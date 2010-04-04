Connect Binance Futures MT5 Service

Connect Binance Futures Expert MetaTrader 5

Connect Binance Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor is a non-trading utility designed to serve as a communication bridge between MetaTrader 5 and Binance exchange servers.

This expert advisor receives real-time Binance Futures market data through the official Binance API and displays it accurately as price charts in the MT5 chart window.



The system's primary focus is on the fast and stable transmission of market data, without executing any trading operations such as buying, selling, or order execution on Binance.



Connect Binance Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor Specifications Table

The table below outlines the specifications of the Binance Futures to MetaTrader 5 connection expert advisor:

Category Trading Tools Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style - Trading Market Cryptocurrencies





Overview of Binance Futures to MT5 Connection Service

Connect Binance Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor requires an active internet connection to Binance servers via the HTTP protocol to retrieve live price and market data.

This connection is established using the internal WebRequest function. To enable this, users must register the domain https://fapi.binance.com in MetaTrader 5 settings and activate WebRequest functionality.

Steps to Enable WebRequest

To activate WebRequest, follow the steps below:

From the MetaTrader 5 top menu, go to "Tools" and select "Options" In the settings window, switch to the "Expert Advisors" tab Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" to permit HTTP requests In the domain list box, enter the Binance API address: https://fapi.binance.com

These configurations allow MetaTrader 5 to import price data directly from Binance Futures into its environment.





Adding Binance Futures Symbols in MetaTrader 5

To view specific cryptocurrency charts from Binance Futures in MetaTrader 5, you must first add the desired symbol to the Market Watch list.

Once the Binance Futures to MT5 connection expert is launched on a chart, follow these steps:

Press "Ctrl + U" or go to "Symbols" from the main menu to access the full symbol list Open the Binance Futures folder From the displayed symbol list, double-click your desired symbol (e.g., BTC/USDT) Close the Symbols window and return to the Market Watch panel on the left side of MT5 Double-click the added symbol (e.g., BTC/USDT) to open its chart

After the expert is applied to the selected chart, real-time Binance Futures price data will appear in MetaTrader 5.





Connect Binance Futures to MT5 Expert Settings

The image below represents the customizable settings panel of the Binance Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor:

• Candle count to download (min=300, max=1000): Number of candles to retrieve from Binance for chart rendering

• One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candle Count: Use one symbol across multiple charts with a unified candle count





Conclusion

Connect Binance Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor, developed by Trading Finder, is a dedicated utility for importing live Binance Futures data into the MetaTrader 5 interface for analysis purposes. This tool does not perform any direct trading functions. Instead, it accurately retrieves live price data from Binance through API integration and displays it in real-time on MT5 charts.