GoldBach

Goldbach Power of Three Levels Indicator
Based on Hopiplaka’s Goldbach Conjecture Framework

 

Unlock the hidden structure of price with the Goldbach Power of Three (PO3) Levels Indicator — a precision tool built directly from the principles in Hopiplaka’s bestselling book:

"Goldbach Fundamentals: What Every ICT Trader Still Wants to Demystify"
Available now at: https://hopiplaka.gumroad.com/

 

Indicator Features

  • Dynamic PO3 Level Selection
    Choose your cycle size: 3, 9, 27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, 6561
    Each level expands the Goldbach structure across multiple timeframes.
  • Fully Labeled Goldbach Sequence on Chart
    Every key level is clearly marked and named:
    •   High – Stop Run
    •     Rejection Block
    •     Order Block
    •     FVG (Fair Value Gap)
    •     Liquidity Void
    •     Breaker
    •     Mitigation
    •   EQ (Equilibrium)
    •     Mitigation
    •     Breaker
    •     Liquidity Void
    •     FVG
    •     Order Block
    •     Rejection Block
    • Low – Stop Run
  •   Smart Zone Coloring
    • Custom Upper / Premium Zone color
    • Custom Lower / Discount Zone color
    • Distinct EQ (Equilibrium) line color
  •   Visual Emphasis on Key Levels

High, EQ, and Low levels are boldly highlighted for instant recognition — perfect for live trading and analysis.

 

 

Recommended Study

To fully master and trust these levels, study the source:
**Goldbach Fundamentals – Hopiplaka (Gumroad)**

 

 


Рекомендуем также
Nebula Trend MT5
Nervada Emeule Adams
Индикаторы
Nebula Trend Nebula Trend — это простой индикатор разворота тренда, предназначенный для точного определения потенциальных точек разворота рынка. Индикатор генерирует четкие сигналы в виде стрелок покупки и продажи непосредственно на вашем графике, что позволяет легко определить момент вероятного разворота тренда. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы новичком, ищущим простые торговые сигналы, или опытным трейдером, стремящимся к надежным подтверждениям разворота, Nebula Trend обеспечивает необходи
OutsideBar and InsideBar
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Индикаторы
This indicator shows OutsideBars (OB) and InsideBars(IB) in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish IBs or OBs are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or Outlines can also be set. OutsideBars and InsideBars often show good zones for support or resistance. See the Screenshot for some examples.
Traders Inside Trend Indicator
Markus Paminger
Индикаторы
Displays trends in current chart. You can display trends of multiple timeframes in one chart by inserting this indicator as often as you want. Key features: displays trend line by finding highs and lows counts number of high/low of current trend in different color (long/short) allows you to display multiple timeframe trends in one chart Settings: Indicator Name: if you want to show M5 and H1 on one chart add TITrend twice to your current chart and rename M5 to "TITrendM5" and H1 to "TITrendH1" C
MT5 Pivot Points High Low Extension
Yong Li
Индикаторы
Descriptions A point point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of market over different time frames. This indicator calculate the highest or lowest pivots among left x and right y bars and show the high/low level during that period.   From that, you could clearly see the top resistance & bottom support level and how market goes break out. Instructions pivotLeft - pivot left bar count pivotRight - pivot right bar count pivotHighColor - color
Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci
Emanuel Andriato
4.9 (10)
Индикаторы
Cybertrade Auto Fibonacci retraction and projection  - MT5 Auto Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots the Fibonacci retracement and projection based on the number of bars you select in the indicator setting. You can customize nine different levels of retraction and three levels of projection. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations. This indicator is the same one we use in ou
FREE
Wa Candle Timer MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Индикаторы
Wa Candle Timer MT5 — это мощный и удобный индикатор, который отображает оставшееся время до формирования следующей свечи на графике MT5. Этот инструмент помогает трейдерам отслеживать время закрытия свечей, улучшая точность входа в сделку. Ключевые особенности : Отображает таймер обратного отсчета для текущей свечи. Меняет цвет, когда оставшееся время падает ниже заданного пользователем процента. Настраиваемое оповещение при достижении указанного процента. Полностью настраиваемые шр
FREE
Candlestick Patterns with Alerts MT5
Peter Mueller
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
With this easy to set up indicator you can display and set alerts for the following candlestick formations: Bull Breakout, Bear Breakout, Hammer, Pin, Bullish Engulfing, Bearish Engulfing. Input parameters: ShortArrowColor: The color of the Arrows, displaying a Bearish candle formation LongArrowColor: The color of the Arrows displaying a Bullish candle formation BullishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert BearishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert Pin:  Disabled/Enabled/Enabledw
FREE
Mogalef Bands MT5
Victor Tengo Quiles
Индикаторы
Полосы Mogalef — Динамическая структура диапазона и целевые зоны (MT5) Полосы Mogalef — это визуальный индикатор рыночной структуры, который рассматривает рынок как   динамический диапазон , смещающийся поэтапно. Вместо отдельных “сигналов” он дает контекстные уровни, чтобы: понимать, где цена сейчас “работает” (рабочая зона), находить потенциальные зоны продолжения/расширения (цели), и фильтровать шум за счет устойчивого, неимпульсивного обновления (с инерцией). Индикатор рассчитан на дискрецио
DduP Moving Average
Damien Dupere
Индикаторы
Maximize your trading performance with Dd-uP , a revolutionary indicator based on an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) smoothing. This indicator is represented by a distinct yellow line on your charts, making it easy to identify market trends and providing precise and reliable trading signals. Key Features: Advanced EMA Smoothing : Track market trends with an EMA smoothing that reacts quickly to price changes, offering precise and real-time analysis. Buy and Sell Signals : Receive clear signals w
FREE
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
Индикаторы
Индикатор предназначен для того, чтобы вовремя закрывать позиции по рынку. Например: досрочно фиксировать прибыль, если цена не достигла TakeProfit, а рынок разворачивается. Индикатор анализирует импульс, а не тренд. О тренде никакой информации он не дает. Индикатор хорошо подходит для поиска дивергенции. Индикатор Ershov 38 Parrots динамически подстраивается под рынок и выявляет импульсы движения цены средней и высокой амплитуды. На мелкие скачки цены почти не реагирует.  Принципиальное отличи
Liga
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор связывает цену по циклично-волновой зависимости. Таким образом, все точки пересечения будут оптимальными точками, в которых изменяется движение с учетом периода индикатора. Точки пересечения можно использовать как точки потенциального разворота рынка. Но не надо забывать, что подход должен быть комплексным, сигналы индикатора требуют дополнительной информации для входа в рынок. Подходит для форекса, фьючерсов и бинарных опционов без перерисовки. Подает много сигналов, что требует нал
Parabolic Sar Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Сканер Parabolic SAR Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 — это комплексный торговый инструмент, предназначенный для мониторинга множества валютных пар и таймфреймов с использованием индикатора Parabolic SAR (PSAR). Он организует сигналы в табличном формате, отображая статус каждого символа по таймфреймам от M1 до MN1. Трейдеры могут включать или отключать определенные таймфреймы в соответствии со своими стратегиями, обеспечивая целенаправленный и эффективный анализ рынка. Версия для MT4 доступна
ZigZag SMC MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Индикаторы
The ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the ideal tool for traders who want to accurately identify tops and bottoms based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT). Main Benefits: Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms. Based on concepts used by institutional traders. Ideal for analyzing liquidity, market structure and manipulation. Simple to use: just add it to the chart and track the critical points. ️ Free Version: This ve
FREE
Time Broker Deriv
Cristofher Robles
5 (1)
Индикаторы
El indicador "Time Broker Deriv" está diseñado específicamente para su uso en los índices sintéticos Boom y Crash, así como en otros pares de trading disponibles en la plataforma MT5. Su función principal es proporcionar la hora del broker en comparación con nuestra hora local. Es importante destacar que el indicador "Time Broker Deriv" solo muestra la hora del broker.
FREE
Golden Cream Scalper
Andrii Soma
Эксперты
Ссылка на сигнал:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2245913 Чат для обсуждений и вопросов:    https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/013c55ab4fefda01 Начальная цена: 99$ Повышение цены: цена будет увеличиваться на 100 долларов США ежемесячно в случае хороших показателей за месяц (10% и более). Работает на стандартном счете (ECN не требуется). Он был оптимизирован на небольшом объеме данных (8 месяцев 2024 года), но бэктест показывает отличные результаты при длительном тестировании с использованием р
Anchored Linear Regression Channel
Jorge Adalberto Do Valle Junior
Индикаторы
Закреплённый Канал Линейной Регрессии (ALRC) Описание: Закреплённый Канал Линейной Регрессии (Anchored Linear Regression Channel, ALRC) — это усовершенствованный инструмент технического анализа, который улучшает традиционный канал линейной регрессии за счёт возможности привязки к подтверждённой точке разворота (пивоту). Это обеспечивает более точное и надёжное отображение поведения цены в отношении ключевых структурных точек на графике. Ключевые особенности: Привязка к подтверждённому пивот
LevelsFib DTZ
Vitaliy Davydov
Индикаторы
Комбинированный индикатор LevelsFib DTZ помогает определить направление тренда при торговле. Отображает  на графике сигналы о возможной предстоящей смене тренда.  Индикатор представляет собой комбинацию уровней Фибоначчи с зонами перекупленности и перепроданности и трендовый индикатор на основе индикаторов ZigZag & ATR.  Индикатор  LevelsFib DTZ помогает трейдерам прогнозировать  дальнейшее движение цены и соответствующим образом корректировать свою стратегию. Работает на всех таймфреймах.
Show Informations On Chart for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Индикаторы
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
ArroX
Zahed Khodarahmi
Индикаторы
ArroX Indicator Description ArroX is a technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. This indicator analyzes price movements and market trends to provide trading signals. Key Features: - Displays buy and sell arrows on the chart - Includes trend filtering capabilities - Provides multiple take profit levels - Shows market analysis information panel - Supports different signal sensitivity modes - Uses Bollinger Bands and moving averages for analysis - Includes stop loss calc
Liquidity Sweep Detector
Peat Winch
Индикаторы
Liquidity Sweep Detector – Detailed Description and Installation Guide Overview Liquidity Sweep Detector is a powerful and versatile technical indicator designed to help traders identify stop hunts and liquidity grabs across any financial instrument and timeframe. Stop hunts occur when price temporarily breaches key swing highs or lows, triggering stop-loss orders from retail traders, before reversing direction. By visually highlighting these events, this indicator allows traders to better unde
Stochastic Premium
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Индикаторы
Stochastic Premium - Technical Indicator Overview The Stochastic Premium is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic stochastic oscillator, designed specifically for traders seeking accurate entry signals with a superior visual interface. This indicator combines the effectiveness of momentum analysis with modern visual elements and advanced features. Purpose and Functionality What does the indicator do? Identifies overbought and oversold areas in the market. Detects moving av
High And Low MT5
Dmitriy Parfenovich
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отображает на текущем графике максимумы и минимумы свечей другого таймфрейма. Входные параметры: TimeFrame - период графика, данные которого будут накладываться на текущий график цены (по умолчанию H12). Time Zone - смещение индикатора по часовому поясу относительно времени брокера (по умолчанию Broker-1). Если часовой пояс брокера UTC+1 и установить параметр Time Zone равный Broker-1 , то перегибы индикатора будут построены кратно времени по Гринвичу. Значения индикаторных буферо
Fight of forces
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Индикаторы
Индикатор окрашивает свечи графика в цвета, вычисленные из значений сил быков и медведей. Работает следующим образом:  Берутся значения двух индикаторов Bears и Bulls, сравнивается кто сильнее на свече. Это всё. .
FREE
ADR Levels Plus
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Индикаторы
Uncover the market’s secret zones with the ADR Levels+ Indicator. This dynamic tool plots ADR extension levels at 100%, 125%, 150%, and 200% right on your chart. In most cases, price dances between these boundaries—but when it breaks out, it often signals a prime opportunity for a mean reversion trade or the start of an evolving trend. Plus, an integrated alarm system triggers as soon as these key levels are reached, ensuring you never miss a lucrative trading opportunity. Elevate your strategy
SmartMass MT5
Roberto Alvarez
Индикаторы
SMARTMASS INDICATOR This indicator is different from all known volume indicators. It has a significant distinction; it is an algorithm that relates price movement to volume, attempting to find proportionality and efficient movement while filtering out noise and other movements that are more random and do not follow a trend or reversal. Ultimately, it reveals the true strength of the movement, indicating whether it has genuine support from bulls or bears or if it's merely a high-volume movement
Channels Universal
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Channel Universal   умеет правильно строить форекс канал и формирует классическую стратегию торговли, прост в исполнении, поэтому доступен даже новичкам. Ценовые каналы одинаково хорошо работают на любых торговых активах и таймфреймах, могут использоваться как самостоятельно, так и с дополнительным подтверждением от осцилляторов и рыночных объемов.  Если взглянуть на цену и попытаться выявить самые простые визуальные закономерности вы тут же увидите, что цена практически никогда не движется пр
DWMACD
Roman Sukhorukov
Индикаторы
DWMACD - Divergence Wave MACD . Индикатор отображает дивергенции, изменяя цвет гистограммы MACD. Индикатор прост при использовании и настройке. Для расчета может быть использована сигнальная линия, либо значения гистограммы стандартного MACD. Вы можете изменить рассчет, используя параметр UsedLine. Целесообразно использовать для расчета сигнальную линию, если гистограмма часто меняет направления и имеет малые значения, образуя подобие флэта. Чтобы сгладить значения гистограммы установите сигнал
Santa Trend
Marco Aurelio Cestari
4.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Santa Trend Indicator  is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. Advantages Generates instant buy and sell signals. Provides an alternate exit strategy to your existing trading system. Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development. Does not lag.
FREE
SupportResistence
Eduardo Borges Mariani
Индикаторы
SupportResistance - это динамический индикатор поддержки и сопротивления, основанный на максимуме и минимуме предыдущих свечей. Параметры расчета настраиваются. Вы можете использовать максимальное и минимальное значения предыдущей свечи в качестве ориентира, или вы можете использовать максимум и минимум группы предыдущих свечей. Индикатор использует красную линию для обозначения сопротивления и зеленую линию для обозначения поддержки. Когда уровень поддержки или сопротивления пробит, его лин
Dorian
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Индикатор Dorian - это интуитивный инструмент для определения текущего рыночного тренда. Он основан на простой визуализации в виде двухцветных линий, что делает его удобным для использования как начинающими, так и опытными трейдерами. Этот индикатор не только помогает определить направление тренда, но и служит ценным советником для принятия решений о входе в рынок или закрытии позиций. Благодаря своей простоте и эффективности, Dorian рекомендуется для трейдеров любого уровня опыта. Интерпрета
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (33)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Meravith Auto — это автоматизированная версия торговой системы Meravith. Индикатор состоит из линии тренда, которая меняет свой цвет. В бычьем состоянии она зелёная, а в медвежьем — красная. Это линия поддержки тренда. Линии ликвидности, где бычий объём равен медвежьему объёму. Линии тройной бычьей девиации. Линии тройной медвежьей девиации. Фиолетовых и синих точек, которые указывают на высокий объём. Фиолетовая точка показывает объём, превышающий средний на две девиации, а синяя — на две девиа
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Индикаторы
TREND FLOW PRO  без перерисовки помогает понять, где рынок на самом деле меняет направление. Индикатор показывает развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники рынка заходят повторно. Отметки BOS на графике – это истинные смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов. Данные индикатора не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия каждого бара. Основные элементы индикатора: BOS FLOW – трендовые волны и реальные смены тренда, это входы крупных игроков и подтверждение их наличия
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет важный сигнал входа на рынок, выявляя особый паттерн пробоя. Он непрерывно сканирует график на предмет устойчивого импульса в одном направлении и предоставляет точный сигнал перед основным движением. Получите сканер для нескольких символов и таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-Лосс и Тейк-Профит предоставляются индикатором. В комплект входит MTF-сканер, отслеживающий сигналы пробоя на всех таймфрей
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Elliott Wave Trend был разработан для научного подсчета волн на основе шаблонов и паттернов, впервые разработанных Чжон Хо Сео. Индикатор нацелен на максимальное устранение нечеткости классического подсчета волн Эллиотта с использованием шаблонов и паттернов. Таким образом индикатор Elliott Wave Trend в первую очередь предоставляет шаблон для подсчета волн. Во-вторых, он предлагает структурный подсчет волн Wave Structural Score, которые помогает определить точное формирование волны. Он
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Другие продукты этого автора
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
Barend Paul Stander
4.47 (17)
Индикаторы
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Fractal Model
Barend Paul Stander
Индикаторы
Fractal Model Indicator for Metatrader , meticulously crafted around the renowned Fractal Model by TTrades. This powerful tool empowers traders to navigate price action with precision, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis to anticipate momentum shifts, swing formations, and trend continuations. Designed for MetaTrader , the Fractal Model Indicator combines advanced algorithmic insights with customizable features, making it an essential addition for traders seeking to capitalize on expansive mar
CRT Candle Range Theory
Barend Paul Stander
Индикаторы
Candle Range Theory - CRT Mark Candle Range Theory - CRT  bars on the chart. Options: choose between   2 bar CRT or  CRT that include inside bars Show higher time frame CRT on lower time frame chart show current time frame CRT on chart with higher time frame CRT Alert when new CRT has formed Show / Hide Labels Button Menu to select Options for more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT look on X for @Romeotpt @SpeculatorFL Manual
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв