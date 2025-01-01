int i=5;

double d=-2.5;

if(i) Print("i = ",i," and is set to true");

else Print("i = ",i," and is set to false");



if(d) Print("d = ",d," and has the true value");

else Print("d = ",d," and has the false value");



i=0;

if(i) Print("i = ",i," and has the true value");

else Print("i = ",i," and has the false value");



d=0.0;

if(d) Print("d = ",d," and has the true value");

else Print("d = ",d," and has the false value");



//--- 実行結果

// i= 5 and has the true value

// d= -2.5 and has the true value

// i= 0 and has the false value

// d= 0 and has the false value