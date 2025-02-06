Divisas / MATW
MATW: Matthews International Corporation - Class A
25.00 USD 0.58 (2.27%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MATW de hoy ha cambiado un -2.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.15.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Matthews International Corporation - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
24.90 26.15
Rango anual
18.50 32.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 25.58
- Open
- 25.77
- Bid
- 25.00
- Ask
- 25.30
- Low
- 24.90
- High
- 26.15
- Volumen
- 426
- Cambio diario
- -2.27%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.56%
- Cambio anual
- 8.08%
