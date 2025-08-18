Currencies / ARES
ARES: Ares Management Corporation Class A
179.84 USD 2.95 (1.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARES exchange rate has changed by -1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 178.95 and at a high of 184.28.
Follow Ares Management Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
178.95 184.28
Year Range
110.63 200.49
- Previous Close
- 182.79
- Open
- 182.79
- Bid
- 179.84
- Ask
- 180.14
- Low
- 178.95
- High
- 184.28
- Volume
- 3.192 K
- Daily Change
- -1.61%
- Month Change
- 2.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.52%
- Year Change
- 15.50%
