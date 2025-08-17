Spike Detector XTREEM
Spike Detector XTREEM for Boom and Crash Indexes
Spike Detector XTREEM is a high-performance indicator built for scalping Boom & Crash markets, as well as Weltrade Pain & Gain. Designed for speed and precision, it helps traders catch spikes with confidence by filtering out false signals and delivering clear, actionable entries.
Key Features
-
Non-Repainting – All signals are fixed once they appear.
-
Optimized for M1 & M2 Timeframes – Perfect for scalpers.
-
Works on Boom & Crash and Weltrade Pain & Gain.
-
Smart Filtering System – Built-in trend histogram reduces false signals.
-
Multi-Alert System – Receive notifications via pop-up, push notification, or email.
-
Plug & Play – No complex presets. Simply attach and trade.
-
Suitable for Traders of All Levels – Beginners and advanced traders alike.
How to Use
-
Check the Trend Histogram:
-
Red = Only take Sell Spike Entries.
-
Gray = Only take Buy Spike Entries.
-
-
Entry Confirmation:
-
When a spike signal appears and the histogram supports it, enter the trade.
-
If no spike occurs and the histogram changes, apply a 5–7 candle stop loss.
-
-
Scalping Focus:
-
Best results on 1-minute and 2-minute charts.
-
Works in both trending and ranging conditions with proper risk management.
-
Benefits for Traders
-
Eliminates false signals with built-in trend filtering.
-
Provides instant alerts to stay ahead of market moves.
-
Saves time and reduces trading stress with a clean, plug-and-play setup.
-
Designed specifically for fast Boom & Crash scalping.
Important Notes
-
Platform: MT5
-
Works on demo and live accounts
-
No special settings required
Catch spikes before they catch you – with Spike Detector XTREEM.
Disclaimer
This indicator is a tool for identifying spike opportunities but does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management and test strategies on a demo account before trading live.