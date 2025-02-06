クォートセクション
通貨 / MATW
MATW: Matthews International Corporation - Class A

25.89 USD 0.89 (3.56%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MATWの今日の為替レートは、3.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.17の安値と26.09の高値で取引されました。

Matthews International Corporation - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
25.17 26.09
1年のレンジ
18.50 32.25
以前の終値
25.00
始値
25.26
買値
25.89
買値
26.19
安値
25.17
高値
26.09
出来高
550
1日の変化
3.56%
1ヶ月の変化
6.32%
6ヶ月の変化
16.57%
1年の変化
11.93%
