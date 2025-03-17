FiyatlarBölümler
BRAG
BRAG: Bragg Gaming Group Inc

2.78 USD 0.01 (0.36%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BRAG fiyatı bugün -0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.79 aralığında işlem gördü.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
2.76 2.79
Yıllık aralık
2.59 6.12
Önceki kapanış
2.79
Açılış
2.77
Satış
2.78
Alış
3.08
Düşük
2.76
Yüksek
2.79
Hacim
42
Günlük değişim
-0.36%
Aylık değişim
3.73%
6 aylık değişim
-33.01%
Yıllık değişim
-44.95%
21 Eylül, Pazar