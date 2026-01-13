SegnaliSezioni
Dinh Khuong Tran

Gold scalp TP SL

Dinh Khuong Tran
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
39 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 254%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
768
Profit Trade:
603 (78.51%)
Loss Trade:
165 (21.48%)
Best Trade:
22.31 USD
Worst Trade:
-28.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 815.82 USD (174 236 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 437.09 USD (138 877 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (98.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
98.37 USD (27)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
12.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.74%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
1.43
Long Trade:
413 (53.78%)
Short Trade:
355 (46.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.26
Profitto previsto:
0.49 USD
Profitto medio:
3.01 USD
Perdita media:
-8.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-91.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-91.93 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
30.55%
Previsione annuale:
370.65%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
264.73 USD (52.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.32% (264.77 USD)
Per equità:
0.18% (1.24 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 768
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 379
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 35K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +22.31 USD
Worst Trade: -28 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 27
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +98.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -91.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.83 × 5968
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
3.02 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.08 × 197
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.12 × 835
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
63 più
