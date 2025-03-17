货币 / BRAG
BRAG: Bragg Gaming Group Inc
2.83 USD 0.11 (3.74%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BRAG汇率已更改-3.74%。当日，交易品种以低点2.82和高点2.97进行交易。
关注Bragg Gaming Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
2.82 2.97
年范围
2.59 6.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.94
- 开盘价
- 2.95
- 卖价
- 2.83
- 买价
- 3.13
- 最低价
- 2.82
- 最高价
- 2.97
- 交易量
- 81
- 日变化
- -3.74%
- 月变化
- 5.60%
- 6个月变化
- -31.81%
- 年变化
- -43.96%
