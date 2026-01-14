BlackVault EA

BlackVault EA – Advanced Automated Trading for MT5

BlackVault EA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to generate profits automatically while keeping its internal trading logic completely secure. Built with proprietary algorithms and advanced market behavior analysis, this EA is created for traders who want consistent performance without manual intervention.

Contact Admin For More Detail: Click Here

Key Features

  • Fully Automatic Trading System

  • Proprietary & Protected Strategy (Non-Reverse Engineering)

  • Works on Any Broker

  • Optimized for Market Stability and Risk Control

  • Suitable for Beginners and Professional Traders

  • No Complex Settings – Plug & Trade

BlackVault EA focuses on smart execution and disciplined trade management to adapt across different market conditions.

Recommended Setup (For Best Results)

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD

  • Minimum Investment: 1000$ (For Default Settings) 

  • TimeFrame: 1 Hour (You can Backtest Other Timeframe)

  • Broker: Any (For Same Results Use ICMarkets)

    Trading Concept

    BlackVault EA is engineered to prioritize trade quality over quantity. It automatically analyzes price behavior and executes trades with controlled exposure, aiming for long-term account growth and reduced emotional trading errors.

    Simply attach the EA, keep your VPS running, and let the system trade for you.


    推荐产品
    FOZ OneShot Sessions
    Morgana Brol Mendonca
    专家
    FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
    FREE
    Bollinger Band Elmex
    Olesia Lukian
    5 (1)
    专家
    Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor with ATR, Trailing Stop and Multi-Symbol Trading Introduction: Harnessing Statistical Volatility Bollinger Bands, developed by John Bollinger in the 1980s, have become one of the most versatile technical indicators for identifying market volatility and potential reversal points. The indicator uses standard deviations to dynamically adjust band width based on recent price action, making it adaptive to changing market conditions. This Expert Advisor implements a clas
    FREE
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.33 (49)
    专家
    这是我著名的剥头皮机Goldfinch EA的最新版本，它是十年前首次发布。它以短期内突然出现的波动性扩张为市场提供了头条：它假设并试图在突然的价格加速后利用价格变动的惯性。这个新版本已经过简化，使交易者可以轻松使用测试仪的优化功能来找到最佳交易参数。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 简单的输入参数可简化优化 可定制的贸易管理设置 交易时段选择 工作日选择 金钱管理 谨防... ick牛黄牛是危险的，因为许多因素都会破坏收益。可变的点差和滑点降低了交易的数学期望，经纪人的低报价密度可能导致幻像交易，止损位破坏了您获取利润的能力，并且网络滞后意味着重新报价。建议注意。 回溯测试 EA交易仅使用报价数据。请以“每笔交易”模式回测。 它根本不使用HLOC（高-低-开-关）数据 交易时间无关紧要 为了获得更好的性能，请为您希望在每个刻度线模式下交易的每个交易品种运行云优化。稍后分享！ 输入参数 触发点：触发点差所需的价格变动。 （预设= 10） 最小时间窗口：价格波动发生的最短时间。 （默认= 3） 最长时间窗口：价格波动发生的最长时间。
    FREE
    Macd Rsi Expert
    Lakshya Pandey
    5 (1)
    专家
    MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
    FREE
    MAM White
    Matei-Alexandru Mihai
    4 (1)
    专家
    仅剩 7/10 份，首发价格 $85！ 理念 — “只有当市场说可以时才构建。” 大多数网格只是随意放置水平然后祈祷。MAM White 会先请求许可——来自趋势、来自波动率、来自您的经纪商。它只在快速 EMA 与强大的慢速 EMA 趋势一致，并且价格与中心保持适当距离时才会构建单向 LIMIT 网格。没有趋势？不构建。刚刚翻转？冷却期。点差过大或超出交易时间？暂停。 当它行动时，它会谨慎行事：LIMIT 订单在 EMA_fast 周围以精确的步长布置，每个订单都通过服务器验证，并考虑止损/冻结水平。如果无法在下单时安全附加止盈，则在成交后再附加，无需任何麻烦。最终结果是一个像纪律助手一样的网格：与走势一致、受控、且避免经纪商错误。冷静的结构 > 混乱的成交。 (其余技术部分同样精准翻译，不失吸引力)
    FREE
    Supertrend 3 lines
    Samart Palugmontol
    5 (2)
    专家
    update v.1.22 - Fixed indicator not working properly. - Updated emergency stop function. - Added several input parameters: - Magic Number - Working Interval - Trade Direction Selection - Supertrend Confirmation Requirement ***Since the setting is more flexible, the outcome may vary. For the recommended settings, please see the screenshot.*** +++++++++++++++++++++++ Just wanted to share a trading strategy that's been working for me. It's built around the Supertrend  indicators, specifi
    FREE
    GEN UT Bot
    Gede Egi Narditya
    专家
    GEN UT Bot Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN UT Bot is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that fully automates the trading strategy based on the popular "UT Bot Alerts" indicator. This EA is designed as a pure trend-following system, where trading signals are generated when the price crosses over a dynamic trend line calculated from the Average True Range (ATR). With comprehensive risk management, this EA is suitable for traders looking for a systematic approach to following market trends.
    FREE
    HydraAlchemist
    Haruki Teranaka
    专家
    This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
    FREE
    Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
    Eric John Peter Meissner
    专家
    Session Pivots EA – LITE（免费版） Session Pivots EA – LITE 是一款专家顾问（Expert Advisor），展示了一种基于 市场交易时段的突破交易策略 ，使用预先定义的交易时段。 该 EA 会在指定的交易时间内计算 交易时段的最高价和最低价 ，并在交易时段结束后，当价格 突破这些关键水平 时自动开仓。 主要功能 基于 ICT Killzones（纽约时间） 计算交易时段高点和低点 在交易时段结束后进行 突破交易 反向突破逻辑 同一时间 仅允许一笔持仓 固定 风险回报比 1:3 自动计算 止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit） 符合经纪商规则的止损水平校验 内置 风险管理机制 交易参数 默认手数： 0.03（可自由调整） 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 和 主要外汇货币对 设计 XAUUSD（黄金） 止损距离会自动限制在预设的安全范围内 外汇货币对 止损以**点数（Pips）**计算 止盈始终设为止损距离的 3 倍 账户要求 建议最低账户余额： 500 欧元 重要提示 本 EA 为 免费 LITE 版本 ，仅用于 测试和
    FREE
    ScriptBot Global
    Fabio Luis Pretti
    4.5 (4)
    专家
    ScriptBot is a multi-strategy robot developed to be practical and robust, with ScriptBot you are able to create different strategies of your own, install up to 51 indicators of your liking and build your own trigger using simple logic expressions. AVISO:   This Expert Advisor is outdated , a new ScriptBot is being rewritten from scratch. Below we will tell you a little about the structure: Indicators:   ScriptBot does not have indicators in its coding, this means that you have full control of
    FREE
    Auto3M Lite MT5
    Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
    4.75 (4)
    专家
    使用布林帶和隨機震盪指標進行策略交易 布林帶主要用於跟踪趨勢。 隨機主線和信號線用於未結掛單買入或賣出 顧問 Auto3M Lite MT4 可以在 VPS 上工作。 Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 特徵 沒有鞅 每個頭寸的硬止損和止盈 追踪止損 按間隔時間自動刪除掛單 對掛單使用買入止損和賣出止損功能 交易策略 AUTO3M Lite MT4 交易 9 種貨幣對 EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURJPY,GBPJPY 僅使用掛單買入止損或賣出止損。 隨機震盪指標僅用於報價分析和新柱分析。 當隨機主線大於 90 且出價小於上帶時，準備賣出止損掛單。 當 Stochastic main 小於 20 且 Ask more than Lower band 準備買入止損掛單。 當隨機指標主線超過隨機指標信號值時跟隨買入止損。 當隨機指標主線小於隨機指標信號值時跟隨賣出止損。 導出顧問測試結果 在 2021 年 10 月 1 日至 2021 年
    FREE
    HhBolRSIMovingAverage
    Henrique Hovoruski
    专家
    Expert using Moving Average (Configurable), RSI entry points and Bollinger Bands (not configurable [yet]). You can decide if you want to use the Moving Average with or without Bollinger Bands and you can turn on/off the RSI also for entry/exit points. You can also turn on/off the Double Hand Feature where every entry/exit the trade will be in double, which means, selling and buying at the same time.
    FREE
    SP500 Mean Reversal EA MT5
    Matthew Lewis Beedle
    专家
    It's no secret. One of the best edges in trading is the mean-reversion strategy on US indices. Don't believe me? Do just a little research. Hence, having an EA that does this is very much a must-have in any portfolio.  I made this for myself, but I am also offering it to anyone who needs it as well at a fair price.  The process of making it was using RSI and using a point for buying and closing.  I then used machine learning to test 100,000s of variables to get to this configuration. How does it
    FREE
    Martingale Pulse
    Md Abdul Manann
    5 (1)
    专家
    您的免费多策略交易工具包 停止寻找完美的交易机器人。Martingale Pulse 是一款功能强大的一体化智能交易系统 (EA)，它将四种不同的入场策略与机构级的风险管理和交易控制相结合。 作为一款高质量的教育工具，它完全 免费 提供给 MQL5 社区。您可以用它来学习高级编程概念，测试您的理论，或作为您自己交易创新的坚实基础。 核心功能概览 这不仅仅是一个 EA，它是一个完整的、完全可定制的交易框架。 1. 四合一 EA：选择您的交易引擎 您拥有完全的控制权。选择适合您风格和当前市场状况的策略： EMA 交叉： 一种经典的趋势跟踪引擎，旨在捕捉持续的市场走势。 RSI 反转： 一种均值回归引擎，在超买/超卖信号时入场，预期价格会回调。 蜡烛吞没： 一种强大的价格行为引擎，用于识别高概率的反转信号。 HFT 动量： 一种高频剥头皮引擎，分析即时报价数据以捕捉微小的动量爆发。( 需要低点差的 ECN 经纪商 )。 2. 先进的风险与资金管理 通过精确控制来保护和增长您的资本： 灵活的手数大小： 在 固定手数 或 余额百分比 之间选择，以自动调整您的交易规模。 完全可配置的马丁格尔系统：
    FREE
    Extert Adviser 2TF
    Yury Smagin
    专家
    該顧問是根據2TF策略為EURUSD和GBPUSD開發的。 使用的指標：EMA（5），EMA（10），ADX（28），MACD（5; 10; 4）。 採購規則 EMA（快速）從下至上越過EMA（慢速）。 –DI（紅色）上方的ADX + DI（藍色）。 MACD大於零。 出售規則 EMA（快速）從頂部到底部越過EMA（慢速）。 ADX + DI（藍色）在–DI（紅色）之下。 MACD低於零。 陪同交易 每日圖表 止損設置為信號蠟燭的最小值（購買）\最大值（銷售）。 英鎊/美元-250點，歐元/美元-200點的利潤。 在達到一半止盈後，交易被轉換為盈虧平衡。 H4圖 英鎊/美元的獲利為70點，歐元/美元的獲利為60點。 止損設置為信號蠟燭的ЕМА（10）下方（購買）\上方（銷售）3-5點。訂單的大小不能少於35點，並且不能超過獲利的大小。 獲利40點後，交易轉移到盈虧平衡點。 在顧問的參數中，您可以更改各種策略設置，指標週期，設置止損，盈虧平衡水平等的大小和方法。如果對參數有疑問，請在討論中寫。 我很樂意回答有關最終確定該策略的問題和建議。
    FREE
    AlphaEvo
    Vladimir Novikov
    专家
    4 независимые стратегии   с уникальными комбинациями индикаторов: Strategy 1 : RSI + Stochastic + Moving Average Фильтрация перекупленности/перепроданности RSI Подтверждение разворотов Stochastic Определение тренда по MA Strategy 2 : RSI + Bollinger Bands + MA Торговля у границ Боллинджера Фильтрация тренда по MA Подтверждение сигналов RSI Strategy 3 : RSI + MA + MACD Комбинирование трендовых и импульсных сигналов Синхронизация RSI и MACD Strategy 4 : RSI + Volume + CCI Подтверждение объемов Оп
    FREE
    Quantum Nexus EA V6
    Vladimir Novikov
    专家
    **Quantum Nexus EA V6**   *Многостратегический советник для MetaTrader 5 с адаптивным риск-менеджментом*   **Ключевые особенности:**   1. **4 стратегии в одном алгоритме**:      - **RSI + Stochastic + MA** (Перекупленность/перепроданность + тренд)      - **RSI + Bollinger Bands + MA** (Волатильность + тренд)      - **RSI + EMA + MACD** (Долгосрочный тренд + импульс)      - **RSI + Volume + CCI** (Объемы + циклы)      - *Каждая стратегия работает на своем таймфрейме (H1/D1)*   2. **Умное управле
    FREE
    NEXA Bb Volatility Trap
    Park Seongcheon
    专家
    NEXA Bb Volatility Trap MetaTrader 5 自动交易系统（EA） 1. 概述 NEXA Bb Volatility Trap 是一款基于布林带宽度（Bollinger Band Width）收缩与扩张来识别市场波动变化的自动交易专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。 该系统旨在捕捉低波动阶段之后出现的价格扩张行情。 所有交易决策均基于 已收盘的K线数据 执行。 本产品为自动交易工具，任何交易均存在亏损风险。 2. 交易逻辑 本 Expert Advisor 使用两个不同的时间周期。 2.1 波动率收缩识别 在较高时间周期中，通过统计 Z-Score 分析布林带宽度。 当市场波动率明显低于其平均水平时，系统进入准备状态。 2.2 入场触发条件 在波动率收缩之后，当以下条件在较低时间周期同时满足时，系统可能执行交易： 检测到布林带宽度扩张 K线实体比例确认价格运动具有足够强度 动量方向一致 确认突破近期高点或低点 该结构用于识别波动率扩张阶段中的价格运动。 3. 交易入场与仓位管理 每个有效信号将开启 两个分拆仓位（TP1 / TP2） 。 第一个仓位按照
    FREE
    Elmex Moving Average algo
    Olesia Lukian
    4.8 (5)
    专家
    Moving Average Crossover EA Introduction: The History of a Time-Tested Strategy The Moving Average Crossover strategy is one of the oldest and most respected technical analysis methods in financial markets, dating back to the 1930s when traders first began using moving averages to smooth price data. Richard Donchian, often referred to as the "Father of Trend Following," was among the first to popularize the use of moving average crossovers in the 1960s. This strategy gained further prominence w
    FREE
    Immutable Trader
    Ciprian Ghebanoaei
    专家
    Get your hands on Immutable Trader and start making money in the markets with ease! Our innovative EA is powered by a smart algorithm that detects trends, filters out market noise, and places orders with pinpoint accuracy. You'll never have to worry about capital security again with our built-in Stop-Loss feature. And with 5 powerful indicators at your disposal - Directional Indicators, Stochastic, RSI, ADX and Bollinger Bands - you'll be able to confidently trade in any market condition. Get Im
    FREE
    QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
    Abhimanyu Hans
    指标
    QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
    FREE
    Voorloper MT5
    Pradana Novan Rianto
    5 (1)
    专家
    Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
    FREE
    BreakOut and Zone Recovery by MQLSquare
    Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
    2 (1)
    专家
    Introducing a sophisticated BreakOut and RecoveryZone tool designed to empower traders in any market scenario, facilitating the optimization of trade opportunities. The core strategy revolves around executing price breakouts using BuyStop and SellStop orders to achieve specific profit targets in dollars. Notably, traders can manually set the BuyStop and SellStop levels by simply clicking and dragging lines on the chart (FixedZone=true is required). For swift market entry, you can drag the BuyS
    FREE
    Moving Average 429 EA MT5
    Xing Yuan Wang
    专家
    这是 MT5版 ，MT4版： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/135036 这是4-29均线EA 完全免费！ 警告： 专家顾问  （EA） 并非万能 ，使用该EA则同意承担EA所产生的一切损失的风险 外汇、黄金等金融产品交易是 高风险 产品，有可能让 本金归零 ，在交易前请一定了解风险 4日均线与29日均线金叉做多，死叉做空。 自定义止盈止损 追踪止损 魔术号自定义 固定手数/动态手数 重点：完全免费！ 参数设置： MagicNumber = 20070429;      // 魔术号 MA_Period1 = 4;         // EMA快线 MA_Period2 = 29;        // EMA慢线 StopLoss = 200;         // 止损(0=关) TakeProfit = 400;       // 止盈(0=关) EnableTrailing = true;  // 开启追踪止损 TrailStart = 100;       // 追踪止损开始 TrailStep = 50;         /
    FREE
    Double EMA Scalping EA
    Hasmukh B Kholia
    专家
    Double EMA Scalping EA – Clean Crossover with Reversal Logic This Expert Advisor uses a smart EMA crossover strategy across two different timeframes to enter trades with high precision. A trade is placed only when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA , confirming short-term trend shifts. It also includes auto-reversal logic , price-based SL/TP , and an optional trailing stop system . Key Features: Multi-Timeframe EMA Crossover Customizable EMA periods and timeframes for precise entry.
    FREE
    RangeBreakout EA
    Phantom Trading Inc.
    5 (1)
    专家
    The Range Breakout Expert Advisor is a professional-grade trading solution that capitalizes on intraday breakout opportunities. Unlike many other EAs that rely on complex grid or martingale strategies, this EA follows a clear, logical approach to market dynamics. Please consider leaving a review if this tool is useful for you. Thanks! :)  Key Features: • Time-based range calculation for precise entry points • Risk-based position sizing for professional money management • Dual breakout strate
    FREE
    Multi time frame moving average
    Jin Fu Gao Shan
    1 (1)
    专家
    ３つの時間軸を分析に使います。 ３つの時間軸が、全て同じ方向になった場合、上昇方向または、下降方向になった場合 その方向にエントリーをします。 決済は、上記同様全て同じ方向になった場合、上昇方向または、下降方向になった場合 その方向に決済をかけます。 時間軸は、変数として定義されています。 移動平均も、各変数として定義されています。 基本的に、単発ポジションをもち、追加購入はしません。 途中決済は、手動で行うことも可能です。 その場合、ＥＡ内では、ポジションなしとして処理されます。 ロット数、利益確保、ストップロスも変数として設定できます。 使用する前に、最適化等を行ったほうが精度をあげてトレードできると思います。 また、１００％任せきりにするのは、おすすめしません。
    FREE
    Long Waiting
    Aleksandr Davydov
    专家
    Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
    FREE
    Supertrend Gold MT5
    Handy Ban
    专家
    SuperTrend Gold MT5 V3.1 – Gold Spot EA Based on SuperTrend Indicator The Supertrend Gold EA MT5 is the automated trading version of our popular Supertrend Line for MT5 indicator. It follows the same proven trend logic, but with the added benefit of fully automatic trade execution and management. The EA enters trades based on SuperTrend signal changes and closes them either when a user-defined Take Profit is reached or when an opposite signal appears. No Stop Loss is used , and all risk is cont
    FREE
    Bollinger Bands Gold Reversal Pro
    Gaurav Chouhan
    专家
    Bollinger Bands Reversal Strategy:   Automatically sells at the upper band and buys at the lower band. Smart Position Averaging:   Opens multiple positions to lower entry costs during pullbacks. Optimized for XAUUSD:   Proven results on Gold with high-profit potential. Works best in uncertain sideways Market  How It Works: This expert advisor (EA) capitalizes on mean-reversion in volatile uncertain markets by executing   precision trades when price touches Bollinger Bands : SELL   triggered at
    FREE
    该产品的买家也购买
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (395)
    专家
    各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.85 (27)
    专家
    真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.75 (53)
    专家
    AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (11)
    专家
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (101)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (13)
    专家
    使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    专家
    直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    2.73 (26)
    专家
    重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
    X Fusion AI
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.9 (30)
    专家
    X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    4.5 (8)
    专家
    LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (497)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (15)
    专家
    概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.52 (77)
    专家
    交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
    Vortex Turbo EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    专家
    Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $555 有效至 1 月 19 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $675。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    专家
    道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.52 (66)
    专家
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.82 (91)
    专家
    Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 3k ICMarkets
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.16 (19)
    专家
    XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题中的情绪作为交易决策的依据： 美元情绪偏多 （鹰派美联
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
    ABS GoldGrid
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.18 (28)
    专家
    特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
    Cheat Engine
    Connor Michael Woodson
    4.2 (5)
    专家
    Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 199  USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
    Golden Zephyr
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    2 (4)
    专家
    Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (5)
    专家
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
    Pivot Killer
    BLODSALGO LIMITED
    4.63 (24)
    专家
    长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    专家
    PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
    Gold Atlas
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    5 (7)
    专家
    房地产公司准备就绪！ 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果   |  公共社区 首发价格：189美元，下次定价：289美元（仅剩3本） 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 加入社区！ 请私信 我 并附上购买凭证，即可获得加入我们私人社区的邀请。 设置 该系统即插即用。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好 、 易于操作 ，无需复杂的配置。 只需将EA
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.37 (51)
    专家
    Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (9)
    专家
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
    XAU Master EA
    Branislav Bridzik
    5 (6)
    专家
    XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (30)
    专家
    Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
    作者的更多信息
    Last Chapter EA
    Abadat Hussain
    5 (1)
    专家
    Last Chapter EA – Advanced MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping Last Chapter EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered for high-precision Gold (XAUUSD) scalping . It is built on advanced price action logic, volatility expansion models, and adaptive risk management , designed to capitalize on short-term intraday movements in highly volatile markets. This EA is focused on consistency, accuracy, and capital protection , delivering a disciplined and systematic approach to autom
    FREE
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论