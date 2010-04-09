Goldbach Power of Three Levels Indicator

Based on Hopiplaka’s Goldbach Conjecture Framework

Unlock the hidden structure of price with the Goldbach Power of Three (PO3) Levels Indicator — a precision tool built directly from the principles in Hopiplaka’s bestselling book:

"Goldbach Fundamentals: What Every ICT Trader Still Wants to Demystify"

Available now at: https://hopiplaka.gumroad.com/

Indicator Features

Dynamic PO3 Level Selection

Choose your cycle size: 3, 9, 27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, 6561

Each level expands the Goldbach structure across multiple timeframes.

Every key level is clearly marked and named:

Rejection Block

Order Block

FVG (Fair Value Gap)

Liquidity Void

Breaker

Mitigation

EQ (Equilibrium)

Mitigation

Breaker

Liquidity Void

FVG

Order Block

Rejection Block

Low – Stop Run

 Smart Zone Coloring

Custom Upper / Premium Zone color



Custom Lower / Discount Zone color



Distinct EQ (Equilibrium) line color

 Visual Emphasis on Key Levels

High, EQ, and Low levels are boldly highlighted for instant recognition — perfect for live trading and analysis.

Recommended Study