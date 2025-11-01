GoldBach

Goldbach Power of Three Levels Indicator
Based on Hopiplaka’s Goldbach Conjecture Framework

 

Unlock the hidden structure of price with the Goldbach Power of Three (PO3) Levels Indicator — a precision tool built directly from the principles in Hopiplaka’s bestselling book:

"Goldbach Fundamentals: What Every ICT Trader Still Wants to Demystify"
Available now at: https://hopiplaka.gumroad.com/

 

Indicator Features

  • Dynamic PO3 Level Selection
    Choose your cycle size: 3, 9, 27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, 6561
    Each level expands the Goldbach structure across multiple timeframes.
  • Fully Labeled Goldbach Sequence on Chart
    Every key level is clearly marked and named:
    •   High – Stop Run
    •     Rejection Block
    •     Order Block
    •     FVG (Fair Value Gap)
    •     Liquidity Void
    •     Breaker
    •     Mitigation
    •   EQ (Equilibrium)
    •     Mitigation
    •     Breaker
    •     Liquidity Void
    •     FVG
    •     Order Block
    •     Rejection Block
    • Low – Stop Run
  •   Smart Zone Coloring
    • Custom Upper / Premium Zone color
    • Custom Lower / Discount Zone color
    • Distinct EQ (Equilibrium) line color
  •   Visual Emphasis on Key Levels

High, EQ, and Low levels are boldly highlighted for instant recognition — perfect for live trading and analysis.

 

 

Recommended Study

To fully master and trust these levels, study the source:
**Goldbach Fundamentals – Hopiplaka (Gumroad)**

 

 


