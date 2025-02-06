Dövizler / MATW
MATW: Matthews International Corporation - Class A
25.05 USD 0.84 (3.24%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MATW fiyatı bugün -3.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.84 aralığında işlem gördü.
Matthews International Corporation - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
MATW haberleri
Günlük aralık
24.98 25.84
Yıllık aralık
18.50 32.25
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.89
- Açılış
- 25.64
- Satış
- 25.05
- Alış
- 25.35
- Düşük
- 24.98
- Yüksek
- 25.84
- Hacim
- 742
- Günlük değişim
- -3.24%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.87%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.79%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.30%
21 Eylül, Pazar