- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
768
Profit Trade:
603 (78.51%)
Loss Trade:
165 (21.48%)
Best Trade:
22.31 USD
Worst Trade:
-28.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 815.82 USD (174 236 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 437.09 USD (138 877 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (98.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
98.37 USD (27)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
12.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.74%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
1.43
Long Trade:
413 (53.78%)
Short Trade:
355 (46.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.26
Profitto previsto:
0.49 USD
Profitto medio:
3.01 USD
Perdita media:
-8.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-91.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-91.93 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
30.55%
Previsione annuale:
370.65%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
264.73 USD (52.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.32% (264.77 USD)
Per equità:
0.18% (1.24 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|768
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|379
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|35K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +22.31 USD
Worst Trade: -28 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 27
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +98.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -91.93 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.83 × 5968
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.02 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.08 × 197
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.12 × 835
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|4.19 × 21
Non ci sono recensioni
