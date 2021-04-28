Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 66): MQL5.com Signals collection class

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I created the signal object class, which is one signal out of multiple ones broadcast in the MQL5.com Signals service.

Today I will create the collection class of signals available in the signal database that can be obtained using the SignalBaseSelect() function by specifying the index of the necessary signal.

The collection allows storing all signals existing in the database as a list that is convenient for search and sorting. We will be able to detect and return the lists of signals by their various properties. For instance, we can obtain the lists of only free or only paid signals, as well as sort them by one of the parameters (like a signal profitability) or immediately get the signal index in the list with the parameter equal, exceeding or less than the specified value. The knowledge of a necessary signal allows us to quickly find it in the collection.

In the collection class, implement the ability to subscribe to a signal selected in the collection or unsubscribe from a signal on the current account.

Apart from working with the MQL5.com Signals service objects, we will improve the Depth of Market (DOM) snapshot object class by adding extra properties allowing us to immediately calculate buy and sell order volumes when creating a DOM snapshot object. This will save end users from the necessity to conduct additional calculations when working with the DOM. We will immediately know the total buy and sell volumes of each DOM snapshot. This means we do not have to additionally search for Buy and Sell orders in the DOM with the subsequent summing up of their volumes when creating strategies using the DOM and its volumes.



Improving library classes

As usual, let's add all new library messages to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh right away.

Add the new message indices first:

MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_TEXT_SNAPSHOT, MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY, MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_TEXT_MBOOKSERIES, MSG_MBOOK_SERIES_ERR_ADD_TO_LIST,

...

MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SIGNAL_MQL5, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADE_MODE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_PUBLISHED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_STARTED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_DATE_UPDATED, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_LEVERAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PIPS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_RATING, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TRADES, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_EQUITY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_MAX_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_ROI, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_BROKER_SERVER, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_CURRENCY, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN, MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW, MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED, MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS, };

Next, add text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Снимок стакана цен" , "Depth of Market Snapshot" }, { "Объём на покупку" , "Buy Volume" }, { "Объём на продажу" , "Sell Volume" }, { "Серия снимков стакана цен" , "Series of shots of the Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить серию снимков стакана цен в список" , "Error. Failed to add a shots series of the Depth of Market to the list" }, { "Коллекция серий снимков стакана цен" , "Collection of series of the Depth of Market shot" }, { "Сигнал" , "Signal" }, { "Сигнал сервиса сигналов mql5.com" , "Signal from mql5.com signal service" }, { "Тип счета" , "Account type" }, { "Дата публикации" , "Publication date" }, { "Дата начала мониторинга" , "Monitoring starting date" }, { "Дата последнего обновления торговой статистики" , "The date of the last update of the signal's trading statistics" }, { "ID" , "ID" }, { "Плечо торгового счета" , "Account leverage" }, { "Результат торговли в пипсах" , "Profit in pips" }, { "Позиция в рейтинге сигналов" , "Position in rating" }, { "Количество подписчиков" , "Number of subscribers" }, { "Количество трейдов" , "Number of trades" }, { "Состояние подписки счёта на этот сигнал" , "Account subscription status for this signal" }, { "Средства на счете" , "Account equity" }, { "Прирост счета в процентах" , "Account gain" }, { "Максимальная просадка" , "Account maximum drawdown" }, { "Цена подписки на сигнал" , "Signal subscription price" }, { "Значение ROI (Return on Investment) сигнала в %" , "Return on Investment (%)" }, { "Логин автора" , "Author login" }, { "Наименование брокера (компании)" , "Broker name (company)" }, { "Сервер брокера" , "Broker server" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Валюта счета" , "Base currency" }, { "Прирост" , "Gain" }, { "Просадка" , "Drawdown" }, { "Подписчиков" , "Subscribers" }, { "Коллекция сигналов сервиса сигналов mql5.com" , "Collection of signals from the mql5.com signal service" }, { "Платных сигналов" , "Paid signals" }, { "Бесплатных сигналов" , "Free signals" }, { "Новый сигнал добавлен в коллекцию" , "New signal added to collection" }, { "Не удалось получить сигнал из коллекции" , "Failed to get signal from collection" }, { "Параметры копирования сигнала" , "Signal copying parameters" }, { "Процент для конвертации объема сделки" , "Equity limit" }, { "Проскальзывание, с которым выставляются рыночные ордера при синхронизации позиций и копировании сделок" , "Slippage (used when placing market orders in synchronization of positions and copying of trades)" }, { "Ограничение по средствам для сигнала" , "Maximum percent of deposit used" }, { "Разрешение синхронизации без показа диалога подтверждения" , "Allow synchronization without confirmation dialog" }, { "Копирование Stop Loss и Take Profit" , "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit" }, { "Ограничение по депозиту" , "Deposit percent" }, { "Идентификатор сигнала" , "Signal ID" }, { "Разрешение на копирование сделок по подписке" , "Permission to copy trades by subscription" }, { "Согласие с условиями использования сервиса \"Сигналы\"" , "Agree to the terms of use of the \"Signals\" service" }, { "Имя сигнала" , "Signal name" }, { "Разрешение на работу с сигналами для программы" , "Permission to work with signals for the program" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на сигнал" , "Signal subscribed" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от сигнала" , "Signal unsubscribed" }, { "Работа с сервисом сигналов для программы не разрешена" , "Work with the \"Signals\" service is not allowed for the program" }, { "Пожалуйста, проверьте настройки программы (Общие --> Разрешить изменение настроек Сигналов)" , "Please check the program settings (Common --> Allow modification of Signals settings)" }, };

When displaying messages in the journal (especially debugging ones), we often indicate the name of a method a message was sent from at the start of the message itself. In the article 19, I developed the class of library messages. However, I currently use them only to specify indices of the messages that should be displayed in the journal via the standard Print() function. Since I am going to start a new library section for working with graphics soon, I will gradually move on to working with this class for displaying library messages. Today, I will add the ToLog() method overload to it, so that we can additionally pass a message "source" to the method of a class or to the function of a program the method was called from. Thus, we will have two variants of the ToLog() method allowing us to display messages with specifying its source function or method and without it.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqh and add the declaration of an overloaded method to it:

static void ToLog( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static void ToLog( const string source, const int msg_id, const bool code= false ); static bool ToMail( const string message, const string subject= NULL ); static bool Push( const string message); static bool ToFTP( const string filename, const string ftp_path= NULL ); static int GetError( void ) { return CMessage::m_global_error; }

Let's write its implementation beyond its class body:

void CMessage::ToLog ( const int msg_id, const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); :: Print (m_text,(!code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); } void CMessage::ToLog( const string source , const int msg_id, const bool code= false ) { CMessage::GetTextByID(msg_id); :: Print ( source ,m_text,(!code || msg_id> ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST - 1 ? "" : " " +CMessage::Retcode(msg_id))); }

Unlike the first form of calling the method, its second form features yet another input, in which the name of a method or function the ToLog() method should be called from is passed and which is to be displayed in the journal before the message.



We will get back to this class in subsequent articles to make improvements to it when transferring all library classes to display messages using this class.

Let's improve the CMBookSnapshot class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqh.

In the private class section, add class member variables for storing total buy and sell volumes of a DOM snapshot:

class CMBookSnapshot : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; long m_time; int m_digits; long m_volume_buy; long m_volume_sell; double m_volume_buy_real; double m_volume_sell_real; CArrayObj m_list; public :

In the section of methods for simplified access to DOM snapshot object properties of the class section, add the methods returning these newly added class properties and the methods for displaying their description:

void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void SetTime( const long time_msc) { this .m_time=time_msc; } void SetTimeToOrders( const long time_msc); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } long VolumeBuy( void ) const { return this .m_volume_buy; } long VolumeSell( void ) const { return this .m_volume_sell; } double VolumeBuyReal( void ) const { return this .m_volume_buy_real; } double VolumeSellReal( void ) const { return this .m_volume_sell_real; } string VolumeBuyDescription( void ); string VolumeSellDescription( void ); };

When creating a new DOM snapshot object, we see all its orders in a loop, create objects of these orders and send them to the list. Now we need to consider order types in the class constructor and immediately add the current order volume to the variables storing the total volume of buy and sell orders depending on the current order type. Thus, each variable will eventually store the total volume of either buy or sell orders immediately upon creating the DOM snapshot object.

Let's add these improvements to the class parametric constructor:

CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_list.Clear(); int total=:: ArraySize (book_array); this .m_volume_buy= this .m_volume_sell= 0 ; this .m_volume_buy_real= this .m_volume_sell_real= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; mbook_ord.SetTime( this .m_time); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; else { switch (mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this .m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

First, initialize the variables storing total volumes of all DOM snapshot buy and sell orders. Next, in the loop body by all DOM orders, depending on the order type, add the current order volume to the appropriate variables storing the total volumes. Thus, total buy and sell volumes will be stored in all variables upon the loop completion by all DOM snapshot orders.



The methods displaying the object short description and all object properties in the journal, receive the display of total buy and sell volumes:

void CMBookSnapshot::PrintShort( void ) { string vol_buy= "Buy vol: " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell= "Sell vol: " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell()); :: Print ( this .Header() , " " ,vol_buy, ", " ,vol_sell , " (" +TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time), ")" ); } void CMBookSnapshot:: Print ( void ) { string vol_buy=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+ ": " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy()); string vol_sell=CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+ ": " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell()); :: Print ( this .Header(), ": " ,vol_buy, ", " ,vol_sell, " (" +TimeMSCtoString( this .m_time), "):" ); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); for ( int i= this .m_list.Total()- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CMarketBookOrd *ord= this .m_list.At(i); if (ord== NULL ) continue ; :: Print ( "- " ,ord.Header()); } }

Beyond the class body, implement the two new methods returning descriptions of DOM buy and sell volumes:



string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeBuyDescription( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_BUY)+ ": " +( this .VolumeBuyReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeBuyReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeBuy())); } string CMBookSnapshot::VolumeSellDescription( void ) { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_MBOOK_SNAP_VOLUME_SELL)+ ": " +( this .VolumeSellReal()> 0 ? :: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeSellReal(), 2 ) : ( string ) this .VolumeSell())); }

Both methods check the increased accuracy volume. If it exceeds zero, the header + the volume value (real) is returned, otherwise — integer.



The CMBookSeriesCollection DOM snapshot series collection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh, namely its public section, receives the methods returning the lists by the specified criteria of the list object properties:

public : CMBookSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMBookProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); }

In the CMQLSignal DOM order object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh, supplement the PrintShort() method with the flag value indicating the need to display a hyphen before the object description:

void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false ); virtual string Header( const bool shrt= false );

Let's make changes in the method body:

void CMQLSignal::PrintShort( const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( (dash ? "- " : "" ) , this .Header( true ), " \"" , this .Name(), "\". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_AUTHOR_LOGIN), ": " , this .AuthorLogin(), ", ID " , this .ID(), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_GAIN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Gain(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_DRAWDOWN), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .MaxDrawdown(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE), ": " ,:: DoubleToString ( this .Price(), 2 ), ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_MQL5_TEXT_SUBSCRIBERS), ": " , this .Subscribers() ); }

Depending on a passed value, a hyphen is displayed or not displayed before the object description. A number of subscribers is set at the very end of the description.



At the very end of the class body, add the new method performing a signal subscription described by the object:

string TradeModeDescription( void ); bool Subscribe( void ) { return :: SignalSubscribe ( this .ID()); } };

In the class constructor, fix the initialization of the variable storing the signal subscription status:

CMQLSignal::CMQLSignal( const long signal_id) { this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID] = signal_id; this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIPTION_STATUS] = (:: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID ) ==signal_id ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_PUBLISHED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_PUBLISHED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_STARTED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_STARTED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DATE_UPDATED] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_DATE_UPDATED ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PIPS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_PIPS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_RATING] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_RATING ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_SUBSCRIBERS] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_SUBSCRIBERS ); this .m_long_prop[SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_TRADES] = :: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_TRADES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_GAIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_MAX_DRAWDOWN)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_MAX_DRAWDOWN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ROI)] = :: SignalBaseGetDouble ( SIGNAL_BASE_ROI ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_AUTHOR_LOGIN)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_AUTHOR_LOGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_BROKER_SERVER)]= :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_BROKER_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: SignalBaseGetString ( SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY ); }

Previously, it was initialized with false. Now we are going to initialize it with the result of comparing the signal object ID with the ID of the current signal with active subscription. If a signal has an active subscription, it will be the "currently subscribed" one featuring the signal ID from the MQL5.com Signal database. If they are equal, this means the subscription is active on that signal — the comparison result is equal to true, otherwise — false.



Since I am developing a new collection here, I need to define a custom ID for it. In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the ID of the MQL5.com Signals service signals collection:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 )

To be able to work with the MQL5.com Signals service signals collection, we need to create the methods for searching and sorting by signal object properties. A separate search and sorting method is created for each collection. All methods are identical to each other. They were described in detail in the third article.

In the CSelect class file in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh, include the MQL5 signal object class file and declare the new methods for working with the signal object collection:



#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property); };

Let's write their implementation outside the class body:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindMQLSignalMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CMQLSignal *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CMQLSignal *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

As already mentioned, all these methods (that are identical for each of the library object classes) were considered many times. See the article 3 for more details.



Now everything is ready for the development of the collection class of MQL5.com Signals service signals objects.



Collection class of MQL5 signal objects

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ library folder, create the new class CMQLSignalsCollection in MQLSignalsCollection.mqh.

In the class file, include all class files necessary for its work:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"

The class should be derived from the base object of all library objects:

class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { }

Let's have a look at the class body and analyze the methods it consists of:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" class CMQLSignalsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list; int m_signals_base_total; bool Subscribe( const long signal_id); bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( const bool flag); bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( const bool flag); bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( const bool flag); public : CMQLSignalsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByMQLSignalProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int DataTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const long id); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const string name); CMQLSignal *GetMQLSignal( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } bool CreateCollection( void ); void Refresh( const bool messages= true ); void Print ( void ); void PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ); CMQLSignalsCollection(); bool SubscribeByID( const long signal_id); bool SubscribeByName( const string signal_name); bool ProgramIsAllowed( void ) { return ( bool ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED ); } bool CurrentUnsubscribe( void ); bool CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value); bool CurrentSetSlippage( const double value); bool CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value); double CurrentEquityLimit( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT ); } double CurrentSlippage( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE ); } bool CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED ); } bool CurrentSLTPCopyFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP ); } int CurrentDepositPercent( void ) { return ( int ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT ); } bool CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED ); } double CurrentVolumePercent( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT ); } long CurrentID( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_ID ); } bool CurrentTermsAgreeFlag( void ) { return ( bool ):: SignalInfoGetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE ); } string CurrentName( void ) { return :: SignalInfoGetString ( SIGNAL_INFO_NAME ); } bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF( void ){ return this .CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( false ); } bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( false ); } bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( true ); } bool CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF( void ) { return this .CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( false ); } string ProgramIsAllowedDescription( void ); string CurrentEquityLimitDescription( void ); string CurrentSlippageDescription( void ); string CurrentVolumePercentDescription( void ); string CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentDepositPercentDescription( void ); string CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentIDDescription( void ); string CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription( void ); string CurrentNameDescription( void ); void CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ); };

The private class section features the list object, which is to store MQL5 signal objects, as well as auxiliary variables and methods.

The public class section features standard methods of working with the object collection list, as well as two methods for subscribing to a selected signal by its ID and name. Also, the public class section features the methods for working with the current signal the subscription is active for.



Let's have a look at the implementation of some methods.

In the class constructor, clear the collection list, set the sorted list flag for it, set the ID of the MQL5 signal object collection for the list, write the total number of signals in the MQL5.com Signals database and call the collection creation method.



CMQLSignalsCollection::CMQLSignalsCollection() { this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID); this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); this .CreateCollection(); }

Since we are not going to auto update the signal list, nor manage it by means of the library, the list update method is sufficient. All signals present in the database are read and sent to the collection list in the method. Users will have to call the Refresh() update method on their own before receiving any data from the collection if they want to have an updated signal list from the MQL5.com Signals database. However, we will have the collection creation method anyway to provide compatibility with a set of typical library collection methods. The method itself will simply clear the list and call the collection update method. After the first call of the Refresh() method from the collection creation method, the collection list is filled in and can be handled. If the collection list should be updated in search of possible new signals, simply call the Refresh() method before accessing the collection list.

The collection creation method:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CreateCollection( void ) { this .m_list.Clear(); this .Refresh( false ); if (m_list.Total()> 0 ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), " " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_CREATED_OK)); return true ; } return false ; }

Here we clear the signal collection list and fill in the list with signals from the MQL5.com Signals database. If the number of signals in the collection list exceeds zero (the list is filled), display the message about the successful creation of the collection list and return true.

Otherwise, return false.



The method of updating the collection list:

void CMQLSignalsCollection::Refresh( const bool messages= true ) { this .m_signals_base_total=:: SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_signals_base_total;i++) { if (!:: SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id=:: SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_ID); if ( this .m_list.Search(signal)!= WRONG_VALUE ) { delete signal; continue ; } if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } else if (messages) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_NEW), ":" ); signal.PrintShort( true ); } } }

The method logic is described in detail in the code comments. In short: the method receives the flag indicating the necessity to inform of a newly detected signal. Since the method does not clear the collection list, only a newly found signal can be added to it. If the message flag is set, the journal displays a message about a newly detected signal in case a new signal object is successfully added to the list.

Currently, this is the simplest method that does not feature updating the parameters of existing signals — you will be able to update them on your own in your programs using the access to the signal object by its ID and setting new values to its properties. Later, I will add the auto update of the existing signals parameters by time. If the MQL5.com Signals collection class is in demand, I will implement sending events about new signals and changing the parameters of tracked signals.

The method returning the pointer to an MQL5 signal object by a signal ID:

CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal( const long id) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_ID,id,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Get the list of MQL5 signal objects by a signal ID and return either a single object from the obtained list, or NULL.



The method returning the pointer to an MQL5 signal object by a signal name:



CMQLSignal *CMQLSignalsCollection::GetMQLSignal( const string name) { CArrayObj *list=GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_NAME,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Get the list of MQL5 signal objects by a signal name and return either a single object from the obtained list, or NULL.

The method returning the full collection list to the journal:

void CMQLSignalsCollection:: Print ( void ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal= this .m_list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; signal. Print (); } }

The header is displayed first. Then, in the loop by the collection list, get the next MQL signal object and display its full description.



The method returning the short collection list to the journal:



void CMQLSignalsCollection::PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_MQL5_SIGNAL_COLLECTION), ":" ); if (list) for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal= this .m_list.At(i); if (signal== NULL || (signal.Price()> 0 && !paid) || (signal.Price()== 0 && !free) ) continue ; signal.PrintShort( true ); } else { this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); CArrayObj *list_free= this .GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,EQUAL); int num_free=(list_free== NULL ? 0 : list_free.Total()); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_SIGNAL_MQL5_PRICE); CArrayObj *list_paid= this .GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,MORE); int num_paid=(list_paid== NULL ? 0 : list_paid.Total()); :: Print ( "- " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_FREE), ": " ,( string )num_free, ", " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_TEXT_SIGNALS_PAID), ": " ,( string )num_paid ); } }

Depending on the passed flags, the method displays various messages and lists in the journal.

The header comes first. If the list flag is set, the journal displays short descriptions of signals from the collection. The flags of paid and free signals are considered. Depending on their status, the journal display either all signals, or only paid ones, or only free ones.

If the description should be displayed not as a list, the header is followed by the total number of free and paid signals in the collection list.

The methods subscribing to a signal (private method) and unsubscribing from it (public method):



bool CMQLSignalsCollection::Subscribe( const long signal_id) { if (! this .ProgramIsAllowed()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalSubscribe (signal_id)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_SUBSCRIBED), " ID " ,( string ) this .CurrentID(), " \"" ,CurrentName(), "\"" ); return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentUnsubscribe( void ) { if (! this .ProgramIsAllowed()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ERR_SIGNAL_NOT_ALLOWED)); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_CHECK_SETTINGS)); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); long id= this .CurrentID(); string name= this .CurrentName(); if (id== 0 ) return true ; if (!:: SignalUnsubscribe ()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TEXT_SIGNAL_UNSUBSCRIBED), " ID " ,( string )id, " \"" ,name, "\"" ); return true ; }

The method logic is described in detail in the method listing.



The public method performing a subscription to a signal by signal ID:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByID( const long signal_id) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_id); if (signal== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL), ": " ,signal_id); return false ; } return this .Subscribe(signal.ID()); }

Here we obtain the pointer to the MQL5 signal object in the collection list by the ID passed to the method and return the result of the private signal subscription method considered above.



The public method performing a subscription to a signal by signal name:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::SubscribeByName( const string signal_name) { CMQLSignal *signal=GetMQLSignal(signal_name); if (signal== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_MQLSIG_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_SIGNAL), ": \"" ,signal_name, "\"" ); return false ; } return this .Subscribe(signal.ID()); }

Here we obtain the pointer to the MQL5 signal object in the collection list by a signal name passed to the method (the name should be known in advance) and return the result of the private signal subscription method considered above.



The methods of setting the values of copying trading signals:

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSlippage( const double value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetDouble ( SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSLTPCopyFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT ,value)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; } bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SignalInfoSetInteger ( SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED ,flag)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; }

The functions for setting values SignalInfoSetDouble() and SignalInfoSetInteger() are used here in all methods. If setting a value is unsuccessful, the methods show an error description and return false. If setting is successful, the methods return true.



The methods returning descriptions of the parameters for setting trading signals copying:

string CMQLSignalsCollection::ProgramIsAllowedDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SIGNALS_PERMISSION)+ ": " + ( this .ProgramIsAllowed() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentEquityLimitDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_EQUITY_LIMIT)+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentEquityLimit(), 2 )+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSlippageDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SLIPPAGE)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ " * " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentSlippage(), 2 ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentVolumePercentDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_VOLUME_PERCENT)+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .CurrentVolumePercent(), 2 )+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_CONFIRMATIONS_DISABLED)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_COPY_SLTP)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentSLTPCopyFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentDepositPercentDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_DEPOSIT_PERCENT)+ ": " +( string ) this .CurrentDepositPercent()+ "%" ; } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentIDDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_ID)+ ": " +( this .CurrentID()> 0 ? ( string ) this .CurrentID() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_TERMS_AGREE)+ ": " + ( this .CurrentTermsAgreeFlag() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ); } string CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentNameDescription( void ) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_NAME)+ ": " +( this .CurrentName()!= "" ? this .CurrentName() : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)); }

The string featuring the parameter description header and its current value is created in each method.

The method displaying the parameters of trading signal copying settings in the journal:



void CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_SIGNAL_INFO_PARAMETERS), " =============" ); :: Print ( this .ProgramIsAllowedDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentTermsAgreeFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSubscriptionEnabledFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentConfirmationsDisableFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSLTPCopyFlagDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentSlippageDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentEquityLimitDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentDepositPercentDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentVolumePercentDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentIDDescription()); :: Print ( this .CurrentNameDescription()); :: Print ( "" ); }

The header is displayed first followed by all trading signal copying parameters shown one by one. The parameters are returned by the appropriate methods considered above.

This completes the creation of the MQL5 signal object collection class.

I may improve it later. However, I will leave it this way for now till I am able to determine whether it is in high demand.



To connect the trading signal collection class with the "outside world", we need to complete the development of the methods for working with them to the CEngine library main object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Collect the file of the trading signal collection class to the CEngine object class file and declare the MQL5 signal collection class object:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters;

In the public section of the class, declare and implement the new methods for working with the collection class of DOM snapshots and the methods for working with the trading signal collection:

void MBookSeriesRefresh( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { this .m_book_series.Refresh(symbol,time_msc); } CMBookSeries *GetMBookSeries( const string symbol) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBookseries(symbol); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const int index) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,index); } CMBookSnapshot *GetMBook( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { return this .m_book_series.GetMBook(symbol,time_msc);} long MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const int index); long MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const int index); double MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const int index); double MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const int index); long MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const long time_msc); long MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc); double MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc); CMQLSignalsCollection *GetSignalsMQL5Collection( void ) { return & this .m_signals_mql5; } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Paid( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,MORE); } CArrayObj *GetListSignalsMQL5Free( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.GetList(SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_PRICE, 0 ,EQUAL);} bool SignalsMQL5Create( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CreateCollection(); } void SignalsMQL5Refresh( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.Refresh(); } bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe( const long signal_id) { return this .m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByID(signal_id);} bool SignalsMQL5Subscribe( const string signal_name) { return this .m_signals_mql5.SubscribeByName(signal_name);} bool SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentUnsubscribe(); } long SignalsMQL5CurrentID( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentID(); } string SignalsMQL5CurrentName( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentName(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( const double value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetEquityLimit( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( const double value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSlippage( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( const int value ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetDepositPercent( value ); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableON();} bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF();} bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSLTPCopyOFF(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); } bool SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF( void ) { return this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();} void SignalsMQL5Print( void ) { m_signals_mql5.Print(); } void SignalsMQL5PrintShort( const bool list= false , const bool paid= true , const bool free= true ) { m_signals_mql5.PrintShort(list,paid,free); } void SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters( void ) { this .m_signals_mql5.CurrentSubscriptionParameters();}

The implemented methods return the result of calling the methods of corresponding collections of the same name.

Let's have a look at implementing the methods returning the specified volumes of specified DOM snapshots:

long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const int index) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,index); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeBuy( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuy() : 0 ); } long CEngine::MBookVolumeSell( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSell() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeBuyReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeBuyReal() : 0 ); } double CEngine::MBookVolumeSellReal( const string symbol, const long time_msc) { CMBookSnapshot *mbook= this .GetMBook(symbol,time_msc); return (mbook!= NULL ? mbook.VolumeSellReal() : 0 ); }

Everything is simple here. The logic behind all the methods is identical: first, we obtain the DOM snapshot object from the collection list by symbol and index or time in milliseconds using previously implemented GetMBook() methods, next return the DOM volume corresponding to the method from the obtained DOM snapshot object or zero if failed to obtain the object.



These are all the improvements and changes for today.



Test

Let's test creation of the MQL5.com Signals collection. The test is to be performed as follows:

Get the full list from the Signals database, display the list of free signals only, find the most profitable signal in the list and subscribe to it. If the subscription is successful, we will display the parameters of the current signal and the parameters for copying trading signals that were set when subscribing to it. Unsubscribe from the current signal on the next tick.

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part66\ as TestDoEasyPart66.mq5.

The list of the EA inputs features the setting allowing users to select working with the MQL5.com Signals service in the EA:

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_YES; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

In the previous article, all checks of working with signals were done in the EA's OnInit() handler. Today, we will work in OnTick().

Therefore, let's remove the unnecessary test code block from the OnInit() handler:

CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total= SignalBaseTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! SignalBaseSelect (i)) continue ; long id= SignalBaseGetInteger ( SIGNAL_BASE_ID ); CMQLSignal *signal= new CMQLSignal(id); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (!list.Add(signal)) { delete signal; continue ; } } Print ( "" ); static bool done= false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CMQLSignal *signal=list.At(i); if (signal== NULL ) continue ; if (signal.Price()> 0 || signal.Subscribers()== 0 ) continue ; if (!done) { signal. Print (); done= true ; } else signal.PrintShort(); } delete list; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The OnTick() handler receives a new test code block fulfilling all test conditions described at the very start of this section:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); engine. OnDeinit (); } void OnTick () { engine. OnTick (rates_data); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (rates_data); PressButtonsControl(); engine.EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } static bool done= false ; if (InpUseMqlSignals && !done) { Print ( "" ); engine.GetSignalsMQL5Collection().PrintShort( true , false , true ); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListSignalsMQL5Free(); if (list!= NULL ) { int index_max_gain=CSelect::FindMQLSignalMax(list,SIGNAL_MQL5_PROP_GAIN); CMQLSignal *signal_max_gain=list.At(index_max_gain); if (signal_max_gain!= NULL ) { signal_max_gain. Print (); if (engine.SignalsMQL5Subscribe(signal_max_gain.ID())) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetConfirmationsDisableOFF(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSLTPCopyON(); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSlippage( 2 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetEquityLimit( 50 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetDepositPercent( 70 ); engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSubscriptionParameters(); } } } done= true ; return ; } if (engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentID()> 0 ) { engine.SignalsMQL5Unsubscribe(); } }

The entire new code block is commented in detail. If you have any questions, ask them in the comments.



In the OnInitDoEasy() library initialization function, add the code block, in which the collection list of trading signals is created and set the flag enabling copying trading signals by subscription:

engine.TickSeriesCreateAll(); engine.GetTickSeriesCollection(). Print (); engine.GetMBookSeriesCollection(). Print (); if (InpUseMqlSignals && engine.SignalsMQL5Create()) { engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableON(); engine.SignalsMQL5PrintShort(); } else engine.SignalsMQL5CurrentSetSubscriptionEnableOFF();

Compile the EA and launch it on a symbol chart, while preliminarily setting working on the current symbol/timeframe and activating the flag of working with trading signals of the MQL5.com Signals service:





In the Common tab of the EA settings window, check "Allow modification of Signals settings":







Otherwise, the EA will not be able to work with the MQL5.com Signals.

After launching the EA, the journal displays the message about the successful creation of the signals collection and its short description:

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals created successfully Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Free signals: 195 , Paid signals: 805

The full list of free signals is then displayed. Since they are numerous, I will show only a part of them as an example:

Collection of MQL5.com Signals service signals: - Signal "GBPUSD EXPERT 23233" . Author login: mbt_trader, ID 919099 , Growth: 3.30 , Drawdown: 11.92 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Willian" . Author login: Desg, ID 917396 , Growth: 12.69 , Drawdown: 15.50 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "VahidVHZ1366" . Author login: 39085485 , ID 921427 , Growth: 34.36 , Drawdown: 12.84 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Vikings" . Author login: Myxx, ID 921040 , Growth: 7.05 , Drawdown: 2.22 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "VantageFX Sunphone Dragon" . Author login: sunphone, ID 916421 , Growth: 537.89 , Drawdown: 39.06 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 21 - Signal "Forex money maker free" . Author login: Yggdrasills, ID 916328 , Growth: 44.66 , Drawdown: 61.15 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 ... ... ... - Signal "Nine Pairs ST" . Author login: ebi.pilehvar, ID 935603 , Growth: 25.92 , Drawdown: 26.41 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "FBS140" . Author login: mohammeeeedali, ID 949720 , Growth: 42.14 , Drawdown: 23.11 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "StopTheFourthAddition" . Author login: pinheirodps, ID 934990 , Growth: 41.78 , Drawdown: 28.03 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 2 - Signal "The art of Forex" . Author login: Myxx, ID 801685 , Growth: 196.39 , Drawdown: 40.95 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 59 - Signal "Bongsanmaskdance1803" . Author login: kim25801863, ID 936062 , Growth: 12.53 , Drawdown: 10.31 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 0 - Signal "Prospector Scalper EA" . Author login: robots4forex, ID 435626 , Growth: 334.76 , Drawdown: 43.93 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 215 - Signal "ADS MT5" . Author login: vluxus, ID 478235 , Growth: 295.68 , Drawdown: 40.26 , Price: 0.00 , Subscribers: 92

Next, we get the full description of a detected signal with a maximum growth in % and the successful subscription message:

============= Beginning of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Account type: Demo Publication date: 2020.07 . 02 16 : 29 Monitoring start date: 2020.07 . 02 16 : 29 Date of the latest update of the trading statistics: 2021.03 . 07 15 : 11 ID: 784584 Trading account leverage: 33 Trading result in pips: - 19248988 Position in the Rating of Signals: 872 Number of subscribers: 6 Number of trades: 1825 Status of account subscription to a signal: No ------ Account balance: 12061.98 Account equity: 12590.32 Account growth in %: 1115.93 Maximum drawdown: 70.62 Signal subscription price: 0.00 Signal ROI (Return on Investment) in %: 1169.19 ------ Author login: "tradewai.com" Broker (company) name: "MetaQuotes Software Corp." Broker server: "MetaQuotes-Demo" Name: "Tradewai" Account currency: "USD" ============= End of parameter list (Signal from the MQL5.com Signal service) ============= Subscribed to signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"

The subscription parameters are displayed afterwards:

============= Signal copying parameters ============= Allow using signals for program: Yes Agree to the terms of use of the Signals service: Yes Enable copying deals by subscription: Yes Enable synchronization without confirmation dialog: No Copying Stop Loss and Take Profit: Yes Market order slippage when synchronizing positions and copying deals: Spread * 2.00 Percentage for converting deal volume: 50.00 % Limit by deposit: 70 % Limitation on signal equity: 7.00 % Signal ID: 784584 Signal name: Tradewai

During the next tick, we obtain the message about successful unsubscribing from a signal.



Unsubscribed from the signal ID 784584 "Tradewai"





What's next?

In the next article, I will start developing the library functionality for working with symbol charts.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

Note that working with signals in the test EA shown here is meant solely for test purposes.

The example provided in the EA only gives a general idea for implementing custom solutions based on the library and its classes for working with the MQL5.com Signals service.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

