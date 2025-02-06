通貨 / MATW
MATW: Matthews International Corporation - Class A
25.89 USD 0.89 (3.56%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MATWの今日の為替レートは、3.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.17の安値と26.09の高値で取引されました。
Matthews International Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MATW News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Matthews International Q3 2025 slides: Net income surges despite revenue decline from divestiture
- Matthews International (MATW) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Matthews earnings beat by $0.27, revenue topped estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Matthews International - Conglomerate Starts To Reveal Value (NASDAQ:MATW)
- Victoria’s Secret faces fresh activist fight from Barington Capital, source says
- Matthews International rating downgraded to ’B+’ by S&P Global Ratings
- Matthews International: SGK Sale Will Fund Buyback (MATW)
- Exclusive-JPMorgan beefs up activism defense group, hires two managing directors
- Activists step up demands on companies globally in Q1, focus on US corporations
- Matthews International beats back board challenge from Barington, preliminary votes show
- Tesla Files Fresh Lawsuit Against Matthews After Court Defeat - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)
- Matthews announces governance changes as vote on boardroom fight looms
- Matthews International Cashes In: Another $50M Sale Advances Debt Reduction Plan - Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)
- Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Matthews International Wins Arbitration Against Tesla, Secures Right to Sell Battery Technology
1日のレンジ
25.17 26.09
1年のレンジ
18.50 32.25
- 以前の終値
- 25.00
- 始値
- 25.26
- 買値
- 25.89
- 買値
- 26.19
- 安値
- 25.17
- 高値
- 26.09
- 出来高
- 550
- 1日の変化
- 3.56%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.57%
- 1年の変化
- 11.93%
