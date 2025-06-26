- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|267
|USTEC
|23
|DE40
|22
|BTCUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|USTEC
|703
|DE40
|-214
|BTCUSD
|1
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|46K
|USTEC
|155K
|DE40
|-7.3K
|BTCUSD
|6.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.81 × 6060
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.84 × 363
Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal is all about trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.
A few things to know:
-
Initially traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now exclusively trading XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.
-
Early account drawdown of 39% due to diversified exposure across multiple instruments. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.
-
No Martingale, no Grid.
-
Recommended: Raw Spread account and min deposit of $500.
Important Reminder:
Trading is risky. Past results don’t guarantee future profits. Never risk money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital wisely.
Glad to have you here — Let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!
