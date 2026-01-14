BlackVault EA
- Experts
- Abadat Hussain
- 버전: 1.3
- 업데이트됨: 14 1월 2026
BlackVault EA – Advanced Automated Trading for MT5
BlackVault EA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to generate profits automatically while keeping its internal trading logic completely secure. Built with proprietary algorithms and advanced market behavior analysis, this EA is created for traders who want consistent performance without manual intervention.
Key Features
-
Fully Automatic Trading System
-
Proprietary & Protected Strategy (Non-Reverse Engineering)
-
Works on Any Broker
-
Optimized for Market Stability and Risk Control
-
Suitable for Beginners and Professional Traders
-
No Complex Settings – Plug & Trade
BlackVault EA focuses on smart execution and disciplined trade management to adapt across different market conditions.
Recommended Setup (For Best Results)
-
Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD
-
Minimum Investment: 1000$ (For Default Settings)
-
TimeFrame: 1 Hour (You can Backtest Other Timeframe)
-
Broker: Any (For Same Results Use ICMarkets)
Trading Concept
BlackVault EA is engineered to prioritize trade quality over quantity. It automatically analyzes price behavior and executes trades with controlled exposure, aiming for long-term account growth and reduced emotional trading errors.
Simply attach the EA, keep your VPS running, and let the system trade for you.