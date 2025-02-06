Moedas / MATW
MATW: Matthews International Corporation - Class A
25.52 USD 0.52 (2.08%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MATW para hoje mudou para 2.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.17 e o mais alto foi 25.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Matthews International Corporation - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MATW Notícias
Faixa diária
25.17 25.86
Faixa anual
18.50 32.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.00
- Open
- 25.26
- Bid
- 25.52
- Ask
- 25.82
- Low
- 25.17
- High
- 25.86
- Volume
- 91
- Mudança diária
- 2.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.90%
- Mudança anual
- 10.33%
