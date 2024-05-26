SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Stable Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Stable Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
75 settimane
6 / 17K USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 349%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
457
Profit Trade:
368 (80.52%)
Loss Trade:
89 (19.47%)
Best Trade:
12.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
889.26 USD (89 475 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-411.18 USD (37 319 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (58.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
59.71 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
2.84%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.82%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
6.23
Long Trade:
320 (70.02%)
Short Trade:
137 (29.98%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.16
Profitto previsto:
1.05 USD
Profitto medio:
2.42 USD
Perdita media:
-4.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-21.35 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-47.75 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
14.26%
Previsione annuale:
172.98%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.45 USD
Massimale:
76.76 USD (15.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.45% (76.83 USD)
Per equità:
33.70% (73.04 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 457
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 479
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 52K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.20 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +58.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.35 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.20 × 5
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 7
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.73 × 415
RoboForex-ECN
2.87 × 457
XAMarkets-Server
3.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.11 × 18
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.39 × 72
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
4.53 × 124
Exness-MT5Real11
4.74 × 348
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.98 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.29 × 928
Exness-MT5Real3
5.37 × 238
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
5.59 × 115
FBS-Real
5.69 × 16
26 più
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.

- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year

- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$

- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


