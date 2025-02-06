FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / MATW
MATW: Matthews International Corporation - Class A

25.05 USD 0.84 (3.24%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MATW fiyatı bugün -3.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.84 aralığında işlem gördü.

Matthews International Corporation - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
24.98 25.84
Yıllık aralık
18.50 32.25
Önceki kapanış
25.89
Açılış
25.64
Satış
25.05
Alış
25.35
Düşük
24.98
Yüksek
25.84
Hacim
742
Günlük değişim
-3.24%
Aylık değişim
2.87%
6 aylık değişim
12.79%
Yıllık değişim
8.30%
