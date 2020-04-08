Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades.





Perfect entry points for currencies, cryptocurrency, metals, stocks and indices.

The indicator 100% does not repaint!!!













If a signal appears, it does not disappear anymore! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it.





Trading with this indicator is very easy.





Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow





(Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).













Indicator parameters:





Multiplier - 5.0 (you can change this parameter for more accurate signals)





If you have any questions, please contact me in a private message.





Good luck trading!!!



