|
int i=5;
double d=-2.5;
if(i) Print("i = ",i," and is set to true");
else Print("i = ",i," and is set to false");
if(d) Print("d = ",d," and has the true value");
else Print("d = ",d," and has the false value");
i=0;
if(i) Print("i = ",i," and has the true value");
else Print("i = ",i," and has the false value");
d=0.0;
if(d) Print("d = ",d," and has the true value");
else Print("d = ",d," and has the false value");
//--- 実行結果
// i= 5 and has the true value
// d= -2.5 and has the true value
// i= 0 and has the false value
// d= 0 and has the false value