DrawScaleTop

값의 맨 위 스케일을 다시 그리는 가상 메서드.                                              

 virtual int  DrawScaleTop(
   const bool  draw,  // 플래그 
  \)

매개변수

그리기

[in] 스케일을 다시 그려야 하는지 여부를 나타내는 플래그. 

값 반환

값 스케일의 높이.