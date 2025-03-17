Dövizler / BRAG
BRAG: Bragg Gaming Group Inc
2.78 USD 0.01 (0.36%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BRAG fiyatı bugün -0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.79 aralığında işlem gördü.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
BRAG haberleri
- Benchmark downgrades Bragg Gaming stock rating to Hold on regulatory headwinds
- Bragg Gaming Group stock price target lowered to $4 by Citizens JMP
- Bragg Gaming Q2 2025 slides: Strategic shift to proprietary content drives margin growth
- Bragg Gaming misses revenue estimates, guidance lowered
- Bragg Gaming stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Bragg Gaming appoints Luka Pataky as EVP of AI and innovation
- Bragg Gaming (BRAG): Positive Developments Gone Unnoticed
- Bragg Gaming Group elects board members at annual meeting
- Bragg Gaming to develop exclusive casino games for Hard Rock Bet
- Bragg Gaming secures new $6 million credit facility
- Bragg Delivers On Player Engagement Focus With Innovative Big Ticket Bonanza Gamification Tool
- Benchmark maintains Bragg Gaming stock Buy rating, $6 target
- JMP maintains Bragg Gaming stock with $6 target
- Bragg Gaming Group Reports 7.1% First Quarter 2025 Revenue Rise to EUR 25.5 Million (USD 28.6 Million); 27% ¹ Revenue Growth Achieved Excluding the Netherlands
- Bragg Gaming Q1 2025 slides: Proprietary content drives 20% profit growth, margin expansion
- Bragg Gaming's Growth Prospects Remain Strong (NASDAQ:BRAG)
Günlük aralık
2.76 2.79
Yıllık aralık
2.59 6.12
- Önceki kapanış
- 2.79
- Açılış
- 2.77
- Satış
- 2.78
- Alış
- 3.08
- Düşük
- 2.76
- Yüksek
- 2.79
- Hacim
- 42
- Günlük değişim
- -0.36%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.73%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -33.01%
- Yıllık değişim
- -44.95%
21 Eylül, Pazar