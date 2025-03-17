通貨 / BRAG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BRAG: Bragg Gaming Group Inc
2.79 USD 0.07 (2.45%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BRAGの今日の為替レートは、-2.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.70の安値と2.91の高値で取引されました。
Bragg Gaming Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRAG News
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Benchmark downgrades Bragg Gaming stock rating to Hold on regulatory headwinds
- Bragg Gaming Group stock price target lowered to $4 by Citizens JMP
- Bragg Gaming Q2 2025 slides: Strategic shift to proprietary content drives margin growth
- Bragg Gaming misses revenue estimates, guidance lowered
- Bragg Gaming stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Bragg Gaming appoints Luka Pataky as EVP of AI and innovation
- Bragg Gaming (BRAG): Positive Developments Gone Unnoticed
- Bragg Gaming Group elects board members at annual meeting
- Bragg Gaming to develop exclusive casino games for Hard Rock Bet
- Bragg Gaming secures new $6 million credit facility
- Bragg Delivers On Player Engagement Focus With Innovative Big Ticket Bonanza Gamification Tool
- Benchmark maintains Bragg Gaming stock Buy rating, $6 target
- JMP maintains Bragg Gaming stock with $6 target
- Bragg Gaming Group Reports 7.1% First Quarter 2025 Revenue Rise to EUR 25.5 Million (USD 28.6 Million); 27% ¹ Revenue Growth Achieved Excluding the Netherlands
- Bragg Gaming Q1 2025 slides: Proprietary content drives 20% profit growth, margin expansion
- Bragg Gaming's Growth Prospects Remain Strong (NASDAQ:BRAG)
1日のレンジ
2.70 2.91
1年のレンジ
2.59 6.12
- 以前の終値
- 2.86
- 始値
- 2.91
- 買値
- 2.79
- 買値
- 3.09
- 安値
- 2.70
- 高値
- 2.91
- 出来高
- 107
- 1日の変化
- -2.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -32.77%
- 1年の変化
- -44.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K