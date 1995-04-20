Quantum Entry MT4

Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades.

Perfect entry points for currencies, cryptocurrency, metals, stocks and indices.

The indicator 100% does not repaint!!!



If a signal appears, it does not disappear anymore! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it.

Trading with this indicator is very easy.

Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow 

(Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).



Indicator parameters:

Multiplier - 5.0 (you can change this parameter for more accurate signals)

If you have any questions, please contact me in a private message.

Good luck trading!!!


