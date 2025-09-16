Didi Index Indicator MT5

Didi Index Indicator MT5

The Didi Index Indicator MT5 operates with two dynamic oscillating curves (green and yellow) that highlight shifts in market momentum. Alongside these, a central baseline (the middle line) acts as a balance point, guiding interpretation. The relationship between the two oscillating lines and their distance from the equilibrium line forms the basis for spotting potential trading opportunities.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Didi Index Indicator Specifications Table

Below are the core parameters of the Didi Index Indicator MT5:

Category

Oscillator – Signal & Forecast – Momentum

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Reversal – Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Market

Universal (Forex, Crypto, Indices)

 

Didi Index Indicator at a Glance

The buy or sell signals are derived from how the green and yellow lines move relative to the middle line:

  • Buy Signal: When the green curve consistently holds above the baseline, it suggests the emergence of an uptrend.
  • Sell Signal: If the yellow curve rises and moves above the middle line, it points toward a bearish outlook.

 

Uptrend Signal

On a 30-minute AUD/USD chart, the green curve is seen above the baseline. When the green line crosses above the equilibrium, it signals the start of a bullish trend.

 

Downtrend Signal

On a 4-hour chart of Solana (SOL), the yellow curve climbs above the midpoint line, indicating a possible continuation of bearish price movement.

 

Didi Index Indicator Settings

Below are the main adjustable inputs for the Didi Index Indicator MT5:

  • Curta: Period for short-term index measurement
  • CurtaAppliedPrice: Closing price reference for the short-term setting
  • CurtaMethod: Calculation method (SMA) for the short-term average
  • Media: Period length for the medium-term index
  • MediaAppliedPrice: Closing price as the medium-term basis
  • MediaMethod: SMA approach for the medium-term calculation
  • Longa: Period length for the long-term index
  • LongaAppliedPrice: Closing price reference for long-term calculations
  • LongaMethod: SMA calculation method for long-term averaging

 

Conclusion

The Didi Index Indicator MT5 leverages three moving averages (short, medium, and long-term) to detect ideal entry and exit points. Its primary value lies in recognizing crossovers between these lines, offering clear trading signals for momentum shifts in any market.

