통화 / BRAG
BRAG: Bragg Gaming Group Inc
2.78 USD 0.01 (0.36%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BRAG 환율이 오늘 -0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.76이고 고가는 2.79이었습니다.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRAG News
- 시티즌스, JMP에서 ’시장 수익률 상회’ 투자의견 재차 강조
- Citizens stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Benchmark downgrades Bragg Gaming stock rating to Hold on regulatory headwinds
- Bragg Gaming Group stock price target lowered to $4 by Citizens JMP
- Bragg Gaming Q2 2025 slides: Strategic shift to proprietary content drives margin growth
- Bragg Gaming misses revenue estimates, guidance lowered
- Bragg Gaming stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Bragg Gaming appoints Luka Pataky as EVP of AI and innovation
- Bragg Gaming (BRAG): Positive Developments Gone Unnoticed
- Bragg Gaming Group elects board members at annual meeting
- Bragg Gaming to develop exclusive casino games for Hard Rock Bet
- Bragg Gaming secures new $6 million credit facility
- Bragg Delivers On Player Engagement Focus With Innovative Big Ticket Bonanza Gamification Tool
- Benchmark maintains Bragg Gaming stock Buy rating, $6 target
- JMP maintains Bragg Gaming stock with $6 target
- Bragg Gaming Group Reports 7.1% First Quarter 2025 Revenue Rise to EUR 25.5 Million (USD 28.6 Million); 27% ¹ Revenue Growth Achieved Excluding the Netherlands
- Bragg Gaming Q1 2025 slides: Proprietary content drives 20% profit growth, margin expansion
- Bragg Gaming's Growth Prospects Remain Strong (NASDAQ:BRAG)
일일 변동 비율
2.76 2.79
년간 변동
2.59 6.12
- 이전 종가
- 2.79
- 시가
- 2.77
- Bid
- 2.78
- Ask
- 3.08
- 저가
- 2.76
- 고가
- 2.79
- 볼륨
- 42
- 일일 변동
- -0.36%
- 월 변동
- 3.73%
- 6개월 변동
- -33.01%
- 년간 변동율
- -44.95%
20 9월, 토요일