QuotesSections
Currencies / ARES
Back to US Stock Market

ARES: Ares Management Corporation Class A

179.84 USD 2.95 (1.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARES exchange rate has changed by -1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 178.95 and at a high of 184.28.

Follow Ares Management Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ARES News

Daily Range
178.95 184.28
Year Range
110.63 200.49
Previous Close
182.79
Open
182.79
Bid
179.84
Ask
180.14
Low
178.95
High
184.28
Volume
3.192 K
Daily Change
-1.61%
Month Change
2.22%
6 Months Change
22.52%
Year Change
15.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%