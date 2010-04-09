GoldBach

Goldbach Power of Three Levels Indicator
Based on Hopiplaka’s Goldbach Conjecture Framework

 

Unlock the hidden structure of price with the Goldbach Power of Three (PO3) Levels Indicator — a precision tool built directly from the principles in Hopiplaka’s bestselling book:

"Goldbach Fundamentals: What Every ICT Trader Still Wants to Demystify"
Available now at: https://hopiplaka.gumroad.com/

 

Indicator Features

  • Dynamic PO3 Level Selection
    Choose your cycle size: 3, 9, 27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, 6561
    Each level expands the Goldbach structure across multiple timeframes.
  • Fully Labeled Goldbach Sequence on Chart
    Every key level is clearly marked and named:
    •   High – Stop Run
    •     Rejection Block
    •     Order Block
    •     FVG (Fair Value Gap)
    •     Liquidity Void
    •     Breaker
    •     Mitigation
    •   EQ (Equilibrium)
    •     Mitigation
    •     Breaker
    •     Liquidity Void
    •     FVG
    •     Order Block
    •     Rejection Block
    • Low – Stop Run
  •   Smart Zone Coloring
    • Custom Upper / Premium Zone color
    • Custom Lower / Discount Zone color
    • Distinct EQ (Equilibrium) line color
  •   Visual Emphasis on Key Levels

High, EQ, and Low levels are boldly highlighted for instant recognition — perfect for live trading and analysis.

 

 

Recommended Study

To fully master and trust these levels, study the source:
**Goldbach Fundamentals – Hopiplaka (Gumroad)**

 

 


おすすめのプロダクト
Nebula Trend MT5
Nervada Emeule Adams
インディケータ
Nebula Trend Nebula Trendは、潜在的な市場の転換点を正確に識別するために設計された、シンプルなトレンド反転インジケーターです。このインジケーターは、チャート上に明確な売買の矢印シグナルを生成し、トレンドが反転する可能性がある時期を簡単に見つけることができます。シンプルな取引シグナルを求める初心者であっても、信頼性の高い反転確認を求める経験豊富なトレーダーであっても、Nebula Trendは必要な明確さを提供します。 パフォーマンスを紹介するNebula Trendインジケーターチャンネルに参加してください：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01f7e27e1f77dc01 残り10回の購入で価格が$50に上昇します メリット トレンド反転ポイントを示す明確な売買矢印 5分から4時間までのすべての時間足に対応 シグナルの即時通知のための組み込みアラートシステム 外国為替、商品、指数、合成銘柄を含むすべての市場タイプで機能 複雑な設定が不要なシンプルなインターフェース すべてのレベルのトレーダーに適した解釈しやすいシグナル 仕
OutsideBar and InsideBar
Alexander Josef Zeidler
インディケータ
This indicator shows OutsideBars (OB) and InsideBars(IB) in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish IBs or OBs are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or Outlines can also be set. OutsideBars and InsideBars often show good zones for support or resistance. See the Screenshot for some examples.
Traders Inside Trend Indicator
Markus Paminger
インディケータ
Displays trends in current chart. You can display trends of multiple timeframes in one chart by inserting this indicator as often as you want. Key features: displays trend line by finding highs and lows counts number of high/low of current trend in different color (long/short) allows you to display multiple timeframe trends in one chart Settings: Indicator Name: if you want to show M5 and H1 on one chart add TITrend twice to your current chart and rename M5 to "TITrendM5" and H1 to "TITrendH1" C
MT5 Pivot Points High Low Extension
Yong Li
インディケータ
Descriptions A point point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of market over different time frames. This indicator calculate the highest or lowest pivots among left x and right y bars and show the high/low level during that period.   From that, you could clearly see the top resistance & bottom support level and how market goes break out. Instructions pivotLeft - pivot left bar count pivotRight - pivot right bar count pivotHighColor - color
Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci
Emanuel Andriato
4.9 (10)
インディケータ
Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci retraction and projection  - MT5 Auto Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots the Fibonacci retracement and projection based on the number of bars you select in the indicator setting. You can customize nine different levels of retraction and three levels of projection. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations. This indicator is the same one we use in ou
FREE
Wa Candle Timer MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
インディケータ
Wa Candle Timer MT5 は、次のローソク足が形成されるまでの残り時間をMT5チャート上に表示する、強力で使いやすいインジケーターです。ローソク足の終了時間を把握することで、より正確なトレードと意思決定を支援します。 主な機能 ： 現在のローソク足のカウントダウンを表示 残り時間がユーザー定義のパーセンテージを下回ると色が変化 指定したパーセンテージに達するとアラート通知 フォントとカラーの完全なカスタマイズが可能 時間管理とトレード精度の向上 カスタマイズ可能な設定 ： 1️⃣ 閾値以上のタイマー色 2️⃣ 閾値以下のタイマー色 3️⃣ フォントサイズ 4️⃣ フォントスタイル 5️⃣ アラート発生パーセンテージ（%）
FREE
Candlestick Patterns with Alerts MT5
Peter Mueller
4.25 (4)
インディケータ
With this easy to set up indicator you can display and set alerts for the following candlestick formations: Bull Breakout, Bear Breakout, Hammer, Pin, Bullish Engulfing, Bearish Engulfing. Input parameters: ShortArrowColor: The color of the Arrows, displaying a Bearish candle formation LongArrowColor: The color of the Arrows displaying a Bullish candle formation BullishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert BearishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert Pin:  Disabled/Enabled/Enabledw
FREE
Mogalef Bands MT5
Victor Tengo Quiles
インディケータ
Mogalef Bands — Dynamic Range Structure & Target Zones (MT5) Mogalef Bands is a visual market-structure indicator that models price as a dynamic range that shifts in stages. Instead of relying on isolated “signals”, it provides contextual levels to: identify where price is currently “working” (operating zone), locate potential extension areas (targets), and filter market noise through a non-impulsive, stable update logic (with inertia). It is designed for discretionary traders who want clear lev
DduP Moving Average
Damien Dupere
インディケータ
Maximize your trading performance with Dd-uP , a revolutionary indicator based on an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) smoothing. This indicator is represented by a distinct yellow line on your charts, making it easy to identify market trends and providing precise and reliable trading signals. Key Features: Advanced EMA Smoothing : Track market trends with an EMA smoothing that reacts quickly to price changes, offering precise and real-time analysis. Buy and Sell Signals : Receive clear signals w
FREE
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
インディケータ
The indicator is designed to close positions on the market in time. For example: to take profits ahead of schedule if the price has not reached TakeProfit, and the market is turning around. The indicator analyzes the momentum, not the trend. He does not give any information about the trend. The indicator is well suited for finding divergence. The Ershov 38 Parrots indicator dynamically adjusts to the market and detects price movement impulses of medium and high amplitude. It almost does not rea
Liga
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
The indicator connects the price in a cyclical-wave relationship. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. Crossing points can be used as potential market reversal points. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. Suitable for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additio
Parabolic Sar Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
パラボリックSARマルチカレンシースキャナーダッシュボード MT5 は、パラボリックSAR（PSAR）インジケーターを使用して複数の通貨ペアと時間枠を監視するために設計された包括的な取引ツールです。シンボルと時間枠（M1からMN1まで）でシグナルを整理するグリッド形式を提供します。トレーダーは、戦略に基づいて特定の時間枠を有効または無効にでき、的を絞った効率的な市場分析を保証します。 MT4バージョンはこちらで入手できます： Parabolic SAR Multicurrency Scanner MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちらをクリックしてください： ドキュメント 主な機能： パラボリックSARの統合：ステップと最大値のパラメーターをカスタマイズ可能なPSARインジケーターを使用し、反転と継続を特定するための正確なトレンド分析を可能にします。 コンフルエンスアラート：複数の時間枠が同じ方向に揃う際にコンフルエンスシグナルを強調表示し、高い信頼性の取引機会を提供します。 カスタムアラート：ポップアップ、メール、またはプッシュ通知を介してリアルタイムの通知を提供し、トレーダーが重要なシ
ZigZag SMC MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
インディケータ
The ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the ideal tool for traders who want to accurately identify tops and bottoms based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT). Main Benefits: Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms. Based on concepts used by institutional traders. Ideal for analyzing liquidity, market structure and manipulation. Simple to use: just add it to the chart and track the critical points. ️ Free Version: This ve
FREE
Time Broker Deriv
Cristofher Robles
5 (1)
インディケータ
El indicador "Time Broker Deriv" está diseñado específicamente para su uso en los índices sintéticos Boom y Crash, así como en otros pares de trading disponibles en la plataforma MT5. Su función principal es proporcionar la hora del broker en comparación con nuestra hora local. Es importante destacar que el indicador "Time Broker Deriv" solo muestra la hora del broker.
FREE
Golden Cream Scalper
Andrii Soma
エキスパート
シグナルリンク:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2245913 ディスカッションや質問のためのチャット:    https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/013c55ab4fefda01 開始価格: 99 ドル 価格の増分: 月間パフォーマンスが良好 (10% 以上) の場合、価格は毎月 100 ドル増加します。 標準アカウントで動作します (ECN は不要)。 少量のデータ（2024 年の 8 か月）に基づいて最適化されましたが、実際のティックを使用した長期のバックテスト実行では、バックテストで優れた結果が得られました。  戦略の仕組み: この戦略は、米国セッション前の市場の落ち着きを利用して、その日の高値と安値に基づいて 2 つの保留中の指値注文を配置します。この方法により、正確なエントリー ポイントと効率的な利益管理が保証されます。 米国の取引セッションの直前に、その日の高値/安値で買い指値注文と売り指値注文が出されます。 各取引は、リスクを管理するためにストップロス (SL) で保護されています。 1 日に実行
Anchored Linear Regression Channel
Jorge Adalberto Do Valle Junior
インディケータ
アンカード線形回帰チャネル（ALRC） 概要： **アンカード線形回帰チャネル（ALRC）**は、従来の線形回帰チャネルを進化させた高度なテクニカル分析ツールです。**確認されたピボットポイントにチャネルをアンカー（固定）**できることで、チャート上の重要な構造的ポイントに対する価格の動きをより正確かつ信頼性の高い形で捉えることができます。 主な特徴： 確認済みピボットへのアンカー： 重要なピボットを手動で選択してチャネルを固定し、マーケットで検証されたイベントに基づいた分析を可能にします。 トレンドの明確な視覚化： アンカーチャネル内での価格の動きを観察することで、反転、ブレイクアウト、チャネルの拡張などを把握できます。 高い信頼性： 確認されたイベントを起点にすることで、より信頼性の高いトレードシグナルを提供します。 主な活用方法： チャネル内における動的なサポートとレジスタンスゾーンの特定 トレンド反転の初期兆候を捉える チャネルの境界線を利用したリスク管理の強化 カスタマイズ可能なパラメーター： アンカーピボット： 識別されたピボットを起点としてチャネルを設定 回帰期間： 回帰
LevelsFib DTZ
Vitaliy Davydov
インディケータ
The combined Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps to determine the trend direction when trading. Displaying signals on the chart about a possible upcoming trend change. The indicator is a combination of Fibonacci levels with overbought and oversold zones and a trend indicator based on ZigZag and ATR indicators. The Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps traders predict future price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. It works on all timeframes.
Show Informations On Chart for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
インディケータ
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
ArroX
Zahed Khodarahmi
インディケータ
ArroX Indicator Description ArroX is a technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator analyzes price movements and market trends to provide trading signals. Key Features: - Displays buy and sell arrows on the chart - Includes trend filtering capabilities - Provides multiple take profit levels - Shows market analysis information panel - Supports different signal sensitivity modes - Uses Bollinger Bands and moving averages for analysis - Includes stop loss calc
Liquidity Sweep Detector
Peat Winch
インディケータ
Liquidity Sweep Detector – Detailed Description and Installation Guide Overview Liquidity Sweep Detector is a powerful and versatile technical indicator designed to help traders identify stop hunts and liquidity grabs across any financial instrument and timeframe. Stop hunts occur when price temporarily breaches key swing highs or lows, triggering stop-loss orders from retail traders, before reversing direction. By visually highlighting these events, this indicator allows traders to better unde
Stochastic Premium
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
インディケータ
Stochastic Premium - Technical Indicator Overview The Stochastic Premium is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic stochastic oscillator, designed specifically for traders seeking accurate entry signals with a superior visual interface. This indicator combines the effectiveness of momentum analysis with modern visual elements and advanced features. Purpose and Functionality What does the indicator do? Identifies overbought and oversold areas in the market. Detects moving av
High And Low MT5
Dmitriy Parfenovich
インディケータ
On the current chart, this indicator displays candlestick highs and lows of another time frame. Input Parameters: TimeFrame - chart time frame whose data will be displayed on the current price chart (by default, H12). Time Zone - shift of the indicator by time zone relative to the broker's time (by default, Broker-1). If the broker's time zone is UTC+1 and the Time Zone parameter is set to Broker-1, the bends of the indicator will be plotted in multiples of Greenwich Time. Indicator buffer value
Fight of forces
Nikolay Mitrofanov
インディケータ
The indicator paints the candlesticks of the chart in colors calculated from the values of the strengths of the bulls and bears. It works like this: The values of the two indicators Bears and Bulls are taken, and who is stronger on the candlestick is compared. It's all. .
FREE
ADR Levels Plus
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
インディケータ
Uncover the market’s secret zones with the ADR Levels+ Indicator. This dynamic tool plots ADR extension levels at 100%, 125%, 150%, and 200% right on your chart. In most cases, price dances between these boundaries—but when it breaks out, it often signals a prime opportunity for a mean reversion trade or the start of an evolving trend. Plus, an integrated alarm system triggers as soon as these key levels are reached, ensuring you never miss a lucrative trading opportunity. Elevate your strategy
SmartMass MT5
Roberto Alvarez
インディケータ
SMARTMASS INDICATOR This indicator is different from all known volume indicators. It has a significant distinction; it is an algorithm that relates price movement to volume, attempting to find proportionality and efficient movement while filtering out noise and other movements that are more random and do not follow a trend or reversal. Ultimately, it reveals the true strength of the movement, indicating whether it has genuine support from bulls or bears or if it's merely a high-volume movement
Channels Universal
Nadiya Mirosh
インディケータ
Channel Universal   knows how to correctly build a forex channel and forms a classic trading strategy, it is easy to execute, therefore it is accessible even to beginners. Price channels work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. If you look at the price and try to identify the simplest visual patterns, you will immediately see that the price almost never moves in a straight l
DWMACD
Roman Sukhorukov
インディケータ
DWMACD - Divergence Wave MACD . The indicator displays divergences by changing the color of the MACD histogram. The indicator is easy to use and configure. For the calculation, a signal line or the values ​​of the standard MACD histogram can be used. You can change the calculation using the UsedLine parameter. It is advisable to use a signal line for calculation if the histogram often changes directions and has small values, forming a kind of flat. To smooth the histogram values ​​set the signa
Santa Trend
Marco Aurelio Cestari
4.4 (5)
インディケータ
Santa Trend Indicator  is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. Advantages Generates instant buy and sell signals. Provides an alternate exit strategy to your existing trading system. Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development. Does not lag.
FREE
SupportResistence
Eduardo Borges Mariani
インディケータ
SupportResistanceは、以前のろうそくの高値と安値に基づく動的なサポートとレジスタンスのインジケーターです。 計算パラメータは設定可能です。 前のキャンドルの最大値と最小値を参照として使用することも、前のキャンドルのグループの最大値と最小値を使用することもできます。 インジケーターは、抵抗を示すために赤い線を使用し、サポートを示すために緑の線を使用します。 サポートまたはレジスタンスが壊れた場合、その線は点線で示され、再び関連するようになったときにのみ復元されます。 サポートまたは抵抗が壊れた後、反対の線が到達すると、最後の有効な値で新しいサポートまたは新しい抵抗が見つかります。 過去の最大値または最小値の場合、有効なサポートまたはレジスタンスラインはありません。
Dorian
Ivan Simonika
インディケータ
The Dorian indicator is an intuitive tool for determining the current market trend. It is based on a simple visualization in the form of two-color lines, which makes it convenient for use by both beginners and experienced traders. This indicator not only helps determine the direction of the trend, but also serves as a valuable advisor for making decisions about entering the market or closing positions. Due to its simplicity and effectiveness, Dorian is recommended for traders of any experience
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (33)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 用 ゴールド (XAU/USD) トレーディングシステム 真剣なトレーダーのために: 複数の市場分析要因を組み合わせた、構造化され、データ駆動型の方法論でゴールド取引に取り組みます。このツールは、あなたのゴールド取引分析をサポートするために構築されています。 限定価格の機会 これは、価格が上昇する前に Gold Sniper Scalper Pro を所有するチャンスです。 その後の購入 10 件ごとに $50 ずつ上昇します。 最終価格: $498 あなたの分析的優位性を定義する機能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro は、深い洞察と明確な統計的優位性を提供するために設計された包括的なツールキットです: システム、入力のカスタマイズ、およびインジケーター使用時の注意事項を含む詳細なインジケーター使用ガイドは、以下の MQL 記事に記載されています。ドキュメントを参照してください。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System o
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着 100 名様限定で 299 ドルでご提供します。 最終価格は 499 ドルとなります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
インディケータ
Quantum TrendPulse を ご紹介します。これは、   SuperTrend   、   RSI   、および Stochastic のパワーを 1 つの包括的なインジケーターに組み合わせて、取引の可能性を最大限に引き出す究極の取引ツールです。精度と効率を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されたこのインジケーターは、市場のトレンド、勢いの変化、最適なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを自信を持って特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴: SuperTrend 統合: 現在の市場動向に簡単に追従し、収益性の波に乗ることができます。 RSI精度: 買われすぎと売られすぎのレベルを検出し、市場の反転のタイミングに最適で、SuperTrendのフィルターとして使用されます。 確率的精度: 確率的振動を活用して、変動の激しい市場で隠れたチャンスを見つけます。SuperTrend のフィルターとして使用されます。 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5 から H1 または H4 まで、さまざまなタイムフレームで市場を常に把握します。 カスタマイズ可能なアラート: カスタム取引条件が満たされ
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
インディケータ
優れたテクニカルインジケーター「Grabber」をご紹介します。これは、すぐに使える「オールインワン」トレーディング戦略として機能します。 ひとつのコードに、市場のテクニカル分析ツール、取引シグナル（矢印）、アラート機能、プッシュ通知が強力に統合されています。 このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を無料で提供します： Grabberユーティリティ：オープンポジションを自動で管理するツール ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル：インジケーターのインストール、設定、取引方法を解説 カスタムセットファイル：インジケーターをすばやく自動設定し、最大限の成果を出すための設定ファイル 他の戦略はもう忘れてください！Grabberだけが、あなたを新たなトレードの高みへと導いてくれるのです。 Grabber戦略の主な特徴： 推奨タイムフレーム：M5〜H4 対応通貨ペア・資産：どれでも使用可能ですが、私が実際に検証した以下を推奨します（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、E
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
インディケータ
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
インディケータ
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
インディケータ
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Meravith Autoは、Meravithトレーディングシステムの自動化バージョンです。 このインジケーターは、色が変化するトレンドラインで構成されています。強気のときは緑色、弱気のときは赤色になります。これはトレンドのサポートラインです。強気の出来高と弱気の出来高が等しくなる流動性ライン。三重の強気デビエーションライン。三重の弱気デビエーションライン。大きな出来高を示す紫色と青色のドット。紫色のドットは平均出来高より2つのデビエーション分大きい出来高を示し、青色のドットは2つのデビエーションを示します。 使い方は？ 強気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの上にある流動性は強気トレンドを示します。市場は上昇すると予想されます。ロングポジションを開きます。 弱気のトレンドラインと、トレンドラインの下にある流動性は弱気トレンドを示します。市場は下落すると予想されます。ショートポジションを開きます。 他のインジケーターと自由に組み合わせて使用できます。 どの通貨ペア、どの時間足でも使用できます。 ブローカーが提示する出来高の違いにより、結果が異なる場合があります。 出来高が多いため、大
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
インディケータ
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
インディケータ
TREND FLOW PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換するポイントを特定するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの反転や、大口の市場参加者が再び参入するエリアを可視化します。 チャート上の BOS マークは、真のトレンド転換および上位時間足の重要なレベルを示します。インジケーターのデータはリペイントされず、各バーの確定後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターの主な要素： BOS FLOW – トレンド波動および実際のトレンド転換。大口の市場参加者のエントリーと、その存在の確認を示します（数字で表示）。 BOS FILL – トレンドの方向に沿ってバーを色分けします。 「大口プレイヤー」のエントリーポイントや、トレンドが変化するポイントを示します。 シグナルレベル： BOS – 強さが未確定の参加者によるエントリー（多くの場合、メイントレンド内の調整）。 Move SL – 大口参加者がポジションをどのように移動させているかを視覚的に表示します。トレーダーがストップロスを調整する際の参考として使用できます。 Super BOS – 通常の BOS よりも優先度の高い大口参加者
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
インディケータ
ACB Breakout Arrows インジケーターは、特別なブレイクアウトパターンを検出することで、市場における重要なエントリーシグナルを提供します。このインジケーターはチャートを常に監視し、一方向に勢いが定着してきた段階で、主要な値動きの直前に精度の高いエントリーシグナルを表示します。 マルチシンボル・マルチタイムフレームスキャナーはこちらから - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 用スキャナー 主な機能 ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの水準が自動で表示されます。 すべての時間足のブレイクアウトシグナルを監視できるMTFスキャナーダッシュボードを搭載。 デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダー、スキャルパーに最適。 シグナル精度を高めるための最適化されたアルゴリズム。 損益分岐点やスキャルピングターゲットに使える特別なライン（クイックプロフィットライン）。 勝率、平均利益などのパフォーマンス分析メトリクスを表示。 リペイントなし。 トレードの確認 - 低確率のトレードを除外するために ACB Trade Filter インジケーター を使用してください。 強い買い：
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
インディケータ
AtBot： どのように機能し、どのように使用するか ### どのように機能するか MT5プラットフォーム用の「AtBot」インジケーターは、テクニカル分析ツールの組み合わせを使用して売買シグナルを生成します。単純移動平均（SMA）、指数移動平均（EMA）、および平均真実範囲（ATR）インデックスを統合して取引機会を特定します。さらに、Heikin Ashiキャンドルを使用してシグナルの精度を向上させることもできます。 購入後にレビューを残すと、特別なボーナスギフトを受け取ります。 ### 主な機能： - 再描画なし： シグナルはプロット後に変更されません。 - 再描画なし： シグナルは一貫しており、変更されません。 - 遅延なし： 遅延なくタイムリーなシグナルを提供します。 - 多様な時間枠： あらゆる時間枠で使用可能で、取引戦略に合わせることができます。 ### 操作手順： #### 入力と設定： - firstkey (TrendValue)： トレンド検出の感度を調整します。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 売買シグナル生成の感度を定義します。 - ma
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
インディケータ
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
インディケータ
TPSproTrend PRO は、市場が実際に方向転換する瞬間を識別し、動きの開始時にエントリー ポイントを形成します。 価格が動き始めた直後に市場に参入し、すでに動き出した後に参入してはいけません。 インジケーター   シグナルを再描画せず、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを自動的に表示するため、取引が明確かつ視覚的かつ構造化されます。 説明書 RUS   -   MT4 バージョン 主な利点 再描画のない信号。 すべての信号は固定です。 矢印が表示された場合 -     もう変化したり消えたりすることはありません。 誤ったシグナルのリスクなしに、安定したデータに基づいて取引の決定を下すことができます。 既製の買い/売りエントリーポイント このインジケーターは、取引を開始するのに最適なタイミングを自動的に決定し、チャート上に矢印で表示します。 推測や主観的な分析は不要。明確なシグナルだけです。 自動ストップロスとテイクプロフィットゾーン 信号の直後に次のものが表示されます: エントリーポイント リスク制限ゾーン（ストップロス） 利益確定ゾーン これにより、
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
インディケータ
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
インディケータ
これまでに、 素晴らしいバックテスト結果、 驚くべき数値を持つ ライブ口座のパフォーマンス証明 、そして あらゆる場所での統計情報 がある取引インジケーターを購入し、しかし使用後に 口座を破綻させてしまった ことは何度ありますか？ シグナル単独を信用すべきではありません。そもそもなぜそれが表示されたのかを知る必要があります。そして、それこそがRelicusRoad Proの得意とすることです！ ユーザーマニュアル + 戦略 + トレーニングビデオ + VIPアクセス付きプライベートグループ + モバイル版利用可能 市場の見方を変える新しい方法 RelicusRoadは、FX、先物、仮想通貨、株式、指数に対応する、 世界で最も強力で最高の取引インジケーター であり、トレーダーが口座を 成長させる ために必要なすべての情報とツールを提供します。 初心者 から 上級者 まで、 すべてのトレーダー が成功できるよう、 テクニカル分析 と 取引計画 を提供します。 これは、将来の市場を 予測する のに十分な情報を提供する 主要な取引インジケーター です。私たちは、チャート上で意味をなさない複
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
作者のその他のプロダクト
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
Barend Paul Stander
4.47 (17)
インディケータ
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Fractal Model
Barend Paul Stander
インディケータ
Fractal Model Indicator for Metatrader , meticulously crafted around the renowned Fractal Model by TTrades. This powerful tool empowers traders to navigate price action with precision, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis to anticipate momentum shifts, swing formations, and trend continuations. Designed for MetaTrader , the Fractal Model Indicator combines advanced algorithmic insights with customizable features, making it an essential addition for traders seeking to capitalize on expansive mar
CRT Candle Range Theory
Barend Paul Stander
インディケータ
Candle Range Theory - CRT Mark Candle Range Theory - CRT  bars on the chart. Options: choose between   2 bar CRT or  CRT that include inside bars Show higher time frame CRT on lower time frame chart show current time frame CRT on chart with higher time frame CRT Alert when new CRT has formed Show / Hide Labels Button Menu to select Options for more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT look on X for @Romeotpt @SpeculatorFL Manual
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信