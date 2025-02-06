QuotazioniSezioni
MATW: Matthews International Corporation - Class A

25.05 USD 0.84 (3.24%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MATW ha avuto una variazione del -3.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.98 e ad un massimo di 25.84.

Segui le dinamiche di Matthews International Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.98 25.84
Intervallo Annuale
18.50 32.25
Chiusura Precedente
25.89
Apertura
25.64
Bid
25.05
Ask
25.35
Minimo
24.98
Massimo
25.84
Volume
742
Variazione giornaliera
-3.24%
Variazione Mensile
2.87%
Variazione Semestrale
12.79%
Variazione Annuale
8.30%
20 settembre, sabato