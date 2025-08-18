通貨 / ARES
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ARES: Ares Management Corporation Class A
183.36 USD 4.41 (2.46%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARESの今日の為替レートは、2.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり181.05の安値と185.94の高値で取引されました。
Ares Management Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARES News
- Friday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- エアレス・マネジメント会長レスラー氏、2290万ドル相当の株式を売却
- エアレス・マネジメントの法務責任者、3.75百万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Ares management exec. chairman Ressler sells $22.9m in stock
- Ares Management’s general counsel sells $3.75 million in stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- Ares management exec chairman Ressler sells $47.7 million in stock
- Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Ares management exec. chairman Ressler sells $82.6 million in stock
- Wall Street's $5M Secret: How the Ultra-Rich Get First Dibs on Private Equity Gold
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Ares Management appoints Anup Agarwal as insurance solutions head
- Citi names Kaustubh Kulkarni co-head of investment banking for Asia Pacific
- Ares management director Ressler sells $49.9m in stock
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Ares management CEO Arougheti sells $51.7 million in shares
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) executive chairman sells $22.7 million in stock
- Ares launches Australian infrastructure fund for retail investors
- Earnings call transcript: Ares Management Q2 2025 revenue beats expectations
- TD Cowen selects AMG, CG, MRX as top picks after Q2 earnings review
1日のレンジ
181.05 185.94
1年のレンジ
110.63 200.49
- 以前の終値
- 178.95
- 始値
- 181.06
- 買値
- 183.36
- 買値
- 183.66
- 安値
- 181.05
- 高値
- 185.94
- 出来高
- 2.249 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 24.91%
- 1年の変化
- 17.76%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B