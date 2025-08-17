Spike Detector XTREEM

Spike Detector XTREEM for Boom and Crash Indexes

Spike Detector XTREEM is a high-performance indicator built for scalping Boom & Crash markets, as well as Weltrade Pain & Gain. Designed for speed and precision, it helps traders catch spikes with confidence by filtering out false signals and delivering clear, actionable entries.


Download the Trend Histogram Indicator here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147248


Promo price: $35.00 until 30/10/2025   !!! Final Price: $150.00

Key Features

  • Non-Repainting – All signals are fixed once they appear.

  • Optimized for M1 & M2 Timeframes – Perfect for scalpers.

  • Works on Boom & Crash and Weltrade Pain & Gain.

  • Smart Filtering System – Built-in trend histogram reduces false signals.

  • Multi-Alert System – Receive notifications via pop-up, push notification, or email.

  • Plug & Play – No complex presets. Simply attach and trade.

  • Suitable for Traders of All Levels – Beginners and advanced traders alike.

How to Use

  1. Check the Trend Histogram:

    • Red = Only take Sell Spike Entries.

    • Gray = Only take Buy Spike Entries.

  2. Entry Confirmation:

    • When a spike signal appears and the histogram supports it, enter the trade.

    • If no spike occurs and the histogram changes, apply a 5–7 candle stop loss.

  3. Scalping Focus:

    • Best results on 1-minute and 2-minute charts.

    • Works in both trending and ranging conditions with proper risk management.

Benefits for Traders

  • Eliminates false signals with built-in trend filtering.

  • Provides instant alerts to stay ahead of market moves.

  • Saves time and reduces trading stress with a clean, plug-and-play setup.

  • Designed specifically for fast Boom & Crash scalping.

Important Notes

  • Platform: MT5

  • Works on demo and live accounts

  • No special settings required

Catch spikes before they catch you – with Spike Detector XTREEM.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a tool for identifying spike opportunities but does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management and test strategies on a demo account before trading live.



Prodotti consigliati
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Drawdown Tracker
Jaron Clegg
Indicatori
MT5 Drawdown Tracker – Track Your EA’s Performance with Precision! Take your trading analysis to the next level with our MT5 indicator designed to monitor, record, and report the drawdown of any Expert Advisor. Whether you’re fine-tuning your strategies or optimizing risk management, this tool gives you the insights you need. Key Features: Effortless Tracking: Automatically monitors the drawdown levels of your EAs with precision. Comprehensive Data Storage: Accurately logs each drawdown event,
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Indicatori
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
Visual Neptune Storm Surge indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Visual Neptune Storm Surge: Ride the Tides of Market Momentum Unleash the power of the ocean's force on your charts with the Visual Neptune Storm Surge indicator. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this tool captures the raw energy of market volatility and translates it into clear, actionable trading signals. Stop guessing the trend and start trading with the confidence of a tidal wave at your back. For just $30, you can equip your trading arsenal with a sophisticated, yet i
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
Indicatori
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
Order Block Hunter MT5
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (2)
Indicatori
Order block hunter indicator is the best indicator for  hunt the order blocks that area where there has been a large concentration of limit orders waiting to be executed Order blocks are identified on a chart by observing previous price action and looking for areas where the price experienced significant movement or sudden changes in direction .This indicator does that for you by using very complicated codes and helps you to take the best areas To buy and sell because it make marks at the best a
Multi Level ATR and Moving Average Band Indicator
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Indicatori
Panoramica L'indicatore Multi Level ATR e Moving Average Band offre un'analisi completa dei movimenti dei prezzi considerando la volatilità. La rappresentazione visiva attraverso diverse bande facilita l'identificazione delle fasi di tendenza e consolidamento, nonché dei potenziali punti di inversione. Grazie alle opzioni di personalizzazione, gli utenti possono adattare l'indicatore alle loro esigenze di trading specifiche. Caratteristiche Visualizzazione di più bande: Livelli di prezzo basati
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicatori
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Pendora 100
Ayanda Mhlauli
Experts
Synthetic indices are defined artificial financial instruments that were created to mimic real-world market movements in different markets based on a random number generator that is secured through cryptography. This mechanism is used to prevent market manipulation and improve financial transparency. Background About EA The Pandora is the is the first EA of The Alpha Phoenix Academy. This is version 2 of the Pandora 100x The Pandora 100x only trades the Volatility 100 index. In my understanding
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Griglia VR è progettato per creare una griglia grafica con impostazioni definite dall'utente. A differenza della griglia standard , VR Grid viene utilizzata per costruire livelli circolari . A seconda della scelta dell'utente, il passaggio tra i livelli rotondi può essere arbitrario. Inoltre, a differenza di altri indicatori e utilità, VR Grid mantiene la posizione della griglia anche quando cambia l'intervallo di tempo o si riavvia il terminale. È possibile ottenere impostazioni, f
FREE
Dynamic Market Profile
OBARE PAUL OTIENO
Indicatori
AVVISO IMPORTANTE – LICENZA E ATTIVAZIONE RICHIESTE Istruzioni per l’Attivazione: Dopo aver completato l’acquisto, ti preghiamo di contattarci immediatamente per ricevere la tua chiave di licenza, password o dettagli di attivazione. Senza questi, il software non funzionerà. Siamo qui per garantire un processo di attivazione fluido e assisterti con qualsiasi domanda. Personalizzazione Multilingue Per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading, offriamo una personalizzazione completa del soft
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Dynamic POC Zones MT5
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicatori
Indicatore di zone POC dinamiche Panoramica: L'indicatore "Dynamic POC Zones" è uno strumento analitico in tempo reale che identifica e visualizza le aree chiave di controllo del prezzo direttamente sul grafico. Queste zone indicano le aree in cui è probabile che il prezzo trovi equilibrio, fungendo da supporto o resistenza. Caratteristiche principali: Zone di regolazione automatica:       Aggiorna costantemente i livelli delle zone in base alla struttura del mercato, senza doverli ridisegnare.
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicatori
The  Kijun-Sen Envelope  is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the  Kijun-Sen  line from the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. This tool creates dynamic upper and lower bands around the Kijun-Sen, forming an envelope that helps traders identify market trends, potential reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions. Key Features: • Trend Confirmation – Helps determine whether the market is in a strong uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. • Support & Resistance Zones – The envelope acts as
FREE
The Best RSI MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
The relative strength index (RSI) is a popular momentum oscillator introduced in 1978. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset's price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30. The Best RSI uses the input signal from the RSI indicator. Unlock the potential of the markets with The Best RSI, the fully automated and ready-to-use trading
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicatori
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicatori
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Visual Bronze Path Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Bronze Path Indicator The Bronze Path Indicator is a powerful yet customizable trading tool designed to help traders identify potential market opportunities using advanced technical analysis. This indicator provides a clear visual representation of buy and sell signals, ensuring traders can make informed decisions based on market conditions. Please note that this indicator is not optimized; it is created for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your trading strategy and preferences. Ho
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicatori
Versione MT4  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce la corretta struttura a onde del mercato, e i livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-assistente
Visual Dragon State Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Dragon State Indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to empower traders by giving them the foundation to optimize it further. This indicator is not optimized, making it a perfect choice for traders who love to tweak and customize trading tools to suit their unique strategies. The Logic Behind the Indicator The Dragon State Indicator identifies pivotal market movements using these components: Buy and Sell Signals: Buy Signal: Clearly displayed with lime-green arrows when conditions suggest
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
TouchAlert Pro
Lù Hirata
Indicatori
Touch Alert Pro Non vuoi perdere opportunità di trading, ma è difficile stare sempre davanti al grafico? Questo indicatore è fatto per te! Descrizione del prodotto Touch Alert Pro è un indicatore che invia una notifica all’app MetaTrader 5 quando il prezzo raggiunge un oggetto di allerta sul grafico. Puoi aggiungere o rimuovere liberamente gli oggetti di allerta usando i pulsanti sul grafico. Inoltre, puoi impostare un limite al numero di notifiche per ogni oggetto di allerta. Questo prodot
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicatori
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicatori
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
Historical Memory B150
Marat Sultanov
5 (2)
Indicatori
The B150 model is a fully revised version of the Historical Memory indicator with a significantly improved algorithm. It also features a graphical interface what makes working with this perfect tool quick and convenient. Indicator-forecaster. Very useful as an assistant, acts as a key point to forecast the future price movement. The forecast is made using the method of searching the most similar part in the history (patter). The indicator is drawn as a line that shows the result of change of the
Visual Envelope Support Bounce Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Optimize Your Strategy with the Envelope Support Bounce Indicator! The Visual Envelope Support Bounce Indicator is designed as a tool for traders who want to unlock the potential of envelope-based strategies in their trading. This indicator is not pre-optimized, allowing you to fully customize and optimize it to suit your trading style and preferences. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, the flexibility of this tool makes it an invaluable addition to your arsenal. What Does I
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicatori
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator è un Assistente di Direzione di Mercato e Strategia Multi-timeframe basato sull'IA. La performance nel trading consiste nel comprendere il mercato come fanno i professionisti. Questo è esattamente ciò che offre il RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Ottieni insight di livello istituzionale con analisi di trend, sentiment e macro driven dall'IA esterna a MQL5 , personalizzata per il tuo stile di trading. Dopo l'acquisto, per ottenere il Manuale Utente: 1. pubblica un commento per ri
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Gold Position Box Signals Pro
Tahir Mehmood
Indicatori
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – Indicatore Tecnico Multitemporale per XAUUSD Panoramica Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 5 progettato per il trading di XAUUSD. Combina incroci di medie mobili, livelli di stop loss/take profit basati sulla volatilità, visualizzazione delle posizioni e analisi delle tendenze multitemporali. Lo strumento aiuta i trader a individuare possibili ingressi e a gestire le operazioni con un chiaro display grafico. Fu
Altri dall’autore
Spike Detector Xtreem Trend
Nervada Emeule Adams
Indicatori
Spike Detector Xtreem Trend Histogram for Boom and Crash Indexes Trend Histogram Pro is a powerful market direction indicator built for Boom & Crash markets, as well as Weltrade Pain & Gain. Designed for clarity and precision, it helps traders stay on the right side of the trend by filtering out market noise and confirming bias with a clean, easy-to-read histogram. Download the Spike Detector XTREEM Indicator here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147203 Key Features Non-Repainting –
FREE
Proxima Scalper
Nervada Emeule Adams
Indicatori
Proxima Scalper — MT5 Indicator for Synthetic Index Scalping Proxima Scalper is an MT5 indicator designed for scalping low-volatility synthetic indices such as Volatility 10 Index and similar markets. It is optimized for the M1 timeframe and provides clear Buy/Sell signals with calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, shown directly on the chart for easy trade management. Promo price: $35.00 until 01/10/2025! Price will increase after every 10 purchases!! User Guide : Download Here R
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione