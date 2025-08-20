QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ARES
ARES: Ares Management Corporation Class A

183.05 USD 0.31 (0.17%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARES ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 180.81 e ad un massimo di 183.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Ares Management Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
180.81 183.85
Intervallo Annuale
110.63 200.49
Chiusura Precedente
183.36
Apertura
183.77
Bid
183.05
Ask
183.35
Minimo
180.81
Massimo
183.85
Volume
3.363 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.17%
Variazione Mensile
4.04%
Variazione Semestrale
24.70%
Variazione Annuale
17.56%
20 settembre, sabato