Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Advanced ORB Gold MT5
Dodong Christian Arnon

Advanced ORB Gold MT5

Dodong Christian Arnon
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 12%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
37
Profit Trade:
26 (70.27%)
Loss Trade:
11 (29.73%)
Best Trade:
8.11 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
26.98 USD (1 387 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-17.20 USD (1 185 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (3.05 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8.91 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
21.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.03%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
37
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
1.83
Long Trade:
21 (56.76%)
Short Trade:
16 (43.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.57
Profitto previsto:
0.26 USD
Profitto medio:
1.04 USD
Perdita media:
-1.56 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-3.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3.37 USD (2)
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.35 USD
Massimale:
5.35 USD (5.95%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.83% (5.24 USD)
Per equità:
0.63% (0.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 10
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 202
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.11 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.05 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.37 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 più
H1/M30 ORB Smart Recovery Signal

Professional Opening Range Breakout strategy with intelligent auto-recovery system

🎯 Signal Highlights:

#LowMinimum - Subscribe from $100 | Perfect for small accounts
#TightSL - Conservative 200-point stop loss for capital protection
#QuickRecoverySystem - Adjustable smart recovery (1.2x-3.0x multiplier)
#SmartRiskManagement - Built-in volatility & news filters
#NoOvertrading - One position at a time, margin-safe
#RealTimeScanner - Live ATR & ADX market analysis

📊 Strategy Features:

  • H4 Opening Range Breakout - Trades major timeframe breakouts
  • Auto Recovery - Opposite entries recover losses intelligently
  • News Filter - Avoids high-impact economic events
  • Volatility Filter - Only trades in favorable market conditions
  • Daily Profit Target - Automatic pause after reaching target
  • Trailing Stop - Secures profits dynamically

💼 Account Requirements:

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (ECN/RAW recommended $300
  • Broker: Low spread (0-2 pips) preferred
  • Leverage: 1:500 minimum

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • Fixed lot sizing based on equity %
  • Maximum recovery depth control
  • Pre-trade margin validation
  • Automatic shutdown on low margin
  • Customizable SL/TP levels

#ProfessionalTrading #AutomatedRecovery #SmartEA #ConsistentGrowth

⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk.

Powered by Advanced ORB Gold v4.3 - Adjustable Recovery System


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 13:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 12:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.30 12:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 12:04 2025.12.30 12:04:41  

2025.12.30 11:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.30 11:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 11:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Advanced ORB Gold MT5
30USD al mese
12%
0
0
USD
95
USD
1
97%
37
70%
22%
1.56
0.26
USD
6%
1:500
