SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Super High Risk
Lee Wai Chong

Gold Super High Risk

Lee Wai Chong
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 128%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
30 (93.75%)
Loss Trade:
2 (6.25%)
Best Trade:
1 000.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-718.89 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 835.35 USD (16 796 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 119.93 USD (4 870 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (1 333.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 333.04 USD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.33
Attività di trading:
34.53%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.43%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
2.38
Long Trade:
17 (53.13%)
Short Trade:
15 (46.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.53
Profitto previsto:
53.61 USD
Profitto medio:
94.51 USD
Perdita media:
-559.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-718.89 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-718.89 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
88.69%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.00 USD
Massimale:
721.99 USD (31.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.76% (720.54 USD)
Per equità:
10.19% (333.06 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 000.64 USD
Worst Trade: -719 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 333.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -718.89 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it? 

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%. 

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result: 

https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A

Raw Spread account preferred.

IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do. 

 

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.06 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gold Super High Risk
40USD al mese
128%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
6
96%
32
93%
35%
2.53
53.61
USD
22%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.