Rasekh Amiri

Goldora

Rasekh Amiri
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 191%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
315
Profit Trade:
176 (55.87%)
Loss Trade:
139 (44.13%)
Best Trade:
134.29 USD
Worst Trade:
-115.55 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 825.76 USD (407 388 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 251.51 USD (207 197 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (187.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
776.98 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
21.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
68.38%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.49
Long Trade:
163 (51.75%)
Short Trade:
152 (48.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.48
Profitto previsto:
5.00 USD
Profitto medio:
27.42 USD
Perdita media:
-23.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-150.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-219.74 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
10.13%
Previsione annuale:
122.91%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
394.11 USD
Massimale:
451.40 USD (16.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.41% (394.11 USD)
Per equità:
27.52% (367.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 267
USTEC 23
DE40 22
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
USTEC 703
DE40 -214
BTCUSD 1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 46K
USTEC 155K
DE40 -7.3K
BTCUSD 6.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +134.29 USD
Worst Trade: -116 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +187.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -150.06 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.81 × 6060
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 363
64 più
Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal is all about trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:

  • Initially traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now exclusively trading XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.

  • Early account drawdown of 39% due to diversified exposure across multiple instruments. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.

  • No Martingale, no Grid.

  • Recommended: Raw Spread account and min deposit of $500.

Important Reminder:
Trading is risky. Past results don’t guarantee future profits. Never risk money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital wisely.

Glad to have you here — Let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.31 11:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 11:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 15:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 09:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 12:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.17 20:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.15 14:15
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 22:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 21:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 13:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 11:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 16:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 09:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 07:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 11:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
