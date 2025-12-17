Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics. Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions.

119$, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$

Key Features:

Dynamic Support and Resistance Detection: Automatically identifies key levels in the market, adapting to fluctuations and trends to guide optimal trade decisions.

Quantum Trend Dynamics: A sophisticated, multi-layered algorithm that detects micro-trends within broader market movements. It analyzes volatility bursts, momentum shifts, and short-term liquidity zones, enabling precise entry points while managing overall risk intelligently.

Integrated MT5 News Filter: The EA avoids trading during high-impact economic events using the built-in MT5 calendar. No external URLs or additional configuration are needed.

Flexible Risk Management: Golden Zephyr provides adjustable risk settings suitable for traders of all account sizes, ensuring safe and consistent trading practices.

Automated and Intelligent: Combines advanced strategies with ease of use, allowing both beginners and experienced traders to benefit from professional-grade trading logic without constant monitoring.

Optimized for XAUUSD: Specifically designed to take advantage of gold’s unique price movements, volatility, and market opportunities.

Why Golden Zephyr:

Golden Zephyr offers a unique combination of simplicity, reliability, and cutting-edge trading intelligence. By pairing time-tested support and resistance techniques with an advanced, never-before-seen algorithm, the EA ensures your trades are guided by precision, strategy, and adaptability. It is engineered to deliver professional-grade performance, helping traders of all levels navigate complex markets with confidence and clarity.





Recommended Use:

Brokers: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.

Leverage: From 1:50

Minimum Deposit: 200 USD

Symbols: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1





Setup Guide:

Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart and select your preferred risk settings. From that point on, the EA operates fully automatically and manages all trading logic without requiring any additional configuration.

The system is designed to handle execution, risk control, and trade management internally, allowing for a clean and straightforward setup.

Additionally, the built in news filter is integrated directly with the MT5 internal economic calendar, so there is no need to add any external URLs or data sources. Everything required for news filtering is handled natively within MT5.

This design ensures reliability, simplicity, and ease of use while maintaining professional grade risk management and execution.





Settings Explanations: