- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|10
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|202
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
H1/M30 ORB Smart Recovery Signal
Professional Opening Range Breakout strategy with intelligent auto-recovery system
🎯 Signal Highlights:
✅ #LowMinimum - Subscribe from $100 | Perfect for small accounts
✅ #TightSL - Conservative 200-point stop loss for capital protection
✅ #QuickRecoverySystem - Adjustable smart recovery (1.2x-3.0x multiplier)
✅ #SmartRiskManagement - Built-in volatility & news filters
✅ #NoOvertrading - One position at a time, margin-safe
✅ #RealTimeScanner - Live ATR & ADX market analysis
📊 Strategy Features:
- H4 Opening Range Breakout - Trades major timeframe breakouts
- Auto Recovery - Opposite entries recover losses intelligently
- News Filter - Avoids high-impact economic events
- Volatility Filter - Only trades in favorable market conditions
- Daily Profit Target - Automatic pause after reaching target
- Trailing Stop - Secures profits dynamically
💼 Account Requirements:
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (ECN/RAW recommended $300
- Broker: Low spread (0-2 pips) preferred
- Leverage: 1:500 minimum
🛡️ Risk Management:
- Fixed lot sizing based on equity %
- Maximum recovery depth control
- Pre-trade margin validation
- Automatic shutdown on low margin
- Customizable SL/TP levels
#ProfessionalTrading #AutomatedRecovery #SmartEA #ConsistentGrowth
⚠️ Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk.
Powered by Advanced ORB Gold v4.3 - Adjustable Recovery System
