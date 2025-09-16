Didi Index Indicator MT5

The Didi Index Indicator MT5 operates with two dynamic oscillating curves (green and yellow) that highlight shifts in market momentum. Alongside these, a central baseline (the middle line) acts as a balance point, guiding interpretation. The relationship between the two oscillating lines and their distance from the equilibrium line forms the basis for spotting potential trading opportunities.

Didi Index Indicator Specifications Table

Below are the core parameters of the Didi Index Indicator MT5:

Category Oscillator – Signal & Forecast – Momentum Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market Universal (Forex, Crypto, Indices)

Didi Index Indicator at a Glance

The buy or sell signals are derived from how the green and yellow lines move relative to the middle line:

Buy Signal : When the green curve consistently holds above the baseline, it suggests the emergence of an uptrend.

: When the green curve consistently holds above the baseline, it suggests the emergence of an uptrend. Sell Signal: If the yellow curve rises and moves above the middle line, it points toward a bearish outlook.

Uptrend Signal

On a 30-minute AUD/USD chart, the green curve is seen above the baseline. When the green line crosses above the equilibrium, it signals the start of a bullish trend.

Downtrend Signal

On a 4-hour chart of Solana (SOL), the yellow curve climbs above the midpoint line, indicating a possible continuation of bearish price movement.

Didi Index Indicator Settings

Below are the main adjustable inputs for the Didi Index Indicator MT5:

Curta : Period for short-term index measurement

: Period for short-term index measurement CurtaAppliedPrice : Closing price reference for the short-term setting

: Closing price reference for the short-term setting CurtaMethod : Calculation method (SMA) for the short-term average

: Calculation method (SMA) for the short-term average Media : Period length for the medium-term index

: Period length for the medium-term index MediaAppliedPrice : Closing price as the medium-term basis

: Closing price as the medium-term basis MediaMethod : SMA approach for the medium-term calculation

: SMA approach for the medium-term calculation Longa : Period length for the long-term index

: Period length for the long-term index LongaAppliedPrice : Closing price reference for long-term calculations

: Closing price reference for long-term calculations LongaMethod: SMA calculation method for long-term averaging

Conclusion

The Didi Index Indicator MT5 leverages three moving averages (short, medium, and long-term) to detect ideal entry and exit points. Its primary value lies in recognizing crossovers between these lines, offering clear trading signals for momentum shifts in any market.