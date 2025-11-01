GoldBach
Goldbach Power of Three Levels Indicator
Based on Hopiplaka’s Goldbach Conjecture Framework
Unlock the hidden structure of price with the Goldbach Power of Three (PO3) Levels Indicator — a precision tool built directly from the principles in Hopiplaka’s bestselling book:
"Goldbach Fundamentals: What Every ICT Trader Still Wants to Demystify"
Indicator Features
- Dynamic PO3 Level Selection
Choose your cycle size: 3, 9, 27, 81, 243, 729, 2187, 6561
Each level expands the Goldbach structure across multiple timeframes.
- Fully Labeled Goldbach Sequence on Chart
Every key level is clearly marked and named:
- High – Stop Run
- Rejection Block
- Order Block
- FVG (Fair Value Gap)
- Liquidity Void
- Breaker
- Mitigation
- EQ (Equilibrium)
- Mitigation
- Breaker
- Liquidity Void
- FVG
- Order Block
- Rejection Block
- Low – Stop Run
- Smart Zone Coloring
- Custom Upper / Premium Zone color
- Custom Lower / Discount Zone color
- Distinct EQ (Equilibrium) line color
- Visual Emphasis on Key Levels
High, EQ, and Low levels are boldly highlighted for instant recognition — perfect for live trading and analysis.
Recommended Study
**Goldbach Fundamentals – Hopiplaka (Gumroad)**