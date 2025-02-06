Valute / MATW
MATW: Matthews International Corporation - Class A
25.05 USD 0.84 (3.24%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MATW ha avuto una variazione del -3.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.98 e ad un massimo di 25.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Matthews International Corporation - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.98 25.84
Intervallo Annuale
18.50 32.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.89
- Apertura
- 25.64
- Bid
- 25.05
- Ask
- 25.35
- Minimo
- 24.98
- Massimo
- 25.84
- Volume
- 742
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.30%
20 settembre, sabato