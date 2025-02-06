통화 / MATW
MATW: Matthews International Corporation - Class A
25.05 USD 0.84 (3.24%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MATW 환율이 오늘 -3.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.98이고 고가는 25.84이었습니다.
Matthews International Corporation - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
MATW News
일일 변동 비율
24.98 25.84
년간 변동
18.50 32.25
- 이전 종가
- 25.89
- 시가
- 25.64
- Bid
- 25.05
- Ask
- 25.35
- 저가
- 24.98
- 고가
- 25.84
- 볼륨
- 742
- 일일 변동
- -3.24%
- 월 변동
- 2.87%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.79%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.30%
20 9월, 토요일