクションのカスタムIDを定義する必要があります。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、MQL5.comシグナルサービスシグナルコレクションのIDを追加します

//--- Collection list IDs
#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID          (0x777A)                   // Historical collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID           (0x777B)                   // Market collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID           (0x777C)                   // Event collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID          (0x777D)                   // Account collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID          (0x777E)                   // Symbol collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID           (0x777F)                   // Timeseries collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID          (0x7780)                   // Indicator buffer collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID       (0x7781)                   // Indicator collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID  (0x7782)                   // Indicator data collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID       (0x7783)                   // Tick series collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID      (0x7784)                   // DOM series collection list ID
#define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID     (0x7785)                   // MQL5 signals collection list ID
//--- Data parameters for file operations

MQL5.comシグナルサービスのシグナルコレクションを使用できるようにするには、シグナルオブジェクトのプロパティで検索および並べ替えるためのメソッドを作成する必要があります。コレクションごとに個別の検索と並べ替えのメソッドが作成されます。すべてのメソッドは互いに同じで、第3部で詳細に説明されています。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqhCSelectクラスファイルで、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトクラスファイルをインクルードしてシグナルオブジェクトコレクションを使用するための新しいメソッドを宣言します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
#include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with MQL5 signal data                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of MQL5 signals with one of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the MQL5 signal index in the list with the maximum value of the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the MQL5 signal in the list with the minimum value of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property
   static int        FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property);
//---
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with MQL5 signal data                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of MQL5 signals with one integer                 |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   int total=list_source.Total();
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of MQL5 signals with one real                    |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of MQL5 signals with one string                  |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list                         |
//| with the maximum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CMQLSignal *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list                         |
//| with the maximum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CMQLSignal *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list                         |
//| with the maximum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CMQLSignal *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list                         |
//| with the minimum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CMQLSignal *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list                         |
//| with the minimum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CMQLSignal *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the MQL5 signal index in the list                         |
//| with the minimum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CMQLSignal *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

上記したように、これらすべてのメソッド(各ライブラリオブジェクトクラスで同一)は何度も検討されました。詳細については、第3部を参照してください。

これで、MQL5.comシグナルサービスシグナルオブジェクトのコレクションクラスを開発する準備が整いました。

MQL5シグナルオブジェクトのコレクションクラス

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ライブラリフォルダで、MQLSignalsCollection.mqhに新しいクラスCMQLSignalsCollectionを作成します。

クラスファイルに、作業に必要なすべてのクラスファイルをインクルードします

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         MQLSignalsCollection.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ListObj.mqh"
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

クラスは、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトから派生します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MQL5 signal object collection                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj
  {
  }

クラス本体を見て、それが構成するメソッドを分析してみましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         MQLSignalsCollection.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ListObj.mqh"
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MQL5 signal object collection                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   CListObj                m_list;                                   // List of MQL5 signal objects
   int                     m_signals_base_total;                     // Number of signals in the MQL5 signal database
//--- Subscribe to a signal
   bool                    Subscribe(const long signal_id);
//--- Set the flag allowing synchronization without confirmation dialog
   bool                    CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag(const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag of copying Stop Loss and Take Profit
   bool                    CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag(const bool flag);
//--- Set the flag allowing the copying of signals by subscription
   bool                    CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag(const bool flag);
public:
//--- Return (1) itself and (2) the DOM series collection list
   CMQLSignalsCollection  *GetObject(void)                              { return &this;                  }
   CArrayObj              *GetList(void)                                { return &this.m_list;           }
   //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion
   CArrayObj              *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL)  { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
   CArrayObj              *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
   CArrayObj              *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);  }
//--- Return the number of MQL5 signal objects in the list
   int                     DataTotal(void)                        const { return this.m_list.Total();    }
//--- Return the pointer to the MQL5 signal object (1) by ID, (2) by name and (3) by index in the list
   CMQLSignal             *GetMQLSignal(const long id);
   CMQLSignal             *GetMQLSignal(const string name);
   CMQLSignal             *GetMQLSignal(const int index)                { return this.m_list.At(index);  }

//--- Create the collection list of MQL5 signal objects
   bool                    CreateCollection(void);
//--- Update the collection list of MQL5 signal objects
   void                    Refresh(const bool messages=true);

//--- Display (1) the complete and (2) short collection description in the journal
   void                    Print(void);
   void                    PrintShort(const bool list=false,const bool paid=true,const bool free=true);
   
//--- Constructor
                           CMQLSignalsCollection();
//--- Subscribe to a signal by (1) ID and (2) signal name
   bool                    SubscribeByID(const long signal_id);
   bool                    SubscribeByName(const string signal_name);
   
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of working with the current signal the subscription is active for  |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return the flag allowing working with the signal service
   bool                    ProgramIsAllowed(void)                 { return (bool)::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED); }
//--- Unsubscribe from the current signal
   bool                    CurrentUnsubscribe(void);

//--- Set the percentage for converting deal volume
   bool                    CurrentSetEquityLimit(const double value);
//--- Set the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals
   bool                    CurrentSetSlippage(const double value);
//--- Set deposit limitations (in %)
   bool                    CurrentSetDepositPercent(const int value);

//--- Return the percentage for converting deal volume
   double                  CurrentEquityLimit(void)               { return ::SignalInfoGetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT);                  }
//--- Return the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals
   double                  CurrentSlippage(void)                  { return ::SignalInfoGetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE);                      }
//--- Return the flag allowing synchronization without confirmation dialog 
   bool                    CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag(void)  { return (bool)::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED); }
//--- Return the flag of copying Stop Loss and Take Profit
   bool                    CurrentSLTPCopyFlag(void)              { return (bool)::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP);              }
//--- Return deposit limitations (in %)
   int                     CurrentDepositPercent(void)            { return (int)::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT);         }
//--- Return the flag allowing the copying of signals by subscription
   bool                    CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag(void)   { return (bool)::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED);   }
//--- Return the limitation by funds for a signal
   double                  CurrentVolumePercent(void)             { return ::SignalInfoGetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT);                }
//--- Return the signal ID
   long                    CurrentID(void)                        { return ::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_ID);                           }
//--- Return the flag of agreeing to the terms of use of the Signals service
   bool                    CurrentTermsAgreeFlag(void)            { return (bool)::SignalInfoGetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE);            }
//--- Return the signal name
   string                  CurrentName(void)                      { return ::SignalInfoGetString(SIGNAL_INFO_NAME);                          }

//--- Enable synchronization without the confirmation dialog
   bool                    CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON(void) { return this.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag(true);                    }
//--- Disable synchronization without the confirmation dialog
   bool                    CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(void){ return this.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag(false);                   }
//--- Enable copying Stop Loss and Take Profit
   bool                    CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(void)             { return this.CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag(true);                                }
//--- Disable copying Stop Loss and Take Profit
   bool                    CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF(void)            { return this.CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag(false);                               }
//--- Enable copying deals by subscription
   bool                    CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(void)   { return this.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag(true);                     }
//--- Disable copying deals by subscription
   bool                    CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF(void)  { return this.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag(false);                    }

//--- Return the description of enabling working with signals for the launched program
   string                  ProgramIsAllowedDescription(void);
//--- Return the percentage description for converting the deal volume
   string                  CurrentEquityLimitDescription(void);
//--- Return the description of the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals
   string                  CurrentSlippageDescription(void);
//--- Return the description of the limitation by funds for a signal
   string                  CurrentVolumePercentDescription(void);
//--- Return the description of the flag allowing synchronization without confirmation dialog
   string                  CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription(void);
//--- Return the description of the flag of copying Stop Loss and Take Profit
   string                  CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription(void);
//--- Return the description of the deposit limitations (in %)
   string                  CurrentDepositPercentDescription(void);
//--- Return the description of the flag allowing the copying of signals by subscription
   string                  CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription(void);
//--- Return the description of the signal ID
   string                  CurrentIDDescription(void);
//--- Return the description of the flag of agreeing to the terms of use of the Signals service
   string                  CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription(void);
//--- Return the description of the signal name
   string                  CurrentNameDescription(void);
//--- Display the parameters of signal copying settings in the journal
   void                    CurrentSubscriptionParameters(void);
//---
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

クラスのprivateセクションには、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトを格納するリストオブジェクトと、補助変数およびメソッドがあります。

クラスのpublicセクションには、オブジェクトコレクションリストを使用するための標準的なメソッドと、IDと名前で選択したシグナルをサブスクライブするための2つのメソッドがあります。また、クラスのpublicセクションには、サブスクリプションがアクティブになっている現在のシグナルを使用するためのメソッドがあります。

いくつかのメソッドの実装を見てみましょう。

クラスコンストラクタでコレクションリストをクリア並び替え済みリストフラグを設定MQL5シグナルオブジェクトのコレクションのIDをリスト用に設定 MQL5.comシグナルデータベースにシグナルの総数を書き込みコレクション作成メソッドを呼び出します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CMQLSignalsCollection::CMQLSignalsCollection()
  {
   this.m_list.Clear();
   this.m_list.Sort();
   this.m_list.Type(COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID);
   this.m_signals_base_total=::SignalBaseTotal();
   this.CreateCollection();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

シグナルリストを自動更新したりライブラリを使用して管理したりすることはないため、リストを更新するメソッドで十分です。データベースに存在するすべてのシグナルが読み取られ、メソッドのコレクションリストに送信されます。MQL5.comシグナルデータベースから更新されたシグナルリストを取得する場合は、コレクションからデータを受信する前に、ユーザーが自分でRefresh()更新メソッドを呼び出す必要があります。ただし、とにかくコレクション作成メソッドを使用して、一連の一般的なライブラリコレクションメソッドとの互換性を提供します。メソッド自体は、リストをクリアしてコレクション更新メソッドを呼び出すだけです。コレクション作成メソッドからRefresh()メソッドを最初に呼び出した後、コレクションリストが入力され、処理できるようになります。可能性のある新しいシグナルを検索するためにコレクションリストを更新する必要がある場合は、コレクションリストにアクセスする前にRefresh()メソッドを呼び出すだけです。

以下は、コレクションを作成するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the collection list of MQL5 signal objects                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CreateCollection(void)
  {
   this.m_list.Clear();
   this.Refresh(false);
   if(m_list.Total()>0)
     {
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION)," ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK));
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここでシグナルコレクションリストをクリアし、リストにMQL5.comシグナルデータベースからのシグナルを入力しますコレクションリスト内のシグナルの数がゼロを超える場合(リストに入力される)、コレクションリストが正常に作成されたことに関するメッセージを表示し、trueを返します
その他の場合はfalseを返します

以下はコレクションリストを更新するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the collection list of MQL5 signal objects                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh(const bool messages=true)
  {
   this.m_signals_base_total=::SignalBaseTotal();
   //--- loop through all signals in the signal database
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_signals_base_total;i++) 
     { 
      //--- Select a signal from the signal database by the loop index
      if(!::SignalBaseSelect(i))
         continue;
      //--- Get the current signal ID and
      //--- create a new MQL5 signal object based on it
      long id=::SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_ID);
      CMQLSignal *signal=new CMQLSignal(id);
      if(signal==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Set the sorting flag for the list by signal ID and,
      //--- if such a signal is already present in the collection list,
      //--- remove the created object and go to the next loop iteration
      m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID);
      if(this.m_list.Search(signal)!=WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         delete signal;
         continue;
        }
      //--- If failed to add a new signal object to the collection list,
      //--- remove the created object and go to the next loop iteration
      if(!this.m_list.InsertSort(signal))
        {
         delete signal;
         continue;
        }
      //--- If an MQL5 signal object is successfully added to the collection
      //--- and the new object message flag is set in the parameters passed to the method,
      //--- display a message about a newly found signal
      else if(messages)
        {
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW),":");
         signal.PrintShort(true);
        }
     } 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドのロジックについては、コードコメントで詳しく説明されています。つまり、メソッドは、新しく検出されたシグナルを通知する必要があることを示すフラグを受け取ります。このメソッドはコレクションリストをクリアしないため、新しく検出されたシグナルのみを追加できます。メッセージフラグが設定されている場合、新しいシグナルオブジェクトがリストに正常に追加された場合に、操作ログは新しく検出されたシグナルに関するメッセージを表示します。

現在、このメソッドは既存のシグナルのパラメータを更新する機能を備えておらず非常に簡単です。IDによるシグナルオブジェクトへのアクセスとそのプロパティへの新しい値の設定を使用して、プログラムで独自にそれらを更新できます。後で、既存のシグナルパラメータの自動更新を時間ごとに追加します。MQL5.comシグナルコレクションクラスが必要な場合は、新しいシグナルに関するイベントの送信と、追跡されるシグナルのパラメータの変更を実装します。

以下は、シグナルIDによってMQL5シグナルオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pointer to an MQL5 signal object by an ID             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal(const long id)
  {
   CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL);
   return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

シグナルIDでMQL5シグナルオブジェクトのリストを取得し、取得したリストから単一のオブジェクトを返すか、NULLを返します

以下は、シグナル名でMQL5シグナルオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pointer to an MQL5 signal object by a name            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal(const string name)
  {
   CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME,name,EQUAL);
   return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

シグナル名でMQL5シグナルオブジェクトのリストを取得し、取得したリストから単一のオブジェクトを返すか、NULLを返します

以下は、完全なコレクションリストを操作ログに返すメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display complete collection description to the journal           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMQLSignalsCollection::Print(void)
  {
   ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION),":");
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++)
     {
      CMQLSignal *signal=this.m_list.At(i);
      if(signal==NULL)
         continue;
      signal.Print();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ヘッダーが最初に作成されます。次に、コレクションリストによるループで、次のMQLシグナルオブジェクトを取得し、完全な説明を表示します。

以下は、短いコレクションリストを操作ログに返すメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display the short collection description in the journal          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMQLSignalsCollection::PrintShort(const bool list=false,const bool paid=true,const bool free=true)
  {
   //--- Display the header in the journal
   ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION),":");
   //--- If the list is full, display short descriptions of all signals in the collection 
   //--- according to the flags indicating the necessity to display paid and free signals
   if(list)
      for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++)
        {
         CMQLSignal *signal=this.m_list.At(i);
         if(signal==NULL || (signal.Price()>0 && !paid) || (signal.Price()==0 && !free))
            continue;
         signal.PrintShort(true);
        }
   //--- If not the signal list
   else
     {
      //--- Sort the list by signal price
      this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE);
      //--- Get the list of free signals and their number
      CArrayObj *list_free=this.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE,0,EQUAL);
      int num_free=(list_free==NULL ? 0 : list_free.Total());
      //--- Sort the list by signal price
      this.m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE);
      //--- Get the list of paid signals and their number
      CArrayObj *list_paid=this.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE,0,MORE);
      int num_paid=(list_paid==NULL ? 0 : list_paid.Total());
      //--- Display the number of free and paid signals in the collection in the journal
      ::Print
        (
         "- ",CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE),": ",(string)num_free,
         ", ",CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID),": ",(string)num_paid
        );
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

渡されたフラグに応じて、メソッドは操作ログにさまざまなメッセージとリストを表示します。

ヘッダーが最初に来ます。リストフラグが設定されている場合、操作ログにはコレクションからの信号の簡単な説明が表示されます。有料および無料シグナルのフラグが考慮されます。操作ログには、ステータスに応じて、すべてのシグナル、有料のシグナルのみ、または無料のシグナルのみが表示されます。
説明をリストとしてではなく表示する必要がある場合、ヘッダーの後に、コレクションリスト内の無料および有料のシグナルの総数が続きます。

以下は、シグナルをサブスクライブするメソッド(privateメソッド)とシグナルをサブスクライブしないメソッド(publicメソッド)です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Subscribe to a signal                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::Subscribe(const long signal_id)
  {
//--- If working with signals is disabled for a program,
//--- display the appropriate message and the recommendation to check the program settings
   if(!this.ProgramIsAllowed())
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED));
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS));
      return false;
     }
//--- If failed to subscribe to a signal, display the error message and return 'false'
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::SignalSubscribe(signal_id))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
//--- Subscription successful. Display the successful signal subscription message and return 'true'
   ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED)," ID ",(string)this.CurrentID()," \"",CurrentName(),"\"");
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Unsubscribe from a subscribed signal                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentUnsubscribe(void)
  {
//--- If working with signals is disabled for a program,
//--- display the appropriate message and the recommendation to check the program settings
   if(!this.ProgramIsAllowed())
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED));
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS));
      return false;
     }
//--- Remember an ID and a name of the current signal
   ::ResetLastError();
   long id=this.CurrentID();
   string name=this.CurrentName();
//--- If the ID is zero (no subscription), return 'true'
   if(id==0)
      return true;
//--- If failed to unsubscribe from a signal, display the error message and return 'false'
   if(!::SignalUnsubscribe())
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
//--- Unsubscribed from a signal successfully. Display the message about successfully unsubscribing from a signal and return 'true'
   ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED)," ID ",(string)id," \"",name,"\"");
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドのロジックについては、メソッドリストで詳しく説明しています。

以下は、シグナルIDによってシグナルのサブスクリプションを実行するpublicメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Subscribe to a signal by ID                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByID(const long signal_id)
  {
   CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_id);
   if(signal==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL),": ",signal_id);
      return false;
     }
   return this.Subscribe(signal.ID());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここで、メソッドに渡されたIDによってコレクションリスト内のMQL5シグナルオブジェクトへのポインタを取得し上記で検討したprivateシグナルサブスクリプションメソッドの結果を返します

以下は、シグナル名でシグナルのサブスクリプションを実行するpublicメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Subscribe to a signal by signal name                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByName(const string signal_name)
  {
   CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_name);
   if(signal==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL),": \"",signal_name,"\"");
      return false;
     }
   return this.Subscribe(signal.ID());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここで、メソッドに渡されたシグナル名によってコレクションリスト内のMQL5シグナルオブジェクトへのポインタ(名前は事前に知っている必要があります)および return 上記で検討したprivateシグナルサブスクリプションメソッドの結果を取得します。

以下は、取引シグナルをコピーする値を設定するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the percentage for converting a deal volume                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetEquityLimit(const double value) 
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::SignalInfoSetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Define the slippage used to set                                  |
//| market orders when synchronizing positions and copying deals     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSlippage(const double value) 
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::SignalInfoSetDouble(SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag enabling synchronization                            |
//| without confirmation dialog                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag(const bool flag) 
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of copying Stop Loss and Take Profit                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag(const bool flag) 
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set deposit limitations (in %)                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetDepositPercent(const int value) 
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT,value))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag allowing the copying of signals by subscription     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag(const bool flag) 
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここでは、値を設定するためのSignalInfoSetDouble()およびSignalInfoSetInteger()関数がすべてのメソッドで使用されています。値の設定に失敗した場合、メソッドはエラーの説明を表示し、falseを返します。設定が成功すると、メソッドはtrueを返します。

以下は、取引シグナルのコピーを設定するためのパラメータの説明を返すメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the permission to work with signals    |
//| for the currently launched program                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::ProgramIsAllowedDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION)+": "+
      (this.ProgramIsAllowed() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the percentage description for converting the deal volume |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentEquityLimitDescription(void) 
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT)+": "+::DoubleToString(this.CurrentEquityLimit(),2)+"%";
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the slippage used to set               |
//| market orders when synchronizing positions and copying deals     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSlippageDescription(void) 
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE)+": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+" * "+::DoubleToString(this.CurrentSlippage(),2);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the limitation by funds for a signal   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentVolumePercentDescription(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT)+": "+::DoubleToString(this.CurrentVolumePercent(),2)+"%";
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the flag enabling synchronization      |
//| without confirmation dialog                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription(void) 
  {
   return
     (
      CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED)+": "+
      (this.CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
     );
  }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the flag of copying Stop Loss and Take Profit    |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription(void) 
  {
   return
     (
      CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP)+": "+
      (this.CurrentSLTPCopyFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the deposit limitations (in %)         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentDepositPercentDescription(void) 
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT)+": "+(string)this.CurrentDepositPercent()+"%";
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the flag enabling                      |
//| deal copying by subscription                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription(void) 
  {
   return
     (
      CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED)+": "+
      (this.CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the signal ID description                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentIDDescription(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID)+": "+(this.CurrentID()>0 ? (string)this.CurrentID() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the flag indicating                    |
//| consent to the terms of use of the Signals service               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE)+": "+
      (this.CurrentTermsAgreeFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the signal name                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentNameDescription(void)
  {
   return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME)+": "+(this.CurrentName()!="" ? this.CurrentName() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

パラメータの説明ヘッダーとその現在の値を特徴とする文字列は、各メソッドで作成されます。

以下は、操作ログの取引シグナルコピー設定のパラメータを表示するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display the parameters of signal copying settings in the journal |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionParameters(void)
  {
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS)," =============");
   ::Print(this.ProgramIsAllowedDescription());
   ::Print(this.CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription());
   ::Print(this.CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription());
   ::Print(this.CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription());
   ::Print(this.CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription());
   ::Print(this.CurrentSlippageDescription());
   ::Print(this.CurrentEquityLimitDescription());
   ::Print(this.CurrentDepositPercentDescription());
   ::Print(this.CurrentVolumePercentDescription());
   ::Print(this.CurrentIDDescription());
   ::Print(this.CurrentNameDescription());
   ::Print("");
  }  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ヘッダーが最初に表示され、次にすべての取引シグナルコピーパラメータが1つずつ表示されます。パラメータは、上記で検討した適切なメソッドによって返されます。

これで、MQL5シグナルオブジェクトコレクションクラスの作成は完了です。
後で改善するかもしれませんが、需要が高いかどうかを判断できるようになるまで、今はこのままにしておきます。

取引シグナル収集クラスを「外界」に接続するには、それらを操作するためのメソッドの開発を、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhCEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトクラスに完了する必要があります。

取引シグナルコレクションクラスのファイルをCEngineオブジェクトクラスファイルに収集し、MQL5シグナルコレクションクラスオブジェクトを宣言します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       Engine.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh"
#include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh"
#include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh"
#include "TradingControl.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Library basis class                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CEngine
  {
private:
   CHistoryCollection   m_history;                       // Collection of historical orders and deals
   CMarketCollection    m_market;                        // Collection of market orders and deals
   CEventsCollection    m_events;                        // Event collection
   CAccountsCollection  m_accounts;                      // Account collection
   CSymbolsCollection   m_symbols;                       // Symbol collection
   CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series;                  // Timeseries collection
   CBuffersCollection   m_buffers;                       // Collection of indicator buffers
   CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators;                   // Indicator collection
   CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series;                  // Collection of tick series
   CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series;                 // Collection of DOM series
   CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5;                 // Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals
   CResourceCollection  m_resource;                      // Resource list
   CTradingControl      m_trading;                       // Trading management object
   CPause               m_pause;                         // Pause object
   CArrayObj            m_list_counters;                 // List of timer counters

クラスのpublicセクションで、宣言DOMスナップショットのコレクションクラスを使用するための新しいメソッド取引シグナルコレクションを使用するためのメソッドを実装します

//--- Update the DOM series of a specified symbol
   void                 MBookSeriesRefresh(const string symbol,const long time_msc)    { this.m_book_series.Refresh(symbol,time_msc);        }

//--- Return (1) the DOM series of a specified symbol, the DOM (2) by index and (3) by time in milliseconds
   CMBookSeries        *GetMBookSeries(const string symbol)                            { return this.m_book_series.GetMBookseries(symbol);   }
   CMBookSnapshot      *GetMBook(const string symbol,const int index)                  { return this.m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,index);   }
   CMBookSnapshot      *GetMBook(const string symbol,const long time_msc)              { return this.m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);}
   
//--- Return the volume of a (1) buy and (2) sell DOM specified by symbol and index
   long                 MBookVolumeBuy(const string symbol,const int index);
   long                 MBookVolumeSell(const string symbol,const int index);
//--- Return the increased precision volume of a (1) buy and (2) sell DOM specified by symbol and index
   double               MBookVolumeBuyReal(const string symbol,const int index);
   double               MBookVolumeSellReal(const string symbol,const int index);
//--- Return the volume of a (1) buy and (2) sell DOM specified by symbol and time in milliseconds
   long                 MBookVolumeBuy(const string symbol,const long time_msc);
   long                 MBookVolumeSell(const string symbol,const long time_msc);
//--- Return the increased precision volume of a (1) buy and (2) sell DOM specified by symbol and time in milliseconds
   double               MBookVolumeBuyReal(const string symbol,const long time_msc);
   double               MBookVolumeSellReal(const string symbol,const long time_msc);
   

//--- Return (1) the collection of mql5.com Signals service signals and (2) the list of signals from the mql5.com Signals service signal collection
   CMQLSignalsCollection *GetSignalsMQL5Collection(void)                               { return &this.m_signals_mql5;                        }
   CArrayObj           *GetListSignalsMQL5(void)                                       { return this.m_signals_mql5.GetList();               }
//--- Return the list of (1) paid and (2) free signals
   CArrayObj           *GetListSignalsMQL5Paid(void)                    { return this.m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE,0,MORE); }
   CArrayObj           *GetListSignalsMQL5Free(void)                    { return this.m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE,0,EQUAL);}

//--- (1) Create and (2) update the collection of mql5.com Signals service signals
   bool                 SignalsMQL5Create(void)                                        { return this.m_signals_mql5.CreateCollection();      } 
   void                 SignalsMQL5Refresh(void)                                       { this.m_signals_mql5.Refresh();                      }
//--- Subscribe to a signal by (1) ID and (2) signal name
   bool                 SignalsMQL5Subscribe(const long signal_id)                     { return this.m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByID(signal_id);}
   bool                 SignalsMQL5Subscribe(const string signal_name)                 { return this.m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByName(signal_name);}
//--- Unsubscribe from the current signal
   bool                 SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(void)                                   { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentUnsubscribe();    }
//--- Return (1) ID and (2) the name of the current signal subscription is performed to
   long                 SignalsMQL5CurrentID(void)                                     { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentID();             }
   string               SignalsMQL5CurrentName(void)                                   { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentName();           }
     
//--- Set the percentage for converting deal volume
   bool                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit(const double value)  { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetEquityLimit(value);     }
//--- Set the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals
   bool                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage(const double value)     { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSlippage(value);        }
//--- Set deposit limitations (in %)
   bool                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent(const int value)  { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetDepositPercent(value);  }
//--- Enable synchronization without the confirmation dialog
   bool                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON(void)     { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON();}
//--- Disable synchronization without the confirmation dialog
   bool                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(void)    { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF();}
//--- Enable copying Stop Loss and Take Profit
   bool                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(void)                 { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyON();           }
//--- Disable copying Stop Loss and Take Profit
   bool                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF(void)                { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF();          }
//--- Enable copying deals by subscription
   bool                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(void)       { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); }
//--- Disable copying deals by subscription
   bool                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF(void)      { return this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();}
   
//--- Display (1) the complete, (2) short collection description in the journal and (3) parameters of the signal copying settings
   void                 SignalsMQL5Print(void)                                         { m_signals_mql5.Print();                             }
   void                 SignalsMQL5PrintShort(const bool list=false,const bool paid=true,const bool free=true)
                                                                                       { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free);          }
   void                 SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(void)                 { this.m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();}

//--- Return (1) the buffer collection and (2) the buffer list from the collection

実装されたメソッドは、同じ名前の対応するコレクションのメソッドを呼び出した結果を返します。

指定されたDOMスナップショットの指定されたボリュームを返すメソッドの実装を見てみましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the buy volume of a DOM                                   |
//| specified by symbol and index                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy(const string symbol,const int index)
  {
   CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,index);
   return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the sell volume of a DOM                                  |
//| specified by symbol and index                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell(const string symbol,const int index)
  {
   CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,index);
   return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the extended accuracy buy volume                          |
//| of a DOM specified by symbol and index                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal(const string symbol,const int index)
  {
   CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,index);
   return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the extended accuracy sell volume                         |
//| of a DOM specified by symbol and index                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal(const string symbol,const int index)
  {
   CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,index);
   return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the buy volume of a DOM                                   |
//| specified by symbol and time in milliseconds                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy(const string symbol,const long time_msc)
  {
   CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);
   return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the sell volume of a DOM                                  |
//| specified by symbol and time in milliseconds                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell(const string symbol,const long time_msc)
  {
   CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);
   return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the extended accuracy buy volume                          |
//| of a DOM specified by symbol and time in milliseconds            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal(const string symbol,const long time_msc)
  {
   CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);
   return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the extended accuracy sell volume                         |
//| of a DOM specified by symbol and time in milliseconds            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal(const string symbol,const long time_msc)
  {
   CMBookSnapshot *mbook=this.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);
   return(mbook!=NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

すべてがシンプルです。すべてのメソッドの背後にあるロジックは同じです。最初に、銘柄とインデックスまたは以前に実装されたGetMBook()メソッドを使用したミリ秒単位の時間によってコレクションリストからDOMスナップショットオブジェクトを取得します。次に取得したDOMスナップショットオブジェクトに対応するDOMボリュームを返すまたはオブジェクトの取得に失敗した場合はゼロを返します。

改善と変更点は今のところこれですべてです。

検証

MQL5.comシグナルコレクションの作成をテストしてみましょう。テストは次のように実行されます。
シグナルデータベースから完全なリストを取得し、無料のシグナルのみのリストを表示し、リスト内で最も収益性の高いシグナルを見つけてサブスクライブします。サブスクリプションが成功すると、現在のシグナルのパラメータと、サブスクリプション時に設定された取引シグナルをコピーするためのパラメータが表示されます。次のティックで現在のシグナルのサブスクライブを解除します。

テストを実行するには、前の記事の EAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part66\TestDoEasyPart66.mq5として保存します。

EA入力のリストには、ユーザがEAでMQL5.comシグナルサービスの操作を選択できるようにする設定があります

//--- input variables
input    ushort            InpMagic             =  123;  // Magic number
input    double            InpLots              =  0.1;  // Lots
input    uint              InpStopLoss          =  150;  // StopLoss in points
input    uint              InpTakeProfit        =  150;  // TakeProfit in points
input    uint              InpDistance          =  50;   // Pending orders distance (points)
input    uint              InpDistanceSL        =  50;   // StopLimit orders distance (points)
input    uint              InpDistancePReq      =  50;   // Distance for Pending Request's activate (points)
input    uint              InpBarsDelayPReq     =  5;    // Bars delay for Pending Request's activate (current timeframe)
input    uint              InpSlippage          =  5;    // Slippage in points
input    uint              InpSpreadMultiplier  =  1;    // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel
input    uchar             InpTotalAttempts     =  5;    // Number of trading attempts
sinput   double            InpWithdrawal        =  10;   // Withdrawal funds (in tester)

sinput   uint              InpButtShiftX        =  0;    // Buttons X shift 
sinput   uint              InpButtShiftY        =  10;   // Buttons Y shift 

input    uint              InpTrailingStop      =  50;   // Trailing Stop (points)
input    uint              InpTrailingStep      =  20;   // Trailing Step (points)
input    uint              InpTrailingStart     =  0;    // Trailing Start (points)
input    uint              InpStopLossModify    =  20;   // StopLoss for modification (points)
input    uint              InpTakeProfitModify  =  60;   // TakeProfit for modification (points)

sinput   ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols   =  SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT;            // Mode of used symbols list
sinput   string            InpUsedSymbols       =  "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY";  // List of used symbols (comma - separator)
sinput   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs    =  TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST;            // Mode of used timeframes list
sinput   string            InpUsedTFs           =  "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; // List of used timeframes (comma - separator)

sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook           =  INPUT_YES;                       // Use Depth of Market
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals     =  INPUT_YES;                       // Use signal service
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds         =  INPUT_YES;                       // Use sounds

//--- global variables

前回の記事では、シグナルの操作に関するすべてのチェックは、EAのOnInit()ハンドラで行われました。今日は、OnTick()で作業します。
したがって、不要なテストコードブロックをOnInit()ハンドラから削除しましょう。

   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list!=NULL)
     {
      //--- request the total number of signals in the signal database 
      int total=SignalBaseTotal(); 
      //--- loop through all signals 
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++) 
        { 
         //--- select a signal for further operation 
         if(!SignalBaseSelect(i))
            continue;
         long id=SignalBaseGetInteger(SIGNAL_BASE_ID);
         CMQLSignal *signal=new CMQLSignal(id);
         if(signal==NULL)
            continue;
         if(!list.Add(signal))
           {
            delete signal;
            continue;
           }
        } 
      //--- display all profitable free signals with a non-zero number of subscribers
      Print("");
      static bool done=false;
      for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
        {
         CMQLSignal *signal=list.At(i);
         if(signal==NULL)
            continue;
         if(signal.Price()>0 || signal.Subscribers()==0)
            continue;
         //--- The very first suitable signal is fully displayed in the journal
         if(!done)
           {
            signal.Print();
            done=true;
           }
         //--- Short descriptions are displayed for the rest
         else
            signal.PrintShort();
        }
      delete list;
     }
     
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

OnTick()ハンドラに、このセクションの冒頭で説明したすべてのテスト条件を満たす新しいテストコードブロックを作成します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Remove EA graphical objects by an object name prefix
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix);
   Comment("");
//--- Deinitialize library
   engine.OnDeinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- Handle the NewTick event in the library
   engine.OnTick(rates_data);

//--- If working in the tester
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
     {
      engine.OnTimer(rates_data);   // Working in the timer
      PressButtonsControl();        // Button pressing control
      engine.EventsHandling();      // Working with events
     }

//--- If the trailing flag is set
   if(trailing_on)
     {
      TrailingPositions();          // Trailing positions
      TrailingOrders();             // Trailing pending orders
     }
   
//--- Search for available signals in the database and check the ability to subscribe to a signal by its name
   static bool done=false;
   //--- If the first launch and working with signals is enabled in EA custom settings
   if(InpUseMqlSignals && !done)
     {
      //--- Display the list of all free signals in the journal
      Print("");
      engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort(true,false,true);
      //--- Get the list of free signals
      CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free();
      //--- If the list is obtained
      if(list!=NULL)
        {
         //--- Find a signal with the maximum growth in % in the list
         int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN);
         CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain);
         //--- If the signal is found
         if(signal_max_gain!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Display the full signal description in the journal
            signal_max_gain.Print();
            //--- If managed to subscribe to a signal
            if(engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID()))
              {
               //--- Set subscription parameters
               //--- Enable copying deals by subscription
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON();
               //--- Set synchronization without the confirmation dialog
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF();
               //--- Set copying Stop Loss and Take Profit
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON();
               //--- Set the market order slippage used when synchronizing positions and copying deals
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage(2);
               //--- Set the percentage for converting deal volume
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit(50);
               //--- Set deposit limitations (in %)
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent(70);
               //--- Display subscription parameters in the journal
               engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters();
              }
           }
        }
      done=true;
      return;
     }
   //--- If a signal subscription is active,  unsubscribe
   if(engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()>0)
     {
      engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe();
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

新しいコードブロック全体が詳細にコメント化されています。質問がある場合は、コメントで質問してください。

OnInitDoEasy()ライブラリ初期化関数で、コードブロックを追加して、取引シグナルのコレクションリストを作成し、サブスクリプションによる取引シグナルのコピーを可能にするフラグを設定します。

//--- Create tick series of all used symbols
   engine.TickSeriesCreateAll();

//--- Check created tick series - display descriptions of all created tick series in the journal
   engine.GetTickSeriesCollection().Print();

//--- Check created DOM series - display descriptions of all created DOM series in the journal
   engine.GetMBookSeriesCollection().Print();
   
//--- Create the collection of mql5.com Signals service signals
//--- If working with signals is enabled and the signal collection is created
   if(InpUseMqlSignals && engine.SignalsMQL5Create())
     {
      //--- Enable copying deals by subscription
      engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON();
      //--- Check created MQL5 signal objects of the Signals service - display the short collection description in the journal
      engine.SignalsMQL5PrintShort();
     }
//--- If working with signals is not enabled or failed to create the signal collection, 
//--- disable copying deals by subscription
   else
      engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();

//--- Create resource text files

現在の銘柄/時間枠での作業を事前に設定し、MQL5.comシグナルサービスの取引シグナルでの作業のフラグをアクティブにしながら、EAをコンパイルして銘柄チャートで起動します。


EA設定ウィンドウの[共通]タブで、[シグナル設定の変更を許可する]をオンにします。


そうしないと、EAはMQL5.comシグナルを処理できなくなります。

EAを起動した後、操作ログはシグナルコレクションの作成の成功とその簡単な説明に関するメッセージを表示します。

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals created successfully
Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals:
- Free signals: 195, Paid signals: 805

次に、無料シグナルの完全なリストが表示されます。多数あるので、ここでは例としてそれらの一部のみを示します。

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals:
- Signal "GBPUSD EXPERT 23233". Author login: mbt_trader, ID 919099, Growth: 3.30, Drawdown: 11.92, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 0
- Signal "Willian". Author login: Desg, ID 917396, Growth: 12.69, Drawdown: 15.50, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 0
- Signal "VahidVHZ1366". Author login: 39085485, ID 921427, Growth: 34.36, Drawdown: 12.84, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 0
- Signal "Vikings". Author login: Myxx, ID 921040, Growth: 7.05, Drawdown: 2.22, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 2
- Signal "VantageFX Sunphone Dragon". Author login: sunphone, ID 916421, Growth: 537.89, Drawdown: 39.06, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 21
- Signal "Forex money maker free". Author login: Yggdrasills, ID 916328, Growth: 44.66, Drawdown: 61.15, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 0
...
...
...
- Signal "Nine Pairs ST". Author login: ebi.pilehvar, ID 935603, Growth: 25.92, Drawdown: 26.41, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 2
- Signal "FBS140". Author login: mohammeeeedali, ID 949720, Growth: 42.14, Drawdown: 23.11, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 2
- Signal "StopTheFourthAddition". Author login: pinheirodps, ID 934990, Growth: 41.78, Drawdown: 28.03, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 2
- Signal "The art of Forex". Author login: Myxx, ID 801685, Growth: 196.39, Drawdown: 40.95, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 59
- Signal "Bongsanmaskdance1803". Author login: kim25801863, ID 936062, Growth: 12.53, Drawdown: 10.31, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 0
- Signal "Prospector Scalper EA". Author login: robots4forex, ID 435626, Growth: 334.76, Drawdown: 43.93, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 215
- Signal "ADS MT5". Author login: vluxus, ID 478235, Growth: 295.68, Drawdown: 40.26, Price: 0.00, Subscribers: 92

次に、検出されたシグナルの完全な説明(最大増加率(%)と成功したサブスクリプションメッセー)を取得します。

============= Beginning of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) =============
Account type: Demo
Publication date: 2020.07.02 16:29
Monitoring start date: 2020.07.02 16:29
Date of the latest update of the trading statistics: 2021.03.07 15:11
ID: 784584
Trading account leverage: 33
Trading result in pips: -19248988
Position in the Rating of Signals: 872
Number of subscribers: 6
Number of trades: 1825
Status of account subscription to a signal: No
------
Account balance: 12061.98
Account equity: 12590.32
Account growth in %: 1115.93
Maximum drawdown: 70.62
Signal subscription price: 0.00
Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %: 1169.19
------
Author login: "tradewai.com"
Broker (company) name: "MetaQuotes Software Corp."
Broker server: "MetaQuotes-Demo"
Name: "Tradewai"
Account currency: "USD"
============= End of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) =============

Subscribed to signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"

その後、サブスクリプションパラメータが表示されます。

============= Signal copying parameters =============
Allow using signals for program: Yes
Agree to the terms of use of the Signals service: Yes
Enable copying deals by subscription: Yes
Enable synchronization without confirmation dialog: No
Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit: Yes
Market order slippage when synchronizing positions and copying deals: Spread * 2.00
Percentage for converting deal volume: 50.00%
Limit by deposit: 70%
Limitation on signal equity: 7.00%
Signal ID: 784584
Signal name: Tradewai

次のティックの間に、シグナルからのサブスクライブ解除の成功に関するメッセージを取得します。

Unsubscribed from the signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"


次の段階

次の記事では、銘柄チャートを操作するためのライブラリ機能の開発を開始します。

ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。
ここに示されているテストEAでのシグナルの使用は、テスト目的のみを目的としています。
EAで提供されている例は、MQL5.comシグナルサービスを操作するためのライブラリとそのクラスに基づいてカスタムソリューションを実装するための一般的なアイデアのみを提供するものです。
質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

Trading.mqhファイルのいくつかのメソッドは、派生クラスからアクセスできるように、protectedセクションに移動する必要があります。現在はクラスのプライベート・セクションにあります。このミスは私が不注意で犯したものですが、古いコンパイラーは見逃していました。

Trading.mqhファイルの84行目から89行目にかけて、以下の変更が 必要です：

//--- オペレーションタイプ別のオーダー方向を返す
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE      DirectionByActionType(const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action)  const;
//--- トレードオブジェクトを希望するサウンドに設定します。
   void                 SetSoundByMode(const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action,const string sound,CTradeObj *trade_obj);

protected:
//--- 取引要求価格を設定する
   template <typename PR,typename SL,typename TP,typename PL> 
   bool                 SetPrices(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action,const PR price,const SL sl,const TP tp,const PL limit,const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj);

private:
//--- StopLevel価格からの(1)StopLoss、(2)TakeProfit、(3)注文設定価格の距離による許容性のチェックフラグを返す。
   bool                 CheckStopLossByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const double sl,const CSymbol *symbol_obj);
   bool                 CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const double tp,const CSymbol *symbol_obj);
   bool                 CheckPriceByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const CSymbol *symbol_obj,const double limit=0);


また、155行目から181行目までは以下のように変更してください


および155行目から181行目にかけて同様の編集を 加える
//--- エラー処理メソッドを返す
   ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD   ResultProccessingMethod(const uint result_code);
//--- エラー訂正
   ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD   RequestErrorsCorrecting(MqlTradeRequest &request,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const uint spread_multiplier,CSymbol *symbol_obj,CTradeObj *trade_obj);

protected:
//--- (1) ポジションを建てる (2) 保留注文を設定する
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   bool                 OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                                    const double volume,
                                    const string symbol,
                                    const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                    const SL sl=0,
                                    const TP tp=0,
                                    const string comment=NULL,
                                    const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                    const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   bool                 PlaceOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                                    const double volume,
                                    const string symbol,
                                    const PR price,
                                    const PL price_limit=0,
                                    const SL sl=0,
                                    const TP tp=0,
                                    const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                    const string comment=NULL,
                                    const datetime expiration=0,
                                    const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                    const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);

private:
//--- (1)の識別子によって、リスト内のクエリオブジェクトのインデックスを返す、
//--- (2)オーダーチケット、(3)リクエストポジションチケット
   int                  GetIndexPendingRequestByID(const uchar id);
   int                  GetIndexPendingRequestByOrder(const ulong ticket);
   int                  GetIndexPendingRequestByPosition(const ulong ticket);

public:

これですべてがコンパイルされる。

修正したファイルをこの投稿に添付します。


その後、すべてがコンパイルされます。

修正されたファイルはこの投稿に添付されています。

