OBJ_LABEL

ラベルオブジェクト

ObjTextLabel

注意事項

ラベルに相対したアンカーポイントの位置関係は ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT 列挙から選択出来ます。アンカーポイントの座標はピクセルで設定されています。

ラベルのアンカーポイントとして使用される隅は ENUM_BASE_CORNER 列挙から選択出来ます。

次のスクリプトは、チャート上で編集オブジェクトを作成して移動します。グラフィックオブジェクトのプロパティを作成そして変更するために特別な関数が開発されています。これらの関数はお使いのアプリケーションでそのまま使用することが出来ます。

 

//--- 説明
#property description "Script creates \"Label\" graphical object."
//--- スクリプトの起動時に入力パラメータのウィンドウを表示する
#property script_show_inputs
//--- スクリプト入力パラメータ
input string           InpName="Label";         // ラベル名
input int               InpX=150;               // X 軸距離
input int               InpY=150;               // Y 軸距離
input string           InpFont="Arial";         // フォント
input int               InpFontSize=14;         // フォントサイズ
input color             InpColor=clrRed;         // 色
input double           InpAngle=0.0;           // 傾斜角度
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // アンカーの種類
input bool             InpBack=false;           // 背景オブジェクト
input bool             InpSelection=true;       // 強調表示して移動
input bool             InpHidden=true;         // オブジェクトリストに隠す
input long             InpZOrder=0;             // マウスクリックの優先順位
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ラベルを作成する                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // チャート識別子
                const string            name="Label",             // ラベル名
                const int               sub_window=0,             // サブウィンドウ番号
                const int               x=0,                     // X 座標
                const int               y=0,                     // Y 座標
                const ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // アンカーに使用されるチャートのコーナー
                const string            text="Label",             // テキスト
                const string            font="Arial",             // フォント
                const int               font_size=10,             // フォントサイズ
                const color             clr=clrRed,               // 色
                const double            angle=0.0,               // テキストの傾斜
                const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // アンカーの種類
                const bool              back=false,               // 背景で表示する
                const bool              selection=false,         // 強調表示して移動
                const bool              hidden=true,             // オブジェクトリストに隠す
                const long              z_order=0)               // マウスクリックの優先順位
 {
//--- エラー値をリセットする
  ResetLastError();
//--- ラベルを作成する
  if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
    {
    Print(__FUNCTION__,
          ": failed to create text label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- ラベル座標を設定する
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- ポイント座標が相対的に定義されているチャートのコーナーを設定
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- テキストを設定する
  ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- テキストフォントを設定する
  ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- フォントサイズを設定する
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- テキストの傾斜を設定する
  ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- アンカーの種類を設定
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- 色を設定
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 前景（false）または背景（true）に表示
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- マウスでラベルを移動させるモードを有効（true）か無効（false）にする
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- オブジェクトリストのグラフィックオブジェクトを非表示（true）か表示（false）にする
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- チャートのマウスクリックのイベントを受信するための優先順位を設定する
  ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 実行成功
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ラベルを移動する                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelMove(const long   chart_ID=0,   // チャート識別子
              const string name="Label", // ラベル名
              const int    x=0,         // X 座標
              const int    y=0)         // Y 座標
 {
//--- エラー値をリセットする
  ResetLastError();
//--- ラベルを移動する
  if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
    {
    Print(__FUNCTION__,
          ": failed to move X coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
  if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
    {
    Print(__FUNCTION__,
          ": failed to move Y coordinate of the label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- 実行成功
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ラベル結合に使用されるチャートのコーナーを変更する                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelChangeCorner(const long             chart_ID=0,               // チャート識別子
                      const string           name="Label",             // ラベル名
                      const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) // アンカーに使用されるチャートのコーナー
 {
//--- エラー値をリセットする
  ResetLastError();
//--- アンカーに使用される隅を変更する
  if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
    {
    Print(__FUNCTION__,
          ": failed to change the anchor corner! Error code = ",GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- 実行成功
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ラベルテキストを変更する                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelTextChange(const long   chart_ID=0,   // チャート識別子
                    const string name="Label", // オブジェクト名
                    const string text="Text") // テキスト
 {
//--- エラー値をリセットする
  ResetLastError();
//--- オブジェクトのテキストを変更する
  if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
    {
    Print(__FUNCTION__,
          ": failed to change the text! Error code = ",GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- 実行成功
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ラベルを削除する                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool LabelDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,   // チャート識別子
                const string name="Label") // ラベル名
 {
//--- エラー値をリセットする
  ResetLastError();
//--- ラベルを削除する
  if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
    {
    Print(__FUNCTION__,
          ": failed to delete a text label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- 実行成功
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- ラベルの座標をローカル変数に収納する
  int x=InpX;
  int y=InpY;
//--- チャートウィンドウサイズ
  long x_distance;
  long y_distance;
//--- ウィンドウサイズを設定する
  if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
    {
    Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
    return;
    }
  if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
    {
    Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
    return;
    }
//--- 入力パラメータの正しさをチェックする
  if(InpX<0 || InpX>x_distance-1 || InpY<0 || InpY>y_distance-1)
    {
    Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
    return;
    }
//--- ラベルの初期テキストを準備する
  string text;
  StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);
//--- チャートにラベルを作成する
  if(!LabelCreate(0,InpName,0,InpX,InpY,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,text,InpFont,InpFontSize,
    InpColor,InpAngle,InpAnchor,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
    {
    return;
    }
//--- チャートを再描画して1 秒待つ
  ChartRedraw();
  Sleep(500);
//--- ラベルを移動すると同時に、そのテキストを変更する
//--- 軸による反復回数
  int h_steps=(int)(x_distance/2-InpX);
  int v_steps=(int)(y_distance/2-InpY);
//--- ラベルを下に移動する
  for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
    {
    //--- 座標を変更する
     y+=2;
    //--- ラベルを移動してテキストを変更する
     MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
    }
//--- 半秒の遅れ
  Sleep(500);
//--- ラベルを右に移動する
  for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
    {
    //--- 座標を変更する
     x+=2;
    //--- ラベルを移動してテキストを変更する
     MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
    }
//--- 半秒の遅れ
  Sleep(500);
//--- ラベルを上に移動する
  for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
    {
    //--- 座標を変更する
     y-=2;
    //--- ラベルを移動してテキストを変更する
     MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
    }
//--- 半秒の遅れ
  Sleep(500);
//--- ラベルを左に移動する
  for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
    {
    //--- 座標を変更する
     x-=2;
    //--- ラベルを移動してテキストを変更する
     MoveAndTextChange(x,y,"Upper left corner: ");
    }
//--- 半秒の遅れ
  Sleep(500);
//--- アンカーに使用される隅を変更してポイントを移動する
//--- 左下の隅に移動する
  if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER))
    return;
//--- ラベルテキストを変更する
  StringConcatenate(text,"Lower left corner: ",x,",",y);
  if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
    return;
//--- チャートを再描画して 2 秒待つ
  ChartRedraw();
  Sleep(2000);
//--- 右下の隅に移動する
  if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER))
    return;
//--- ラベルテキストを変更する
  StringConcatenate(text,"Lower right corner: ",x,",",y);
  if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
    return;
//--- チャートを再描画して 2 秒待つ
  ChartRedraw();
  Sleep(2000);
//--- 右上の隅に移動する
  if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER))
    return;
//--- ラベルテキストを変更する
  StringConcatenate(text,"Upper right corner: ",x,",",y);
  if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
    return;
//--- チャートを再描画して 2 秒待つ
  ChartRedraw();
  Sleep(2000);
//--- 左上の隅に移動する
  if(!LabelChangeCorner(0,InpName,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER))
    return;
//--- ラベルテキストを変更する
  StringConcatenate(text,"Upper left corner: ",x,",",y);
  if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
    return;
//--- チャートを再描画して 2 秒待つ
  ChartRedraw();
  Sleep(2000);
//--- ラベルを削除する
  LabelDelete(0,InpName);
//--- チャートを再描画して1 秒待つ
  ChartRedraw();
  Sleep(500);
//---
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| この関数はオブジェクトを移動してそのテキストを変更する                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MoveAndTextChange(const int x,const int y,string text)
 {
//--- ラベルを移動する
  if(!LabelMove(0,InpName,x,y))
    return(false);
//--- ラベルテキストを変更する
  StringConcatenate(text,text,x,",",y);
  if(!LabelTextChange(0,InpName,text))
    return(false);
//--- スクリプトの動作が強制的に無効にされているかどうかをチェックする
  if(IsStopped())
    return(false);
//--- チャートを再描画する
  ChartRedraw();
// 0.01 秒の遅れ
  Sleep(10);
//--- 関数を終了する
  return(true);
 }